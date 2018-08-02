The Right Way To Value Netflix (Victor Dergunov)

Netflix (NFLX) is a company that cannot be valued on a P/E basis. It’s hard to value on Price to Sales as well.

More than half of the subscribers are now international (72.8 Million) and Victor’s models show they could reach 340 million total subs by 2023.

Netflix is a one of a kind company like Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Around 46% of total time spent streaming video in the US is done via Netflix platform.

Netflix has done an incredible job at content creation.