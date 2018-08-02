Weekly Oil Storage Report - Choppy Data

For the oil bulls, the big concern this year has and always will be whether US shale producers have surprised to the upside, but the latest EIA 914 report banishes those concerns.

The total change since the start of Summer driving season has been more bullish than normal, but the draws have been materially less than last year.

The weekly oil data has been very choppy as EIA would report a higher than expected draw one week followed by a build the next.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlight

The weekly EIA oil data has been choppy at best. Take for example this week's data of a build of 3.803 million bbls. Last week, we had an estimate for a draw of close to 4 million bbls, and this week, we had a build of 1 million bbls. Netting out the two, we would have seen crude storage balances decrease ~3 million bbls over the last two weeks.

But EIA's data showed a draw of 6.147 million bbls first, which was followed up with a build of 3.803 million bbls for a net change of 2.344 million bbls. Not only was this week's data choppy at best, but it was predominantly the unaccounted for crude oil that explained the entirety of the build.

For oil bulls, the biggest concern leading up to now has and always will be whether shale producers have pushed US oil production higher than expected. This is why we keep track of the trued-up US oil production (calculated by taking weekly and netting out the adjustment). But yesterday's EIA 914 confirmed that US oil production is nowhere near 11 million b/d, so what were the other variables that accounted for the build in US crude storage? Frankly, we don't know, and despite us getting all the inputs right this week (throughput, exports, and imports), the build of 3.803 million bbls was a head-scratcher. Our only real explanation for this is that the draw was overcounted last week.

And because the weekly data has been choppy, it's best to compare how oil storage balances have performed on a longer-time horizon as opposed to the weekly fluctuations as we explained in our article last week.

Moving onto this report, US crude storage balances since the start of June has been more bullish than average, but less than what we saw in 2017:

For total liquid stockpile, the weekly changes have also been volatile, and the net change since the start of June has been more bullish than the average, but materially less than last year:

Looking at this week's EIA oil report, refinery throughput saw a jump of 195k b/d w-o-w to 17.48 million b/d, the highest level for this time of the year. And our model indicates that refinery throughput should keep trending higher through the rest of August. Unplanned outages resulting from warmer than normal temperatures will also start to dissipate as August is expected to show neutral to slightly cooler than normal temperatures in the South. This should push refinery throughput close to an all-time high.

For US crude exports, this week's drop to 1.31 million b/d shouldn't be a surprise as we noted in our report last week. But for next week's report, we see US crude exports rebounding to 2 million b/d before falling for the rest of August. China has completely stopped buying US crude, so we are seeing US exports get pressured from that.

As for US crude imports, Mexico is expected to bump up its exports to the US for August, again. This will keep US crude imports for August only slightly lower than July. If refinery throughput increases, then we expect the balance to show a draw, but it will be less than what we previously expected due to lower US crude exports.

Going forward, we noted in our EIA 914 article yesterday that OPEC July exports fell materially m-o-m. The physical oil market is still digesting the overhang of June's export timing mismatch and floating storage has increased as a result of that. But looking at balances for August and September, the increase in global imports and decrease in exports will likely push Q3 storage balances from -0.2 million b/d closer to -0.45 million b/d. We believe the second half of August and September could show an even larger balance deficit as the lower exports in July starts to bite on global balances.

Crude

US Oil Production

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

Refinery Throughput

Crude Imports

Crude Exports

Total Liquid Stockpile

Adjustment

Days of Supply

