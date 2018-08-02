Immune Design Corp.'s (IMDZ) CEO Carlos Paya on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Carlos Paya - President and CEO

Sergey Yurasov - SVP, Clinical Development and CMO

Stephen Brady - EVP, Strategy and Finance

Boris Peaker - Cowen

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining Immune Design's Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Following the management's remarks, we will hold a brief question-and-answer session and at that time, the lines will be open for you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sylvia Wheeler of the Investor Relations Group at Immune Design. Please go ahead.

Good afternoon and welcome to our second quarter conference call. Joining me on the call today are, Dr. Carlos Paya, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Stephen Brady, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance; and Dr. Sergey Yurasov, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that today’s call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those described. We encourage you to review our risk factors and our most quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which can be found on our website at immunedesign.com. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our views change.

With that, I will turn the call over to Carlos. Carlos?

Thank you, Sylvia. And before I begin my comments, I would also like to thank you all again for joining our call. We are pleased to walk you through what has been a very important productive quarter for Immune Design.

Namely, we have received recent feedback from FDA following our Type B meeting on the G100, our intratumoral TLR4 agonist. Two key takeaways from that interaction. One is we have concurrence that late-stage relapse follicular lymphoma represents an unmet medical need. And two, a single-arm open label trial with overall response rate and duration of response endpoints is unacceptable approach to assess the safety and efficacy of G100 in combination with pembro. I've asked Sergey to provide additional detail on this important catalyst and milestone for the G100 program and the company.

Simultaneously, we are executing on our Phase 3 SYNOVATE trial for CMB305. Our NY-ESO-1 cancer immunotherapy in synovial sarcoma as a maintenance therapy following frontline treatment.

The trial is now open for enrollment at U.S. sites and we're actively going through IRB review processes as many -- at many other centers across the U.S. followed by planned expansion into Canada, Europe, and Asia. These are the two key developments in our lead programs.

Importantly, these activities propel us into late-stage clinical development with two promising agents in indications where patients have high unmet medical need. We believe also that our near-term success lies within these two programs and therefore have decided to allocate our resources to support their rapid and aggressive development.

As such we have decided to pause development of our preclinical programs here CA21 and intratumoral ZVex IL12. This shift in resources towards G100 enables the company to initiate late-stage development of G100 that we will discuss shortly with the existing capital.

Our plan is to revisit further development of our promising preclinical programs in the future as resources permit.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Sergey to review our clinical programs Sergey?

Thank you, Carlos. As Carlos mentioned, our clinical development activities are progressing well. Following our end of Phase 1 Type B meeting with the FDA, regarding a development path for G100; FDA provided guidance on an unmet medical need population in relapsed refractory follicular lymphoma patients.

Although we have additional discussions with the FDA planned, there are a few details we can share at this time. The FDA concurred that a single-arm open label study using overall response rate and duration of responses as endpoints, is appropriate to assess the efficacy of G100 in combination with pembrolizumab, in a population with relapsed refractory follicular lymphoma.

Specifically, those patients who have failed three or more lines of systemic therapy represent an unmet medical need. The FDA concurred with an adaptive design for this study that allows for an interim analysis that will inform the final study design including line-of-therapy and study size.

It is our intention to use this open label study approach to generate data for a potential biological license application. We're working with the FDA to finalize the details of the protocol.

In addition, as part of our discussions with the FDA, we're also evaluating a path to bring this therapy to patients who have received two prior therapies using our emergent TLR4HIGH biomarker.

While we recognize that there are approved therapies for these early stage patients, including PI3 kinases, we believe that we can be competitive in this setting. This approach is supported by our recent discussions with physicians and key opinion leaders in the field who expressed a strong desire to have chemotherapy-free regimens as well as immunotherapy approaches for follicular lymphoma patients, which is exactly what G100 combination therapy should be able to offer. We plan to provide an update on the study details and projected timelines as soon as reasonably feasible full and final discussions with the FDA.

Turning now to CMB305. Our product candidate that is in a Phase 3 in synovial sarcoma. Our SYNOVATE trial is a randomized global Phase 3 clinical study that will evaluate CMB305 monotherapy versus placebo in 248 patients with NY-ESO-1 positive, unresectable, locally-advanced or metastatic synovial sarcoma.

Patients who are stable or better after first line therapy are eligible for SYNOVATE. We currently have U.S. sites open for enrollment and have targeted a significant ramp-up in sites between now and the end of the year. Stay tuned as we continue to make progress on this front and treat our first patient, which is expected during this quarter.

Concurrently, we're running a randomized Phase 2 combination trial of CMB305 plus the anti-PD1 antibody at atezolizumab in relapsed refractory soft tissue sarcoma patients to evaluate the potential of this combination, to enhance efficacy over atezolizumab alone.

This is an event-driven trial where our next analysis is planned following 72 events. At this time, we believe that it is tracking for topline results to be shared in the first quarter of 2019.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve to review our financials. Steve?

Thank you, Sergey. We ended the second quarter of 2018 with a $120.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and other receivables compared to $144.2 million as of December 31st, 2017.

Net cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30th, 2018 was $27.3 million. Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.8 million and was primarily attributable to $0.4 million in collaboration revenue associated with our Sanofi HSV2 therapeutic vaccine collaboration or so known as our G103 program and $0.4 million in product sales to collaboration partners.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.7 million and was primarily attributable to the collaboration with Sanofi.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $11 million, relatively consistent to the $10.9 million for the same period in 2017. The $0.1 million increase in R&D expenses was primarily attributable to an increase of $0.3 million in personnel-related expenses. The increase was offset by a decrease in in-licensing royalties and fees and a decrease in R&D costs.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $4 million, relatively consistent with the G&A expenses of $3.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2017. The $0.1 million increase was primarily attributable to an increase in professional fees and services that was offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses and facility costs.

Net loss and net loss per share for the second quarter of 2018 were $13.8 million and $0.29 respectively compared to $13.8 million and $0.54 respectively for the second quarter of 2017.

Again cash at June 30th, 2018 was $120.3 million. Based on current plans, this provides us with runway into the second half of 2020 and enables us to finance the G100 development plan at least to the interim analysis.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Carlos.

Thank you, Steve. inclosing, I'd like to highlight that we are embarking on a pivotal trial where we consider our first-in-class novel cancer vaccine and we will now invest aggressively on G100 with a potential rapid roadmap to the market in follicular lymphoma.

Our deal against stepwise and thorough initial development work to first demonstrate single agent activity for our clinical assets and then test them in randomized trials has positioning it as well on our path towards potential approval of these two agents.

Looking forward, we have a number of catalysts in the coming months. One, we will begin treating patients in the SYNOVATE trial this quarter. Number two; come back to you all with details of the near-term development of G100 in relapsed refractory follicular lymphoma patients.

Number three, report additional CMB305 monotherapy overall survival data from the long-term follow-up in relapsed refractory soft tissues sarcoma patients, which are later-stage patients and those in the SYNOVATE trial and this presentation will be happening at ASMO in October.

Number four, report in the fall, the long-term follow-up of data on G100 patients treated with or without pembro, as well as data of the increased 20ug dose in comparison to the 10ug dose.

And fifth, report outcomes in the randomized trial of CMB305 [Indiscernible] tissue in later-stage patients with sarcoma that Sergey just mentioned. Therefore, we look forward of keeping you all updated on our progress.

And with this, I will now like to open the call for questions. And therefore, operator, if you can lead the way.

Our first question comes from Boris Peaker with Cowen. Your line is open.

Good afternoon.

Hi, Boris, how are you?

Good. So, I'll start with G100, for the relapsed refractory follicular lymphoma; will the patients be allowed radiation therapy in the study? And also what is kind of the reference response rate or duration of response that we should consider for the pivotal study?

Carlos Paya

So, with regards to radiation, we are considering simplifying the regimen and so we are in discussions with the FDA and we'll come back with details around that outcome of the final trial design.

With regards to the response rate, our feeling is that our response rate of around 40% or higher as well as duration response around 11% or higher could be acceptable to become -- 11 months sorry, duration of response is what we have seen as reference.

I would just like to, for example, compare the two approved PI3 kinase inhibitors right now in saving second-line patients or the one that's being now reviewed under accelerated path, which is Duvelisib [ph]. Duvelisib [ph] for example has ORR of 41% with PSF of eight months.

So, I think that if you look at the data that we have generated over the last year and a half, you look at it without using a biomarker, the G+pembro gives you around a 50% response rate and with a biomarker around the 70%, many of them with relapsed refractory, I think we can be in a very competitive space not just for potentially third-line, but also we could be competitive with potentially patients that have failed second-line.

Great. Thank you for the detailed answer. And just my last question on 305, CMB305, so the data at ASMO, what are kind of your expectations for the data -- what kind of the line in the sand you'd like to draw? And maybe is there any impact on the SYNOVATE study from the ASMO data?

Carlos Paya

I think the data at ASMO will support the fact that patients are much more later stages than the ones we are studying in the SYNOVATE trial have [Indiscernible] that really is significantly prolonged to standard-of-care I think should give everyone reassurance now that we have crossed that line that we have active agent and therefore should be even more active on patients that are front-line maintenance patients.

Got you. Okay, well thank you very much for taking my questions.

Thank you Boris.

Our next question comes from Brian Abrahams with RBC. Your line is open.

Hi there. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the regulatory progress. A few more follow-up questions on G100 and I guess just sort of wondering how we should be thinking about the interim analysis in the context of this potential adaptive design. Is your sense from the agency -- just want to sort of confirm this, is your sense from the agency that if you were to hit these response -- duration of response parameters at an interim analysis that that would be potentially supportive of accelerated approval with the trial then shifting into perhaps a randomized portion in earlier stage patients. Maybe you could just clarify that a little bit for us?

Carlos Paya

So, yes, Brian. I'll start and have Sergey provide additional color. So, no, the reason of this analysis of what we call this interim analysis to really cement and concrete the response rate that we have seen in a wide variety of population are there. And so it's more like activity analysis in the sense that if we hit that 40% response rate or higher and that will be to us the impetus to then size the number of patients and then the expected response. And therefore that's kind of what we are now discussing. But we would never consider that interim analysis right now sufficient to be part of our BLA submission.

Sergey Yurasov

I think Carlos you covered it. So, in spite of our open label Phase 2 approach where the resonant built in build futility analysis potential looking at emergent response rates in both all patients but also TLR4 which informs the final study design and that's a standard way of really cementing the dataset that you might need for the final BLA.

And we have precedent from PI3Ks as Carlos just described, would give us a sense for what the response rates should look like and what the study size may look like.

Got it. And then in terms of TLR4 expression as a biomarker, so just to clarify, will that be an inclusion criteria HIGH TLR4 expression or will that be just explored to maybe try to determine the appropriate cutoff for patients in the second part of the trial?

Carlos Paya

No, great question Brian. It will be the latter. It will be like a confirmatory evidence that the TLR4 is a real biomarker. We are very excited personally, but I think having now on in rich population in that type of lines that we are seeking potential approval will help us cement that and then potentially validate it there and then potentially, you can then use it prospectively to be reaching for the population.

Got it. One more for me. Can you maybe help us understand the epidemiology and prevalence a bit more in fourth-line relapsed refractory follicular that would be helpful to you to frame that? Thanks.

Carlos Paya

Yes. So, what we know is that the relapse refractory on the U.S. and European market around what we called second-line failures and third-line failures is around 12,000 in incidents. The prevalence is more difficult to find. With that perspective, you can imagine these patients have a long survival period and therefore, the prevalence could be higher.

Helpful. Thank you

Thank you. Our next question comes from Maury Raycroft with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Hi, good afternoon and congrats on the progress.

Thank you, Maury.

Maury Raycroft

Carlos Paya

Yes, so we can't give you a timeline, but we expect that to happen somewhere in the upcoming month or so or two as latest.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. And as far as the third-line versus the second-line setting with the biomarker, are both of those populations potentially tabs that you could file on that you'd file for accelerated approval on? Or I guess what's going to determine how you're going to do that?

Carlos Paya

Yes. Again, details to come after we have defined instructions with the FDA. What we can tell you is that patients that have received accelerated approval for FDA -- by the FDA for follicular lymphoma like, for example, any of the PI3 kinases, their response rates for indications of patients failing two lines. As we have mentioned the one being right now it is around 40% overall response rate with no CRs and PSF of eight months. And so that's right now being evaluated for indication of third-line.

So, as you know if our data that we have been shown thus far 14 and if you recall, G100 and pembro gave us around 54% response rate and was even higher on relapse refractory, but again, small numbers. We are already at par to what other PI3 kinases could be.

And then if we -- in addition, we potentially enrich for TLR4 as you have seen in the past that enhances the number of responses up to the 70%. And so I think that's kind of the strategy we're looking at. And the details will be provided once we have the final discussions of the protocol with the FDA. But this allows you to not only pursue, yes per se at front-line, but it can also allow you to be competitive on the third-line.

We also hear -- and many of you may be aware by talking to KOLs around this topic, PI3 kinases even only to approve ones right now are highly toxic in the sense that patients sometimes, big majority of them by three or four months of initiation have to stop the therapy. And so when you have an agent combination like ours, like G100 alone or G100 with pembro, where very, very rare side-effects are seen, I think puts us also in a very competitive edge from the risk benefit, not just response rate that we could be par or superior, but also from the safety perspective. And that's why we're excited moving forward and exploring this path whether its fourth-line and third-line with and without the TLR4 biomarker.

Maury Raycroft

Carlos Paya

Yes. So, as you can imagine we've been doing a very methodical analysis of the right dose within the range that we could potentially envision which was five, 10, and 20ug. The data that we have with pembro is within micron, but if you recall, we did the expansion study about 10ug G100 alone and 20ug G100 alone, and we have observed and I think we kind of shared these in our last earnings call is that we saw a trend of stronger biomarkers in the patients with 20 versus 10 and our biomarker has been nicely correlated with clinical response, which means that more TLs in the tissue post G100, the better clinical response. And so based on that, we believe that 10ug is acceptable, but 20ug can be even more effective by itself and the potential in combination with pembro. So, that data that we're planning to submit to clinical meetings this fall. I will get back to you in the next communication.

Okay. Sounds good. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Hello. Good afternoon. Its Nick in for Jim. Apologies for background noise, I'm calling from an airport, but congratulations Carlos and team on the feedback from the FDA. That's very exciting.

You kind of outlined a concept for what this fourth-line trial looks like. The interim analysis, roughly how many patients do you think you need in order to make the final decision on the size of the trial?

Carlos Paya

Yes, Nick, I think what we'll do is get back to you when we have final interactions with the FDA. I will just tell you that when you look at trials that have been done for third or fourth-line in a phase approval setting, [Indiscernible] 80 patients to a 100 patients so far in single-arm. So, potentially the initial stages of that -- of the interim analysis, of course, the data will be applicable towards the final pool, which again, the range has been between 80 and 100.

So, we'll get back to you expecting about the patient number up to the interim analysis when we have final discussions with the FDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Carlos Paya

So, we'll get back to you when we have the final discussions about the [Indiscernible] of the study about the potential combination. I would just tell you I think that community is pretty convinced that one agent alone doesn't give you much response rate by itself and therefore also pembro is an agent that has been approved in multiple indications. So, it's not a complete new agent and therefore, we are having the discussions as we talk to have the final regimen.

Unidentified Analyst

Carlos Paya

Yet to add also that we have discussed all these with Merck and they are well aware of the -- and have been part of the interactions with the FDA and therefore, they are continue to be supportive and being part of our team in moving this forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Carlos Paya

Again, I can't give you the final details until we get back from the FDA. But the hypothesis here is that a single-arm study we could potentially study the two lines [Indiscernible] to get at the end of the day. So, I think that's kind of where we are having the concept and we will get back to you when we have the final data.

Unidentified Analyst

Carlos Paya

Yes, Nick, this is a great question. So, yes, I mean it's always a tough decision when we have a real exciting two platforms, but I think [Indiscernible] financial and research availability [Indiscernible] us to move forward within the efforts on the clinical assets. And therefore, we're going to [Indiscernible] on those G100 within [Indiscernible]. We are conceptualizing and studying this application in additional tumors, both hematological and non-hematological and so the resources will be helping that approach and therefore, be able to move now to that clinical assets to the end.

Unidentified Analyst

Carlos Paya

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just one from me. With regards to the G100 end of Phase 1 meeting, is there an agreement with the regulators on what [Indiscernible] or anti-PD1 alone would generate in terms of response rate and duration of response in follicular lymphoma? Thanks.

Carlos Paya

Sergey Yurasov

So, thank you Jonathan for the question. We did not specifically discuss the expectations for pembrolizumab alone with the FDA. Clearly, we had Merck as our collaborator when we were preparing the briefing package and submitting this document to the FDA.

And also as you know there is data now available and published on pembrolizumab monotherapy in refractory follicular lymphoma patients with 11% response rate and there is additional data on other agents in this class that shows consistently probably 10% response rate in a recurrent follicular lymphoma setting.

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And I'm currently showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Carlos Paya for closing remarks.

A - Carlos Paya

Thank you, operator, and thank you for all of you for listening to our earnings call. I think we are now in a really important time of our company where we now have decided based on these recent FBA feedback to move our second asset that has been a little bit on the side, but really showing us a potential rapid path towards the market. And therefore, we are now a company with two separate potential registration paths and therefore, have allocated appropriate resources to be able to develop them the right way and as aggressive as we can. And so I think it's a real change for us as we move forward and look forward to sharing with all of you in the upcoming months before year end some of those news not only G100, but also on CMB305 related problems.

So, thank you. With that, I look forward to further interactions.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. Have a wonderful day.