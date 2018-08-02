K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) CEO Eric Major on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Eric Major - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Cole - Chief Financial Officer

Lane Major - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Josh Jennings - Cowen

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo & Company

Glenn Navarro - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the K2M Group Holdings, Inc., Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. At the end of the Company’s prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the Company’s website for replay shortly.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and our responses to your questions today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including those identified in the Risk Factors and Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections from our Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed on March 1, 2018, as updated by our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10Q and other subsequent credit filings with the SEC which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statement.

In today’s remarks, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial, recompilations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP are available in our earnings press release and supplemental disclosure on our investor relations portion of our website.

I would now turn the call over to Eric Major, the Company’s Chairman,. President and CEO.

Eric Major

Hello and welcome to K2M’s Second Quarter 2018 Earnings conference call. Let me begin with a brief agenda for today’s cal. I will start off with a summary of our revenue performance for the second quarter and first half of 2018.

Then I will discuss the progress we made during the second quarter and first half of 2018 and a number of key areas, including enhancements to our global distribution network, our continued focus on product innovation and progress with strategic partnership.

I will then turn the call over Greg Cole, our Chief Financial Officer who will discuss our financial results in greater detail and review our 2018 guidance, which we updated in this afternoon’s press release. We will then open the call for questions. Lane Major, our Chief Operating Officer will also be available at that time.

We reported total revenue growth of 12% in the second quarter consisting a 7% growth in the U.S. and 29% growth outside the United States. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations total sale increased 11% and sales outside the U.S. increased 26% in the second quarter. Overall, we are pleased with the stronger than expected revenue growth performance we reported over the first half of fiscal year 2018.

Our second quarter revenue performance in the U.S. was in-line with our expectations driven by strong sales trends in both our complex buying and degenerative sign businesses during the quarter. Our complex buying sales 7% year0over-year led by the strong response from the introduction of our YUKON OCT Spinal System as well as continued strength in sales of four of our key proprietary technologies, EVEREST, CASCADIA 3D, MOJAVE PL 3D and NILE.

Our Complex Spine business is clearly benefiting from the introduction of multiple new products over the last year. We believe we are well positioned to continue to gain market share during this 2018 summer deformity season, given the combination of our highly differentiated Complex Spine product portfolio and our expanded U.S. sales force. To that end, 2018 summer deformity season is off to a strong start. We actually posted the strongest June in the Company's history.

With respect to the other drivers of U.S. growth in Q2. Our Degenerative Business posted solid growth during the quarter with our Ultradegenerative procedure category increasing 10% year-over-year which offset a 1% decrease in our MIS Degenerative procedure category. Growth in our Degenerative business continues to be driven by our family of CASCADIA 3D Interbody products. In addition, our second quarter Degenerative growth also benefited from our new product introductions of YUKON OCT, MOJAVE PL 3D and [indiscernible].

Turning to our revenue performance outside the U.S. in Q2, we reported constant currency growth of 26% year-over-year driven by strong performance in our largest direct and distributor markets outside the U.S. as well as stronger than expected demand for our products from our distributors in Australia and Japan.

While we were pleased with our top-line performance in Q2, our operating expenses were higher than expected, primarily driven by legal and administrative expenses in excess of what was contemplated in our original fiscal year 2018 guidance assumptions. Q2 operating expenses were also impacted by higher commission related to better than expected sales growth from our newest agent additions.

Greg will share more detail on these expenses as well as other items that are impacting our net loss expectations for fiscal year 2018 during his prepared remarks. In the interim, I want to reiterate that improving the profitability of our Company is a priority for K2M. We have taken multiple strategic actions in recent months to ensure that we have the right programs and initiatives in place to meet our long-term profitability goals.

One of these strategic actions occurred in late-March when appoint Lane Major to a newly created executive leadership position for K2M. One of his primary focus area is as Chief Operating Officer is to lead the effort to improve our cost structure across departments and to enhance our ability to grow this business and improve profitability going forward.

In addition to leading our three strategically important successful product launches in the first half of this year, we have hit the ground running in terms of identifying ways to improve our cost structure in the first few months as COO. We have already identified and implement significant opportunities to drive efficiencies in certain areas of our business, many of which we expect will contribute to improving our profitability in the second half of 2018, while maintaining our best-in-class growth profile.

Turning to an update on our operating progress and highlights thus far in 2018. We continue to identify opportunities to enhance our distribution network around the world. In the U.S., we have the flexibility of our hybrid structure to align our distribution needs with the appropriate mix of sales agents and direct sales reps. And we are continuously evaluating both against the revenue performance objectives of the Company.

We continue to see enormous opportunity to attract high-quality sales partners to represent K2M in markets where we currently have little or no sales presence. The pipeline of potential partners continues to be fueled by the tremendous product innovation that K2M is bringing to the marketplace.

As discussed on recent quarterly calls, we have taken advantage of the attractive opportunities to grow our U.S. distribution footprint which drove a 9% increase in our overall selling bodies in 2017 and these investments are certainly fueling our growth in 2018.

Outside the U.S., we have made an important strategic announcement with our distribution partner Medcomtech in Spain and Portugal which we highlighted during our Q1 earnings call in May. This new partnership with Medcomtech improves our position in these markets and gives us greater control over the timing and scale of new product introductions going forward.

Overall, we believe this agreement will improve our long-term growth and gross margin profile in these important international markets, where we already have strong complex spine penetration and now have the opportunity to expand our market share in other areas of the spine market.

Turning to the Japanese market. We are excited to be partnering with the subsidiary of Mitsubishi, Japan Medical Next given their significant experience in Medical Device distribution including the spinal surgery market. We are pleased with how the relationship is progressing since we signed our agreement last summer.

Recall that we worked quickly to begin securing the requisite product clearances in Japan under the K2M name and hosting our first training of key opinion leaders from Japan at our Corporate headquarters last fall. Nearly all the surgeons that attended the first training are up and running and we are already expanding our customer base.

We completed a second training at our [indiscernible] Training Facility in Virginia during the second quarter of this year. These Japanese Surgeon training was led by two international KOLs and two Japanese faculty members. We are very pleased with the positive feedback we are receiving from this training session with many of the surgeons already incorporating K2M products in their practice.

Importantly. We secured additional product clearances specifically for interbody cases during the second quarter and now have the requisite clearances to offer a robust product solution for deformity and degenerative cases in Japan. We are pleased to see improving demand trends from certain customers in Japan already contributing to our international growth performance. And we look forward to this partnership helping K2M increase its share of the estimated $350 million spine market in Japan going forward.

Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have extended our distribution agreement with LifeHealthcare in Australia through 2024. They remain the market leaders in Spine with K2M as their partner and we are pleased to strengthen this relationship by extending the term of the agreement by three years. Additionally this month, LifeHealthcare will be hosting its deformity down undercourse in Sydney, Australia and this provides continued positive visibility for K2M.

We are also very encouraged by the progress we are making with our strategy partner Brainlab. We began this partnership last fall by signing a global computability and co-market agreement to combine K2M's leading spinal systems with Brainlab's leading imagine guide and navigation platform for Spinal surgery.

This agreement represents an incredible opportunity for K2M and now we are partnered with the leader in the surgical navigation field who provides us with access to a global installed base of over 5300 navigation in OR integrated systems.

Overall, we are very pleased with the progress our teams have made across engineering marketing and sales. Both companies have made several trips to corporate headquarters in Leesburg, Chicago and Munich and our business relationship continues to strengthen.

We achieved multiple milestones with our Brainlab partnership during the second quarter. First, we completed the engineering work on the compatibility of K2M spinal systems and instrumentation of Brainlab intraoperative, image guided navigation and imaging platforms.

Second, our training of field managers and clinical experts continued at the Chicago Brainlab facility. Third, our commercial teams finished the collaborative development of a targeting strategy, so we are ready to launch once regulatory clearances are secured. In fact as early validation of strategy, Brainlab has already been successful in placing units in two new hospital systems.

We believe this partnership will further enhance our three dimensional balanced ACS platform by providing surgeons and hospitals with state of the art technology to support the full continuum patient care. We are also excited about the opportunities to engage on new projects in the future, including in the commercial release of future Navigated K2M spinal systems which will compatible with Brainlab.

Product innovation continues to be the core of our strategy to drive growth and capture market share and we could not be happy with the momentum we are seeing in 2018. As I shared in our last earnings call, we anticipate that our impressive new product introductions has us well positioned to drive above market growth again in 2018 our 2017 and early 2018 complex spine product clearances and alpha launch activities are driving meaningful contributions to our performance during 2018 deformity season highlighted by our strongest June in Company history.

We have enhanced our complex spine products offering with multiple new product introductions over the last year. The clear product leader in terms of contribution to growth is our YUKON OCT Spinal System. YUKON is designed to help facilitate user and posterior fixation in the occipital cervical thoracic region to the spine. The full U.S. launch of YUKON is also going very well and the surgeon feedback has been extremely positive.

We are also pleased to see continued evidence of our PALO ALTO Cervical Static Corpectomy Cage System is proving to be a nice addition to our complex cervical offering. Recall, PALO ALTO is a cervical vertebra body replacement device that can be used with our YUKON OCT System. And with the first and only Static Corpectomy Cage in the world to receive a cervical 510(NYSE:K) clearance for the DFA.

Our new products innovation progress was not limited to enhancing our position as a leader in complex bond. We are also enhancing our market leadership positions in the newest areas of spinal innovation and disrupting areas of the spine market where we have historically not competed.

3D printing is one of the highest profile areas of sign and innovation. And K2M was the first leading spine Company to the market to market a 3D printed spinal implant. K2M now offers the most comprehensive portfolio with 10 3D printed spinal systems. Our cascaded family of products continue to post strong growth in the U.S. as surgeon customers appreciate our differentiated offerings of 3D printed spinal devices featuring our lamellar 3D titanium technology.

We are aware of the increasing number of 3D printed products from our competitors. But given our market leading position, five plus years of R&D, knowhow and early commercial entry into the space, we believe we have the engineering and clinical expertise to continue to lead in the new frontier of 3D printed spinal biotechnologies. Surgeon feedback continues to reinforce the merits of our innovative lamellar 3D titanium technology.

We extended our market leading position in 3D printed products with the 510(K) clearance and Alfa a introduction of MOJAVE PL 3D last year. MOJAVE PL 3D was a first to market 3D printed FDA cleared expandable posterior lumbar inter-body system, which offers unique functionality not available with any other product in the market today.

MOJAVE PL 3D entered a full commercial launch in the second quarter and the market response has been very positive. MOJAVE PL 3D was designed to apply all three procedure areas of our business. We are seeing contributions to growth in each of these areas in the early months of the launch. Notably, MOJAVE PL 3D is attracting users that are entirely new to K2M interbody business and driving market share gain by disrupting the broader expandable interbody market.

In addition to these important innovations to our complex spine and 3D printed product offerings, we have [advantageous] (Ph) new and important capabilities to our BACS platform. Our two recent additions to our BACS digital platform gives us additional confidence that we are well-positioned to take market share during this year's deformities season.

The first recent addition to our Balance ACS digital platform. The BACS app 2.0 features an improved user-friendly interface and access to all BACS tools. We have been very pleased with the increasing awareness and acceptance of our BACS platform from various constituents throughout the spine surgery market.

Surgeons continue to find value in the BACS preauthorization and BACS Data Management offerings because they help streamline the surgical preauthorization process with the goal of validating the balance concept through data collection.

We are the only spine company to offer this preauthorization application and we continue to see strong surgeon interest in our BACS offering today. We generated even more BACS related market enthusiasm this quarter with the announcement of an FDA 510(K) clearance for BACS patient specific, rods, rails and templates.

The Company's first patient specific clearance in our 5th x module within the BACS platform. K2M, BACS, patient specific rods, rails and templates, our plans for back surgical plan and is highly differentiated as compared to existing alternatives in the market today. Specifically, the methodology that is used to create the rods is different the conture is to rise using the digital alignment, normative value specific to the patient based on age the pelvic tremblers and [indiscernible] measures.

The surgeon can use the automated renovation or has the ability to make adjustments based on the individual patient needs in surgical goals. This also allows the surgeon to have patient specific Conture to achieve proper alignment and cases where up the - or interbody devices are not used. Our back digital planning process allows us to produce the rods using a unique automated machine rolling method developed at K2M that replaces the traditional industry manual 3-point bending method which reduces rod strength.

We are not in the U.S. alpha launch for use with our posterior fixation system. While we are working with complex spine surgeons during this deformity season. This patient-specific technology has the potential to be useful in all types of cases, including degenerative and minimally invasive in the future.

Obviously we are very, very excited about the future contributions from this innovative new product introduction and look forward to sharing updates as we progress throughout the testing.

Finally, I want to highlight one additional new product family introduction from the second quarter. The 510(K) clearance and commercial launch of our OZARK Cervical Plate Systems. OZARK is designed for interior screw fixation to the cervical spine in patients with degenerative disease, deformity or trauma.

This new product family introduction reflects our commitment to expanding our cervical solution and marks our 100th product milestone announcement in our Company's history which demonstrates the depth and breadth of our spine surgery product offering overall.

To summarize, we reported solid revenue growth in the second quarter of 2018 well above market trends. And made progress in the areas of product innovation and strategic partnership which together with enhancing our global distribution footprint strengthens our foundation for future growth.

Our revenue growth over the first half of 2018 continues to be fueled by new product innovation, and we believe we remain well positioned to continue to post above market growth in the global spine surgery market.

To that end, we have increased our full year 2018 revenue guidance which now assumes total revenue growth of 12% to 13% year-over-year compared to prior guidance expectations of 11% to 12% year-over-year.

Despite the softer profitability performance over the first half of 2018, we expect to report improving profitability in the third and fourth quarters and have reaffirmed our full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $4 million to $8 million.

With that, I will turn it over to Greg, for a more in depth summary of our financial performance during the quarter as well as review of our guidance for fiscal year 2018, which we update in this afternoon's release. Greg.

Gregory Cole

Thank you Eric. Our total revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased $7.9 million or 12% to $73.6 million. Total revenue increased 11.3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher sales volumes from domestic new surgeon users and newer product offerings and increased surgical activity outside the United States as well as selective investments by our distribution partners in Australia and Japan.

Revenue in the United States increased $3.6 million or 7% year-over-year to $54.3 million and it represented 73.8% of total revenue in the period. Second quarter U.S. revenue growth was driven primarily by the addition of new surgeon users and sales from new product offerings.

By procedure category, Complex Spine sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $21.8 million. MIS sales decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $8.7 million and to generative sales increased 10% year-over-year to $23.8 million.

The year-over-year decrease in MIS sales was driven by the tough comparison in Q2 2017 when MIS sales increase 25% year-over-year. MIS sales increase in the low double-digit on a two year basis in the second quarter of 2018.

As a reminder, our generative business reported in two procedure categories, MIS and Open degen, together our combined degenerative businesses increased 7% year-over-year in the second quarter. U.S. revenue in the company complex spine MIS and degenerative categories represented 40%, 16% and 44% of U.S. revenue respectively, in the second quarter.

Our Q2 same store, same product pricing headwind within the low to mid single-digit range similar to the trends we have experienced since 2014. International revenue increased 4.3 million or 29% year-over-year to 19.3 million representing 26.2% of total Company sales in the period.

International sales increased 25.7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. International revenue growth was driven primarily by a 26% growth in our direct business and a 30% growth in our international distributor markets, including our business in Spain, and Portugal contributed an incremental 600,000 in the period.

The growth in sales from our [OUS] (Ph) distributors in Q2 has driven primarily by strong replenishment demand from our distribution partners in Australia and Japan and incremental asset investment orders from these markets that contributed approximately $800,000 to our year-over-year international growth in the second quarter.

Turning to our financial performance throughout the rest of the P&L in the second quarter. Our GAAP gross margin was 65.2% compared to GAAP gross margin of 65.7% last year. GAAP gross profit includes amortization expense on investments in surgical instruments of approximately 4.1 million or 5.5% of sales in the second quarter 2018 compared to 3.6 million or 5.5% of sales in the same period last year.

Excluding the impact of amortization expense our non GAAP adjusted gross margin was approximately 70.7% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 71.2% in the same period last year. The year-over-year change in gross margin was driven by the mix of lower margin international distributor revenue as well as lower overall average selling prices during the quarter.

GAAP operating expense increased 7 million or 13.7% year-over-year to 58.4 million. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by a 5.2 million increase or 16.6% year-over-year in sales and marketing expenses, compared to last year, primarily reflecting revenue growth, a larger distribution infrastructure this year and a stronger than anticipated contribution to revenue from our newest agent additions at their initial start up economics.

GAAP G&A expenses increased 180,000 or 6.7% year-over-year to 15.5 billion in Q2. This line item includes intangible amortization of approximately 0.2 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to 2.4 million last year. In addition, the increase in operating expenses year to year was driven by 900,000 increased in R&D expenditures.

Second quarter operating expenses included approximately 1 million of legal and administrative spending that we do not expect to recur in the second half of 2018. This incremental expense represented approximately 140 basis points to our operating margins in Q2.

Excluding these legal and administrative expenses, our second quarter operating expense increased 12% year-over-year in line with the 12% in total revenue in the period. GAAP net loss was 10.8 million or a loss of $0.25 per share compared to a loss of 9.1 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Our GAAP net loss includes the impact of non-cash foreign currency transaction gains and losses which was an unrealized loss of 0.9 million from foreign currency re-measurements on our intercompany payable balances compared to unrealized gain of 0.9 million in the second quarter of last year. Difference is driven by the impact of fluctuations in foreign currencies against the U.S. dollars on our inter company subsidiary payable balances.

I want to highlight two other items that impacted our second quarter net loss one of which is non-recurring while the other will impact results going forward. The first is an income tax benefited 2.6 million related to a provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which was enacted in December 2017.

As a result of this change the domestic net operating losses that we incurred to-date in 2018 were recognized to the extent that they are available to offset our indefinite line to protect liabilities. Given the current deferred tax liability on our balance at quarter end, we do not anticipate a similar tax benefit to our GAAP net loss result from future quarters.

The second item that impacted our net loss this quarter was the incremental interest expense related to the company's new convertible notes issued on June 18, 2018 which total of approximately 200,000 in the period.

Note, this was only a partial period impacts from the issuance of the notes and our GAAP net loss reflects a full quarters impact from the incremental interest expense related to these beginning in the third quarter.

Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA loss was 2.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA income of $600,000 last year. As of June 30th cash and cash equivalents were 66.2 million as compared to 24 million as of December 31, 2017.

Our outstanding long-term indebtedness consisted primarily a recurring value of our convertible senior notes maturing in 2036 and 2025 of 91.8 million and the capital lease obligation, net of current maturities of 33.2 million.

In addition, the company also had working capital of 147.5 million and 49 million of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility probably to the covenant and compliance and conditions of borrowing.

We are anticipating cash needs for inventory and have purchases of approximately 25 million in 2018, the majorities which occurred already in the first half of 2018 as these purchased inventory and advances to before any season.

These investments included three major launches of products in [Indiscernible]. As a reminder there we have cash spending of approximately 20 million overall in 2017 which is also waited to the first half inventory investments ahead of deformity season.

Turning to our full-year 2018 guidance expectations. As detailed in our press release this afternoon, the company is increasing total revenue guidance and now expects total revenue on an as reported basis in the range of 288 million to 291 million, representing overall growth of 12% to 13% year-over-year compared to total revenue of 258 million in fiscal year 2017.

Our prior revenue guidance expectations were for total revenue on an as reported basis in the range of 283 to 287 million representing growth of 10% to 11% year-over-year. The company now expects a total net loss of 38.2 million to 34.2 million in fiscal year 2018 compared to the net loss of $37.1 million in fiscal year 2017.

Our prior net loss guidance executions were for a net loss of $34 million to $30 million. The primary drivers of the change in our expected net loss guidance for 2018 include, approximately $3.5 million of incremental interest expense related to our convertible note issuance, approximately $4.2 million of incremental operating expenses during the first half of this year, and these incremental expenses were partially offset by the $2.6 million tax benefit realized in Q2 of 2018.

The company continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA benefit in the range of $4 million to $8 million in fiscal year 2018 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $740,000 in fiscal year 2017.

We have provided a reconciliation of expected 2018 GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA in our earnings press release to assist and understanding the impact of certain non-cash items on our outlook for adjusted EBITDA.

Finally for modeling purposes, the company expects growth in the United States of approximately 10% to 11% year-over-year in 2018. The company now expects growth in its international business of approximately 17% to 19% year-over-year in 2018 compared to prior guidance expectations for growth of approximately 11% to 12% year-over-year. The increase in growth expectations for our international business reflects the stronger than expected performance in Q2 of 2018.

The company continues to expect currency to have a positive impact on total revenue in 2018 of approximately $2 million. For the full year 2018, we expect the weighted average share count for earnings per share purposes to be approximately 43.5 million shares.

With that, I will turn the call back to Eric for a few closing comments. Eric.

Eric Major

Thanks Greg. In closing, we remain committed to be a global leader in Complex Spine and to our continued focus on providing minimally invasive solutions that helps surgeons achieve three-dimensional total body balance.

Our growth continues to be driven primarily by two factors, growing our innovative portfolio of technologies and techniques, and increasing our sales force productivity as we leverage the investments we have made in our global distribution network.

We expect to show improving profitability over the balance of 2018 through a combination of revenue growth and cost efficiencies and sales and operations and to remain committed to demonstrating the ability to scale this business profitably in the years to come.

Our execution in the areas of new product innovation strategic partnerships and investments in enhancing our U.S. and international sales distribution gives us confidence that we remain well positioned to post above market growth rates in 2018 as we continue to differentiate K2M as a market share gainer in the spine space. We believe our success in each of these areas should drive our long term performance.

Operator, we will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Matt O'Brien with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Matthew O'Brien

Great. Thanks so much for taking that question. Can we start with the top-line performance in the quarter? Quite strong here especially internationally. Were there any bigger sacking orders that hit versus just potential instruments that sales into your distributors et cetera. And then on the domestic side of things you just out a lot going and a lot of new products and partnerships, et cetera. Can you just cheese out where some of that real strength is coming from and kind of what inning we are in, Yukon expandable, Cascadia back, et cetera then I have one follow-up.

Lane Major

Sure I will start and then I will hand it over to Greg. The international business has been very strong. To answer your first question here in the first half of the year and that’s has been strong across both our APAC business, as well as our broader business in Europe and Latin America.

And the other thing I would add is that has been driven by 26% growth in our direct markets and 30% growth in our distributor markets, so we are really getting that across all the different constituents out there partnerships.

The other component of this is our Q2 growth is benefited from the Medcomtech agreement. I was just in fact the over in Madrid meeting with the team lot of momentum there. I think you have heard us say in the past that we believe we are the leader in complex spine and deformity and staining out.

With the agreement we are positioned beautifully to our really accelerate that continued growth in Iberia. We just had a meeting here last week where we brought over surgeons from our across Latin America and Spain to [indiscernible] training and continue to see that momentum across our product portfolio.

Gregory Cole

And keep in mind these the impact with Spain is really about a 600K impact again it’s not the big driver of the overall growth in the OUS business. The same produce is year-over-year but really one on a retail revenue base part of the quarter and other is fueling on that wholesale base but the increment in dollars is about $600,000. So again good first quarter year-over-year impact in line with what we are getting you guys guidance last quarter.

And then in terms of unique items, we had maybe $800,000 of different from what we call instrument set purchases in both Australia and Japan combined that the combined number $800,000 again not over whelming in any individual country. So we are very bullish on today the overall OUS business in general is really hitting on hitting all markets.

Lane Major

Then you ask a follow-up question, the kind of what innings we are in some of our various products and initiatives that we have underway. Remember that in 2017, we talk about an increase of 9% of our distribution footprint, we are seeing that uptick on our performance from a lot of those new on sales partners in the United States, which is driving performance in not only in the first half of the year, but really starting to accelerate into the back end of the year we are very excited about what we are seeing in the in the back end the year for US sales.

What products are driving that our deformity portfolio across the board that we noted in the prepared remarks is driving the best month we have never had in June in deformity. We are seeing MOJAVE which was really starting to get some legs under it launching in Q2 and now seeing very nice performance you are going to the summer with MOJAVE.

And the big driver was YUKON, YUKON has been posterior cervical system all of them note just been brought out and as you know, Q1 and Q2 so really still starting to see that momentum. So those products combined with our core offering is I think what is really driving not only our performance came over and what we are going to see in the back end of year, but also continue to attract surgeons and sales reps to take.

Matthew O'Brien

Yes that’s helpful and then just this follow up, on the EBITDA line, we should have get a little bit of attention in. I guess maybe Greg, on the…

Lane Major

So let me try to address the EBITDA question. So what were basically doing here with respect to adjusted EBITDA we are anticipating some improvement in our overall performance on the EBITDA line in the back half of the year.

What we are really talking about generating some improvements in the operating margins across the board in the back half that exceptions is about a $10 million improvement and really you already heard about some of the components where we talked already in the last year or last quarter's as well as this quarter about three million of some legal and administrative items that are going to be non-recurring in the second half of the year.

So we really have about what we will call $7 million of OpEx items that was going to be performing to optimize and improve our cost structure going forward and just to talk about that that in a little bit more detail, we are doing major here to follow-up on some of those items.

Gregory Cole

Yes maybe I can touch on that briefly. In the way we think about the drivers associated with the $7 million OpEx spends. Just kind of break that up into two categories about $4 million related to the sales channel if you will. And I wouldn’t think about those savings as far as bodies are concerned, cutting bodies if you will but rather doing a lot more the same.

We continue to take advantage of our hybrid distribution model that was exemplified by reducing the direct 510, while the agency model continues to perform and so that we are optimistic there and then on the organizational efficiency that is another $3 million, and we categorize that in the areas of supply chain and logistics G&A and R&D, and I'm very encouraged as already identified operational efficiencies activities.

For example, inventory purchase efficiency so we have already identified initiatives there and really that $3 million only represents 1% of the total company spends. So I categorize these as healthy opportunities for improvements, but all of which does not affect our ability to innovate anyone.

Matthew O'Brien

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Josh Jennings with Cowen. Your line is open.

Josh Jennings

Hi, good evening. I was hoping to start and just ask about the sales reps and your plans on doing them out amount 2018 and I understand you entered the year with 9% increase and the feet on the street if you will in the hybrid model. But can you assure us are you still planning to add sales reps near the pace of top line growth in 2018?

Gregory Cole

So when we develop our plan going into the year, remember what we did not is look to contemplate new hire reps as part of growth drivers for 2018, but as far as building that pipeline as we go into 2019, yes we continue to have tremendous interest in the company from the distribution perspective as you might imagine, we continue to target having an addition of like last year 9% to 10% on the distribution line in 2018 as we go into 2019.

Josh Jennings

Great. And then just wanted to follow-up- thanks for all the details on the Brainlab collaboration. But can you help us think about when you may see a benefit in terms of revenue contribution from that partnership? If you have to get approvals, first could you see any [account] (Ph) activity or sales reps in the doors and then some accounts for Brainlab has systems prior to actual approval? And then if you could just help us think about timelines for approval. Sorry if I missed that, that will be fantastic.

Lane Major

Sure, Jeff. So when you think about the Brainlab relationship we continue to work and collaborate closely with them. Our engineers have been to Chicago and Munich, I have been over to - I have been to both the offices. The teams have worked with our sales force as well.

So where are we today, most of those products from an engineering perspective are developed now and in the clearance process to get the appropriate clearances from the FDA. Our sales channel teams have been looking at places to leverage the Brainlab imaging navigation technology with our sales people into new accounts.

It really has opened a lot of doors for us, we noted that we already have worked in two locations that now to Brainlab brand new units have been placed. So that when our products become available, they will be able to use with those types of units.

Our channel is quite large and so ultimately the first step is to finish the clearance process. Once we do that, continue to work closely in locations where Brainlab is bringing where unit stands. And then when our systems are working with them given the fact that to accounts that we would other not have.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mike Matson with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Michael Matson

Hi thanks for taking my questions. I apologize if you have gone through this, but just given the strength in international business, I just wanted to be clear. How much of that is coming from replenishment versus kind of sets from new distributors and things like that?

Gregory Cole

Yes sure, Mike. Thanks for the question. The majority of this is really coming from replenishment. We are talking about $800,000 which is the number that you guys typically focusing on in terms of new set investments and especially in the APAC region. This is two of our biggest distributor partner.

And now that we have taken same on a more direct basis. We no longer even self-sustained. So the underlying business I would say is even smaller. We are getting to a much larger simple replenishment type business going forward. So the good news in all of this is as we really think it's majority replenishment base. And we are seeing trends that are very positive across all markets.

Lane Major

Yes. I just want to echo that quickly. Because I think that is what is so exciting about this international performance is as it is unloaded by a large amount of step sales, it really is that replenishment grows across Europe and APAC. So it's nice to see that kind of uptick in that growth in that in our OUS business.

Michael Matson

Okay thanks. And then just with regard to this back cervical planner and custom bend rods. When is all that going to be sort of fully launched that is available to the customers? Thanks.

Eric Major

Yes thanks for the question. We are incredibly excited about bringing this new module to our back digital platform. This is our firth module. And really this is our first 510(K) clearance in the area of patient specific. I should also note we have some very - unique offering to include not just reopen rods and templates, but also rails.

We are beginning that Alpha phase process now during this deformity season which is a perfect time of year to be doing that and it really represent as we go through this evaluation and think about the long-term future. We really believe that there is a big opportunity here that goes well beyond complex spine but enters into minimally invasive and degenerative.

So like the rest of our products launches and introductions, we will go through that phase now and then as that goes continue to evolve that up but we are really excited about something that is unique in the marketplace.

Operator

Your next question comes from [indiscernible] with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys thanks for taking the questions. Just another one on international and obviously you guys had strong growth in the quarter. And as you noted several times that he was driven by the replenishment volume. So Greg, just wanted to see was the increase in guidance - mainly I think you at the end of your script, you said that it was mainly due to the outperformance in Q2. So was that the only increase and if so why given the strong replenishment volume that you saw why wouldn’t you see that strong or how does that strong replenishment volume - what are you factoring in for replenishment volume in the back half.

Gregory Cole

Yes so great. Let’s just talk about the guidance there, so what we basically did for the overall guidance is that we have increased it by about $3 million and we have looked at up the range is now 288 to 291 we are really rolling through that $3 million on overachievement on the international side through the guidance.

If you recall, we typically don’t update our guidance since Q3, that just typical trend because we like to see the performance of the domestic deformity season before we start talking about overall guidance, but in the context of the performance that we have seen here in the first half of the year and in the international side, we were really felt it was necessary that we gave an updated view of how we are performing there.

Really what we are seeing overall and if you think about the guidance in total were expecting some improvements even in the U.S. business on a go forward basis. We are expecting the U.S. growth rate in the year at 10% to 11% and that is up from about the 7% that we have seen in the first half.

So that really implies that the second half domestic growth rate is going to be in the mid-teens 13% to 15%, roughly in terms of our overall U.S. trends. On the OUS side we are seeing some very nice continued growth. We are looking at a full year international growth rate of 17% to 19% and some continued mix and some back half there as well.

So I think the appropriate thing for us to do at this time is really to focus on updating the pieces of information that we know and then in Q3 if you have the full benefit of deformity season we would again as always evaluate which is our normal case and so we are giving guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay that is helpful and just as a follow-up, and sorry if I missed this, but the impact from bringing Spain and Portugal by acquiring our moving them to an agency, I think the numbers were 7% potential for 7 million impact in 2019 and 200 basis points gross margin improvement. So just wanted to see if those numbers are those expectations have changed at all.

Lane Major

No. Let me reflect on what they are expectations for Spain were. So for calendar 2018 because we only concluded that business transaction in May, our expected impact of revenue for this year was initial increase of $3 million for the calendar year and then in 2019. We were expecting to see as much as $7 million to your point in terms of a full year impact of that business on Q2.

So here in the second quarter we saw about $600,000 of revenue improvement in the quarter that is two months out of this is the only quarter of this year that we are going to have a two months impact as [indiscernible] for quarter impact and so we felt that $600,000 of the expected $3 million benefit this year we were really thrilled with how that relationship is going so far and we feel like there is tremendous opportunity there.

Think about that business in general they have been selling some of the historical product on to the company and they did not have the benefit of some of the newer technologies that the company sells so by having more control over that channel we can better offer some of the customers in that market some of our newer technologies and we really feel good about that business opportunity in general.

Operator

Your next question comes from Larry Biegelsen with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Larry Biegelsen

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Hey just a few from me Greg on the 13% to 15% in the U.S. in second half 2018 versus the 7.5 you did in the first half could you talk a little bit more about the drivers of that please?

Gregory Cole

Sure. So really what we are looking at here is really some of the same drivers that we have been seeing consistently in the United States all along it continues to be the investments that we made in that U.S. distribution channel at the end of 2017.

If you recall our guidance since this is all based upon the pieces of distribution network as of the end of the year and then on top of those distribution investment, we also have all of the new products activity, I can’t say enough it’s pretty rare that we would launch three major new products systems in the single year and we always have new products and we always launch products.

The products that we talk about in terms of OZARK, MAHAVI and [Indiscernible] not necessarily that order in terms of importance, but they are very significant products areas for us that Lane can talk about a little more detailed. the great opportunity for us to grow the business.

And what we see then as the secondary commentary there is, if you look at our comps, from our prior year perspective our comps were fairly soft last year in the second half of the year so when we look at the growth rates I mean that there is some of the following on at the comps [Indiscernible] we saw last year.

Eric Major

There is just three components to reiterate that and that's distribution in 2017 we see a acceleration at backend of 2018 the product launch is at the end of Q1 and Q2 are just being launched so they really going to hit their stride as we go into the backend of the year and the comps that Greg mentioned are different in the backend of the year from the firs. So I think those three components if you look at it is what fuels that 13% to 15% growth.

Larry Biegelsen

That’s helpful. And Eric how do you balance sales growth versus profitability on a GAAP basis the loss the year is pretty similar to last year, remind us again of the timing of GAAP profitability that you guys expect and let me just role one more product question in there Eric the timing of the Brainlab robotic arm and the integration with your implants. I didn’t hear that on the call today could we see that at NASH? Thanks for taking the questions.

Eric Major

Sure. So first of all, I will have Greg chime in a little, let me answer the first few questions. When we look at this year we are on top of accelerated U.S. growth in the backend of the year we also are going to see much better leverage on our operating OpEx, lines that accelerated growth combined with continuing to work towards better efficiencies [Indiscernible], CLO internally just getting more mature as a business we feel confident in our ability to achieve that guidance of 48 million of positive EBITDA for the year. And then I will have Greg to speak a little bit further to that.

With regard to Brainlab. We are on target to what we have said we were going to do with regard to commercialization in the back end of the year of 2018. Remember we talked about the frontend of the year was specific to getting our instrumentation integrated into the Brainlab software.

Brainlab has spoken about the fact that they are going to out their first version Phase 1 of their robotic technology associated with their imaging navigation. As that comes out and our systems will be integrated with the navigation and imaging in those accounts that bring in the arm will be able to also decide what influence they want to use we are pretty excited about that.

So there kind of an opportunities for us in the back end of the year to be speaking future to this, when you see us in that NASH, SRS, EuroSpine some of those meetings. So I think we are on time with what we said we are going to do. Get through the up in running here in 2018 and start to fuel some of that performance in 2019.

Larry Biegelsen

So Larry on some of the breakeven commentary that you pointed out. I think there are some important components there. The first I mean from a cash flow breakeven perspective, we still think that will occur within the next 24 months. I mean we feel very strong about the business going forward.

On the GAAP net income perspective, just remember we are adding a lot of non-cash items to our GAAP portfolio. The convertible note as an example, it will add $7 million to $8 million annually of interest just based on where the accounting rules were. The cash interest if you recall is only about $2 million a year, but there is a meaningful increase when you look at it from a GAAP perspective.

If you look at our financials, I mean between depreciation amortization stock comp interest expense. Our full year projection and those items themselves are greater than the anticipated net loss for this year.

So a lot of what you are asking is sort of to me the cash versus non-cash. And we just have to mindful of the overall metric which is cash flow breakeven first and then some of these non-cash components will play themselves out overtime.

Operator

Your last question comes from Glenn Navarro with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Glenn Navarro

Hi, thanks for squeezing me in. Eric you called out in your prepared remarks June being the strongest quarter ever for the company. Can you talk about was that deformity driven or was that sprint across the entire portfolio. And then I have a follow-up.

Eric Major

Sure. So that was for the - remember if you look at our sales, deformity season is May, June, July, August. We typically don't even talk about guidance until Q3, but we have such strength and first half of the year on the international we line to role that in. We are very bullish on the backend of the year with U.S. target of 13% to 15% implied just like where we are already going on the guidance.

So the answer to your question that was the month of June, and the month of June was our strongest complex spine month that we ever seen. It will be interesting as we go into the backend of Q3 or the backend of the year in Q3. I will also note that we saw very nice performance some of our newly launched products in July.

So we talked about them coming out in Q2 starting to now really get momentum in the back end of the year, and I will just looking at their numbers in July and those launch products are seeing continued momentum in July as well.

Glenn Navarro

And actually that leads to my follow-up. I was going to ask you, how are you feeling about deformity season here in the third quarter. And how is July, it sounds like July was a good month for you guys. Is that accurate?

Eric Major

It was. I mean July was a good month, but I will we are going to wait and see like we always do. We got to get through August and September. I will say that the last years Q3 comp is the market has a whole has is up to three last year which make that a easier comp but our duty to see how August and September goes, there is always really don't know where the market going to end up there. I will say also the SRS meeting now is in October, which is Q4 versus Q3. So I think we are well-positioned year as we go into the back end of the year.

Glenn Navarro

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Eric Major

Sure. Thanks Glenn.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.