Nutrisystem Q2 Earnings Review: No Game Changer

Post Q2 earnings, we continue to believe the stock trades at high multiples. Investors should look for a better entry point to buy into 2019 growth and margin improvement.

The company managed its operating expenses well which somewhat alleviated continuing pressure on margins. There was no revenue growth as expected.

Source

Nutrisystem (NTRI) managed its operating expenses well while facing continuing margin pressure Q2 18. Overall, financial results were slightly better than market expectations. We stick to our previous view that Nutrisystem is somewhat overvalued at current multiples. Prudent investors should wait for a better entry point to leverage the growth and margin improvement the company is likely to deliver in 2019.

Financial Results

Let us quickly review Nutrisystem's Q2 18 results:

Source

Nutrisystem registered revenues of $191M in Q2 18, indicating a contraction of 1.8% over last year. Gross profit came in at $99M with a yoy decline of 2.9%. Quarterly gross margin deteriorated by 50 bps from 52.3% last year to 51.8% this year. Nutrisystem managed its operating expenses well in Q2 18 with almost no increase on yoy basis. This helped operating income to decrease by only 1% yoy from $36M to $34M and operating margin to contract by 50 bps from 18.3% to 17.7%. The contraction in operating margin would be more drastic due to operational leverage effects if expenses were not managed. Thanks to lower effective tax rate, net income actually increased to $26.1M from $24.2M last year, with diluted EPS reaching $0.87. Management declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share, as expected.

Source

Management Guidance

Company management slightly adjusted its full-year guidance for 2018 during the Q2 Earnings Call. For the year 2018, company management guides for $693M-$708M revenue, $110.5M EBITDA, $62M - $65M net income and EPS of $2.07-$2.17.

During the call, management emphasized Nutrisystem's new product initiative, DNA Body Blueprint. We appreciate this innovative product and believe it will help future growth. We also like the progression of South Beach Diet and believe it will help margins and growth next year. We maintain the view that these efforts will continue to put pressure on margins in the second half of 2018 and the company will reap the benefits in terms of growth and margin improvement in 2019.

Valuation

Following Q2 18 results and the revised management guidance, we maintain our 2018 estimates of $690M revenues and $57M net income. In the second half of 2017, Nutrisystem achieved $38M operating income and $25.7M net income. Under our no-growth, contracting margins scenario, we expect Nutrisystem to achieve $36M operating income and $28M net income with an effective tax rate of 22%. Therefore, we still believe Nutrisystem might miss the guided figures. At $40 a share and MCAP of $1190M, Nutrisystem is trading at 20.9x 2018 P/E. We hold the view that the current multiple is pricey for a company with no growth over the short term. If the stock weakens toward $33.50 during the second half, it would present a good entry point with 17.5x 2018 P/E, 3% dividend yield, decent growth prospects for 2019 and the possibility of margin improvement.

Conclusion

Nutrisystem achieved better than expected financial results in Q2 18 on the back of well-managed operating expenses even though the company continued to face margin pressures. After reviewing the earnings figures, we stick to our conservative financial assumptions for 2018 while our belief in a brighter 2019 outlook is reinforced by management's comments during the earnings call. We reiterate our view that current multiples are high in the existing environment and investors should seek better entry points to benefit from the likely return to growth in 2019 with improved margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.