Gold Resource Corporation: Packing My Bags

Despite what's been an abysmal year for gold stocks (GDXJ) and the metal (GLD) itself, Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has been the shining star. The stock has managed to put up a 33% year-to-date vs. the (-) 7% return for the Junior Miners Index. This strong out-performance can be attributed to a string of positive news releases from the company, and the production decision for its Isabella Pearl Project. The problem over the past couple weeks is that the stock was beginning to change its character. Favorable news releases had previously bolstered the share price, but over the past few weeks, we've seen the opposite. Favorable news releases are met with selling pressure and price is unable to sustain any rallies. It's for this reason that I have exited the remainder of my position in the stock at $6.32, for an average gain of 20% on the position.

Gold Resource Corporation was one of the few gold stocks bucking the trend this year, and one of the only ones I was willing to entertain for a long position. The stock had managed to break out of a multi-month base while the Gold Juniors Index was stuck in the mud, and somehow it managed to defy gravity in Q2 as it soared nearly 50% despite gold falling over 6% in Q2. There's no dispute whatsoever that the fundamentals for the company remain strong as voiced by the recent article "Gold Resource Corp: Continuing To Make Progress" but the issue is that fundamentals are only part of the picture.

One of the most significant issues I see among analysts is their inability to marry the fundamental picture with technicals to time their investment/trading decisions. There seems to be a misconception out there that if the technicals for a company remain strong, it makes absolutely no sense to exit the position. This thinking is completely flawed in my opinion and could not be further from the truth. I believe this to be especially true when it comes to cyclical companies like gold miners. A great example of this is Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF) which has been argued to be one of the best-valued explorers out there, but the stock has been a massive drain on portfolios for nearly a year now. It does not matter how undervalued a stock is, what percentage of their market capitalization they have in cash or how significant their deposit is if their share price is trending down below the 200-day moving average. As can be seen from the chart below of Falco, the stock has been a clear avoid for over nine months now, and those that stuck with it have seen their investment erode by nearly 55%.

(Source: TC2000.com)

All of this ties back into one of my favorite quotes from Mark Abraham below:

While a fundamental analyst may be able to properly evaluate the economics underlying a stock, I do not believe they can predict how the masses will process this same information. Ultimately, it is the dollar-weighted collective opinion of all market participants that determines whether a stock goes up or down. This consensus is revealed by analyzing price."

Mark Abraham, Quantitative Capital Management, L.P.

(Source: TrendRoom.WordPress.com)

What Mark Abraham means when he says this is that you can be the best fundamental analyst in the world and an investment thesis can make great sense to you, but it may not be as obvious, as apparent or even on the radar of the masses that are trading the stock. If you can make a particular argument on a stock to be valued at 100% higher than its trading, but only you and a couple of close friends share that same thesis, the stock is not likely going to go higher if the rest of the marketplace does not share that same thesis. The only way to realize what the masses are thinking is by watching price. This is why fundamental-only analysts that trade in cyclical sectors are entirely out to lunch to be polite. They have no idea what the trend is for the stock, they see the stock as getting more undervalued the lower it goes, and most of them do not have any money management rules in place to cut their losses as they don't believe in using technicals to make trading decisions. By operating under the belief that a stock is more undervalued and therefore a better deal the lower it goes, it would make sense to continue to buy more each time that the stock trades at a lower price. By engaging in this type of trading, one poorly selected stock can leave severe hemorrhaging on a portfolio. This is why I pay zero attention to fundamental-only analysts that pitch their ideas without providing a stop or uncle point for the trade. They're telling you what to do with no contingency plan if things don't work out. These types of analysts are missing a big part of the picture as Bruce Kovner states in the below quote:

(Source: AZQuotes.com)

So how does all of this tie into Gold Resource Corporation?

Gold Resource Corporation reported in the past two months that it had expanded its Arista Mine with strong drill results from a new vein discovery showing with a highlight intercept of 23 meters of 2.00 grams per tonne gold and 200 grams per tonne silver. The company also released strong drill results from its Mina Gold property in Nevada which have confirmed and exceeded past drilled grades at the property across several intercepts. Finally, the company put another decent quarter with an over 200% increased in earnings per share for the quarter ($0.07 vs. $0.02), but none of this news saw the stock react favorably. One of the tenets I've traded by for years now is: it's not what the news is, but how the market reacts to the news. If a market cannot react to strong news favorably, one has to wonder what it will need to keep advancing in price. This is where I tend to get more cautious with a position as a stock that cannot react favorably to positive news is often susceptible to sell-offs.

Over the past four weeks, the stock's reaction to positive news release was suddenly changing from strong to sluggish. By looking solely at the fundamentals outlined above, one would likely be caught in today's downdraft as they would not be aware of the change in character occurring behind the scenes that could only be picked up on by watching the technical picture as well.

Today's drop does not mean that there's any issue with construction and does not mean that the company won't be able to deliver a 100% increase in annual production by late 2019 as it is guiding for, but I am not interested in being right, I'm just interested in making money. My rule is that when the technicals change and a stock changes its character, I always sell first and I ask questions later. Today's sell-off was a perfect example of this as spending a few hours trying to figure out the "why" of today's move would have you selling for 15% lower than the price on the open.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Gold Resource Corporation broke below its 50-day moving average on the open of August 1st and has been in free fall since. I exited my position while the stock was down 4% this morning and the stock is now down over 15% for the day as I write this. As we can see in the chart above, there were several different changes of character apparent that could be seen with some simple technical analysis.

1) Heading into today's trading session, Gold Resource Corporation was down for seven of the past nine days which is a definite change of character from the past three months. Over the past three months, the stock was up for 65% of all trading days. This new development was a visible sign that sellers were taking control of the stock.

2) The second red flag we can see in the above chart is that the stock was resting on its 50-day moving average with almost no reaction to the upside. Past pullbacks in the stock like on May 15th that came near the 50-day moving average saw strong closes and found support immediately. On this test of the 50-day moving average, the stock has just sat there like dead weight, and this was showing yet another change of character. This was not an outright sell signal for the stock, but it was a reason to be on higher alert.

3) The stock was seeing weak closes over and over again. As we can see from the chart below, for nearly all of Q2 the stock was closing well off of its lows and closing in the upper 1/3 of its trading range on the majority of days. Ever since the stock peaked in mid-July, the stock has been closing in the bottom half of its range on nearly every day. This was yet another clear change of character and reason to be on higher alert for a change in trend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on Gold Resource Corporation breaking its 50-day moving average, taking out the most recent area of swing lows and seeing several changes of character over the past few weeks, I exited my position in full at today's open. This resulted in a gain of 20% on the position despite the GDXJ being down 8% over the same period from when I entered the stock.

I continue to believe Gold Resource Corporation has strong fundamentals behind it, but today's decline is not a favorable development and some time will be needed for the stock to build out a new buy-point. I have no position in the stock here or any gold stocks at this time, and unless this chart can clean itself up soon, it's possible the stock can retest its 200-day moving average just above $5.00 in the coming weeks.

In summary, I see no reason to remain long Gold Resource Corporation here and today's trading action is further reinforcement of why stops are so important. The stock sold off immediately this morning, and a stop would have taken you out near the day's highs. My updated stop going into today was at $6.35 based on the list of updated stops I send out twice a week for subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.