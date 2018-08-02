Solvay SA (SOLVY) CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Solvay SA (OTCQX:SOLVY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu - CEO

Karim Hajjar - CFO

Thomas Wrigglesworth - Citi

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities

Markus Mayer - Baader Bank

Geoffrey Haire - UBS

Nathalie Debruyne - Degroof Petercam

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Peter Clark - Societe Generale

Patrick Lambert - Raymond James

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Thank you very much, and thanks all of you to be with us on this very busy last day of July to share our half year results presentation. I'm here in Brussels with our CFO, Karim, and our new head of IR, [indiscernible]. I would like to share, as usual, some introductory comments and then we'll -- Karim will take over to drive you into more details or guide you into more details of our results.

The first comment is that we are presenting half year results. We think that it makes any sense in the business like ours to focus on -- which is a bit of a longer-term approach. So you have all the information related to the quarter, and we'll certainly be delighted to answer your question, giving you specific quarterly analysis or quarterly trend is necessary. But again, I think it makes real sense to focus more on what we've been able to achieve in the half year. So clearly, I think the headline is pretty simple. We have been able to generate strong volume growth in businesses, which are in our key growth areas, which help us compensate for the still significantly negative foreign exchange impact. Organic net sales grew 6% driven by strong volume growth in advanced formulations and advanced materials. Organic EBITDA growth was 6%, in line with our expectation. If you take into account foreign exchange conversion, underlying EBITDA was down 3% mainly related to the euro-dollar exchange rate.

Some comments on the market. First one is a strong demand growth in the oil and gas market, which reported, both double-digit top line and bottom line organic growth in Advanced Formulations. We've seen -- thanks to the strong demand, we've seen both an impact on volume but also on prices. But overall, the performance of Advanced Formulations cluster was indeed very strong. Consistent growth demand for high-performance polymers continued across several application, in particular the automotive market where we benefit both from the dynamic of the market but also from the fact that our technology fits very well with the latest trend, and we see us gaining share either for the development of electric vehicles or for the use of our newest technologies instead of the traditional one. Steady broad-based growth continues in composite international aircraft, military and returning strand in business jet and helicopter.

In fact, I was in San [indiscernible] last week with our teams, and we are very encouraged to see both the dynamic of industry, but also our ability to sign long-term commitment with some of our key customers, including Safran, Airbus and Spirit, the company who is producing IO structure. Overall, a very positive environment as far as the level of demand is concerned, and we're feeling that in fact this market turns as we expected as a long-term growth market.

Maybe also a comment on our Performance Chemicals business because I think we are coming now with a key answer on our soda ash. It's able to resist upon the increasing capacity in Europe. We are registering very well line of context, which is pretty favorable and my expectation is that from where we landed today, we'll see from that opportunities to return to a situation where we grow our profitability in this business. Looking at the pricing, you see that we've been able to present a slightly positive, I would say probably, almost neutral pricing power, which is good. It shows that indeed, we are able to maintain our margins at a pretty reasonable level in an environment where we continue to see some raw material and energy inflation. And this leads to a margin very strong at record 23%, which puts us very well within the group of European-headquartered diversified chemical company.

With that, I will turn to Karim to ask him to give us a bit more flavor on these financial results. Karim?

Karim Hajjar

Thanks, Jean-Pierre. Good afternoon, everyone. As usual I'm going to refer to some slides that you can access on our website. And as you know, I referred to figures that are on an underlying basis, and of course, on a basis that also reflects the discontinuation of the polyamide activities. Our pickup, well, Jean-Pierre was talking about, in terms of the market dynamics and we are looking at our sales. Let's get Slide number 8. You'll see the fact is that sales are up 6% on an organic basis and volumes and mix represented about 5% of that. A lot of that has come from our growth operating segments. So Advanced Formulations' sales were up 10% on an organic basis in the first half and that, clearly, is driven by stronger momentum in oil and gas, where our technologies truly help our customers maximize yield and efficiencies.

Other market supported the growth, and I'm thinking here of mining chemicals, where demand increased, and we're also benefiting from some small mine openings. We're confident this is the beginning of quite a few quarters ahead of us of a similar nature. But there's more. We've seen growth in coatings and home and personal care, which also delivered growth, albeit at a more moderated level.

Turning to Advanced Materials. The fact is sales was up -- were up 4.5% organically in the half, driven by the auto market, where the trends for fuel efficiency electrification are continuing to drive the momentum and the need for a truly advanced polymer technologies. Demand from small devices was substantially below last year, and we're expecting that trend to continue into second half and into the third quarter in particular.

As Jean-Pierre mentioned, composite sales to aeronautics is also growing significantly across a number of the programs where we are present, reflecting the ongoing need for fuel-efficient aircraft, which again, require the use of high-performance composites. Now the growth is broad based. We kit in commercial and military aircraft, but it's also really pleasing to see business jets and helicopters drive that momentum as well.

Performance Chemicals, sales are up 4% on an organic basis. And we've seen volume growth, both in soda ash and in peroxides. Indeed the robust demand environment in soda ash means that our plants are operating at very high utilization levels. So all in all, good top line organic performance for the first half of the year. That said, when you factor in foreign-exchange impact, underlying sales are down nearly 2%, predominantly because of the U.S. dollar impact.

What about the EBITDA? If we turn to Slide number 9, what you will see is that organically, it grew 6%. Now it reflects all the benefits of the growth in volumes that are referred to previously, but also some pretty positive dynamics across many of our businesses, and that helped to overcome higher energy and raw material costs such as, for example, higher fuel [indiscernible] costs in Advanced Materials. And that performance was despite what I would consider to be modest headwinds that we saw earlier in the year related, for example, to transport strikes in Brazil to multi-week shutdown of the Silica plant in China. I would also, despite what we had actually indicated there was going to come but 12 million reduction in synergies that related to medical benefits, post-retirement benefits. Again, this was not a surprise. We had flagged it earlier in the year. But to show that growth despite those factors [indiscernible] gives you an indication of the sources of the quality of the growth in our portfolio. That is not enough because when you factor in the foreign exchange conversion impacts as well as some scope impacts, what you see, as a matter of fact, is that underlying EBITDA, as reported, is down 3% year-on-year.

If you turn to Slide number 10, you'll see also that our net income from continuing businesses is up 7% despite the lower EBITDA, despite the adverse foreign exchange impact. Why is that? Two reasons: lower financial charges that reflects two things, deleveraging that you've seen us deliver in the last couple of years, but also the optimization of our debt. We've retired some pretty expensive debt last year, and that's having a very clear impact on our results and our cash. And we also see a reduction in our underlying tax rates from 29% last year to 25% this year. Indeed, the positive development from the financing charges and tax rates have helped to propel our EPS, our earnings per share from continuing businesses by nearly 9% in this half, and that's despite the adverse foreign exchange impacts.

So as far as cash is concerned, we remain totally focused on generating strong cash and converting strong profits into cash flow. The factors that are free cash flow from continuing businesses of 123 million was down in last year, largely because of a modest build in working capital, which reflects the phasing of our sales growth late in the second quarter. The good news as well is that the free cash flow to shareholders increased from 33 million last year to 77 million last year. And I'll remind you that cash flow measures is after financing costs. So the fact that it increased reflects two things, lower financial charges, which I have alluded to, and also strong cash flow from our discontinued operations.

There's one final point before I turn back to Jean-Pierre and that is I'll give you an update on the simplification plans we announced in the first quarter. The great news is that the dialogue with our social partners has concluded constructively, and we are now moving from planning to execution mode. As a result of the improved clarity that follows the conclusion of the social procedures and the modest increase actually in the number of job suppressions, we've increased our total provision by 43 million to total of 178 million. Those cash restructuring expense this year is unchanged. We expect it to be unchanged at about 30 million this year, and that is completely factored into our outlook.

And with that, I'll hand you back to Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Thank you very much, Karim. So maybe just a few comments before opening the Q&A. So I think two key takeaways from Karim's presentation. The first one is, again, reassuring our outlook regarding Performance Chemicals. After all the questions we had in past quarters, I think it's very good to see that the business is managing very well in the current environment. And despite the new capacity coming into Europe, we see that our plants today are operating at full capacity. And I'm pretty optimistic that the combination of all the business within Performance Chemicals will indeed perform better than we expected at the beginning of the year. Second important point is about Advanced Formulations. There were some questions in past years about the ability of this business. To grow, I think what we see during this semester show that there are, indeed, opportunities. It's oil and gas, but not just oil and gas. Most of the segment that north gas serves, with the exception of Agro, which was a pretty flattish, have demonstrated significant opportunities for both volume growth and improved pricing.

So now if I comment too quickly on the priorities for the remaining of the year, the first one, obviously, is the completion of the Polyamide sale. You've seen that the European Commission not completely surprisingly is asking a number of questions, which leads us to move into the Phase II reports to this antitrust clearance. But together, we are with BSF. We are very aligned and confident regarding the completion of this project. From an operational standpoint, we just confirm our guidance. We expect to generate an underlying EBITDA estimated cost -- estimated at 5% to 7% for the full year. We've just done 6% for this first half. And we will convert that performance into strong free cash flow. And despite the performance, which was a little bit on the soft side as well as free cash flow is concerned for the reason that Karim has explained, we are very confident that for the full year, we'll be in line with or exceed our guidance. But again, we are preparing for the future. The key priority is, as I mentioned, is really to focus on the simplification of our organization. We want to become much more customer focused. We want to deliver a superior customer experience to our partners, and this is why we need to have a lean and very efficient organization.

You know also that this year is a year where the board of Slovay is working on CEO succession. We are still operating within the expected time frame, and I would expect to hand over around your hand. We had an update on this process at the board meeting yesterday, and I feel very comfortable where this will be the case, and we should probably expect an announcement within the month of October. Then last point, you know that we will all be holding with my colleagues from the Comex an update for investors in London on September 24th. I hope we will see a lot of you there, and it will be an opportunity to have a direct dialogue. And frankly speaking, for people who wonder whether it makes sense to have such meeting few months before CEO succession. I can just confirm to you that the board is clearly very comfortable with Solvac around strategy, and you should not expect a new CEO coming to implement different strategies. So I think what we'll be able to share with you on September 24th will indeed make a lot of sense.

And with that, we are ready with Karim to take your questions.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

If we can focus on the free cash flow, obviously, you have restated your targets. It looks like the first half cash flow -- free cash flow is a touch weaker from continuing operations you had expected. So could you just help me understand the components that are going to either unwind from a nonworking capital perspective in the second half and all the bridge positive factors that give you conviction on that target for free cash flow? That'd be very helpful. And second question, on Advanced Formulations, obviously a very strong performance, very strong price and volume drop through from sales to EBITDA. Is there something in the mix of the business that has changed in this first half that is really allowing that acceleration of profitability? Some further color around that would be very helpful.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

I will take the second part and I will leave Karim with the question on free cash flow. No, Advanced Formulations, I would say that there were -- we've seen some evolution in the mix, but the key element are clearly volume growth in oil and gas, but also in the other market that we are serving. Again, with one exception, which is the ag market which was, I would say, pretty soft. For all the other markets, we've seen significant opportunities for volume gain and conditions, which help us improve our pricing in the context where as we've commented for the last few quarters, we have improved opposition as far as access to raw materials is concerned. So these are really the key fact. And yes, we've seen a bit more of some of the higher-value product being sold, but I would consider that as a weaker effect in comparison to volume and prices. Karim, on the free cash flow?

Karim Hajjar

Sure. Thomas, on the free cash flow, there are probably two key factors I want to highlight. One is the fact that 2017 performance was stronger than in 2016, which meant that the verbal remuneration of bonuses, which are fully provided for in '17 are paid out in second quarter of '18. So what you basically have is a variable remuneration that is higher this year than last year, that is one factor to highlight. More importantly, and the majority of the reasons for that cash flow is, as I said before, which is we built some working capital. We are very modest, and I'll explain too what I mean by that. Our working capital, which in gross terms, if you add up payables, receivables, inventories is €4.5 billion. We're talking of 2% to 3% build because we want to make sure we can be there for our customers, win the inventories to meet strong demand dynamics. And when you see strong demand dynamics of growth in May and June, absolutely, we've built some working capital. We don't normally see that in the mid-November to December time frames. So at this point in time, things are exactly where we thought they'd be. Obviously we look at or I look at some of the key more operational KPIs overdue, day sales outstanding, same with payables, inventory turns. There is not a single thing on that dashboard that is making anything other than green. So yes, more work to do, but we've got a good track record and sort of discipline and focus. Absolutely confident we will deliver it, which is why reiterated our guidance. Does that help?

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Is this margin at 19% now sustainable? Is that how we should read this, given the improvement in the Novecare business?

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Yes.

Wim Hoste

Have a couple of questions. So maybe first, could you update us on the FX impacts, where, given that the dollar has weakened a bit versus maybe the initial guidance at the start of the year? Then the second one is on the Specialty Polymers business. You hinted at a reasonably softer Q3 also for smart devices. And then if I read your comments well, would there be improvements building into next year? Can you maybe talk a little bit about that? And then thirdly, if I can come back to the CEO succession debates, what kind of a profile is the board looking for? Will that be external, internal candidates? How will the transition practically be organized? Can you talk a bit about that as well, please?

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

So a bit on FX, Karim?

Karim Hajjar

Sure, I mean, there are 2 factors. One is the conversion effects. You can see the difference, that's essentially 7% decline if you go from the organic. The majority of that is U.S. dollar. The Brazilian real also contributed some adverse impact. There's nothing more to share with you on that. What I would say is there's also a bit of a modest impact on our pricing power, our earnings because of the transaction impact. But that to our mind is part of business and our job is to make sure we offset that. We don't normally get into the specifics of it. But I would say it still has a bit of a negative impact and a drag on our results. But our teams are -- the same with raw material costs and everything else, we go out and compete in the market and maintain our margins.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

On smart devices, I think my comments will be the following. I think we are seeing some softness there and probably a bit of a decrease in activity, which is leading to a couple of things. The first one is our design choices made by our key customer, which in some cases favors, in other cases don't favor our polymer solutions. And the second are specific production forecasts. But at end of the day, we see less of a contribution of smart devices into our results. Overall, I would say it's probably good news, I mean, any business is welcome, but this reduces a bit of dependency with specific segment and to say the specific customer. It will continue to be a very important one, but [Indiscernible] of the business continues to grow very well, allowing us to de-risk and have better spread of activities in the Specialty Polymers, spread of exposure, I should say, in the Specialty Polymers business. So overall, I think that we are demonstrating our ability during this year to go through this addiction of activity in smart devices without major impact on our growth trajectory.

For CEO succession, I'll be discrete as you would imagine. I mean, this is really a process that the board is in charge of. I'm contributing to the process. I'm aware of where we are, but I guess not at the point where we want to make too many public comments. Regarding the profile, yes, we need someone who can continue the transformation of the group within the strategy that the board has approved. And the board is very insistent on the fact that they want the strategy to be continued, and discussions with potential candidates are based on this assumption. We want to look in details, both at external and internal candidates, and it's the reason why the process takes a bit of time. I would say not an extraordinary period of time, if you want to [indiscernible] and in the identification and analysis of external candidate.

My view is that we should stay within the framework that we have announced a few months ago, which means a condition around your hand. And I expect, once again, an announcement to be made during the month of October. So this is probably the best update and summary that I can give you.

Markus Mayer

Three questions for me. Firstly, on oil and gas [indiscernible] once again. So the reception of our companies in this space that there's a price consciousness of gas companies.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

[Indiscernible]

Markus Mayer

A price consciousness. So that the end customers in this space are not willing to accept higher product prices or at least what...

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Price consciousness.

Markus Mayer

Price consciousness, yes, exactly. But it doesn't look like that you are seeing this effect. Maybe you can comment on this one. Then secondly, there is very strong growth in peroxide. Is this where you can split it up a little kind of a flavor of this coming from the volume or from the price side? And then lastly, the price outlook for soda ash. So prices are clearly significantly lower, less lower than [indiscernible] and also the indications for 2019 looking quite okay for soda ash. Maybe you can shed some light what you're thinking. How the soda ash prices and the different kind of reaches they develop?

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

So yes, we see price consciousness of our customer in oil and gas because people are always focused on prices. But in this context, we have been able indeed to manage pricing very well. The reason is simple. We bring performance to our customers, and at the end of the day what they want is an overall very competitive and effective setup. So we have been able to see in oil and gas, both volume and price increase. This is really the results of all the efforts we've done during the past few years, where we are facing a very changing market. And we took this opportunity both to work on the improvement of the performance of our product, and at the same time, make sure that we could build a much more effective supply chain in the market where we've seen a number of competitors disappearing. So we're pretty pleased with this situation that we're expecting, but it's good when it happens, where we see volume opportunities but also opportunities to make sure we get the right price for our product.

Peroxide, you're right to mention. A number of positive reasons and our Saudi plant is humping up or has ramped up very well, and in fact, we see a very significant volume sale, that's good. But we see also good news across [indiscernible]. The North American situation has normalized for us, and we see some of our key customers doing well, which is good. Favorable pricing in Asia, so pretty nice picture on peroxide. And soda ash, I can just reiterate what I was saying. We see an overall good level of demand. Volume for Turkey are there, but they have been absorbed by this market in a context where we've seen a bit of a reduction of export volumes coming from China. Yes, our view today is whether the price should increase in 2019, but to your view, we have not started negotiation yet with customers. But we think that the situation we had during this year where, once again, we've not been able to fully compensate in the end of '17 negotiation. The expected increase in energy costs, we think that this situation is now behind us, and we are more optimistic regarding our ability to manage this equation better in 2019. Hence, our view that things should gradually improve in the Performance Chemicals cluster from where we are today.

Geoffrey Haire

I've got three questions. We saw Toray overnight having a reduced profitability, and one of the reasons was raw materials for carbon fiber. I'm assuming particularly acrylonitrile. Is that something that you're facing as well on the composites business? And then the second question I have was, it looks to me that like volumes have slowed down in Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter -- sorry, in the second quarter from 6.2% in Q1 to 4%. I was wondering if you could comment on what's driving that? And then finally, I was wondering if you could give us some guidance for what you expect cash provisions to be and the cash flow in the full year?

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

I'll leave the last questions for Karim. On your first comments, we are not seeing this effect. I mean, the -- our current contractual setup protect us from what Toray is experiencing, and we see a level of profitability, which is satisfactory in our composite business. I remind you that we are especially strong when it comes to composite on the resins, which are used in this product. Today, we have -- we are integrated internally on carbon fiber for two thirds of our needs. And again, we have contractual agreement, which are probably -- which probably protect us from what Toray was seeing so far. [indiscernible] the last quarter was a very good one when it comes to aerospace. And I'll remind you in aerospace that we are benefiting from two large programs, large volume program, which are still in a very steep ramp-up phase from pretty low volumes to volumes which would become more and more significant. One is the F45 from Lockheed Martins and the other one is really pungent. So this is really something which will play in the next -- in the years to come. Demand on Advanced Materials, it continues to increase, yes, to bit of a slower pace, and this is mostly leading to what I was commenting regarding the smart device segment. This is the only area where we see challenges, which are mostly linked to design choices, which, in this case, favor a bit less of the use of some of our most sophisticated solutions. Frankly speaking, the rest of the segments and the business are doing very well. Karim?

Karim Hajjar

Well, Geoffrey, on the cash provisions, they're basically going to be broadly flat against last year. We're talking about €390 million , €400 million or so. The main component suspensions are about €230 million, €235 million environmental and restructuring. So when I indicated that expected the cash component of our simplification program to be about €30 million, that's within that figure. So -- and essentially, it's very, very in line with the very detailed guidance we gave at the end of the year, nothing new to report on that score.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

But maybe if I may compliment my answer on Advanced Materials, sorry I forgot to mention one effect which is -- which explains also this a bit of a slower hope and this is leading to our Special Chem business. Special Chem is operating one specific segment, which are installations, blowing agents to create insulation foams. We are using [ferminated] gases to do that, and we are obviously seeing some challenges in this market, so the turnover explanation. Special Chem has also some core businesses, especially the electronic grade H2O2, but we are in a situation where the development in electronic grade H2O2 don't compensate fully the impact that we are seeing on the insulation market. And maybe to be absolutely comprehensive, we are also seeing some softness for obvious reason in the diesel catalyst market. I think with Special Chem, we serve both diesel and gasoline, but probably more value-added on diesel, and the market in Europe is turning quite steeply in the direction of more gasoline engine vehicle. So smart devices on one hand in Specialty Polymers, and within Special Chem, insulation and diesel to gasoline, these are really the components which explain this slightly softer growth in Advanced Materials.

Nathalie Debruyne

I will start with two, actually. The first one would be again on oil and gas, and I'm sorry to come back on that and to be annoying. I'm just looking at the volumes because you said you generated 7% of volumes growth over the first half of the year. I'm trying to link that to what I see on Bloomberg is that you'd bake your rig count in U.S. And basically, I see that the rig counting increased by nearly 7% in the first quarter, and then it actually accelerated in the second quarter and now it's flattening out a little bit. So I was just wondering if you could try to indicate what kind of term like there is between the moment that a rig is actually added on the field and the moment when they use your products and it actually materializes into revenues for you. So that'll be the first question. And the second one would be actually on your PVDF plant. So I know that you already flagged last year that battery Specialty Polymers remains a small business for you. But given that, that plant is ramping up and that now you clearly flag it as a driver of your volumes growth, I was wondering how small is it now or how big is it becoming?

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Okay, well, maybe I won't be as specific as you would like. On battery, I will ask you for a bit of patience. We will come with a more specific view on the current situation in battery and our growth expectation, which are quite significant during the market update in September. I think that's something where we need to give a bit more visibility to the market, but I would rather wait until we have an opportunity for a bit more detailed discussion because, indeed, this is becoming significant for Solvay and also opportunities in this segment are quite impressive. For oil and gas, a lot of people are using rig count as a simple driver for the development of stimulation activities in unconventional oil and gas. This is a bit of the simplistic proxy because we see more and more situations where people could have different strategy once they've drilled a hole, and we see also a situation where, as technology evolves, people can demand more simulation with just one single hole. So not easy to answer to your question. What I can mention is that we continue to see on the ground, a very strong level of activities and people willing to increase the production, and this calls for more stimulation. So the dynamic there is pretty good, and we expect to continue to benefit from that. And by the way, the latest news on oil prices are probably also pushing forward. But don't get this simple view that people would drill a hole. The next day, they will do stimulation using our product. Strategies and technologies are becoming much more complex and sophisticated, and there is less of link and probably even less of set lag time between the time of the drilling and the actual use of our product.

Christian Faitz

Two questions, if I may, small questions. First of all, regarding the outages in silicon in Brazil and China, are these now fixed? Or to what extent do we have to count on further outages in the second half? And then second of all, in Novecare, you've already mentioned the demand in agriculture was soft. In which geographies do you see this most?

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Well, on the first one, the answer is yes. This was a very specific event. In one case, in China, it was leading to a summit, which took place -- international summit, which took place in the same city as we had our plans, and unfortunately, the Chinese authorities have asked for a shutdown of some of our suppliers' site, and we are caught in this unfortunate situation. In Brazil, this was leading to a strike of [indiscernible]. So in both cases, this is behind us and we should not consider this when we look forward to the performance of silica in the remaining part of the year. I forgot your last question, the second question?

Christian Faitz

Novecare, the weakness in [indiscernible] if you can pinpoint this to all geographies?

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

No, what we've seen is very similar to what was reported by a number of agrochemical company. We have not seen, per se, a weakness. We've seen a lack of growth. And in terms of derivatives, this is clearly a [indiscernible] view of the board. Again, nothing very serious or nothing very specific to us. But in a context where most of Novecare businesses are generating growth, these kind of stand out as the market which has not seen similar agro growth.

Peter Clark

It's nice to see the growth engines beat again. But my first question actually is not about that, it's about the soda ash. I've heard all the comments on soda ash. You obviously have a very weak comparison in the second half, certainly one of the quarters when the energy costs started shooting up. Do I get a feeling that potentially, at least in one of the quarters, you might actually see soda ash profitability up because you have always guided for 2019 up, but actually in the second half, we might see some traction there. And then the second question is in the growth engines. It's the silica business, we just touched on that. But am I right in thinking that this bulk of capacity that came on now is largely being absorbed? So in terms of profitability and margin, you might've seen the trough in that business when we look forward from here.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Well, on soda ash, directionally, I would probably consider that your comments are correct. So is it H2, is it the beginning of 2019 where we'll see a clear inflection, I don't want to be too specific. But you're right to say that we started to see higher energy cost during the second half of 2017. So yes, the comparison is becoming a bit easier for us. And yes, the performance of the business is quite good. Silica, if I leave aside the specific events that I was just commenting about, there too, I would consider that your comments are reasonable. We are seeing the market adjusting to a new capacity, which were bought online. We are focusing to deal with a number of operational issues, which waved a bit on our profitability and we see a pretty sound market dynamic.

Patrick Lambert

Three questions on my side. The first one regards pricing of Advanced Materials, which is still slightly down, I think it's been quite a few quarters, it's down. If we could get a bit of color of where this pricing is by business unit, where it's the most down? I suppose it's Silica, but if you could comment on that would be helpful. The second question regards Aroma chemicals inside Advanced Formulations. It seems to be a pretty good volumes in Q2 if you could confirm that and the outlook and what has been driving the volume, if I'm correct there? And finally, a question for Karim on the hybrids. Any update on what can be done with those hybrids, these high coupon hybrids? Any update would be nice.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

So you start with the hybrids now?

Karim Hajjar

I think as you know we're looking at all opportunities to continue to optimize our debt structure, hybrid is the next obvious opportunity. To remind everybody, we have €700 million of hybrids, where the first call is May 2019 and it costs 4.2%. Clearly, if we can motivate rating agencies to accompany us and [indiscernible] that says, what about rightsizing that part of our balance sheet, given deleveraging? Can we do it? That is ongoing work, that is an ongoing very legitimate normal conversation. Once we conclude it and once we're able to announce it, we will. But be clear that this is very much in our sites as a worthwhile ambition. Clearly, I expect us to make some progress on that, but at this point, it would be premature to indicate anything more firmly. But there's a lot of real value because, essentially, the hybrid will cost you 250 to 300 basis points more and because it's in your debt, just in our sites.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

So pricing in Advanced Materials, you are right, slightly -- slight pressure there. A couple of explanation. The first one, don't forget the transactional foreign exchange, which is waving a bit on us as we export. Second and probably in terms of business, the only element where we see some pressure is the floor situation, the floor spa situation. This is into it, I was mentioning earlier on, on the insulation market where we see a bit of a dynamic, a bit of an unfavorable dynamic, which does not allow us to manage well our pricing power. But again in the overall cluster of Advanced Materials, these are pretty -- these are the second order degree -- second degree order or impact. Overall the pricing situation, especially in Specialty Polymers and in composite is very good. And we don't see any issue. By the way, the margin that we generate on this segment is -- demonstrates that. [indiscernible], good volumes, good pricing impact. So yes, indeed, the business is doing very well with some new product being brought into the market, which are linked to the vanillin chain, but which are a bit original, especially the bio vanillin product, which brings significant margin. So good news there in more or less on all fronts. And [indiscernible] too are also in the current context showing good opportunities. So it's a business -- it's a small business, which is doing well.

Well, with that, I would suggest that we bring this call to a conclusion. I would like to thank all of you for your participation. Once again, if you can participate in our September 24th update for investors that will be held in London, that will be a great opportunity to get your preview on various fronts and give you a view of where the company is going.

And with that, I wish you a very nice summer, and I'm looking forward to meet you face-to-face in our November call. Thank you very much.

