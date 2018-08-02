Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the past week, the 10-year Treasury yield got closed to the psychological level of 3%. As expected, the increase of the yields influenced the prices of the fixed-income instruments because of their inverse relationship. Expectedly, the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) has been also hamstrung by the uptick of the yields.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

The previous time when we saw the 10-year Treasury yield above the levels of 3% it was accompanied by a significant decrease in the prices of closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. The below chart can explain by itself why the Treasury yields are so important for the performance of the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: Barchart, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF & CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index

The Munis are interest rate sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds, high yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their less chance of default. They will still fall but much less.

Even though we are observing an increase in the prices in the sector over the past months, the current period still provides us with interesting "Buy" opportunities. My target is to find a satisfying return on the net asset value among the funds and to combine it with a statistical edge in order to take a position. Our Weekly Review article proved that we have many interesting "Buy" candidates in the sector.

The fund which I am going to review today is Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 (NYSE:NKG). Its yield on net asset value is not among the highest ones, but we should take into consideration the portfolio quality as well. Definitely, the quality of the assets of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 is impressive. At the beginning let's briefly review the investment approach of the fund:

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Georgia income tax and to enhance portfolio value.The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and Georgia state income taxes. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade (Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch) or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The fund uses leverage.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

In face of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2, we have a good combination of all of the factors which are needed to start our deeper analysis. The spread between price and net asset value is 15.11% and its Z-score is -1.40 points. If we sort the funds from the sector by their highest discount, we notice that Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 is taking the eleventh position of the ranking.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2

Source: CEFConnect.com

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2

Let's move to the portfolio characteristics. As I mentioned, you do not need to worry about the quality of the assets. The main part of the investments is labeled as "AA" rating. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in Georgia are 98.4%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 124, and "Tax Obligation/General" is the sector with the biggest weight.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The distribution of the fund has been decreased in April and the current monthly dividend per common share is $0.0380. Respectively, the current yield on price is 4.06% and the current yield on net asset value is 3.44%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

From a technical perspective, the fund entered into a price range and we find a support level around $11.20 which is very likely to be tested in the next several weeks. As we can see from the software, the statistical relationship between Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 and the main benchmark is very weak. The correlation between them is only 0.52 points for the past 200 days.

Source: Barchart.com - Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NKG can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/29/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta

At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.