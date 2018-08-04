Producing Oil At $4/Barrel, Selling It For $70: Lundin Petroleum

The capex in the second half of the year will be lower, which indicates the free cash flow result will be higher, even at a lower oil price.

This covers the expenses related to the new Johan Sverdrup oil field (and then some).

Introduction

In January, I earmarked Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) (OTCPK:LUPEY) as one of my favorite oil investments for this year. The company is combining a record-low operating cost with a strong organic growth plan, and this should benefit Lundin Petroleum’s shareholders, further down the road. After an excellent 2017, Lundin Petroleum seems to have started 2018 pretty strong as well.

Source: finanzen.net

Lundin’s main listing is on the Swedish Stock Exchange with LUPE as its Swedish ticker symbol. Considering the average daily volume in Sweden is approximately 750,000 shares per day, it’s pretty obvious Stockholm should be your preferred choice to trade in the company’s securities. The current share price is 291 SEK, giving it a total market capitalization of approximately 98.5B SEK. Given the current USD/SEK exchange rate of 8.77, that’s approximately $11B. As the company (fortunately) reports its financial results in US Dollar, I will continue to use USD as base currency in this article, notwithstanding its SEK-denominated stock exchange performance.

Lundin Petroleum is also part of the iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD) portfolio with a weight of 1.85%.

A stellar performance in the first half of the year…

Lundin Petroleum did well in the first half of the year, as the average production came in at 82,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (88% oil), of which 75% was produced at the Edvard Grieg oil field, in which Lundin owns a 65% well interest. This offshore oil field is the company’s cash cow, as it is now expecting an operating cost of just $3.59/barrel from the Edvard Grieg oilfield.

Source: press release

On an overall basis, the pure operating cost of the oil fields was just $3.19/barrel. After adding the tariff and transportation expenses (which are also quite cheap) as well as some other minor adjustments, Lundin Petroleum’s total production cost was $4.63/barrel (and just $4.10 per barrel in the second quarter). That’s a dirt-cheap production cost and as Lundin Petroleum reported an average sales price of $70.08/barrel for the oil in Q2 as well as $50.28 for the NGL’s, the average received price for the oil-equivalent output was $68.04/barrel in the first half of the year, and a stunning $71.48 in the second quarter.

Source: company presentation

The calculation is pretty simple: Lundin Petroleum’s net margin in the second quarter was approximately $67/barrel. And at 82,000 barrels per day, this means it’s making $5.5M per day.

Strong operating results and low operating expenses generally lead to an excellent income and cash flow report. The income statement doesn’t really matter for a company in full expansion as it will be the cash flow statement which determines Lundin’s ability to invest in its new projects. That being said, I would briefly like to discuss one element of the income statement, as this will also have an impact on the cash flow statement.

Source: financial statements

As you can see on the previous image, Lundin Petroleum reported a total tax charge of 561M USD on a pre-tax income of 826M USD, which results in a tax pressure of 68%. The Q2 taxes are even worse as the 329M USD tax on a 365M EUR pre-tax income means the average tax rate was an unbearable 90%.

So what happened? The company had to report a deferred tax charge “to account for the difference in depletion for tax and accounting purposes”. As Lundin is operating in several jurisdictions, there are some items for which the company doesn’t receive a full tax credit (Lundin Petroleum mentions the FX gain and offsetting development expenditures against an offshore tax regime).

As this is a deferred tax, it shouldn’t have any impact on the cash flow result of Lundin Petroleum. And indeed, the company is reporting an operating cash flow of $807M in the first half of the year, which includes a negative impact of $65.5M related to changes in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, Lundin’s operating cash flow would have been $873M. This means that after paying the $554M in capex, the net free cash flow was approximately $219M.

A decent result for a $11B company, but definitely not a ‘wow’-result. However, you shouldn’t forget the majority of the capex is being spent on the development of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, where Lundin Petroleum has a 22.6% well interest (in joint venture with Equinor (EQNR), the new name of Statoil, the other large Norwegian oil producer).

Lundin Petroleum has been guiding for a full-year capex of $800M, which means H2 will be very light on capex. According to this chart from the Capital Markets Day, approximately 80% of the $800M will be spent on Johan Sverdrup, which is expansion capex rather than sustaining capex.

Source: CMD Presentation

If I’d apply a similar 80% ratio to the H1 capex, the sustaining capex would be barely $100-125M, resulting in a free cash flow result of just over $700M in the first six months of the year. And suddenly the $11B market cap appears to be quite cheap.

… leads to a higher production and lower cost guidance whilst waiting for Johan Sverdrup

Thanks to the excellent performance in the first half of the year, Lundin Petroleum is now officially increasing its guidance. Whereas the original guidance called for an average production rate of 74,000-82,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, Lundin has now hiked its expected average production rate to 78,000-82,000 boe/day. Achieving the mid-point of this guidance indeed implies a slightly lower oil production in the second half of the year. But that’s not an issue, as the cash outflow related to capex will be lower as well.

As the majority of the operating expenses are fixed, the higher output also has a positive impact on the operating expenses, which are now expected to be ‘less than US$4/barrel’, down from a previous guidance of $4.15/barrel.

This means Lundin Petroleum should have no problem at all to generate enough operating cash flow to cover its sustaining and growth capex. I’m really looking forward to see the Johan Sverdrup oilfield being brought online, and Lundin’s reconfirmation to see this large oilfield (with a total production rate of 660,000 barrels of oil per day) producing its first oil in less than 18 months.

Source: CMD presentation

Investment thesis

Lundin Petroleum is doing everything right, and the high oil prices in the first half of the year provided a major and important boost to the company’s financial results. Despite incurring hundreds of millions of dollars related to its contribution to the Johan Sverdrup capex, it was able to add more cash to its balance sheet which was subsequently used to pay a dividend, buying back stock and reducing the gross debt by $60M.

The current net debt position is approximately $3.57B which is relatively high, but should start trending down as the second half of the year will be capex-light. And once the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield will start contributing its ‘black gold’ to the company’s top line, the cash flows will continue to increase as well.

Lundin Petroleum’s share price is up almost 44% (including the 4 SEK dividend) since the original article in January.

