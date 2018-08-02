EWZ: Is There Upside Left For The Brazilian Index?

So far I have written three articles where I provided the reader with multiples for the IBrX 50 which is strongly and positively correlated with the Brazilian Index, Ibovespa. The ETF EWZ is almost a full replication of the Bovespa Index. EWZ gives its investors exposure to both the Brazilian equity market and the Brazilian real. The point here is that the FX rate is not hedged and therefore you are exposed to two risk factors, so be aware of this issue when analyzing this investment opportunity.

I decided to divide this article into two parts since EWZ returns are a mix of equity and exchange rate returns. My hope is that by doing this the reader will be able to better understand my rationale and will be able to adjust returns estimates based on the reader's opinion.

I have yet to receive any of the data that I requested from B3 which is the company that manages the index IBrX 50. I contacted a colleague of mine who works for a market data distributor for help. I am hoping to get at the very least the twice a year composition report for 2016 and 2017.

Projections for EWZ Equity Returns

As of this report, Brazil is halfway through its 2Q earnings season. The EPS for the Index has been updated for the 19 companies that have already filed their ITRs (equivalent to the SEC 10Q). The other 31 companies will file between now and the 14th of August. I expect to publish, by the 16th of August, all the new financial data in my second article on the Sector and Industry Analysis of the IBrX 50 index.

The most important question is what P/E multiple is considered fair value. According to Peter Lynch, that would be the P/E multiple that would make the PEG ratio equal to one. Below are two possible scenarios that we can consider.

First: I used the historical earnings growth of the index and its current dividend yield. The historical earnings growth data is not currently available for IBrX 50 but it is available for EWZ. I found this information on TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) which is the Brokerage I use in the United States. 16.7% + 2.5% = 19.2% = FAIR VALUE at 19.2X

Second: I used my estimates of forward earnings growth and forward dividend yield (DIV 1 ). In my article Sector and Industry Analysis, I provide the reader with an explanation of how I calculated this information and its source. This means 14.8% + 3.0% = 17.8% or a fair value at 17.8X.

In both of my scenarios, IBrX 50 is either slightly overvalued or trading at fair value. That being said, we can see from our past data that it traded at 21.1X EPS and 1.51X sales per share. I am using this multiple to calculate the maximum index value.

My estimates are that IBrX 50 still has a potential upside, for the equity portion of EWZ, of about 9% in the short term. The RSI for the Index is 60 and signal line is still above the MACD. Also, the EPS for the Index has increased by 0.5% and there are still 31 companies that have not filed their quarterly reports.

Projections for Changes in FX Rates

According to the economists that report their weekly estimates to the Brazilian Central Bank, the 2018 fair value of the real is 0.2703 BRL/USD. Currently, the BRL/USD is 0.2664 and meaning that the Brazilian real is slightly undervalued. According to their forecasts, the real should fluctuate around this value in the short term.

Source: Yahoo Finance

My belief is that there is still a little short-term upside available than the economists have estimated. As seen in the above graph, the RSI is 56. The MACD is showing signs of continued recovery as the signal line has crossed the MACD. Also, the 10-day moving average has crossed the 50-day moving average. Using these technical indicators, I feel that the price 0.2778 BRLUSD is easily achievable in the short term. If this is true then the FX rate upside is 4% and the downside is 11%, in the short term.

Conclusion:

^IBX50 PRICE 13,256 BRLUSD 0.2664 EWZ PRICE 36.01 MAX R$ 14,387 MAX FX $ 0.2778 MAX $ 40.76 MIN R$ 11,891 MIN FX $ 0.2358 MIN $ 28.59 UPSIDE 9% UPSIDE 4% UPSIDE 13% DOWNSIDE -10% DOWNSIDE -11% DOWNSIDE -21% As of 07/31/2018

As I have mentioned already, this is a short-term play that is available due to the overreaction of the market during the truck driver strike. A consequence of this strike was that Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was forced by the Brazilian Government to reduce the diesel price which in turn was followed by the "resignation" of its CEO. Though I agree with economists that this caused a decrease in GDP, I have a hard time believing that it caused a 100bps decrease in GDP.

Due to the high downside risk, I would recommend a hold for those who are long. I would not initiate a long position at this time unless you are able to do so with cheap options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.