Apple: The Largest, Most Misunderstood Company In The World

I project Service profits will reach nearly half of the iPhone's in two years, and the segment should become the largest profit generator by 2027.

How can the largest company in the world still be so misunderstood by so many?

It is no secret that Apple (AAPL) has been doubling down on Services, a business segment that management projects to reach a revenue run rate of $50 billion by the end of fiscal 2020. Yet, a quick scan through some of the analyst comments shared a bit earlier this year reveals that many experts do not seem to fully appreciate the transition that Apple has been undergoing. I believe too much undue emphasis, likely motivated by short-term thinking, continues to be placed on next quarter's iPhone unit sales, smartphone supply chain issues, or the upcoming refresh cycle.

Credit: Motley Fool

Such a frenzy over debating and anticipating the performance of Apple's iPhone business is usually justified by share of revenue. Last fiscal year, smartphones accounted for nearly two thirds of Apple's total sales. But I would argue that investors, particularly those with a long-term horizon in mind, should be spending more time projecting the far-out future state of the company rather than analyzing past and near-future financial performance.

So to understand Apple and confidently invest in it for the long haul, I believe two crucial pieces of information need to be taken into account: (1) the growth rates of iPhone and Service revenues, and (2) the margin profile of each business.

Service revenues becoming more relevant

Regarding bullet number one above, the iPhone has been performing solidly in fiscal 2018 so far. It drove top-line growth past the 20% mark (see graph below) in 3Q18 on the back of increased interest for the new X and 8 models, along with higher ASP due to a favorable mix towards the higher-ticket devices. But looking forward, I should account for the fact that smartphones are at or nearing the maturity stage of their life cycles. A sustainable double-digit growth pace might be too much to expect even from Apple, let alone any other phone maker. Assuming 5% to 7% CAGR on this end of the business for the next 10 to 12 quarters might be a more reasonable set of expectations, particularly when considering Apple's robust 2018 that will likely raise the bar on comps going forward.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the other hand, the monetization of Apple's existing 1.4 billion or so device base through service offerings (i.e. apps, payments, cloud storage, music, etc.) seems to be in the more initial phases of the business cycle, as evidenced by last quarter's impressive 31% growth rate in Service revenues. For Apple's $50 billion target to materialize, and all the evidence suggests that it will, I calculate that the pace of the top-line increase will need to stay in the 13% to 14% ballpark on average, propelled by multiple factors that include further penetration of Apple Pay, increase in digital media consumption supporting Apple Music, growth in app usage lifting App Store revenues, etc.

If in fiscal 2017 iPhone sales volume topped Service sales by a factor of nearly 5x, I estimate that this ratio will decrease noticeably to 3.3x by the end of fiscal 2020, and will continue to head lower in the following few years.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

It doesn't sound like much of a change? Then let's switch gears to my second bullet point above: margin profile.

Mix shift boosting total company margins

Apple does not offer a breakdown on how much profit it keeps from each of its segments individually. But I can take a swing at estimating iPhone and blended Service margins based on previously published estimates.

On the smartphone side, TechInsights has calculated that Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone X generates an impressive 64% in gross margin, while the iPhone 8 boasts a slightly lower 59%. A late 2016 report suggests that, before the $1,000-plus models hit the market, the iPhone used to produce gross margins of about 40%, in a descending trend. For 2020 and considering that the activation of higher-end devices as a proportion of the total installed base has been increasing lately, I find it reasonable to assume that the iPhone's blended gross margins could reach about 52% to 53% within a couple of years.

Source: Barron's

Services, on the other hand, have been much more profitable. The chart above suggests that, in 2016, Service margins reached 65%. With gains of scale and a high-margin (estimated at 85%) App Store growing by what I project will be a 25% CAGR through 2020, I find it reasonable that Service margins could reach 72% to 73% within a couple of years.

Should I be right about my projections above, I expect Service profits to grow at a 35% annual pace vs. the iPhone's more modest 18%. By 2020, projected Service profits of $35.2 billion should represent nearly half the gross profits of smartphones. If the trends remain unchanged, I calculate that Services should account for the largest chunk of total company profits, surpassing the iPhone, by fiscal 2027.

It seems like Services, as a result of the segment's aggressive growth and more attractive margin profile, should be much more relevant to Apple's investment thesis than most experts appear to believe today.

Source: DMMR, using own estimates and data from company reports

The icing on the cake

The good news about Services becoming an ever more important piece of the puzzle is that revenues and profits generated by this segment should be much more predictable and less volatile than those of devices (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Macs). The two bar charts displayed earlier in this article provide a visual representation of how smooth the evolution of Service revenues has been over the past several quarters.

Due to the recurring revenue-like nature of Apple's Services business, I believe uncertainty about the company's future financial results will become less of a concern over time. If I am correct, it is likely that, at the same time that the top and bottom lines continue to grow steadily, the stock's valuation should expand to account for the decreased levels of perceived risk. While AAPL trades today at a forward earnings multiple of about 17x, I find it reasonable that shares could be valued at 20x or more, in or beyond 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.