Square Q2 Earnings: I'm Still Not Buying It

I am impressed with the company's growth in services, but with GPV growth deceleration continuing this quarter, I am not buying the company's premium valuation.

Bitcoin didn't live up to the hype, with revenue just $3 million higher than that of Q1.

Gross payment volume growth continued to fall. 30% isn't bad by itself, but it's the worst in the company's public history.

Square’s (SQ) Q2 earnings beat analyst estimates across the board. The $385 million of revenue was $17 million higher than the $368 million estimate and adjusted EPS of $0.13 was $0.02 better than the consensus of $0.11.

Profitability probably never mattered much to investors at this stage, but revenue came in meaningfully above analyst expectations, which should signal better than expected growth ahead relative to analyst estimates. Despite the positive headlines, the immediate reaction was quite muted, with the stock fluctuating around the close in after-hours trading.

Overall I liked the quarter, but I didn’t see anything that would change my mind about the company’s expensive valuation (read Square: High Risk, High Valuation).

Volume Growth Deceleration Continues

Gross payment volume continued to decline slightly every quarter. The company grew its volume by the 30% year over year to $21.4 billion, while impressive by itself, this was in fact the slowest growth the company has ever experienced. For comparison, PayPal grew its volume by 27% in Q2, and the dollar value of the growth was more than six times that of Square ($31.6 billion vs. $5 billion)

Below is a graph of showing Square’s GPV growth since its IPO.

Source: data from company press release and conference calls

In less than three years, growth has declined from 45% to just 30%. Keep in mind that Square processes just 15% of PayPal’s (PYPL) volume, meaning that if it is having trouble growing at a rapid pace today, growth will likely taper off quickly as the company matures.

Service Revenue Bright Spot

Service revenue has become an increasingly important part of Square financially. Revenue from services grew 127% year over year to $134 million, trouncing the growth of transaction revenue, which increased in line with GPV, rising 30% to $625 million.

Service revenue also carries much higher margins compared to the core payment business. Gross margin for services expanded year over year to 70% from 69% in Q2 2017. Contrast this with transaction revenue’s margin of 37%, continued growth of service revenue is clearly critical to Square’s success.

What could make Square more appealing is if the company discloses the makeup of the service revenue, as business from “mission critical” services like payroll is much more sticky than, say, Square Capital, which is just another name for the highly commoditized merchant advance service.

Bitcoin Flop

While revenue may pick up in the future if Square’s Cash app becomes a dominant Bitcoin trading platform, it was no doubt a disappointment this quarter. Revenue from Cash app’s Bitcoin operation was a mere $37 million, a $3 million increase form Q1.

Based on the how the stock reacted to Bitcoin developments in late 2017, I think investors wanted a little more than a measly $3 million dollar increase quarter over quarter.

If the management wants to write a completely new platform to wrestle away business from established Bitcoin exchanges, it could be another leg to the Square story; but based on Q2’s revenue numbers, I foresee negligible value in Square’s cryptocurrency effort.

Conclusion

Growth at Square’s core payment service continued to decline; however, the strong growth in services more than made up for it. If the current trend continues, revenue from services will eclipse Square’s core payment business in several years, which should theoretically make the company a lot of valuable given the 70% gross margin. However, I believe that such a projection fails to recognize that services are an extension of payments. Square is ramping up the monetization of its users by introducing ancillary services, but if the core payment business flounders, there won’t be a service business left. As I discussed in my previous article, iZettle is PayPal’s response to Square and if Square doesn’t take action soon, it could experience an existential crisis. I suspect that iZettle’s ability to tap PayPal’s vast amount of wallets on-premise will make it a meaningful alternative to Square; as such, I believe that investors still need to pay attention to GPV growth.

Overall, I am impressed with the company’s services revenue growth, but the decline in GPV growth means that I still can’t quite agree with the stock’s premium valuation.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.