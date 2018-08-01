You Should Not Miss Epizyme In 2018

Epizyme (EPZM) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, mainly focused on developing small-molecule drug conjugates or SMDC and companion imaging agents for treating various oncology and inflammatory conditions.

With first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, tazemetostat, inching closer towards regulatory approval in indications such as hematologic malignancies and certain solid tumors, Epizyme has started appearing as an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

The above diagram is a snapshot of Epizyme’s overall strategy for tazemetostat across indications.

In this article, I will explain at length why I believe retail investors should consider adding Epizyme to their portfolio in 2018.

Launch of tazemetostat in Epithelioid Sarcoma indication may prove to be the biggest milestone for Epizyme in near future.

Epizyme is on track to submit NDA for tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma or ES indication in Q4 2018. The company expects accelerated approval and subsequent commercial launch of the drug in 2019 (linked above).

An ultra-rare and devastating condition with an annual incidence of around 600 in the U.S. and EU5 markets combined, ES accounts for 1% of all soft tissue sarcomas. This disease has a low median survival of only 30 months (linked above) in patients with localized ES and lesser than one year in patients with metastasized disease. This condition is generally diagnosed in patients between the ages of 20 to 40 (linked above), and presents itself as painless mass on the body. Around 75% patients (linked above) have to undergo multiple surgeries combined with radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy to control the disease. In case the disease has already metastasized, then patients are either treated with chemotherapy or investigational therapies. However, around 65% of the patients (linked above) witness recurrence with advanced disease. Around 80% of the metastasized patients (linked above) require second-line treatment, which involves chemotherapies. Then, we have 70% of second line patients (linked above) advancing to third line therapy and requiring treatments which are decided upon by the physicians.

With such dire consequences for ES patients coupled with limited treatment options available in the market, physicians have been keen on trying tazemetostat even before the conventional chemotherapies. Based on results from Phase 2 trial comprising of 62 ES patients, Epizyme has already discussed with FDA about the registrational pathway for tazemetostat in ES indication. While enrollment of patients in the Phase 2 trial concluded in mid-2017, updated results from this trial are anticipated in H2 2018 (linked above).

Epizyme has already commenced several pre-commercial activities such as initiating manufacturing of raw material required for commercial production, building a supply chain to ensure scale-up, building on a network of patient advocates and though leaders, and finally educating physicians and patients to ensure appropriate diagnosis of ES. The company has also developed a robust go-to-market strategy and hired additional commercial and medical affairs personnel to support successful launch of tazemetostat in ES indication.

In addition to research program for adults, Epizyme has reported preliminary data for tazemetostat in dose-escalation study for pediatric patient population in ES, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors or ATRT, and poorly differentiated chordoma. This data being consistent with that seen for adults, the company has started dose-escalation study to expand label of the drug in pediatric indications.

Tazemetostat may prove to be a solid treatment option in follicular lymphoma.

Epizyme is evaluating tazemetostat in follicular lymphoma or FL, in patients with EZH2 mutations or EZH2 wild type mutations. FL is a type of non-hodgkin lymphomas or NHL. Epizyme has collaborated with UC Oncology Research and SARAH Cannon organization, all premier collaborations that helped in accelerating enrollment in Phase 2 trials.

In FL, almost 40k patients are treated for this condition in US and EU5 annually. Around 90% of the diagnosed patients (linked above) are treated with rituximab-based combination regimens. Yet, 80% (linked above) progress to second-line treatment. About half of these patients are treated with rituximab-based combination regimens. Then again, 75% of the second-line patients (linked above) progress to third-line treatment and receive chemotherapy based combination regimens.

It has been seen that there are no chemotherapy-free treatment regimens available for treating FL patients. Patients cycle through 3 or 4 lines of therapy and are exposed to significant toxicities especially in the relapsed/refractory setting. In this context, if tazemetostat demonstrates high tolerance and efficacy, this oral therapy can prove to be a solid alternative for the 20% of the FL patients or around 8,000 FL patients (linked above) that have EZH2 mutation. FL is more of an indolent disease and hence patients need to remain on therapy for longer durations without facing significant side-effects.

Epizyme completed enrolment of FL wild type patients in Phase 2 trial in 2017 (linked above) . The company expects to complete enrollment of FL EZH2 mutation patients in 2018. The drug has already demonstrated promising interim clinical activity, despite more than 50% of the enrolled patients (linked above) being refractory to previous treatment. Here, the objective response rate or ORR for EZH2 mutation FL patients was 92% while 8% patients were found with stable disease (linked above). In wild-type EZH2 patients, ORR was 26% and 22% were on stable disease (linked above). Almost 75% of the enrolled patients (linked above) demonstrated reduction in tumor. These responses were durable, with initial responses seen after 2-8 months of therapy (linked above), although responses upto 15 months (linked above) were noted. There is also growing body of evidence suggesting partial responses evolving into complete response.

In interim follicular lymphoma results as of May 01, 2018, it was seen that all the 82 FL patients with activating EZH2 mutations and evaluated for efficacy and safety in the Phase 2 trial, were heavily pre-treated. Yet, they demonstrated reduction in tumor burden. The objective response rate at cutoff date as of May 01, 2018, was 71%, of which 11% demonstrated complete response and 61% demonstrated partial response (linked above). The remaining 29% also demonstrated stable disease and did not progress on therapy (linked above).

Responses in the interim results were also highly durable, with interim median progression free survival of 49 months and interim duration of response of 32 months (linked above). The progression free survival and duration of response is not yet reached for this trial. While it takes almost 12 weeks for FL patients to respond to tazemetostat, some may even take upto 8 months and 1 year (linked above). The patients first demonstrate stable disease and then evolve to partial or complete response. Hence, there is further scope of improvement of results from this trial.

In interim results from wild-type EZH2 FL cohort, where patients have been even more heavily pre-treated with 4 line sof therapy, patients ORR was 33% and 31% were on stable disease (linked above). And the median duration of response was 76 weeks and still maturing (linked above).

In addition to favorable efficacy profile, the drug also demonstrated a very high tolerability and robust safety profile.

In late 2017, Epizyme had a first successful interaction with FDA to discuss the registrational pathway for tazemetostat in FL indication. With FDA having already granted the drug an orphan drug designation and fast-track designation in FL indication and Epizyme trying for accelerated approval, the drug is expected to secure FDA approval in 2019 (linked above).

Epizyme has also planned to initiate combination study comprising of tazemetostat in FL indication, to support the company’s registration strategy.

Tazemetostat is being evaluated as a monotherapy as well as in combination regimens in DLBCL indication.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma or DLBCL is a type of NHL. Of the total number of patients affected with DLBCL, 40% suffer from germinal center B-cell lymphoma or GCB, 45% from activated B-cell lymphoma, and remaining 15% remain unclassified (linked above). In GCB patients, 20% are EZH2 wild type mutation positive and remaining 80% are with EZH2 mutations (linked above). Tazemetostat is expected to prove to be a potent treatment option for both EZH2 wild type DLBCL patients and DLBCL patients with EZH2 mutations.

Around 80,000 patients in the U.S. and EU5 are treated for this disease annually (linked above). All of the first line patients are put on rituximab-based combination chemotherapies. Around 45% patients (linked above) relapse or become refractory to previous treatment, thereby advancing to second line therapy which is either chemo combination or transplant. In the second line setting, 25% get bone marrow transplant (linked above) while 75% remain on salvage therapy (linked above). Finally, 60% (linked above) progress to third line treatment, wherein there is no standard of care available. It should be remembered that no specific standard of care is available for DLBCL patients with EZH2 mutation, across all lines of therapy. Also, survival rates drop drastically once a patient relapses on first line therapy. Hence, DLBCL offers a significant growth opportunity to tazemetostat.

Tazemetostat monotherapy has demonstrated robust clinical activity in DLBCL patients with EZH2 mutations, despite this also being heavily pre-treated population. The ORR rate in EZH2 mutation patients was 29% and was evolving, while 69% reported tumor reduction (linked above).

Additionally, Epizyme has also initiated three combination studies with tazemetostat, one in combination with R-CHOP, another in combination with Roche Holdings’ (OTCQX:RHHBY) atezolizumab in R/R setting and third in combination with prednisolone in R/R setting. In addition to cold tumor DLBCL, Epizyme’s tazemetostat is also being studied in combination with atezolizumab in hot tumor, NSCLC.

Tazemetostat may prove to be a transformational therapy in mesothelioma indication.

Mesothelioma has acquired the title of one of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. This disease is caused mainly due to exposure to asbestos fibers and elongate mineral particles and generally gets diagnosed in advanced stages. After receiving first line therapy of platinum + Alimta combo regimen, there is no available standard of care in the second line setting.

The annual incidence of this disease across major markets in the world is close to 12,000 (linked above). Of these, half of the patients demonstrate BAP1 loss-of-function, which in turn is sensitive to EZH2 inhibition. Using this biology, Epizyme aims to advance tazemetostat in R/R mesothelioma indication.

In 2017, Epizyme completed enrollment of 74 mesothelioma patients in global phase 2 trial, and disease control rate or DCR at 12 weeks was selected as primary endpoint. DCR is either objective response or stable disease. Of the 74 patients, 13 were initially enrolled for pharmacokinetic and safety evaluation irrespective of their BAP1 status. Later, 61 patients were enrolled with BAP1 loss of function.

Based on interim results, it was observed that at end of 12 weeks, DCR rate was 51% which dropped to 25% at end of 24 weeks of tazemetostat therapy (linked above). These results are significant considering that the 5-year survival rate for these patients is generally lesser than 10% (linked above).

Beyond epithelioid sarcoma, Epizyme is also evaluating potential of tazemetostat in other INI1-negative tumors.

Epizyme is exploring the potential of tazemetostat in multiple INI1-negative tumors such as epithelioid sarcoma, chordoma, AT/RT and CNS Rhabdoid tumors, malignant rhabdoid tumors, SCCOHT, and other such tumors. All these INI1-negative tumors, which together have annual incidence of around 2,000 in U.S. and EU5 markets (linked above), are associated with poor prognosis. The current standard of care, which involves surgical resection with or without radiation, is associated with only short duration of response. This background presents a strong growth opportunity for tazemetostat.

Early stage G9a inhibitor, EZM8266, may prove to be a solid treatment option in sickle cell disease indication.

Leveraging on the biology of G9a, considered to be an epigenetic switch responsible for elevating fetal hemoglobin, which in turn plays a major role in beta globinopathies and especially in sickle cell disease, Epizyme is developing G9a inhibitor, EZM8266, to treat these conditions. The company estimates that around 300,000 people (linked above) are affected by sickle cell disease annually across the world and this disease can further lead to other complications such as stroke, anemia, pain, and vaso-occlusive crises. With existing therapies in the market demonstrating low efficacy and significant toxicity, oral therapy EZM8266 may prove to be an effective alternative for patients.

Epizyme has already presented favorable preclinical trial data for this drug in sickle cell disease indication in December 2017. The company aims to complete IND-enabling studies in 2018 and initiate phase 1 study in 2019 (linked above).

Investors have to be aware of certain company-specific risks before investing in Epizyme.

With no approved product in its portfolio and very few early and mid-stage product candidates in the research pipeline, excessive reliance on tazemetostat research program is a big risk for Epizyme. Any unfavorable outcome from a trial or negative news related to this franchise can send the company’s stock spiraling downwards. The sharp investor reaction has been already seen once after FDA issued a partial clinical hold on enrollment of patients in the U.S. in ongoing FL clinical trial on April 23, 2018. This decision was based on results of a pediatric patient in Phase 1 study, where the patient developed secondary T-cell lymphoma. While Epizyme continues to work with the FDA to address this clinical hold, it has definitely had a depressing impact on Epizyme’s share price.

French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety has also advised Epizyme to stop enrollment of patients in the FL clinical trial in France. Epizyme is also working with French regulator to sort out this problem.

It should also be remembered that the earliest market launch for tazemetostat is in ES indication in 2019. This implies that there is still quite some time for the drug to hit market. And in that time, peers such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer (PFE), and Novartis (NVS) can come up with more effective epigenetic therapies.

Epizyme is still a loss making company and has not generated revenues from product sales. The company is completely dependent on its collaboration partners for funding its research programs. Any unfavorable changes in thse arrangements can have a negative impact on the company’s share prices.

Despite these risks, I strongly believe that Epizyme is a robust investment opportunity in 2018.

At end of Q1 2018, Epizyme had cash balance close to $248 million and zero debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $24.50, almost 90.0% higher than the company's closing price of $24.50 on July 31, 2018. I believe that this target price is more reflective of the fair value of this development stage company.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add this stock to their portfolio in 2018.

