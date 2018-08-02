The Right Way To Value Netflix (Victor Dergunov)

The story behind the interview...
Netflix (NFLX) is a company that cannot be valued on a P/E basis. It’s hard to value on Price to Sales as well. Even so, the stock still has lots of demand because the company is still in a hyper-growth mode.
Revenues are currently growing at 40% year over year
The company has enormous profitability potential going forward, there well over 3 billion people w internet acces in the world and there are only around 130 million
More than half of the subscribers are now international (72.8 Million) and Victor’s models show they could reach 340 million total subs by 2023.
They can also increase the monthly fee to around $15 which would lead to $60 Billion in revenue in 2023. For context: 2019 rev is projected to be ~$20 Billion and 2015 ~15 Billion
Netflix is one of a kind company like Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
-
Around 46% of total time spent streaming video in the US is done via the Netflix platform
YouTube is around 15%
Amazon is around 4%
Hulu is around 8%
-
Netflix has done an incredible job at content creation. They have more Emmy nominations that HBO and have begun creating original international content.
Netflix strategy for content is to focus on series as opposed to movies.
-
Recent earnings report
The stock is not driven by earnings per share or revenue, what’s most important is subscriber growth
NFLX reported 3.9 B as opposed to 3.94 B in revenue and beat EPS by 8%
Missed subscriber growth by a wide margin, expected 1.3 M domestic but only had ~600,000 and expected 5.11 M internal but only had 4.7 M. This lead to the initial reaction but the stock was bought back quickly.
Numbers actually weren’t so bad since last quarter was a blowout quarter that is hard to follow if you add both quarters together, they beat estimates for the first half of the year. Still grew subscriber base by 10 M in the first half of the year
One quarter does not make a trend
-
-
How to value NFLX
Need to go 2-3 years into the future as opposed to one as with typical forward PE
NFLX could be earning 50-60 B in rev in a few years. For context: In 2013 Revenues were 4.3 B in 2014 5.5 B and expected to be $20B in 2019
Profitability is increasing substantially: 2.8% in 2015, 5% in 2016, Expected to be 10% in 2018-19 and Could be between 15-20% in 2023
20% of $50 B is around $10 B in net income in 2022. This would suggest around $23/share earnings and P/E of 15 at the current price.
-
The company will not grow at this rate forever and could begin to slow in 5+ years
-
Not all FANG stocks are created equal
