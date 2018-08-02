This Isn't Your Parents' CenturyLink Anymore

In the medium to long-term future, you can expect a completely new company, with a huge fiber network providing the backbone for the new 5G technology.

I’ve previously argued that CenturyLink has gotten unfairly punished for past mistakes, but now I want to look at its current and future revenue drivers.

The last time you heard from me, I wrote about how CenturyLink (CTL) was undervalued based on its ability to cover its dividend payments and integrate Level 3 successfully. If you’re new to thinking about investing, I would go read my earlier piece to get my take on the salient financial issues CTL is facing: its high debt load and corresponding debt maturity, high dividend, and strained free cash flow.

One of the commenters mentioned that a big part of the value I ascribed to CTL was in my implicit assumption that it would be able to replace the quickly declining less profitable legacy revenue (think old school Centurytel voice services) with more profitable fiber-based business ISP and 5g infrastructure services.

The commenter went on to say that an analysis of whether indeed CTL would be able to grow sales and leverage its fiber network would be helpful. I thought that, yes, that was a valid concern and deserved to have a response. Today I want to look at the current breakdown of CTL’s revenue, future revenue breakdown, and what we can expect going forward. Essentially, I want to look at the new industry on which CTL’s management is betting the farm: fiber-enabled business internet and 5G.

Current Makeup Of CTL Revenue

As of Q1 2018, voice and collaboration made up 28% of CTL revenue. This is chiefly the CTL revenue you’d compare to Frontier (FTR) and Windstream (WIN). Think Centurytel, copper wires in the ground, and home phones. It’s going nowhere and getting there quickly. While that is roughly ~1/3 of current revenue, it is shrinking almost as quickly as a portion of overall revenue as it is in dollar terms.

(CTL’s revenue by service type for the trailing six quarters. Note that this is inclusive of Level 3 for prior quarters. Source: CTL earnings reports and author research)

You can also see that total revenue at CTL isn’t growing, either. However, of the $167M drop in revenue from Q4 2016 to Q1 2018, $211M is from voice and collaboration revenue dropping 11% YoY. Based on what management has said in earnings calls, you can expect CTL to continue to let the (currently sizeable) revenue from voice and collaboration roll off naturally, as they replace it with IP and infrastructure revenue.

(Quick aside: I give CTL a little leeway on its slightly larger Q1 2018 decline in revenue vs. the previous few quarters because management mentioned in the Q1 earnings call that there were some difficulties in merging the two sales teams together. This led to some understandable stepping on each other’s toes in January and February, but it got sorted out by March; I look forward to better numbers in Q2.)

CTL has said that it is going to focus on more profitable revenue, which is why CTL completely cut out its over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, de-emphasized and completely quit advertising its Prism TV service, and let 112k sub-20 Mbps consumer IP subscribers walk out the door in Q1 (offset by an increase in more profitable 54k above-20 Mbps subscribers). CTL is putting its efforts into growing the profitable parts of its business.

Granted, it may take a little bit for the growth of the profitable segments to outpace the shrinkage of the less profitable ones, but you’re certainly not paying a growth premium for CTL at this point, so the flat revenue shouldn’t be that big of a concern currently. On top of that, profits are increasing due to some solid cost management and acquisition-related synergies.

This Year’s Revenue Make up

Looking forward at CY 2018 revenue, here is what we know: EBITDA guidance is for $8.75-$8.95B, and Q1 EBITDA margin was 36.7%. If you apply a rough 37% EBITDA margin to CTL’s guidance, revenue targets are somewhere between $23.6 and $24.4B. Remember, while that is flat compared to 2017, it’s ~1%-3% EBITDA growth. What will that ~$24B in revenue look like? By my projections, revenue will break down something like this:

(Source: Author research)

That does put me towards the higher end of CTL guidance, but I believe it’s justified. The healthy decline in voice revenue has been telegraphed by management but is offset by sizeable increases in IP and Data Services and Transport and Infrastructure revenue. The offsetting growth to the legacy revenue declines will be driven by continued growth in CTL’s newer offerings. First, in the IP service category, VPN and SD-WAN (software-defined wide-area network) are currently about 14% of revenues and growing (3% growth in Q1).

In the Q1 earnings call, CFO Sunit Patel said what their sales team has seen is that customers who need VPN services also want SD-WAN services layered on top, making these two complementary. Therefore, SD-WAN is an easy add on for current VPN customers; shown by SD-WAN’s 45% growth in Q1. What CTL has now that it did not in the past is the physical footprint (450,000 miles of fiber!) to offer these services together.

Now CTL can offer these two as a bundle, rather than just one or the other as some of its competitors. While CTL is losing customers in the sub-20 Mbps range, it is adding 20+ Mbps customers at a decent clip and increasing its average revenue per user. Lastly, in the infrastructure category, growth in dark fiber (fundamentally leasing CTL’s in-place fiber network by businesses) and wavelength (cloud/IT support) of 6% and 8%, respectively, should continue because these services are subscription-based and reoccurring. (Note: References to management are from Q1 earnings call.)

What The Future Holds For CTL

The real reason to be excited about CTL’s revenue is just two letters: 5G. I am sure you’ve heard of it, but if not, here are a few quick primers: here, here, and here. What they say, principally, is that 5G is awesome and will blow current mobile internet speeds out of the water. The way it will do this is through millimeter waves that transmit data very quickly, roughly 10x or faster than current technology.

The drawback is these millimeter waves can’t go through objects or travel very far. So, it will be extremely important for the cells transmitting these waves to be close to the mobile internet devices (phones, IOT, etc.) to which they’re transmitting. Speaking about the growing demand for mobile internet, Ciena’s (CIEN) Brian Lavallee said:

If 5G is to be aggressively rolled out in the coming years delivering real-world access speeds significantly faster to what’s available on today’s 3G/4G networks… the only transport media capable of scaling to these demands is fiber meaning it’ll have to be available everywhere, particularly in the RAN to the hundreds of thousands of small and macro cells deployed worldwide.

(Author emphasis added)

Enter CTL’s 450,000 mile fiber spiderweb covering the earth, which can get millimeter transmitters close enough to the devices to which they are connected. This is exactly the kind of network Mr. Lavallee was talking about above. Companies wanting to offer 5G internet or transport data quickly will have to secure a conduit through which to transfer these data and CTL will be in prime position to win contracts to do so.

(CTL current network. Source: CTL presentation)

B2B makes up ~75% of CTL’s current sales and infrastructure and transport services makes about half of that revenue. Given the context of CTL’s recent results and management statements (shutting down the OTT service, de-emphasizing Prism TV, acquiring a company whose revenue is all B2B), it seems like that B2B revenues will only grow as a portion of the overall figure. Obviously, future company strategy is not publicly disclosed, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what CTL is trying to do.

According to Business Insider, the world will have 24 billion connected devices by 2020. That is roughly four connected things for every person on Earth. Count how many internet-enabled things you have at home. I know I own quite a few myself and am considering purchases of a few more. 5G is growing ever more necessary to connect all your smart gadgets to your other smart gadgets while you’re out and about. Someone will have to provide the infrastructure for this new technology.

CTL sees this and is clearly investing to make sure it’s in a place to take advantage, as is evident in the fact that it went out and spent $34B on Level 3 to almost double its fiber footprint. It is in prime position to be the business infrastructure leader in a 5G-connected world.

Conclusion

What does the top line look like for CTL in this new, shrinking copper-wire telecom world? CTL’s business will change fundamentally over the next few years, shifting from old school voice services to business infrastructure and IP. I am betting you’ll see a very different CTL in a 5G world than you see now. Come for the dividend but stay invested in CTL for the future growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please, do not buy or sell anything based solely on what you read on the internet.