What You Always Knew About Facebook But Did Not Want To Admit

The truth is that Facebook has had many issues for some time now, but everyone has avoided talking about them.

The headline culprit for Facebook's correction was the conference call, however it was deeper than that.

Facebook's (FB) Q2'18 results were initially met by the market with an 8% tumble, supposedly after missing on revenue by about $120M. However after the conference call started, all hell broke lose and shares tumbled as much as 25%.

What really surprised the market was the following statement from the conference call:

Turning now to the revenue outlook; our total revenue growth rate decelerated approximately 7 percentage points in Q2 compared to Q1. Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4.

One of the reasons for this, I think, is that user engagement has reached a plateau, in the company's most profitable markets.

While it is known for some time now that DAUs in the U.S. have peeked, it is the first time ever DAUs declined on a Q/Q basis in any market. In this case in Europe. One thing is for sure; everyone who is a potential user of FB in both the U.S. and Europe is already using the platform.

And the reason why this is important, is because the lion's share of FB's profits are derived from the U.S. and Europe.

It has been my view for a while now that at some point user engagement saturation in the U.S. and Europe will have an affect on profitability. The reason is that there are limits to how much money you can make from a stagnant user base.

While it is true that FB has been able to increase profitability even as user engagement in its most profitable markets has remained the same, at the same time one has to wonder how long it might continue.

Investors got some additional color in the conference call pertaining to my above question.

Turning now to expenses; we continue to expect that full-year 2018 total expenses will grow in the range of 50% to 60% compared to last year. In addition to increases in core product development and infrastructure, this growth is driven by increasing investment in areas like safety and security, AR/VR, marketing, and content acquisition. Looking beyond 2018, we anticipate that total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019.

While there was little mention of future profitability per-say, the fact that expenses will run faster than revenue growth has to mean profitability will be impacted. This is something else that spooked the market.

Back in April I wrote about the impact GDPR might have on FB (please consider:Facebook: The European GDPR Regulation Problem). It seems to me that the impact has already begun. While we do not have a precise picture of related expenses, security and safety expenses will be going up by a lot.

Something else that might impact revenue and profitability and is GDPR related, is the fact that many users have limited the ability of advertisers to target them. While only in the early stages, I think this will have broader much implications going forward.

The future valuation question

There isn't a pundit on CNBC and Bloomberg who is still not bullish on FB's stock. One of the reasons mentioned is that Instagram is on the rise, and WhatsApp has still to be monetized.

While I do acknowledge the rise of Instagram, a user cannot be on both platforms at the same time. Furthermore, I doubt very much if WhatsApp can be monetized to make a big enough impact on FB's revenue and profits.

The reason is simple; WhatsApp is mostly used in Africa, Asia and many other parts of the world, but not so much in Europe or the U.S.. And because FB's profitability is mostly in the U.S. and Europe, I doubt very much advertisers would pay much to target users in these markets. That includes Instagram.

Furthermore, Messenger is slowly replacing WhatsApp as a means of text, voice and video messaging. In the end my hunch is that WhatsApp will be a write-down for FB. I just don't know the timing of when it will happen.

Having said all this, I think analysts will revise downward both revenue and future EPS for the company

I think more and more analysts will revise to the downside their estimates over the next several weeks and quarters.

In fact, almost a full dollar in future EPS has already been cut over the past 7 days..

Which leads us to the question, if the current multiple for FB is enough to warrant investor attention, or should investors avoid FB for the next several quarters.

Currently FB has a trailing multiple of 28, and a future multiple of 20. Now a 20 multiple is not that high, assuming the company can continue to grow. However in the case of FB we do not have enough datapoints to know its future growth, and more immortally, its future EPS. And if analysts continue to revise estimates to the downside, I think the future multiple of 20 will be increasing over the next several quarters.

Bottom line

We all knew for some tine now that FB will run into GDPR headwinds. We just didn't know the extent of the problem. And while we still do not have the entire picture, we now know it will be considerable.

User engagement saturation in the company's most important markets was also known. While monetization has increased despite user saturation, I think that there is a limit of how much money FB can make per user, when the user base does not grow.

And while we not know when monetization per user in the U.S. and Europe will stop growing, the fact that eventually it will (my opinion), is a very serious headwind for FB's stock.

Finally, while the future P/E multiple of the company is still reasonable, if analysts revise their future estimates to the downside, this multiple will increase and will be a strong headwind for future price appreciation.

I think FB's stock will trade within a narrow range for the foreseeable future (yet to be determined), and it will probably underperform the market and other mega-cap stocks such as Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). As such, I rate the stock a sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.