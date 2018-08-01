Pacific City Financial Files For $50 Million IPO

PCB is seeking to access cheaper public capital as it competes with other public Korean-American centric banks.

The firm provides a range of banking services to Korean-American and other minority communities in the U.S.

Pacific City Financial has aims to raise $50 million in an uplisting IPO from the OTC to Nasdaq.

Quick Take

Pacific City Financial (PCB) intends to raise gross proceeds of $50 million from a U.S. IPO uplisting to Nasdaq, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a community bank focusing their services on the Korean-American community in Southern California.

PCB is seeking to go public on the heels of another successful Korean-American-focused bank, OP Bancorp (OTC:OPBK).

Company and Customers

The Los Angeles, California,-based banking firm was founded in 2003 and focuses its services in commercial property loans, small business loans, and lines of credit.

Management is headed by President and CEO Henry Kim, who has been with the firm since inception as one of the co-founders.

Below is a brief overview video of Pacific City:

(Source: Pacific City)

Pacific City provides personal and business solutions, such as checking accounts, saving, certificates of deposit (CDs), debit card, and other services. The bank also offers different loans, including commercial, small businesses, trade finance, home and auto loans.

The company plans on using the money raised to invest in brand awareness, leveraging their locations in New York and New Jersey.

Since 2014, the bank has expanded aggressively throughout Southern California and the greater New York metropolitan areas.

In addition, the firm has broadened its demographic reach by focusing on other underserved minority communities within its markets, including Chinese-Americans, Persian-Americans and Indian-Americans.

PCB’s loan composition has skewed heavily toward commercial and residential real estate-backed loans, as the pie chart indicates below:

Management points out that since 2013, it has grown its net interest income at a greater rate than its non-interest expenses have grown, indicating increasing efficiencies as the firm has expanded its loan portfolio and operations.

Market and Competition

According to a report by Ameredia, Koreans are the fifth-largest Asian American group, comprising 10.51% of the Asian American population - a total of 1,072,682 Korean inhabitants.

California is the leading state, accounting for 345,882 Korean-Americans as of the report date, followed by New York with 119,846 Koreans.

Management cites a total of 18 Korean-American banks across the US. Pacific City ranks third - both state and nationwide - as measured by total number of assets.

Major Korean-American banks competing in the US include:

Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

MetroCity Bankshares (OTCQX:MCBS)

CBB Bancorp (OTCQB:CBBI)

OP Bancorp (OTC:OPBK)

First IC Corporation (OTCPK:FIEB)

US Metro Bank (OTCPK:USMT)

Uniti Financial (OTCPK:UIFC)

Financial Performance

PCB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Consistently increasing net interest margin

Uneven net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: PCB S-1/A)

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses ($)

Q1 2018: $15.2 million, 19.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $53.3 million, 23% increase vs. prior

2016: $43.3 million, 18.3% increase vs. prior

2015: $36.6 million

Net Interest Margin

Q1 2018: 4.33%

2017: 4.22%

2016: 4.18%

2015: 3.89%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

Q1 2018: -0.02%

2017: 0.08%

2016: 0.03%

2015: 0.06%

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $181.6 million in cash and $49.8 million in total on-deposit liabilities.

IPO Details

PCB intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to contribute $ (an as-yet undisclosed amount) million of the net proceeds that we receive from this offering to the bank to support balance sheet growth and to provide additional capital as a cushion against minimum regulatory capital requirements, and to use the remainder for general corporate purposes, which could include future organic growth and other strategic initiatives.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

