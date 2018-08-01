Ride The Wave Of Momentum With Apple Options

Apple (AAPL) just reported fantastic earnings, beating analyst estimates by posting $2.34 per share in earnings, led by strong growth in services. They also crushed revenue expectations, reporting $53.3 billion in revenue vs. estimates of $52.3 billion. This is a big deal. Despite the chorus of doubters, Apple hit a record high in trading. I'm happy to be overweight AAPL through our position in (VGT), but risk-tolerant investors might want to consider taking it a step further, as AAPL is a perfect candidate for a long momentum options play. If you are comfortable actively trading options and have a strong stomach, consider taking advantage of the post-earnings drop in implied volatility to load up on AAPL January $200 calls. If not, you can still go buy the stock.

Where's AAPL likely to trade from here?

While AAPL (and the broader market) has potential to rise or fall, research shows that when stocks report strong earnings, on average the market does not tend to fully price in just how good the earnings are. Quantitative traders call this effect the post-earnings announcement drift (PEAD). AAPL is closing in on a trillion dollars in market cap, so, like a Boeing 747, it may need a mile of runway to take off. Not only did the earnings report show that AAPL is outperforming earnings and revenue expectations, it also served to remove doubt from AAPL's ability to execute. In addition to the anomaly after strong earnings reports, studies also show that momentum stocks tend to outperform during a three- to 12-month period. With Apple near or at an all-time high, the stock certainly qualifies. The combination of PEAD and the momentum effect in my view make the risk outweigh the reward for AAPL stock. Also, unlike most momentum stocks, after the fantastic earnings beat, AAPL trades for around 17 times current earnings.

Back of the envelope here, but 17 times earnings is an earnings yield of 5.8 percent. If you assume earnings grow at 6 percent over the next 3-5 years (a perfectly reasonable assumption given the buyback, and growth in the United States and Chinese GDP, plus growth in service revenue, then you arrive at a base return of 11.8 percent per year). But maybe with the bull market in technology, the market realizes that the fair multiple for AAPL isn't 17, but is a hair shy of 19. These could combine to push AAPL stock up to $240 in the next 5-6 months. I believe given the buyback, momentum effect and PEAD in AAPL, this is quite possible. Remember that call options, although they carry a slight premium to actual volatility, are priced against implied volatility, not expected returns. AAPL options tend to be cheap as the stock isn't as volatile as FANG stocks. This means you can get a very inexpensive shot at further upside in AAPL.

AAPL data by YCharts

As you can tell from the graph though, you will need a strong stomach to do a trade like this. If recent history is any indication, odds are that AAPL will drop 10 percent at some point between now and the end of the year. But, if you hang in there, AAPL tends to quickly recover. By using options, you can get a little less than 20 times leverage on AAPL for a rock-bottom price.

How to play AAPL with options

Options implied volatility tends to tank after earnings, dropping by more than 40 percent on average. This is due to supply and demand, as well as the reduced uncertainty after earnings.

1. I like the January 200 calls because they're close to at-the-money and liquid. This typically isn't much of an issue with AAPL but the round number strike and large open interest help ensure a nice, liquid market to exit into.

2. Keep an eye on the implied volatility. Try not to pay over 18 percent implied volatility for AAPL, and make sure the delta is above 0.45.

3. Don't bid over 5 cents more than the highest standing bid for the options and use a limit order.

4. If you make the trade, commit to holding until the December expiration (one month before the actual expiration in January) and then make a one-time decision to either exit or hold until three days before expiration in January. You also can build into your plan to take half your money off the table if/when AAPL hits $225.

P/L calculation, assuming 10 contracts purchased at 12 dollars for $12,000.

AAPL at 180= -$12,000

AAPL at 200= -$12,000

AAPL at 220= +$8,000

AAPL at 240= +$28,000

Risks

Consider the high risk of this trade against your personal goals and risk tolerance. This trade is not appropriate for conservative investors or retirement accounts.

Risks to this trade include rising interest rates and a possible housing slowdown. Rising rates create an increasingly strong headwind for stocks as the Fed hikes rates past neutral. However, I expect that although housing prices are likely to peak this summer, the effects on the broader economy will be minimal for at least 12 months. It took roughly 18 months after housing prices peaked for the economy to falter in 2008. If the Treasury yield curve eventually inverts you won't want to make any more trades like this.

Conclusion

It's likely that both AAPL and the broader market have more room to run. I expect AAPL stock to have a base return of 11.8 percent over the next year, which could be bolstered another 10-15 percent by AAPL undergoing multiple expansion. Given AAPL's excellent earnings, PEAD, and momentum effect, I have a six-month price target of $240 for AAPL and a 1-year price target of $250. Of course, the safest way to play this is to buy the common stock, but if you have the inclination and risk-tolerance for using options, you might find that being long AAPL via calls will be quite good for you over the next five to six months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.