iQIYI: Decent Results, Multiple Headwinds

iQIYI Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

iQIYI (IQ), an online entertainment services company based in China, reported second-quarter 2018 revenue at RMB6.2 billion (US$932.5 million), representing a 51 percent increase from the same period in 2017. This surpassed, albeit only slightly, the guidance the company provided during the first-quarter results announcement where it stated it expected revenues to fall between RMB5.80 billion and RMB6.04 billion.

Generally, when a company achieves higher revenue, you would expect to see the profitability increase or the losses narrow. This is due to several factors such as cost savings from economy of scale, the fixed costs becoming smaller as a percentage of revenue, and simply because the net income rise even with the margins held constant. However, for iQIYI, its operating loss at RMB1.3 billion (US$200.7 million) was 31 percent higher than the same period in 2017. Net loss attributable to iQIYI was even more staggering at RMB2.1 billion (US$316.9 million) compared to RMB953.2 million in the same period in 2017. Diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB3.01 (US$0.45).

iQIYI's worsened net loss was largely due to the recognition of RMB778.0 million (US$117.6 million) of foreign exchange loss arising from the depreciation of the renminbi against the U.S. dollar. This should not be too alarming since it is more of an accounting issue and reports on the sharp depreciation of the Chinese currency in June was well covered in various media. If you have read my previous article on iQIYI, you might also recall that this was anticipated.

Focus Is On Growing Memberships

Content costs continued to climb as iQIYI had to keep creating internally produced content and at the same time spend on licensed materials as a "comprehensive and diversified content library" imperative to attract more viewers and subscribers. At RMB4.7 billion (US$709.0 million), content costs increased 47 percent from the same period in 2017 and represented around 76 percent of the revenue. During the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, Xiaodong Wang, the chief financial officer of iQIYI, guided for the content cost as a percentage of revenues to be close to 80 percent for the rest of the year. Essentially, that means iQIYI expects its spending on original content to grow faster than its revenue in the next two quarters. That is certainly not going to help improve its profitability in the short term.

The overarching theme in the earnings conference call was that iQIYI had been more concerned with growing its membership base in terms of quantity, rather than by the average revenue per user ("ARPU"), and it intends to remain in this direction.

For the third quarter of 2018, iQIYI has guided for the total net revenues to be between RMB6.70 billion and RMB6.98 billion, which would be higher sequentially. This is representing a 43-49 percent increase from the same period in 2017, similar to the guidance for a 42-48 percent increase in the previous quarter for which the company eventually achieved a 51 percent increase. If iQIYI beats its own revenue guidance again in Q3, the management could earn itself a reputation for providing conservative guidance. Meanwhile, investors of iQIYI have their plates full regarding negative factors affecting the stock which I would elaborate subsequently.

The Share Prices Of Video-streaming Peers Are Still Moving In Tandem

Some readers commented that the share prices of three video-streaming peers, Huya Broadcasting (HUYA), Bilibili (BILI), and iQIYI are collectively being manipulated and are derogatorily termed "the three fools of video-streamers" (视频三傻). As shown in the chart below, the share price of iQIYI is still mirroring that of Huya which inevitably adds credence to the accusation. Nevertheless, the third name, Bilibili, has seen its share price decouple in the past week or so.

The low float of the trio meant that trading can indeed be more volatile though nimble players might see this as an advantage. For long-term investors, however, the high volatility is a turn-off and could result in a persistent discount accorded to its valuation.

Less Favored Chinese Stock Markets A Drag On Chinese Stocks Listed Overseas

The trade war between the U.S. and China has apparently impacted the Chinese stock markets more significantly. The benchmark index in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index, is down 5.7 percent in the past three months while the Chinese market represented by the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is down even more at 7.2 percent. In the same period, the S&P 500 (SPY) is, in fact, 6.6 percent higher. I believe that iQIYI being a Chinese-based company has inevitably experienced some drag on its share price due to the market swoon in its home region. As long as the market players on the other side of the world are not pulling up their socks, Chinese names including iQIYI would have to more or less fend for themselves on the U.S. stock market.

Frequent Short-seller Reports On Chinese Companies Cast A Long Shadow On Peers

In late June, short-selling outfit Spruce Point Capital released an attack piece on Momo (MOMO), a live-streaming and hook-up services company based in China. While I felt that there were certain accusations which were rather unfair, the market felt otherwise and the share price of Momo reacted negatively to the accusations. Chinese names such as GDS Holdings (GDS) and iQIYI were not spared as investors turned jittery and threw the baby out with the bathwater.

Fast forward to yesterday when we saw GDS Holdings experiencing its own short-selling attack by Blue Orca Capital. The short-seller accused the US-listed developer and operator of data centers in China of "borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims." While iQIYI did not fall in sympathy this time around, it was more of an anomaly and probably due to the anticipation of an earnings beat.

It helped that GDS Holdings took the effort to rebut the accusations by Blue Orca Capital, in contrast to that of Momo which issued a simple denial statement in response to its short-selling attack. It was also coincidental that iQIYI issued its Q2 2018 results yesterday which surpassed its own guidance. The 75 percent year-on-year jump in the total subscribers is likely to have also played an important role in delighting the market.

Nevertheless, logically and based on the past incidents, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are bound to experience some negative impact from the negative sentiment generated from short-selling reports on fellow Chinese businesses. With short-sellers having found their "formula" in profiting from such report-release, I would expect more accusations on other Chinese stocks to continue surfacing.

Investor Takeaway

iQIYI appears to have many developments ongoing and is capable of generating substantial investor interest, judging by the positive price movements following each announcement. The latest driver this time is the release of its second quarter report. However, its share price has been suppressed by non-company-specific issues such as short-selling reports on other Chinese stocks and the depreciation of the local currency. Investors have to ask themselves if they have the propensity to stomach the volatility.

