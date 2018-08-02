Alacer Gold: A Good 2nd Quarter

Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) released its 2nd quarter results on the 31st July 2018 and held the conference call after the close of business. All information included in this report comes from the website and the links above.

I am bullish on Alacer Gold for the following reasons,

1. The company is achieving its performance guidance.

2. The new sulfide plant is due to start production in the 3rd quarter and is below budgeted cost and on schedule.

3. The reduced capital spend means that the company is not financially stretched and presently has $163m of cash and debt of $350m (26% debt/equity).

4. The prospective p/e for 2019 makes the company appear cheap.

I first wrote about Alacer Gold last year and this is an update. The company has a heap leach pad operation that is due to continue and a sulfide plant development that will commence operations in the 3rd quarter giving the potential for much higher levels of gold production in the future. The company said in the conference call that they will have 50m tonnes of ore stockpiled at the end of the year and as the present capacity of the pad is 58m tonnes per year, they will have almost a year of production from the stockpile. This gives them time to further explore and permit the new area of Ardich. The hope is that the depleted stockpile will be replaced by the resources from the new area without any loss of production from the oxide deposits, whilst adding the new sulfide production.

The 2nd quarter results

The company lost money in the 2nd quarter primarily as the currency effect on the tax credit asset was negative. However as highlighted in the conference call, the weak Turkish lira actually increases cash flow by $5m for every 10% devaluation. This effect is however not enough to offset the depreciation of the tax credit effect (a non-cash expense). Cash flow from operations was $17m in the quarter and $46m for the first 6 months.

The new sulfide plant is due to start production in the 3rd quarter and is on schedule and below budget. This is positive news.

Test results for the Ardich development were positive.

2019 P&L and prospective P/E

This projection assumes no change in the USD/TRY exchange rate. Readers must make their own assumptions on any prospective movement in the rate. The effects of movement in the rate are explained above. I have assumed a gold price of $1225 per ounce.

2019 P&L

(In ,000 USD)

Operation Expense Revenue Total Oxide production (note 1) 50,940 Sulfide production (note 1) 116,000 166,940 Drilling & Exploration (note 2) (5,776) Finance cost (note 3) (20,720) Depreciation (note 4) (56,894) (83,390) 83,550 Tax (note 5) (4,178) Profit 79,372

There are presently 293,840,088 shares outstanding. The earnings per share are therefore 79,372,000/293,840,088 or 27 cents. The dollar share price on the 1/8/2108 is $2.17 using a USD/CAD rate of 1.30. The prospective P/E for 2019 is 8.03.

Conclusion

The prospective P/E for 2019 is 8.03. Despite the fact that all of the company's operations are in Turkey (which is a negative) the prospective P/E looks attractive. Alacer Gold is hitting its production guidance and has developed its sulfide development below budget and on time. I would suggest that the shares are undervalued at the present level. I would hope that a P/E of 12 would be achievable in the next 12 months, if the company continues to deliver on its guidance. Technically the shares have started an uptrend and are above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. I would expect some consolidation around the present level before a move higher.

Notes

1. Using the present AISC of $659 for the oxide production, the company's estimate of AISC of $645 for the sulfide project and a gold price of $1225. An explanation of AISC is here. I have estimated production of 90,000 ounces from the oxide production. The 2018 estimate is 110-130,000 but the 2019 year will likely see a change to oxide ore from the new area, which is likely to restrict production for 2019. Sulfide production of 200,000 ounces is the company's projection.

Production revenue

Oxide 90,000 x (1225-659) 50,940

Sulfide 200,000 x (1225-645) 116,000

2. Drilling and exploration is at the same rate as for the first 6 months of 2018.

3. Finance cost is estimated at 3.1% above dollar 12 month Libor of 2,82%. The company has hedges on 80% of its $350m debt and I have estimated that they will translate into the rate given. Information is on page 16 of the results.

4, Depreciation is estimated at the first 6-month run rate of 2018 plus the extra depreciation for the sulfide project. The sulfide project will have cost $673m and have a life of 20 years

Depreciation

Present run rate 23,244

Sulfide project (673,000/20) 33,650

Total 56,894

5. 5% is the rate that the company expects to pay in the future.

Disclaimer - This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.