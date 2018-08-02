Lloyds Banking Group's (LYG) CEO António Horta-Osório on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Half Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

António Horta-Osório – Executive Director and Group Chief Executive

Juan Colombás – Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer

George Culmer – Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Raul – JPMorgan

Chris Manners – Barclays

Jennifer Cook – Mediobanca

Chris Cant – Autonomous

James Invine – Soc Gen

Alastair Ryan – Bank of America

Joseph Dickerson – Jefferies

John Cronin – Goodbody

Andrew Coombs – Citi

Claire Kane – Credit Suisse

David Lock – Deutsch

Ed Firth – KBW

António Horta-Osório

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I will cover the key highlights for the first half of the year before Juan covers our progress against our GSR3 priorities. George will then go through the financial results, after which, I will conclude, and we will take your questions.

Starting with the highlights for the first half. We have made significant business progress and have had a strong start to the group’s latest strategic plan. We have successfully delivered against a number of key initiatives, including the integration of those of our recent acquisitions, MBNA and Zurich, as well as launching our non-ring-fenced bank, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets. We were also the first major UK bank to comply with the Open Banking industry deadline.

In February, we announced an ambitious strategy for the next three years, which we have significantly increased the level of investments in the business, which is underpinned by continued reductions in the group’s underlying cost base. While we implement this ambitious transformation, we also remain focused on delivering immediate results for our customers and shareholders. We have continued to deliver growth in our targeted segments with increased net earnings to our SME clients and within our Consumer Finance portfolio. Our Insurance and wealth management business has also benefited from significant new business growth in workplace pensions, planning and retirement.

Financial performance in the first six years – first six months has, again, been strong with continued improvement in statutory returns. Statutory profit after tax increased 38% to £2.3 billion. Return on tangible equity increased to 12.1%, on track to meet our target of 14% to 15% from next year. As a result, we have delivered capital build of over 120 basis points, taking our CET1 ratio to 15.1%, predividend on a pro forma basis. And in line with our low-risk positioning, the PRA has informed us in July that our Pillar 2A CET1 requirement has reduced by 0.3%.

Given this strong performance in the first half, the board has approved an increase interim dividend of 1.07p per share, reflecting our policy of delivering a sustainable, progressive dividend stream.

We have also improved on a number of our targets for the current year. We have improved our guidance for the net interest margin and for impairments, and we not expect capital build, including the benefit of the sale of various mortgages, to be around 200 basis points, which is at the top end of our ongoing range.

Turning now to financial performance. Statutory profit was higher at £2.3 billion. Underlying profit was 7% higher, reflecting increased income, largely driven by an improvement in the margin to 2.93%. We continue to enhance our competitive advantage in costs. BAU costs were 4% lower, driving flat operating cost compared to 2017, despite increased investments and the inclusion of MBNA.

Our market-leading cost-to-income ratio further improved to 47.7% or 44.9%, excluding remediation. Asset quality remains strong with an asset quality ratio of 20 basis points, having increased thoroughly due to lower releases and write-backs. We continue to see no deterioration in the portfolio, while we continue to judge the UK economy to remain resilient.

UK growth has recovered from the impact of the adverse weather in the first quarter with higher expected growth in the rest of the year. Income continues to be supported by record level of employment, whilst pressure on consumers' real incomes is now abating. The economy is also more resilience given a significant reduction in household leverage over the last few years with consumer credit balances as a proportion of disposable income being one quarter lower than precrisis levels and given lower levels of debt in the corporate sector as well.

Also, growth in the world economy has been increasing, which is positive for UK exports. And strategy remains, however, on the path to leaving the EU, and we will monitor this closely over the next few months.

I would now like to return to how our market-leading cost efficiency is enabling a significant increase in investments and returns. When we presented the latest phase of our strategic plan in February, we highlighted the biggest-ever investment in our business, with more than £3 billion of strategic investments over the next three years, a more than 40% increase over our previous strategic plan.

In a period where the challenge of increasing investment and managing consequent cost inflation is being experienced across the sector, we believe the ability to make an investment of this size, while committing to further net cost reductions at the same time, is a key differentiator, which is only made possible by our culture of ongoing relentless focus on efficiency.

Our market-leading efficiency position us further, evidenced in the first half, with another significant cost-to-income ratio reduction. Also, excluding remediation costs, we continue to target a cost-to-income ratio, including remediation, in the low-40s as we exit 2020 with reductions every year. This ongoing process of identifying areas for efficiency improvements, combined with continued investment in the business, results in improved processes and further productivity improvements. This, in turn, will support further reductions in net costs.

In the first half of the year, as I said, while maintaining a flat cost base despite increased investments and MBNA costs, we were able to reduce BAU costs by 4%. We continue to expect net cost reductions over the plan period, reducing operating cost to less than £8 billion in 2020 from £8.2 billion in 2017, thereby, driving further improvements in our cost-to-income ratio and creating even greater capacity for future investments.

However, this focus on efficiency also delivers a significant number of benefits beyond improving our cost position. Our greater investment capacity funds the improvements to our customer proposition, digital channels and service levels, which, in turn, supports improvements in customer satisfaction with our Net Promoter Scores up by over 50% since 2011 to 61%.

Finally, the combination of all these factors ultimately leads to improved financial performance and superior and sustainable returns for our shareholders. We continue to target a statutory return on tangible equity between 14% and 15% from next year, reinforcing our strong position relatively to peers. The ambitious plan we announced in February was built on our existing strong capabilities and consisted of four new strategic priorities: leading customer experience, digitizing the group, maximizing group capabilities and transforming ways of working.

Juan will now talk you through the progress against these priorities and some of the tangible benefits our increased investments is already producing for both customers and colleagues.

Juan Colombás

Thank you, António, and good morning, everyone. As António has already highlighted, we have made a strong start to our new strategic plan. It is early days with only four months into the plan, but I would like to take the opportunity to show you a few examples of the progress we have already made.

Turning to digitizing the group. For our business, it is critical that we are able to deliver innovative services to customers, while also improving our efficiency and our flexibility. We are, therefore, significantly increasing our technology spend. This spend equates to around 15% of our operating cost base and for the full year, is expected to be around 20% higher than in 2017. This puts us in line with a number of top quartile global peers who are leading large transformation programs.

Importantly, over 2/3 of this expense will go towards enhancing our existing capabilities and creating new ones, consistent with our chosen approach of simplifying and modernizing our IT and data architecture progressively. We provide cost and execution risk forced by our large-scale system overhaul. In the first half of the year, we have successfully leveraged robotics across multiple areas, including mortgages, financial planning and retirement, payments and risk. Through this, we have been able to free up 115,000 colleague hours, thereby, creating additional capacity.

In addition, and in line with our strategy to adopt a hybrid approach, we have made targeted investments in both public and private cloud solutions. These investments are the foundations to providing a secure, cost-efficient and scalable infrastructure, allowing us to retain flexibility to respond to change. These achievements in the first half are reflective of the scale of our ambition and have been supported by around 15,000 of our colleagues working across transformation, more than 20% of the group, one of the largest transformation programs in financial services.

With the largest digital bank in the UK, we continue to see growth across the almost 14 million digital active customers and around 10 million on mobile. But it is not just about scale. We also have a strong customer satisfaction with best-in-class upper score ratings and a digital new – new business market share, which is greater than our average market share across core products. Moreover, 55% of our mobile customers only use their smartphones to bank with us.

While industry uptake to date in Open Banking has been relatively low, we expect engagement to increase as new propositions are launched. This strength give us confident that we are well placed to remain the bank of choice for our customers in an Open Banking world. We note that 41% of surveyed customers, suggested that they would find account aggregation services to be useful with over 3/4 of our customers expressing greater comfort in their main bank providing this.

Finally, by replatforming our mobile app, we don’t need banking brands on the same platform. We can increase scalability and are able to react faster to opportunities, doubling the frequency of new releases to the market.

With a market share of 21% we have the largest branch network in the UK, and we expect to maintain this reach, while reshaping and repurposing our branches to deepen capital engagement and increase our focus on complex needs. These changes, which reflect changing customer demand, will also help to optimize our cost to serve.

In the first half, we have increased our fleet of mobile branches, serving multiple locations where it is not economically viable to maintain a physical presence. We have also more than doubled the number of branch locations from which customers can access qualified mortgage advisers remotely.

Our experience to date with flagship branches have been encouraging, benefiting from higher productivity and customer satisfaction scores. As a result of these initiatives, customer-facing time spent on complex needs has increased by 10% year-on-year to 46%. Looking ahead, we expect this to increase to around 60% by the end of the plan period.

And finally, looking at progress against our insurance initiatives. In the first half, we have made the strongest start in capturing the sizable opportunity available to us from being the UK only integrated financial services provider by increasing our penetration into the growing financial planning and retirement market. We have delivered over £9 billion of open book growth in the first half of the year. This has been supported by a strong net inflows and positive market movements while also benefiting from accelerated transfer or Zurich’s UK workplace pensions assets.

Going forward, we continue to target £50 billion of open book growth by 2020 with the majority of this expected to be delivered during the final three years of our strategic plan. In the first half of the year, we began the roll out of a single customer view capability across the three main banking brands, allowing customers to see their banking and insurance products in one place.

We expect to have around three million customers using this service by the year-end. The pilot feedback has been positive with around 10% daily click-through rates. This demonstrates our unrivaled level of digital engagement. Our digital banking customers make, on average, 16 visits per month, significantly ahead of a stand-alone insurance, which, in some instances, are fewer than once per month. In turn, this provides us with clear advantages and confidence that our single customer view will be a market-leading proposition and will drive increased customer satisfaction. In summary, the selective examples I have aligned this morning provide a snapshot of the strong strategic progress we have made in the first half of the year.

I would like to hand over to George who will talk you through our financial performance. Thank you.

George Culmer

Thank you, Juan, and good morning, everyone. As you already heard, first half have seen significant business progress, and the group has delivered another strong set of financial results. Underlying profit of £4.2 billion is up 7% with income up 2%, flat operating costs, reduced remediation charges and expected increase in credit due to lower write-backs and releases. This is due to the underlying return on tangible equity of 16.3%, a 23% increase in statutory profit before tax to £3.1 billion and a statute return on tangible equity of 12.1%.

Looking at individual lines. Net interest income of £6.3 billion is up 7% driven by an improved margin of 2.93% and a 1% increase in average interest-earning assets. In the first half, we’ve again seen lower funding and deposit costs, offsetting mortgage pricing pressures as well as the benefit from MBNA.

For the full year, I expect the margins to be in line with H1 and over the longer term, in line with our previous guidance. I continue to expect NIM to be resilient through the plan period. This resilience comes from both our approach to managing the margin, which, as you heard many times, is across the group and across assets and liabilities; and from our view of the drivers of the margin. These drivers include the management of our mortgage portfolio; the targeting of growth in high-margin areas such as Consumer Finance and our SME and Mid Markets business; our strategy to optimize customer liability mix, reprice deposits and target growth; the group’s strong deposit franchise, which will deliver an increased contribution from the structural hedge; and the ongoing benefit of our improved ratings, including the very recent S&P upgrade.

Finally, it’s worth emphasizing that we remain favorable positioned towards rising rates with back book attrition more than offset by margin widening elsewhere across the board and the positive benefit from our £170 billion structural hedge.

Looking at mortgages in more detail. As you know, pricing remains competitive, although we have seen some recent easing. This competition has been a feature of the market for some time and over this period, we’ve managed our book to maintain margin and value and avoid high-risk growth. The result of this is seen in the resilience of the back book, our high level of retention and our new business mix and margin. And the overall book margin was down just 40 basis points since 2014 despite a 34% reduction in the back book, which now stands at around £110 billion with an average customer rate around 3.4% and only 14% paying rate above 4%.

In addition, up to £18 billion of the book is on balances of less than £50,000 with low monthly repayments and low incentive to move. And attrition for the total book has remained stable over the period at around 13%.

In terms of new business. As mentioned, we delivered a target retention as well as mix and margin of the volume. Retention is running at around 80%, while our focus on longer-duration and higher-margin new business has resulted in five-year business, and that accounted for around 40% of flow.

Looking at other asset classes. The group’s overall margin has benefited from the targeted growth I just mentioned in high-margin Consumer Finance, SME and Mid Markets. The Consumer Finance balance is now over £40 billion with a margin of about 7% driven by growth in both cards and Motor Finance with gross margins around 9% and 4%, respectively.

And in commercial, balances are just under £100 billion with improved asset margin of around 2% driven by growth in SME and Mid Markets with a margin of around 3% and 2%, while we’ve seen lower lending volumes in lower-margin segments, including Global Corporates and financial institution.

On customer funds, as you know, we’ve used our multi-brand strategy and single balance sheet approach to optimize balances across the group and increase the gross margin to around 0.4%. This optimization is included – emphasizing lower cost in Commercial Banking over Retail deposits, reducing the more expensive Retail tactical balances, growing current account and targeted repricing across the book.

For current account, these remain our most valuable account in terms of customer relationships and the structural hedge. And these have grown strongly over the last five years with Retail and commercial balances growing above the market at around 13% compound growth and now totaled £107 billion, including a further £3 billion of growth in H1.

In terms of repricing. We’ll continue to use our multi-brand strategy to optimize price. And future opportunities include £25 billion of fixed-term savings, which we expect to largely reprice by the end of 2019.

In terms of structural hedge. This growth in current accounts has been a key part in building our structural hedge balances, which contributed around £1.3 billion of earnings in the first half and now total £171 billion with a weighted average life of 4.1 years.

We continue to apply prudent criteria for including balances and hedge, and the half year comprised around £30 billion of equity, £81 billion of Retail and commercial current account at eligible balances of £107 million and £60 billion of rating-sensitive savings, which is less than 20% of total savings account.

And the total hedge of circa £171 billion is around 37% of total balances and in line with peers. And going forward, as mentioned, we expect the contribution from the hedge to increase through the plan period.

Looking now at other income. Other income was £3.1 billion for the six months and in line with previous half year. A good second quarter of £1.7 billion was driven by strong new business income in insurance, which, in line with our strategy, was up 75% on the first half of last year mainly from higher workplace pensions volumes and financial planning and retirement.

Retail performance in Q2 was stable on the first quarter, a margin down on prior year for the first six months as growth in Lex Autolease was offset by recent changes to overdraft charges. And in commercial, OOI was up quarter-on-quarter and with an increased market activity but down on prior year for the six months with lower levels of revaluations and disposals within the first half of last year.

We also continued to be a seller of gilts and other liquid assets, and other income includes £191 million of gains on asset sales of £11 billion compared with a gain of £146 million last year. Finally, a good Q2 means that we now target other income for the full year at around 2017’s level after excluding the impact of VocaLink.

On costs, as you know, the group continues to benefit from its competitive low-cost advantage, and operating costs are flat year-on-year even after MBNA and our increased investment spend. BAU costs are down 4% year-on-year and down 7%, excluding MBNA, but results of range of cost actions included digitalization, process improvement and procurement.

This reduction has enabled increased investments. And expensed investment spend and depreciation, up 14% to £1.1 billion, which is broadly in line with the total above-the-line cash spend six months of £1.2 billion. And this spend includes our increased strategic investment as well as the completion of a number of large regulatory projects such as GDPR and Open Banking.

Capitalization investment spend is broadly in line with previous period, 59% of above-the-line spend or 50% if you include the below-the-line spend, which is all expense. And going forward, as you’ve heard, costs will continue to be a competitive advantage, enabling increased investment, improved efficiency and improved customer experiences and, thereby, driving superior returns.

On credit, quality remains strong, and there’s been no deterioration across the portfolio. The group continues to benefit from its prudent approach to risk and its conservative assumptions. And the gross AQR of 27 basis points is in line with the last couple of years, even after including MBNA.

This prudent approach is seen in the strong mortgage affordability with LTV is again falling; our prime Credit Card and Motor Finance book; and optimized commercial portfolio with diversified high-quality book and limited exposure to any single sector; and a runoff segment that is now less than £4 billion, in which we have subsumed back into the operating division.

Stage 3, assets totaled £8.7 billion and have reduced as a proportion of total loans and advances to 1.8%, while, at the same time, provisions have prudently increased to 25.2% of drawn balances.

And this prudent, along with the strength of the group’s underwriting and the first half experience, gives us confidence in improving our 2018 guidance to net AQR of less than 25 basis points. Looking briefly at individual portfolios. Within mortgages, as mentioned, LTV has continued to fall and now stands at 43.5% with almost 90% of the book with an LTV of less than 80%.

And our prudent target underwriting has also resulted in reduced buy-to-let balances and our underweight exposure to London in the southeast. We’re also seeing no deterioration across the portfolio, and mortgage new to arrears continues to fall. In Credit Cards, we certainly see no deterioration, with MBNA continues to perform in line with expectation and new to arrears also remaining low.

The Motor Finance have a portfolio of around £19 billion, of which £7 billion is our purchase lending, which is secured on the underlying vehicle. And here, in terms of experience, it’s a similar story with no deterioration. And with used car prices both petrol and diesel remaining resilient, also remain prudently reserved.

Turning now to statutory profit. Statutory profit after tax of £2.3 billion is up 38% with lower below-the-line charges and lower effective tax rate of 27%. EPS is up 45%. Market volatility and other items includes positive banking and insurance volatility, party offset by the loss on sales of the Irish portfolio.

Restructuring costs of £377 million include £155 million for severance as well as the ongoing cost of the integration of Zurich and MBNA, property rationalization and the implementation of non-ring-fenced bank.

A PPI charge of £550 million includes £460 million in the second quarter. An increase in Q2 takes our expected weekly run rates up from 11,000 to 13,000 complaints. This increase reflects both client experience with claims volume at just over 12,000 per week and the expectation of increased volumes as we approach the time bar and any potential additional remediation arising from continuous improvement of the group’s operational practices.

Looking briefly at the balance sheet. Loans and advances of £442 billion are down £2 billion from year-end with high-quality growth, offset by the £4 billion reduction from the sale of the Irish portfolio. The mortgage book is flat on the start of the year, £267 billion. We remain confident of closing the year slightly ahead of the opening position.

In commercial, we’ve seen targeted loan growth of around £1 billion in SME and Mid Markets, while in Consumer Finance, we continue to see the benefit of growth in Motor Finance. Targeted lending is also reflecting average interest-earning assets, which increased by £1 billion, with asset growth of £2 billion, partly offset by a £1 billion reduction from the Irish sale.

Finally, risk-weighted assets of £211 billion are down £7 billion year-on-year and flat on year-end with further portfolio optimization particularly in commercial. Pro forma RWAs are £270 billion, reflecting the completion of the Irish sale.

So finally, that’s capital. The group’s pro forma capital build in H1 was 121 basis points, which includes strong underlying capital build as well as 25 basis points from the Irish sale, a 28 basis point charge in PPI and insurance dividend of eight basis points. A strong capital performance means the group now expects capital build of around 200 basis points for 2018, at the top end of our guidance range.

Also, pleased to be recently informed by PRA that our Pillar 2A buffer has been reduced by 30 basis points to 2.7%. The board will continue to target a CET1 requirement OF around 13% and a management buffer of around 1%. Finally, TNAV has increased by 0.4p per share to 52.1p, reflecting 3.3p from statutory profits and reserve moves offset by dividend payments and share buybacks of 2.9p.

That concludes my remarks. And with that, I will hand back to António.

António Horta-Osório

Thank you, George. To conclude, we have made significant business progress in the first half of the year with a strong start to the group’s latest strategic plan, and we have, again, delivered strong financial performance and capital build.

Looking forward, and as result of the strong results, we have upgraded our financial guidance for capital, margin and AQR. We remain on track to deliver against all other guidance which remain unchanged, including delivering a return on tangible equity of 14% to 15% from next year.

Our differentiated customer-focused business model continues to deliver. Our multi-brand, multi-channel approach, our cost leadership, low-risk positioning, increased investment capacity and execution capabilities will produce further competitive advantage, enabling the group to continue to help Britain prosper whilst delivering strong and sustainable results for shareholders.

Thank you, and we will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - António Horta-Osório

We can start with Raul as one the first to raise his hand.

Raul

It’s Raul here from JPMorgan. Firstly, thanks very much for the incremental disclosure on the slides, both on the mortgage book and the savings. Obviously, love to see that repeated going forward, but he might have asking you a question on it as you’ve invited us. Obviously, on the Retail relationship balances, you disclosed a £25 billion of low-margin fixed rate balances. I was wondering, George, if you could give us some sense of the cost of that as it stands today.

And then a couple of broader questions, please, one on capital and one on the hedge. Obviously, the – firstly, maybe on the hedge, the £171 billion, you referred about it as a fully hedged position. When you look at that as a percentage of the balance sheet compared to other UK banks, you’re actually in line maybe slightly lower than some of the other UK banks. Does that mean that we should not expect the hedge to grow any further from here?

And I obviously see that you expect the hedging come to increase over the next three years. So I was just wondering if you can talk to us about how you see your relative position and kind of everything scope for growth there. Sorry, one more question on capital, if you don’t mind, just the Pillar 2A move, your thoughts on what’s driving that would be really helpful. Thanks.

George Culmer

We should thank someone else. The reversal, so Pillar 2A, look, we’re pleased to see that. The group has derisked extensively over the last few years, and it was very pleasing to be given that reduction. I think it was pleasing in an absolute sense in terms of getting the reduction in the capital requirement.

I think it serves as confirmation around our capital requirements, what we said about that for both the short term and the medium term in terms of around 13%, so that was pleasing to see. So it was a – I think it was a – that’s a good indication, a reflection of what we’re doing. As you know, we can’t say much about the components of that, but I think it was heartening hardening and underscores, I think, what we say about where we think our capital requirements will be. In terms of the structural hedge, we’re not giving you some precise indications in terms of growth.

I mean, our strategy of targeting current account is not going to change. A lot of growth has come from the pickup in balances. As you know, we were waiting sure, I think we opened this year something around £160 billion with a weighted average life just over three. We’re now going to a more natural position of north of £170 billion and just slightly north of four.

So you’ll see a pickup this year, actually, as it goes go through the year and into next year, some more fully engaged position as opposed to going into that position. So you will see that benefit coming through. Our strategy won’t change, though, in terms of targeting this high-value customer account as well.

And then in terms of our cost to deposits, all those sorts of things, so I think that the fixed – well, for example, I mean, that’s around about 1.18, I think is the cost of that. That was about 1.2 by the end of Q1, so that still sits – that’s to say that’s the sort of £25 billion that we were talking about in my presentation. And when you look across the piece in terms of savings, the aggregate cost is around about the sort of 47 basis points, that was about 48, 50 in terms of Q1. So again, you can still see it coming down marginally as you go from period to period.

António Horta-Osório

More questions? Chris. And then we’ll take you, Fahed.

Chris Manners

Good morning everyone. It’s Chris Manners from Barclays here. Just two questions, if I may. First one, following up on the net interest margin, I saw you in factoring in about one base rate hike per year for the next three years. Could you just share with us how much of a benefit that is to your net interest margin and maybe your thoughts around sort of deposit piece as you’ll be thinking about?

And the second question was on capital generation. Obviously, you’re guiding to 200 basis points of capital generation this year, which is pretty decent. If we look at your RWA, that gets us to around £4.1 billion, £4.2 billion of capital generation. Your dividend, it seems to be indicating around £2.3 billion payout, if we assume a 1/3-2/3 split. So is there anything stopping you paying out that sort of, I suppose, £1.9 billion as a buyback in H1?

George Culmer

Okay, thanks. So in terms of sensitivity, I mean, these move around, and it’s dependent on assumptions around pass-through day to day. I mean, when the first rate rise came through, we didn’t disclose the specifics, but a portion of that got passed through. I’m not going to say now what our policy will be should rates be high in the very near term. In terms of sensitivity, I think full account talks about £80 million or something like that for a 25 basis point hike.

As I look today just for the amount of liquidity that we’ve got onboard, we’re probably more or about £110 million over 12-month period for a 25 basis point increase. So that’s the type of sensitivity. And also, in the big picture bit, which I know we talked to you before, the real sensitivity is around those £170 billion of funds and how that flows through into earnings over the life of the hedge.

So the short-term bits are interesting, but I think the bigger bit around gearing is how things like the reinvestment rate work for the structural hedge. In terms of capital generation and flow-through, I mean, I think, as you know, the board will make its determination at the end of the year.

And we won’t be saying anything about that – ahead of that, but I think our policy is quite clear in terms of how we deal with surplus above our capital requirements, and you saw that last year. And I’m sure that’d be a feature of the board’s discussion. Through this, I think, what you have a seen today, one is, as you said, the strong capital generation we’ve delivered and the strengthening of that guidance for the full year.

And I think what you also think, going back to Raul’s questions, are in terms of the Pillar 2A and that coming down. I just see that as further confirmation of our capital guidance, that capital requirement of being – be around 13%, plus an additional 1% as being further confirmed and further strengthened as well. So strong capital generation, strong requirement, and our policy remains the same as in terms of distribution above that capital requirement. As I said, the determination will be made at the year-end, but that is our position.

António Horta-Osório

Take the microphone here to the left, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Three, if you don’t mind. Just the first one on NIM and current account penetration. If I look at your interest-free balances as a proportion – or your deposits, it’s sitting at about under 20%, whereas other peers are sitting in more like 50%. So I think there’s obviously room to grow there in structural or deposit rates. But why is it so much lower than peers in the first place? Is my first question.

And then the second one, on your flat NIMs going forward in the second half 2018, how much of that is predicated on the swap rates or the spreads and mortgages continuing to stay where they are because there have obviously been signs of improvement in the last month, and how do you think about that?

And then my last question is on other operating income. We talked at the strategy day about the Insurance business. I think, George, you said that the back book is going to outweigh the front book for the kind of next year, year – a couple of years. And then from 2020 onwards, we should see growth. How has today’s performance in Insurance, the last quarter’s performance in Insurance, changed that picture? And should we think about the Insurance revenue growing from here? Thank you.

George Culmer

Okay, thanks. I’ll kick off those. And again, doing with the last one, first. Yes, it’s been a very good performance from insurance and in line with the statutory as we said that we talked about in this room back in February in terms of growing that back book and as you mentioned, it’s the dynamic between front book growth offsetting back book. And I think we’re ahead of where we expected to be and the growth particularly in things like auto enrollment, the success of the financial planning and retirement is that it’s good to see we’re up so much.

We will be up next year. I’m looking to target 2019 in terms of insurance positive OOI growth. So there’s a sort of pull forward there that’s reflective of the strength of what actually is bring delivered in Q2 and the success of the statutory within that business. So that is very heartening and very pleasing to see. In terms of the second – in terms of our outlook and the resilience. Look, we’re not assuming any dramatic change in terms of market competitiveness of mortgages or whether it’s loans or assets or whatever, even on the liability side of the things.

So actually, my 293 spend it’s not dependent upon on a significant easing in mortgages spreads or anything like that. Our going presumption is mortgage market is tough and will remain tough. Yes, we’re seeing some easing, but we’re not booking that and flowing that forward. Our going presumption is it stays tough, so we would stand by that 293. And then NIM – and in terms of sub – sorry, in terms of proportion of current account, I don’t know, 50%, that’s not a same number that’s known to me.

António Horta-Osório

To this point, I mean, we are increasing current accounts by around 9% when the market is growing around 6%. So we are gaining market share so we’re increasing the work of current accounts as George said previously, we think that will continue to happen.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you [indiscernible] Just circling back to the capital and the 13% go-to plus 1% management buffer. Appreciate that twice come down, and – but if I put in your SRV for the ring-fence bank as Bank of England suggested for the stress for this year, you get to pretty much 13% bang on for your capital stack before any PRA Buffer or management buffer. So I just want to check what your assumptions are going forward. I know you can’t say what your PRA buffer is, but as your working assumption this could be pretty negative in the future, or perhaps the Pillar 2A could fall further perhaps from pension contributions in the future?

George Culmer

Okay. I mean, that, as you know, yes, well, as you say in your question is, it’s limited what we can say about PRA Buffer, et cetera. My expectation, all other things being equal is that as I put money into my pension scheme as you say, the pension element of the Pillar 2A should come down as the – if cash goes in, surplus build, that’s the starting point for the calculation and that should, all other things being equal, flow-through into your Pillar 2A.

In terms of the other parts to continue you can do the math yourself. I’m not going to comment on what the PRA Buffer might or might not be but you can do the math yourself and see where it lands out. All I would say, again, is that this is a matter that we have discussed very closely with the relevant authorities and we’re very comfortable in our short term and our medium-term guidance, and it’s – all math leads you to conclusions about what’s in and what’s out and what the size of things would be, I’m sure your math isn’t wrong.

Jennifer Cook

Thank you. From Mediobanca. Just two questions. One on the contribution of gilt sales to other income. That was £190 million in H1. I think at Q1 results you guided that stack contribution will be similar to 2017, which implies about £70 million in H2. I’m thinking about that correctly? Secondly, just on the hedge. I think the rational increased about 2% Q-on-Q, yet the average duration increased about 11%. I’m just wondering if you could kind of state a circle in terms of what its implying in terms of what you’re putting on? thank you.

George Culmer

Yes, again, the – in terms of gilts, yes, you’re right. So we were £191 million. I think today’s it’s about £146 million last year. And my expectation, as you said is that we – there’ll be a slower level. It’s just where we are in terms of realizing the positions that we’ve got. I mean, this comes from a balance sheet perspective in terms of these assets when you take in the capital charge, the carry costs that you have to incur, they’re not – it’s not worth holding these positions.

So we’ve been coming out of this positions and the gain – the consequence of us reshaping the balance sheet and look at the carry cost, and you’re right, we were £191 million. I would expect you talked £70 million, it will be of that order in the second half of the year. It won’t be another £191 million. It’ll be of the order that you talked about. And then in terms of the hedge, yes, and you’re right.

As I said, we were deliberately going short. Remember, the position has been – well, when rates are very low and there was no reward in terms of locking up shareholder money, there was nothing to protect from a sort of downward movement because you’re already down and then the expectation of rates picking up, we were deliberately shortening our hedge, and so we were deliberately running a sort of 3 positions.

The natural position at that time would still have about the 4 years, 4.1 years So the natural position hasn’t changed. It would have been constant round about a 4-year weighted average life. We were deliberately going short. So it wasn’t 3.2 or 3.3 at the start of the year, and we’ve deliberately gone in and lengthen that hedge in terms of getting us back to what would be our natural positions of around 4 years, 4.1 years of that order.

António Horta-Osório

I think, Jennifer what you are referring to about the duration increasing more than the nominal is because if you remember, we first went to the natural position in nominal first, which we kept the shorter duration than the target duration which is as George said, the 4.1%. So we are now in the natural position both in nominal amounts and on the weighted-average duration which is the 4.1% and within quarter one, we were still short in terms of the average life. That’s the difference.

Chris Cant

Hi, It’s Chris Cant from Autonomous. Thanks for taking my question. And there’s a PRA consultation paper out on Friday looking at the definition of default in mortgage risk models and I know that TSB Sabadell reported a group capital impact of 25 basis points in relation to making exactly the kind of change that the PRA is proposing that you and all of your peers will need to make in the UK. If I back it out for TSB, it implied about a 5.8 percentage point increase in mortgage risk density and obviously, the heritage of TSBs models is the same as Lloyds, so can we read that across? It would imply quite a large capital impact of about 110 basis points if I got my maths right. Is your model substantially different? And therefore, you are unimpacted by this, because I think you are currently using 180-day definition of default. Thanks.

George Culmer

Hi Chris, yes, you’re right. There’s obviously, a wave of new models, new capital pronounced that come through the first thing, I would say, is in terms of what we’ve previously said, it stands absolutely good is when you look at our numbers over the planned period we would expect to see strong statutory profit growth as you’ve seen today in our first half results, see that continue.

But you’ll know that over that period we are basically holding our capital guidance around the 170, 200 and it’s precisely because of things like paying for RWA density, paying for increased pension deficits, et cetera. So in our expectation of three capital generation over the planned period, that already prices in expected capital – new capital requirements. And two of it – look without going into the specifics, the definition of all this coming where we expected it, I would say, your math seems rich in terms of your expectation of impact.

We also see some other things that are coming in, in terms of things PS13/17, where we’ve got changes to PD and stuff like that. And the through-to-cycle benefits, which you would expect to see some offsets in that. So as I look forward, that seems a big number. Yes, there will be an impact, but I think it’ll be offset by things like as I said, PS13/17, which will help us and what definitely holds true is that over the planned period, that increase in the statutory profit pays for our funds for not just pension contributions, but also things like RWA growth, but also RWA density pick up.

Chris Cant

If I could ask the question a slightly different way then, and I appreciate your comment about the maths being rich and maybe there’s something else going on in terms of what flying through rather than just this before definition changed, but it implies a sort of target risk density for TSB’s mortgage book of around 17%. So wrapping in all of the various bits and box that you’re talking about, the puts and takes, where do you think your mortgage risk density is likely to land by say, 2020? I think you’re about 11% at the end of 2017?

George Culmer

Yes, we’re about 11%, 12%, but I’m not going to give you – It’d be wrong to – for me to give you a number now is what I think that is.

Chris Cant

Why?

George Culmer

I’m not going to – I don’t have that number in front of me. I could go back to the office and find out what that number is. I think what I said matters, Chris, in terms of we look forward the definition of all this coming where we expected it to be, the asset will add a bit of inflation in terms of RWA density, but there are going to be offsets going the other way likely through-the-cycle stuff that we’ve talked. So it would be wrong for me to plot a number now.

Chris Cant

Okay, thanks.

António Horta-Osório

Thanks.

James Invine

Hi good morning. It’s James Invine here from Soc Gen. I just wanted to ask about your approach to PPI provision as we get closer to the time bar, please. Because I noticed that this quarter you’ve taken a provision up to 13,000 a week, that’s ahead of the 12,000 that you averaged in Q2. I would have thought that Q2 would have been quite high for claims, because we have the second wave of the advertising campaign starting in April. So with that in mind, I mean, is it – is this basically you trying to put a little bit of way ahead of a surge of complaints coming in just before the time bar as will people rush for the line? And should we expect that over the coming quarters, you just take a little bit more just to try and build that provision further? Thanks.

George Culmer

Hi, James. Yes. As I’ve said at the presentation, yes, we came in at 11,000. We saw about 12,000 from reactive. Across the first six months, it’s about 12,200 to 12,300 in terms of average. You’re right, there were, in that period, there was FCA campaigns. There are still, as we look forward, two FCA campaigns to come. There was also I think about the CMC fee cap, which came in on the 10th of July, and which we should start to see come through in August. It’d be interesting to see how that plays through as well.

You’ve also got the natural behavioral consequent as you get closer to the end and you’d expect to ramp-up in activity. And also, we’re actually getting better at things by being able to detect and interrogate databases to find out positives in terms of people that have PPI. So it’s a reflection of reality as opposed to sort of running ahead and much as I’d love to say, it’s a normal improvement, et cetera. It’s probably a reflection of reality where I think it will actually go in terms of an assessment.

So I think that’s why. But it’s a combination of what we’re seeing, the behavioral consequence, what we’re now able to do and that’s utilizing some of the automation stuff, which you’ve got to be able to interrogate tranches of the business. The unknowns out there are things like how the CMC fee cap actually played through into this as well. But again, it’s a realistic specimen to what we think the cost will be.

There’s also, as we play this out, the cost of being wrong diminishes as well. So simply as I get closer to the deadline, we started out, as you know, for every 1,000 it was wrong, it was like £200 million. As of now, for every 1,000 that I’m out it of the order of about £140 million, £150 million. So that’s for the cost diminish as well. So it’s obviously pay for that – PPI down. What matters is that we’re dealing with it and remediating customers as quickly as possible, and the key thing is that, that prime bar is in place and stays in place.

James Invine

Are you willing to tell us what your run rate has been through July?

George Culmer

Through July, the most recent week was, I want to say about 10, 11 something of that order, actually. So – But don’t face any great stay in that. I mean, it moves around, two campaigns to come. But in the last couple of weeks, it’s been, I think, it should south to 12 I think as we move through most of July.

James Invine

Okay.

George Culmer

But...

Alastair Ryan

Thank you. Alastair Ryan, Bank of America. Thank you for the disclosure on the hedge. So just a fairly amount of question. I guess how much of that benefit of the saying out did we see already in the numbers? And how much of that is third quarter as you’ve – your average is – just answer us did you get the average out, you start the year ex enrolment well in Q2, but did you do it all on the 1st of April or the 1st of June I think so, in your guidance for the year. I’m just trying to get a sense of – in your second half margin, is it still a benefit from that hedge as things or did you already have that in Q2 just for thinking? Thank you.

George Culmer

I’m not going to give you a number, because I really don’t know what that number is. But there will be a slight benefit in the back half but it’s – I forget what the number is, but I would expect to benefit in the second half.

Alastair Ryan

Okay.

António Horta-Osório

Okay. Any more question? Please, Joe.

Joseph Dickerson

Just a couple of questions. It’s Joseph Dickerson from Jefferies. António, I thought it was interesting that you called out your share of branches in the UK because clearly, you unlike some of the larger peers, have been focused on fulfilling the customer at multiple touch points. It also speaks to your share gains in the current accounts. If you look at say, seeding a market share of mortgages versus picking up share of current accounts, how can we think about this strategy going forward? How much – is there a number that you would be willing to lose up to a certain threshold in terms of mortgage market share?

Or are you happy with the current trends? Whereby, you’re going the current accounts and growing in other areas on the asset side. So if you could comment on that, firstly. And then second, going back to Chris' question on the PRA paper from last Friday. When we look at the numbers, it seems like TSB’s PD assumptions are nearly half of what yours are. Is it fair to conclude therefore, given the book shouldn’t be that much different that they may – they might be fairly company specific for them relative to you in terms of assumptions on rating and their mortgage book?

António Horta-Osório

So I’ll come back on the first one and George will comment on the second one. I mean, I think you’re absolutely right. I mean, we have been trying to express this message for a long time, contrary to Continental Europe, where mortgages are the key products for customer loyalty. In the UK, it is current accounts. It’s clearly the key points, the key product for the customer relationship, it’s how we measure primary current account holders, and it gives us, as you say, a significant insight into what customer behavior needs are.

And even more so, in an Open Banking world, where we believe we have a very significant advantage because customers in that multichannel, multi-brand, approach that you described, customers interact with us, 16 times a month and growing. And with the massive investments we are doing in technology, artificial intelligence, behavioral models, risk models, we are growing customers much better and therefore, we will be able to offer them the products and services they need when they need, in transparent conditions, at fair prices. And by the way, this will include, which will be a first in the industry, the insurance as well – insurance product with a single customer view across both banking and insurance, which will be a first in the industry.

And it’s a massive opportunity as well because we have the largest digital bank in the UK and also because we have the – that lowest customer income in the market. That makes it a very powerful opportunity for us as we all know our customers better and better. Apart from that, which is strategic, from a short-term point of view, current accounts are clearly our most profitable savings product that George just described and as you said, connected with our branch strategy, because I always said that branches were critical for current account acquisition, we are growing 9% our balances, which is the most important definition of current accounts, they are valuable current accounts, balances are growing 9% a year when the market is growing 6%.

So you also have this short-term advantage of the size of the current accounts and of the investment on the margin, given current accounts are balances that people have by convenience and therefore, they are investing behaviorally at the longer maturity, and they have the highest margins. So we are really pleased about it. And the multi-brand, multichannel strategy, in my opinion, is critical for the continuing increase. On current accounts. On the branches, two additional points. First, as you also said, we do not see branches as a cost lever at all. We see branches as part of our multichannel offering to customers.

And on the contrary, apart from being committed to keeping the largest branch network in the country and our 21% market share, which has increased as you saw in Juan’s presentation by two percentage points, we are increasing what is important for our customers that is provided by the branches. three examples: first-time buyers. When people buy a house for the first time, they really need advise on how to buy the house. We are absolutely focused on first-time buyers and then build on our Helping Britain Prosper Plan.

We have 10% more availability of mortgages advancing in the branches as we mentioned. Second point, business banking, which like to use the branches. We have increased the segmentation from £1 million to £3 million in terms of which business banking customers should be served by the branch network. And thirdly, as George also mentioned, and we – you have strategic plan, we will be reintroducing progressively advice on financial planning and retirement, also through the branches.

So we are keeping and maximizing what we think is a competitive advantage for as long as customer behavior will determine it. And then, redeem the branches, we are therefore, changing the composition and the offering in the branches to these complex needs, the ones that customers mostly value and everything which is simple transactions, consultations, customers prefer and it’s much cheaper for us if they do it online or at home in their computers, so that’s our multichannel, multi-branches strategy.

George Culmer

I will give a slightly shorter answer. It’d be wrong for me to comment, I really – I have not looked at, do not look at the TSB’s mortgage book and in terms of what assumptions did they use. So I cannot make any comparison in terms of how their PDs might compare to us. I really don’t look at what their book or their assumptions.

António Horta-Osório

And as you know, they are now differences. Let’s go to this side of the room. Sorry, I’ve neglected it, please.

John Cronin

It’s John Cronin from Goodbody. Just following up briefly on that question around the multichannel proposition – some early validation of that strategy from an insurance perspective particularly. Look, thinking longer term, how concerned, if at all, are you around possible competitors and growth in that context given – possible competitive actions on the part of other competitors in that context, just interested broadly on your thoughts on that.

Then my other question is, look, just probing on the PPI piece a little further, one question that has risen is around the eligibility of the claims that are now coming in. So while I appreciate the run rates may pick up coming into the deadline, are you seeing any evidence of a greater proportion of ineligible claims in the mix and – in the most recent batch of claims? And then finally, just on the P 2A piece again, to come back to that, Pierce one, but how did your P 2A come down by 70 basis points instead of 30 would – 80 basis points instead of 30. Would you have recalibrated your minimum 14% guidance downwards by 50 basis points, for example?

António Horta-Osório

Okay. So I’ll take the first one and George will then take the second and third questions. Look, the way we look at Open Banking and the competition in this space and basically in the digital world is the following: It depends whether it will be good or bad, in my opinion. And I think it depends on different banks, the strategy and competitive positioning.

So as I see it, there are three key components to be successful in this digital world. First, you obviously need to have a good digital platform to start with, as customers are exponential using digital channels more and more. So this is not for three years time. This is for today.

And we have the largest digital bank in the UK, we have one of the best mobile apps as rated externally, and we have a 21% market share of new business sold by digital channel, which is the same market share as we have from non-digital channel. I think this is a major achievement we had. Because in growth segments normally, the incumbents don’t have the same market share with the new growth segments than they have on the old ones.

And we have a 21% market share of new business sold through digital channels. Saying in another way, in another chance, we already sell more than 68% of what our customers require. Our customer needs more than 68% of those are already mapped digitally.

So that’s the first. Second point, to my previous answer to Joe, how often do your customers interact with you? How – what is the quality of your customer base Are they really loyal customers or they have secondary accounts with you for specific products where you pay more, and that is not our strategy. So we have, as I was saying, we have 16 customer contacts on average and going up within the multichannel, multi-branch strategy.

Customers are growingly interacting with us through all channels, but exponentially through the digital ones, and we already have 16 customer contacts per month. To give you an idea one of the leading insurance companies that just gave this number, it’s like 1 contact every three months, of course, insurance is a different business. But we have been integrated between banking and insurance, we have 16 contacts a month. Our customers are high quality. They have their primary current accounts with us. And so what does that mean?

That we have all the raw material together with massive investment that we are doing to more than 40% to understand that their behaviors, their needs through behavioral models, risk models, et cetera. So that’s the second component.

And then you can have a great digital platform. You can understand your customers very well. But if you are inefficient in the long run, you will not be able to provide them decent products as fair prices keeping the required items for shareholders, and this is where our efficiency advantage plays in.

So given that we are well positioned on these three fronts, and we are increasing our investment to £3 million, strategic investments alone, on all of this type of things, 40% are from the previous plan, and our cost base is flat year-on-year, if we can redo significant reduction on these new costs, I think we are very well prepared to face whatever competition we have.

George Culmer

I think your question on the PPI, I mean, I think the simple answer is yes. We have seen more ineligible complaints. So an example of the time first FCA campaign to surprise of that, we were getting 11,000, 12,000 genuine complaints and there were about 17 – 16,000, 17,000 would come in, which would produce 11,000, 12,000.

At the moment, you’ll see about 22,000 of those growth come in that generates about the same level of valid, legit complaints, 11,000, 12,000. So you’re seeing a deterioration in quality. You’re also, seeing – what you gain in terms of PPI purchase, the purchase get is PPI in terms of information request and again, you’re seeing a surge in those, but again the hit rate is getting much lower, much lower, much lower in terms of you’re getting more volume in and it’s attracting proportionally less positive as you come through.

So you’re seeing more activity but to your point, a lot of it is ineligible activity. And some of the base legit claims, as I say, stay around that 11,000, 12,000 then I’m seeing all this more noise up here. And what you also get is with the FCA – with the end of the marketing campaigns, you’ll see a surge, and it’s normally a massive surge in those ineligible and you’ll see much smaller movements in the legit claims, and we saw that on the first and we saw that again in the second FCA campaign as well.

So more activity, less of it is legit. And then as you might said, it's a hypothetical question in terms of the surging 70 or 80 its a matter for the Board to consumer, I would say that something for stability and consistency and certainty – and I’m not sure does anyone say about balancing things around. But I can’t answer what we might have done. I’m sorry.

Andrew Coombs

It’s Andrew Coombs from Citi. If I can just ask one per each of you, please.

António Horta-Osório

Speak louder.

Andrew Coombs

If I could ask just one question to each of you, please. Firstly, to George, just looking at Slide 18. Again, thank you for the additional disclosure. Can you just provide the blended customer rate on the front book, please? And you obviously should be able to back it out given that you provide overall gross margin in the back book customer, but I just wanted to check the math.

George Culmer

Anything else?

Andrew Coombs

I’d like to invite António to firstly, comment on the FCA paper, about a possible basic savings rate introduction. And then finally, to Juan. Given your comment about Open Banking, I think that 76% would prefer to do the services by their primary bank. We know HSBC, they relaunched their aggregator, Barclay’s is about do so. Could you just update where Lloyds is on this plan? Thank you.

António Horta-Osório

Right. I can start with your question. In terms of the consultation or discussion paper from the FCA. I mean, we have been, in terms of our strategic plan, over the last few years and focusing on Helping Britain Prosper to try to simplify our product range, be more transparent. We think we went a long way along those lines. A clear example of what you already saw very visibly is what we did on overdraft that’s why we lead the market in terms of transparency and benefits for our customers.

And in terms of that basic rate, we feel that we have significantly reduced our product range, simplified the offerings and therefore, we think that, that type of approach in terms of the impact the FCA mentioned would be in terms for – in our case given our market share to be very, very small. We are constantly doing that, have significantly simplified the product range and the commissions for customers, and I think we should take the overdraft as the best example of something that is not just discussions but its already a reality.

George Culmer

And in terms of rates. Sorry what was the...

Andrew Coombs

Yes, blended…

George Culmer

But you won’t go far wrong if you’re in the sort of 2.5x range.

Juan Colombás

Yes, on Open Banking. Aggregation is one of the services that you can get from Open Banking. But for us it’s to look at what customers are more interested on doing through internet and what you would see in the coming months is a long list of additional services that we can provide through our applications, including aggregation. So this is part of our plans as well.

Andrew Coombs

Thank you.

António Horta-Osório

And the aggregation will be progressive because you only started current accounts, then you have the all the size, credit cards, but the interesting thing here, as I was previously saying to Joe is that our current accounts base is mostly our primary customers and they consider that main provider, they are growing interaction with us, and they tell us as a Juan showed you that they would like us to do that aggregation.

So given we can have not only the internal aggregation with both banking and insurance products, that we can aggregate whatever they having the system, our behavioural risk models will be very reflective in complementing what our customers in an aggregate way really want and what the really need and using this as a interesting opportunity.

Claire Kane

It’s Claire Kane from Credit Suisse. Two questions from me, please. Firstly, you submitted your stress test results to the PRA in June. Is there any reason this year we should expect a smaller drawdown given there’s been no change in the parameters for example, lower conduct charges. And given we’ve had the paper on the calibration of the Pillar 2A, do you have a sense of where that buffer will go to on the stress from the 2.7 today?

And also, when will you find out your actual hurdle rate from the PRA? So that was my first question. And the second one is just on the insurance new business. Can you tell us how much contribution you got from the workplace pension assets in the quarter? Did they transfer at the beginning of the quarter? And what’s the timing on the rest of that transfer, please?

George Culmer

It would be – in terms of the second one, first, it would be a small amount. I forget the precise date it came across, and we can get the number to you. But we’re not going so this is always access administration, so the basis point charge is large. So in terms of trying to where that out and what the impact will be, it will not – it would not have had a material impact from the first six months numbers.

We can – I can come back to you on the precise points of it. But the other thing, it would not have had a big impact. So that 75% hike in new your business, there’s nowhere like that 25% organics and 50% Zurich. The Zurich will be just a few percent of that if that. It’ll be a very small contribution, very, very small.

And then on your first – when you say drawdown, you mean the delta between the stress delta and stuff like that. Stress test is going to be interesting, not just with the PRA, we’ve got the EBA one. I imagine, I was going to say but in terms of with our hurdle rate is, I don’t think if you get told that at the same time as we told what the score is, we certainly haven’t been told, as of yet, in terms of what our hurdle rate is.

As you know, within that we’ve got the dynamic Pillar 2A of which, I think, sort of goes half the way to do [indiscernible] with some of those aspects some things that aren’t covered as you would like of being included in that as well. But I’m not aware of, I may be wrong, as we’ve been told of our hurdle rate beforehand in terms of passing that.

And then the stress test, look, these are going to be interesting because obviously the first time in IFRS, both of them, both EBA and PRA have concept of perfect foresight, which I must say I do struggle with which is on minute one, on day one of the stress. So you can look out and see how bad it’s going to be. And because you can look out and see how bad it’s going to be, you reflect on minute one of day one the entirety of your IFRS 9 impact of that.

So that presumption, which is going to produce quite an extreme result. So I think you’re going to see some pretty interesting stuff that comes out from both EBA and PRA stress test, as we work through that. And it will be very interesting, we’re all going to learn to live with that and we’re all doing that. We’re all learning as we go here. But I think the way that both EBA and PRA have chosen to do it, you could get some quite extreme outcomes just because of that perfect foresight approach.

Claire Kane

Can I just have one quick follow up. Do you think that they would look to the IFRS 9 impact to recalibrate your PRA Buffer with effect this year? So to effectively impact your potential it should be to year-end?

George Culmer

Okay, I’m obviously not the regulator but no. No, look. What do I see? What do I think? It’s just about one input, okay? I won’t say anything you don’t know, Claire. And I think what was in structural was last year’s stress test where if you recall, there was the big Consumer Finance impact that came in and you saw some quite big deltas in terms of the stress and then the overlays that were applied.

So that was the stress test result. In terms of then the PRA Buffer, without having been able to tell you what the number is going back to the earlier questions, in terms of what that buffer might be, it's quite rightly say, there’s not automatic link is – but it is – but one impact, and I think we’ve got quite good history to say that a reasonable approach is taken terms of setting that buffer with regards to the extremeness likelihood whatever of that distress, so you don’t get an automatic cause and effect. I would – the whole reason to stands on this actually – we should have got the transitional and all those sort of things is how do I actually protect my capital standards and all my capital work that I’ve done from this ridiculous procyclical accounting invention that accelerates and distorts and blows up P&L. How do I actually preserve some integrity of the capital position in that.

So this bifurcation between what’s going on in your numbers on IFRS 9 versus which this acceleration, no recognition of income that you’ll be earning, of all losses actually crystalized and recognized versus that capital bit, is severely exercised and I know that I want to preserve the integrity of that capital position on what they’re searching for and the transition gives them time, as you know just trying to find the elegant answer is to how do I keep my capital structures and may capital standards and consign IFRS 9 over to here and not that one corrupt further, as you know it’s been thought about for a while.

David Lock

It’s David Lock from Deutsch. Three quick ones hopefully. Firstly, Ireland, you sold the portfolio I think last year, it had a £40 million loss. Just wondered if you could give us a sense of what income and cost might be related to that so just so we can think about that how rolls through to next year.

And secondly, on the restructuring cost, just wondered if you could update us on where we are I think you’ve got the MBNA restructuring, you’ve got – and various elements within that just each component should we expect for the rest of the year.

And then thirdly, on Pillar 2A, again, I think you’ve announced it a quarter early. Normally I think you gave it in Q3. Is that because you’re just getting it earlier or is it a mid to review? Or is this your – I mean is this your Pillar 2A for the stress test for the next 12 months? Or is this going to be reviewed again?

George Culmer

No, no, this is – right. This is the just getting it early. So this is the same number with the same duration as if I would tell you at Q3. The work has been done earlier by the regulator. So I’m telling you now as opposed to tell you in Q3. So there’s nothing more mysterious than that. And in terms of restructuring, I think I said at the full year results that I expect it for this year there to be, ring-fencing would be about, this is in billions £0.2 billion, £0.3 billion. I talked about MBNA inflation about £0.1 billion and I talked about the rationalization about £0.1 billion.

Didn’t include that because it was dependent upon reviews and work to be done in terms of what the severance would be, you’ve seen from the severance today it’s about £150 million, let’s say, that’s assume it's £0.2 billion for the full year. So the numbers I previously gave would stand and then I would add us to the £0.2 billion for the severance on top of them in terms of restructuring.

And then Ireland, it was actually £110 million loss in terms of the loss on the disposal. The income and the cost are sort of nothing and nothing. I want to say its about £15 million, £16 million of income and a handful of cost. It’s nothing of nothing.

David Lock

Thank you.

António Horta-Osório

Which is actually why we sold it because if you remember this was not a portfolio where we had any credit issue. It was more of a financial equation. And given prices get caught up and better it’s clearly that is for shareholders just to get rid of this final part of the portfolio, it's clearly beneficial in terms of capital and on all the equation as of the whole.

David Lock

Thank you.

Ed Firth

It’s Ed Firth here from KBW. So I’ve still got three questions, I’m afraid. The first one is just on build gains. In the past, I think you told us it was £500 million of unrealized. Could you just update that number as to where we are today?

Secondly, if I look at your intangible deductions from quarter 1, they’re up about £400 million in the half. Is that all capitalized investment spend? And should we expect that trajectory to continue at that sort of level going forward, because I imagine at some point your P&L amortization and your capitalization should get somewhat closer.

And then just a final one was on Zurich. I think you got £6 billion out of £19 billion of assets across so far. So could you just tell us what full year revenue is if we wanted the half – full 2019 across.

George Culmer

Again, the first question, if I may, it’s going to be a full number. So I don’t have to hand, but we can give it to you, but it’s going to be a small number and handful of million. It’s not going to be a big number in terms of the amount, but we can confirm to you what that numbers later.

In terms of the intangibles. Again, when we give our capital guidance all sort of hings we included within that the expected deductions as we move forward, as we increase portion of intangible spend. I can’t think of anything other than intangible pick up. I’m not sure that I would just double it for the full run rate, mind you. It seems quite a lot in the first half, but I think there’s anything else that is in there. And in terms of the unrealized gain on the – well let’s get back to in terms of where the £500 million has gone through and get back to in terms of what that number is.

Ed Firth

Okay. Thanks very much.

António Horta-Osório

Any more questions? Right. So I think we came to the end. Again, thank you very much for joining us this morning.

