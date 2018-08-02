General Electric: Strong Buy After Insider Scoops Up A Boatload Of Shares At Rock Bottom Prices

General Electric (GE) doesn't seem to have a lot of supporters these days, which is exactly what makes it a promising contrarian "Buy". The industrial company continues to put more assets on the block in order to streamline its business and cut its industrial debt in half. Importantly, a GE director recently scooped up a boatload of shares, suggesting that the sell-off maybe has gone a bit too far. I still see a favorable reward-to-risk at today's price point.

General Electric has not exactly been an investors' favorite lately. The company shocked investors in May when its Chief Executive Officer John Flannery said at an industry conference that the restructuring in the power division could take longer than anticipated. To this day, General Electric's shares are languishing.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

With that being said, though, General Electric made some progress in its restructuring in 2018, and there are reasons to be hopeful that the industrial giant can turn things around this year.

For one thing, there are asset sales which play an important role in General Electric's reorganization: Earlier this year, GE agreed to sell its rail transportation business to Wabtec in a deal worth $11.1 billion. The deal also included a $2.9 billion up-front cash payment to General Electric. Most recently, the industrial company agreed to sell its Distributed Power Business to private equity company Advent International for $3.25 billion.

Further, media reports suggest that GE is now looking into auctioning off its digital assets. As I said in another article on General Electric, asset sales are a key part of GE's restructuring plan which includes a $20 billion divestiture target. Going forward, investors can expect even more asset sales.

If you remember, General Electric proposed to spin-off its healthcare business to shareholders, and pursue strategic actions with respect to its oilfield services company Baker Hughes, whose investment appeal for strategic buyers only increases in a rising rate environment.

Source: General Electric Investor Presentation

Asset sales also play an important role in General Electric's deleveraging efforts as well. GE has said that it targets a ~$25 billion reduction in its net debt.

Source: General Electric

Insider Sees Great Value In General Electric's Stock @~$13

There are growing signs that confidence in General Electric is slowly returning, at least on the part of one director. Lawrence Culp Jr. scooped up 191,000 shares at an average price of $13.04 on July 24 (here is the link to the SEC filing). The entire purchase cost the director ~$2.5 million, and he now owns 360,800 shares of GE valued at ~$4.9 million. Insiders have unique access to a company's financial information and are better suited than outsiders to judge its value proposition.

General Electric Is Still In The Bargain Bin

One thing investors don't have to worry about is that at today's price point they are not overpaying for General Electric. Does GE have some downside if it fails to meet investor expectations with respect to the speed of its restructuring? Sure. But shares are already quite cheap on a forward P/E-basis, and investor expectations are so low right now that it will be hard for General Electric to disappoint, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

General Electric has much more going for itself than investors are ready to concede. Asset sales have picked up steam in 2018 and more transactions are likely to be announced over the next twelve months. Asset sales help GE streamline its business and support the company's deleveraging efforts. The recent insider sale is another positive for shareholders. As far as I am concerned, GE's risk-reward is favorable at today's price point, and shares appear to have bottomed out. The insider is leading the way: Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.