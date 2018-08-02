Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Michael Burger on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Michael Burger

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, and welcome to our call. We had a strong first quarter with revenues of $110.6 million, adjusted gross margins of 48%, adjusted EBITDA margins of 33% and adjusted earnings per share of $0.96. Bookings were $82.3 million as the strength in the MLCC test tool and service accelerated.

As we discussed last quarter, demand in the flexible drilling market, after multiple quarters of record activity, was cyclically soft throughout the first quarter as customers absorbed the massive amounts of new drilling capacity we've shipped over the last 18 months. Our visibility into the near term need for additional flex capacity remains limited. However, our belief in the underlying dynamics for long-term growth remains strong and unchanged.

The proliferation of flexible circuits into smartphones and other consumer electronic devices, coupled with new application drivers, such as 5G networking, automotive radar, sensors and communication upgrades, all require higher circuit density, which drives more electrical interconnect, and ultimately, more holes. In addition, we are proactively working with a broad set of customers and material suppliers to ensure their material and process road maps align with the capabilities of our next-generation laser tool. By doing so, we believe we'll remain well positioned to be our customer s tool of choice.

We are on track to introduce our next-generation flexible circuit drilling platform later in the summer. With materially improved throughput and accuracy, this platform is expected to further raise the performance bar for UV-based laser drills. We expect this new platform will enable us to protect or grow our current flex drilling market share. We recently shipped our first several tools to beta customers, with continued launch activities and further shipments planned throughout this quarter.

Related to the growth and service bookings, there is typically a 12- to 24-month warranty period attached to system sale that creates a lag between system and service revenue. With the significant ramp in our flex drilling shipments over the last fiscal year, we are well positioned for continued service revenue growth as these tools come off their warranty period and become candidates for service contracts.

Demand for MLCC test tools with our -- within our component test product category continued to accelerate into the first quarter. Multilayer ceramic capacitors are key passive components that are used in a myriad of applications. The demand for MLCC, which is driven by the proliferation of wireless connectivity as well as new automotive applications, is currently outstripping supply. As a result, we are now beginning to see MLCC producers adding new and meaningful capacity.

We believe that based upon the macro drivers and the overall MLCC demand, environment for our tools, we'll remain healthy throughout fiscal 2019. Later this summer, we expect to introduce to the market our new MLCC large chip tool, which will effectively expand the market available to us by approximately 15%. We have received several early orders for this new product, with shipments expected to begin later this year.

Turning to our semiconductor products, which includes wafer scribe, mark and trim tools. Bookings were down in the first quarter coming off a strong fourth quarter in fiscal 2018. The primary driver of last year's strength was investment in semiconductor manufacturing capacity within the PRC, which we expect to continue.

Finally, with respect to our next-generation HDI drilling platform, I'm encouraged that our team continues to make good development progress. We expect to have a differentiated product in terms of performance, accuracy and size, introduced to the market later in the year. Penetrating the HDI market is one of our key growth initiatives as it represents a large and growing market where, today, we virtually have no market share. By leveraging the key technical capabilities demonstrated in our flex drilling tools, we remain convinced that our next-generation tool will differentiate us in the HDI space, which will enable us to grow share.

As we enter new markets, we expect our historical cyclical swings to dampen over time as demonstrated by the dynamics we're seeing in the demand for the MLCC tools. However, we understand that cyclicality is inherent to our business, and we have best taken the necessary steps to build flexibility into our business and manufacturing model with the objective of delivering strong profits in all market conditions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Allen for an overview of our financial results.

Allen Muhich

Thank you, Michael, and good afternoon, everyone. Bookings in the first quarter were $82.3 million, up 7% from a year ago. The order levels reflected the strong demand environment for MLCC test tools and our overall service offerings. Bookings for our semiconductor and flex products were down when compared to a strong fourth quarter.

Revenue for the quarter was $110.6 million, up 52% from a year ago and down 2% sequentially. Revenue was toward the high end of our guidance range as the installation of flex capacity at our customer sites has gone better than expected. We exited the quarter with $124 million in backlog that we expect to primarily ship over the next 6 months.

GAAP gross margin was 48.1% and non-GAAP gross margin was 48.3%, decreasing sequentially by 90 basis points due to changes in revenue mix. Looking forward to next quarter, we expect non-GAAP gross margin to approximate 47% at the midpoint of the revenue range given our reduced revenue projection.

GAAP operating expense was $20.2 million and included about $1.5 million of equity compensation and purchase accounting amortization. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expense was $18.7 million, nominally in line with the prior quarter. We expect second quarter non-GAAP operating expenses to increase modestly to approximately $19 million, reflecting investments we're making in our new product road map.

GAAP operating income was $33 million while non-GAAP operating income was $35 million or 31% of revenue compared to $13.6 million of income in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.4 million or 33% of sales. The GAAP tax provision was $2.3 million, resulting in an implied tax rate of 7% in the quarter, which is lower than our expected long-term rate of approximately 15% to 17%.

GAAP net income was $31.1 million or $0.87 per diluted share compared to $0.08 last year. Adjusted net income was $34.6 million or $0.96 per diluted share compared to $13 million or $0.38 per diluted share a year ago.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Total cash and investments were $131 million at quarter end, up from $125 million last quarter. We generated $9.8 million of operating cash during the quarter. Our noncash working capital increased approximately $27 million primarily due to shipments of systems late in the quarter that were uncollected from our customers and inventory received early in the quarter which required payment to our vendors. The increased working capital partially offset our strong earnings performance, resulting in the timing of cash flow to be lower than our recent trend.

DSO increased to 66 days, slightly above our historical rate of 60 to 65 days, as the factors which contributed to last quarter's low of 51 days reversed themselves in the first quarter. Inventory increased by $6.6 million to $94 million as we built inventory ahead of customer shipments. We expect inventories to remain at this elevated level over the next several quarters. Capital expenditures were approximately $2.7 million for the quarter as we finished up payments related to our factory expansion in Singapore and began our SAP upgrade.

Turning to Q2. And given the strength of our backlog position, we expect revenues of between $80 million and $90 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $0.52 and $0.62.

Finally, I should note that, on a reporting basis, this quarter, we added a fifth line item for service revenue in our reported sales detail section of our financial results. Service revenue was previously reported in our income statement, and we are now simply calling it out as a separate line item from our prior 4 categories, namely printed circuit board, component test, semiconductor and industrial machining. We have provided historical revenue trends under the new categories in the tables included in our press release.

In summary, we're pleased with our overall first quarter financial performance in terms of revenue, profitability and bookings. The strength we're seeing in MLCC provides us a second strong product line beyond flex to help us achieve our financial objectives that, along with our pending entry into the HDI market comes at the end of this calendar year -- coming at the end of this calendar year, position us well to grow revenue over the long term.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And at this time, we'd be pleased to take any of your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question coming from Jim Ricchiuti. [Needham & Company]

Jim Ricchiuti

A question on the MLCC market. We haven't focused on this in a while, but clearly, there is a lot of capacity being added. I'm wondering if you've been able to maybe go back and look at prior up cycles. And how does this compare with what you guys have seen in the past?

Michael Burger

Actually -- yes, Jim. Good question actually, yes, and the answer is we have. We just did that actually this week. We looked back, I think, it was 15 years, and it's clear as day that there are really -- this is the third cycle within that time frame. As you know, the MLCC guys have been very reticent to add capacity, especially at this rate. But as you know, demand is really short. Prices are continuing to grow, and I think it's pushed it to the end. So I think -- so the timing is interesting. I think the -- another interesting point is, if you look at the average capacity of our machines 6 years ago, we were doing about, I think it was, 200,000 an hour, and I think now we're doing about 1.2 million an hour. So the capacity and throughputs have increased dramatically. And so we believe and I think it's fair to say that we think that this will be consistent with what we saw maybe 6 years ago, and that translated into about a -- 18 months to 2-year build cycle in terms of capacity. And I think we're about 1 year into that.

Jim Ricchiuti

Great. That's helpful, Michael. And my recollection is -- on the competitive side of this business, is it -- do you sell to virtually everyone except for one of the players because they use an internal solution?

Michael Burger

Well, actually, there are a couple of guys out there that have internal solutions. We sell virtually to everyone today. They're -- we have one competitor that is Japanese based, and I would say that we estimate that we probably got 50% to 60% market share, depending on where you are.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And then I'll jump back in the queue, one last question. Just on the margin profile of this, is this slightly lower margin versus some of your other product lines?

Allen Muhich

It is, Jim, yes. Again, our overall average margins, as we just reported, are right around the 48% mark. MLCC does tend to be lower than our overall corporate average, yes.

Operator

Next question coming from Patrick Ho. [Stifel Nicolaus]

Patrick Ho

Michael, maybe first, in terms of the services revenue and the ramp you're seeing there, it obviously makes a lot of sense with a lot of the flex PCB units you sold over the last 12 to 18 months. Can you give a little color of, I guess, the type of services revenues on these contracts? Are they parts? What drives, I guess, that segment and the growth on the services side?

Michael Burger

Yes. Great question. As I mentioned, there is typically a 12- to 24-month delay from when we actually sell a system and when a system comes out of warranty, which, again, it ranges what warranties are given by a company based on what they purchase and the quantity that they purchased. But in general, majority of this is contracts, although there is a portion of it which is time and materials. And we sell that time and materials based on immediate repairs, planned maintenance, et cetera. So -- but primarily, it's new contracts are driving the growth.

Patrick Ho

Great. That's helpful. Maybe as my follow-up question, in terms of the HDI product that you'll be introducing later this year, given that you ramped up R&D over the past 12 months or so, can you discuss a little bit about the leverage you're getting with some of your other products like the flex PCB? How have you been able to leverage some of the technology and just some of the know-how there? So as you introduce the HDI product, can you get better margin or faster, I guess, margin expansion once you introduce the product?

Michael Burger

Yes. Great question. I think, obviously, it's a different laser than our flex drilling. So what that required is a complete rescrubbing of the optical path. We have been, to date, successful in demonstrating our capability of utilizing a CO2 laser, which is really kind of the mainstay in the HDI marketplace today. And we are absolutely leveraging the architecture that we've demonstrated in flex with the HDI platform, and we're very excited by it. I think it's not fair to say that we will dominate that market, that's not our -- what we told The Street. We've said that success for us looks like a 10% market share within 3 years, and I think that holds well for us.

Operator

Next question coming from Jaeson Schmidt. [Lake Street Capital Markets]

Jaeson Schmidt

Michael, wondering if you could comment or provide some color on what you saw from a lead time perspective and order linearity in the quarter?

Michael Burger

I'll let Allen talk about the linearity, but lead time, we're still bumping 8 to 12 weeks on average for the company. We're -- our lead times are not necessarily gated by our own manufacturing capability or capacity. We're kind of bumping into some supply chain issues on a couple of products that are actually kind of pushing that out. But we believe we've got it under control, and I think at 8 to 12 weeks, we still think that we're extremely competitive.

Allen Muhich

And then, on order linearity, what we saw throughout the quarter was our booking pattern was relatively linear outside of, on the MLCC side, there are relatively few customers. And those relatively few customers, a couple of them placed rather large orders, and so that generated some slightly different dynamics versus just being straight linear. But by and large, overall demand outside of, again, a couple of those orders was pretty straight line throughout the quarter.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay, perfect. And following up on a previous question on the service revenue line. Should we understand that this is sort of the new level going forward? Or how should we think about the service business ramping?

Michael Burger

I think it should be a slow and steady ramp from where we are today. I don't -- Jaeson, I wouldn't expect you to see dramatic, and by dramatic -- 10% to 15% movements quarter-to-quarter going forward, but I think it should be a relatively steady and nice march. And as you know, the margins in the service business are accretive to the corporate average.

Allen Muhich

And maybe just a little bit of additional color. Michael indicated earlier, rightfully so, that we've got a blend of business that gets booked within service. There's contracts, there's spare parts, there is time and material work to be done. Within this current quarter, there was a chunk of spare parts that were ordered and shipped. That does create a little bit of a lumpy nature, and we'd say that the next couple of quarters probably will not be at the revenue level that we just reported. But resort back to what Michael said a second ago in terms of a steadier increase with, again, a little bit of a lumpy pattern just based on those dynamics.

Michael Burger

And Jaeson, you recall we corporately have said all along that our target should be about 20% of revenue, and we're feeling better and better about that.

Allen Muhich

Yes.

Operator

Next question coming from David Duley. [Steelhead Securities LLC]

David Duley

I just had a question on the MLCC business. As I look at my spreadsheet, it's kind of been running $7 million to $9 million over the last 5 or 6 quarters. Before that, it was $5 million or $7 million, I guess. So kind of wondering, what sort of uptick are you referring to from this level going forward? Kind of help us understand, I guess, how the revenue might break out in this upcoming quarter. This would also be helpful.

Allen Muhich

So on the MLCC side, the market is certainly improving, obviously. There is additional demand that we're seeing as our customers are adding capacity. We have some visibility over the next 6 months as to how large it can be. However, it's, again, not something that we've said historically, and I think, again, we hesitate to because, again, we don't have that visibility. So that's kind of where we are on the MLCC market.

David Duley

Okay. And well, maybe just help me understand the moving pieces to revenue in the current projections for the September quarter. And maybe just regarding the midpoint, how would you think each piece would perform?

Allen Muhich

I think that we will see a little bit of a decrease in the print and circuit board space. We still have some backlog that we're shipping in this quarter. I think that we would expect semiconductor to be down sequentially. I think we expect component test to be up sequentially. And we would expect service to remain relatively flat, maybe a little bit down, depending upon exact timing of certain orders coming in and shipping, and then industrial machine remaining relatively flat.

Michael Burger

We started with a really strong backlog, as Allen mentioned in the call. So we're -- I think we're really well set up here for certainly next quarter.

David Duley

Okay. And just continuing on the MLCC front. I think I've read articles about that business being tight capacity now for multiple years. And I'm kind of wondering what the trigger point was or if you can identify it. Because it did take a nice leg up in the last few quarters, basically doubling in run rate, and so it sounds like it's going to take another significant move up here going forward. I was wondering if you might be able to identify what the key reasons for that were -- was.

Michael Burger

Yes. I think it's a great question. And I'd love to be able to say with some authority, I think, it seems that there -- it's a relatively small market in terms of the number of MLCC suppliers. The big guys are, I would argue, very well known, and I think they know each other very, very well. Pricing has been raised. I think the last article I read was at least 5x over the last 18 months. And MLCC shortages are actually now becoming really critical in terms of affecting production. So I think it's gotten -- what the tipping point is -- I think one or 2 of the large guys have publicly said they're adding capacity, and I think that has kind of triggered a number of guys who may have been putting it off a bit but now are probably concerned about access to equipment to build a factory out. And I think that's kind of -- that was -- I think the dam burst in that regard.

David Duley

Okay, factory announcements from the larger guys.

Michael Burger

Yes. No, it is, as we said, meaningful capacity. There are several new factories being talked about, and a couple have actually pulled the trigger.

David Duley

Okay. And then on the flex business, when is your best estimate as to when you might see a recovery in that business? I know that's kind of a difficult question. Do you think it's -- maybe I'll refine it, I think, is it new phone launch driven before you see it up? Or are there other factors that would impact what the next uptick might be and when it might be?

Michael Burger

Yes. I do think that the next meaningful uptick will be driven by a consumer electronics device. As I think we've talked on our calls in the past, different materials are playing pretty heavily in this mix. And as you know, some of these materials have been in short supply. I think what could potentially -- and again, it's not a prediction, it's a hyperbole. But I think, at this point, arguably freeing up some of this material may force some manufacturers to kind of build out capacity. I think that there's a reticence to go off and build a lot of capacity if they know they can't get the materials they need to actually produce it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question coming from Tom Diffely.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe one more question on the MLCC business or maybe a couple more. Is it driven by just your current customers? Or did you add a new customer as part of this ramp?

Michael Burger

No, this is current customer base. And I would argue that we service probably 95% of the customers today.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I see there was one big add that, years ago, you were trying to get that just did not -- that never happened.

Michael Burger

Yes, yes. And we still are.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then from an end market point of view, do you have a sense as to whether or not this is just increased complexity handsets or maybe the myriad of IoT devices are starting to drive enough demand to...

Michael Burger

MLCCs are being used literally everywhere, from ESD isolation all the way to passive filtering for radio. So -- and I will tell you our understanding, and again, this is anecdotal from our customers. We don't have direct access to who's actually consuming these products. But automotive seems to be a big player today, which I think bodes well for us. Our dependency in the past in flex on consumer electronics, it's nice to have another driver, and I think automotive is a good one.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. And moving on to the flex side of the business. Is there any way to gauge what the utilization rate of your tools in the field is?

Michael Burger

Yes. We do that on a regular basis. We have about 180 service guys, and we do track internally. We've never talked about it externally as -- at a macro, but we do track it and are very aware of what utilization is by facility.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And so it sounds like, from your last comments, the recovery of that business is likely early next year, when the next build starts.

Michael Burger

Yes. I think your guess is as good as ours right now. Our visibility doesn't go much past backlog right now. There are a lot of companies talking about what their plans will be in the latter half of this year and next year, and I'm talking about calendar. But again, no one's pulling triggers right now. And I think -- we have shipped a massive number of machines over the last 18 months to 12 months. And I think it is literally many of these factories -- these guys who are in this business are working very diligently to absorb this capacity. We've seen utilization at a macro level stay relatively constant, and if you put that in the context of all the new machines that have been added, I think it shows that output from a flex perspective is still growing. And I think, again, that just bodes well, I think, for the long-term health of the industry and our commitment to keep our share because I think this market, the growth drivers are real and we've seen that last year in spades.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And that kind of leads me to my next question, where -- you had a huge ramp of new tools. On the service side of the business, do you typically give like a 1-year warranty and then services -- service contracts start after that? Or what's the typical lag between sale and services beginning?

Michael Burger

Yes. We mentioned on the call, it's about -- it averages but depending upon the number of machines that are purchased. It's part of the terms that we negotiate with each of our customers. I would say, on average, it's between a year to 2. And so the answer is absolutely, we do see as -- some of the first machines that we shipped in this ramp should be coming or some of them are nearing completion from a warranty perspective, and our objective is to turn those into service contracts.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then do you have the parts service -- the spares part of the business. Is that typically just pieces that wear out? Or are those specific upgrades that you provide?

Michael Burger

Primarily things that wear out. Unfortunately, our machines are designed extremely robustly, so our machines really don't require a lot of maintenance to keep them running in terms of replacing parts, et cetera. There are occasional failures. And some of the environments that these machines operate in are relatively harsh, and so that has an effect. But typically, it's parts that wear out.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, I guess, I'll add one more. A couple of years ago, you started produce your own lasers. Is that now part of the spares mix as well?

Michael Burger

Yes, it is.

Operator

And the next question coming from Jim Ricchiuti. [Needham & Company]

Jim Ricchiuti

Just back to the MLCC business. Is there a recurring revenue stream associated with that beyond just the normal service? I seem to recall there was some kind of consumable, whether it was a belt or something, that at one point was contributing nicely to the revenue stream in that business. Is that still the case?

Michael Burger

That's correct. It is still the case. We manufacture many of these parts in Klamath Falls in Oregon. It's nicely profitable. It's relatively steady. And I think, long term, a lot of the new machines don't really require a lot of the older belts that are manufactured. But there's a large installed base that regularly needs new belts, trays, et cetera, and we actively go after that business, Jim.

Allen Muhich

And again, from a sizing standpoint, if you look at last year's revenue, it's about 1/3 of our component test revenue on last year's basis.

Michael Burger

That will probably drop as a percentage.

Allen Muhich

As a percentage, it will drop, yes, but -- because it stays relatively flat.

Michael Burger

Yes. Nice business.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And then just shifting gears. Just wanted to ask a question on the flex side. I'm wondering if you've been able to observe any traction or adoption in the LCP flex market on applications that maybe are beyond the mobile market. Just wondering what you might be seeing in that part of the business.

Michael Burger

We are aware of a number of companies who are actively bidding projects that go beyond the cellphone, which is, I think, extremely exciting for us. I think the biggest issue to date is the fact that the LCP material is not readily available. And I think that -- so I think, artificially, we're seeing demand somewhat controlled, if you will, through that process. I'm hopeful -- and again, I don't have data, but I'm hopeful that as that opens up, customers -- end customers and then, currently, our customer base should be much more interested in building up -- building LCP capacity.

Jim Ricchiuti

Michael, any guess on when we might see that happen?

Michael Burger

I have 100 guesses, Jim. That's my problem.

Michael Burger

Well, it looks like that concludes our number of questions. We appreciate everyone's interest. As you can tell, we're very excited about the quarter. We're very excited about the future. And look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thanks for your interest in ESI. Goodbye.

