Air France-KLM (AFLYY) CEO Frédéric Gagey on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018

Frédéric Gagey - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Jarrod Castle - UBS

Daniel Roeska - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company LLC

Simon LeChipre - Raymond James

Andrew Lobbenberg - HSBC

Damian Brewer - RBC Capital Markets

James Hollins - Exane BNP Paribas

This conference is being recorded.

I will hand over the call to Frédéric Gagey, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM.

Frédéric Gagey

Thank you. Good morning to everybody and thank you to join us in the conference call of the second quarter 2018 Air France-KLM result. I am in Paris with Erik Swelheim and [Mark Wezpiq,] [ph] the CFO of KLM-Air France, and with the financial team of the group Air France-KLM.

I prefer to go first to the Page number 2, when you see the main information coming from the second quarter, the key highlights. The first one is coming from the commercial environment.

We consider that the environment was characterized by a solid demand. We have been able to develop RASK corrected for currency of plus 1.7% and the number of passengers in spite of the strike in Air France has increased by 0.8%. This good development in the RASK is in fact a bit better compared to what we discussed with you at the end of the first quarter.

We were expecting a flattish RASK during the second quarter, but we have been happily surprised by the outcome of these three months. The RASK as a development in terms of commercial and passenger activity is also extremely good in Transavia. I will develop that later.

Concerning the economic result, of course, this quarter is impacted by the strike in Air France, as impact of the strike has been estimated by €260 million. And, of course, it is not a good news. And what you observe, that's a decrease of the operating result compared to last year is more or less comparable to the strike effect. The Q2 operating result for 2018 is at plus €345 million compared to €588 [ph] million last year, which is a decrease of €241 million. So, clearly a strong impact of the strike and an evolution of the operating result in line with this impact.

I move Page 4, when we describe quickly the number for the second quarter. The revenue is flattish at plus 0%, but if you correct for the currency impact, we are at plus 4%. EBITDA is at €1,048 billion, which is a decrease of minus €244 million, so again, in line with the strike impact I just gave before.

The operating result is at €345 million compared to €586 million last year, which is a decrease of €241 million, again, aligned with the strike impact. You can observe that the net result is positive at plus €109 million for the second quarter 2018. It has to compared to €593 million last year, so it is a drop of €484 million.

The drop is here larger than what we have observed for the previous [ph] result which is mainly due to a pure technical accounting effect. If you need more explanation, I will give you that during the Q&A. But if you correct for that effect, in fact, the evolution of the net result compared to last year is aligned with what we observed at the operating result level.

Page 5 quickly for the first-half, similar evolution concerning the revenue, flattish, but increasing close to 5% when you correct for currency. EBITDA minus €270 million compared to last year at €1.670 billion, again, aligned with the impact of the strike over the six months which is estimated to minus €335 million.

Operating result at €228 million, a decline of €325 million compared to last year, again and alas, aligned with the impact of the strike. You observe the same phenomenon on the net result. Net result is for the six-month at minus €159 million, a decrease of close to €600 million compared to last year. But again, we have seen specific accounting effect, I can describe more precisely if you want during the Q&A session.

I move Page 6, when you have the global view of the performance of each activity of the group. Network capacity plus 0.1%, so flattish and, of course, impacted by the strike, as the strike effect in terms of capacity of the group level is estimated at 2.5%. So it is extremely large, because of the strike we have at the group level capacity, which are only flat. Unit revenue, quite positive and better compared to expectation, plus 1.6%.

Concerning the cargo, which is now part of the network activity, we have capacity minus 2.5%, which is mainly explained by the fact that in KLM, the swap of 747 going to be again 787 is going on. During the quarter, there has been 3 747 less compared to last year and plus 3 787, so we have less cargo capacity available for this activity

But in spite of that - or thanks to that, we have a very good development in terms of fleet revenue at plus 6%. And in total, concerning the network you see for the quarter, a drop in the operating result of €245 million. Clearly, it is the activity which is most impacted by the strike in Air France.

Transavia, very good result. Capacity are increasing by 6%, declining a bit in Transavia Holland due to the closure of the Munich activity, when it is increasing significantly in Transavia France in total plus 6% and in spite of a relatively aggressive capacity development. Unit revenue is clearly positive at plus 4.5%, which explains the evolution of the revenue at plus 11% and the improvement, of course, of the operating result.

In the maintenance, a very good development of the turnover for third party, so we continue to have a good commercial performance. In spite of that, you can see that there is a slight decrease of the operating result, which is mainly explained by the strike and some one-off. Correcting for the 12 months, we should have a stable margin for the maintenance business.

I move Page 7, when you see the evolution of the capacity traffic and unit revenue per suit [ph] networks, it's positive everywhere, in terms of long-haul, medium-haul and domestic point-to-point in France. In domestic point-to-points, thanks to strict evolution of capacity, also partly explained by the strike, we have plus 2.9% in terms of RASK. For the hubs, which is to be noticed, we have plus 5% of RASK, which is fairly a very good number.

And concerning the long-haul, the unit revenue is at plus 0.9% compared to last year. And you'll see that it's coming mainly from North America, when you have again a good demonstration of the efficiency of the JV we have with the Delta, also in Latin America, where we are also supported by the partnership we have with Copa and with GOL in Brazil.

You see Asia at minus 1.9%, which seems to be a bit specific to this quarter. We checked this number with the unit revenue department. First, you see that if you look for the six months, unit revenue in Asia is flattish. And, according to the revenue management department, they are not unsure or scary about the development of the unit revenue for the rest of the year.

Page 8, so where I move to the unit cost. We have the published reported change of plus 2.7% in terms of unit cost. After a correction for the currencies and fuel, we are at plus 2.4%, then of course we have to see what is the impact of the strike at Air France. So, two remarks, first, on Air France the strike had an impact of 4.5% negative, of course, in terms of capacity. And you should apply that for the group. The strike in Air France has impacted the capacity of the group by 2.5%.

So, of course, we have to correct the unit cost again. For the strike, it is just a correction, of course, it is not eliminating as the effect of the strike, and I believe, and you can see that when we've made this calculation. We have an underlying structural unit cost savings, which is estimated for the second quarter at minus 0.7%, which is they're showing on all the measures we are taking concerning with cost control into the two companies, partly due to the lower operating cost in Joon, the contribution of the development of Transavia, which are off course.

The unit cost of business is lower than Air France and KLM, so development of the new generation fleet with the introduction of the 787 in both Air France and KLM with the phase-out of the 314 Air France and the 747 into KLM.

Page 9. Productivity, of course, impacted by the lower capacity. During the quarter compared to the quarter Q2 2017, we have plus 500 people into Air France, plus 700 people into KLM. In Air France, it's mainly the subsidiaries. The FTE in the Air France company are stable compared to last year.

In KLM, it is explained by the good development in the maintenance activity for third party, which is requesting a bit more people, mainly ground people of course in this department and also some development in some KLM subsidiaries, that also a bit more people for the ground operation linked to the development of the business.

And concerning the crew and the - both cabin and cockpit, we have plus 400 cabin into the group and plus 150 cockpit, mainly due to the development of the floor hour in KLM and on the expected based on the plan and the program. The expected the net realized during this first part of the year of the activity into Air France. Concerning the global staff cost, we are at plus 2% compared to last year with some evolution concerning some social negotiation in HOP! following the merger of the three company, Brit Air, Airlinair, regional [ph]. It was necessary to have a [indiscernible] concerning the unified working and labor condition, which is done.

Yesterday the pilots gave the approval concerning this new CLA. And in KLM, there is still some discussion with cockpit and ground staff concerning the CLAs. But the KLM management is comfortable and expect that these two CLAs will be conclude after summer.

Page 10. The normal waterfall of the EBIT from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, of course, everything is a bit mixed up with the strike effect. It is important, however, to notice the fuel price ex-currency effect, which is estimated to minus €160 million, and the currency impact, which is headwind estimated to €70 million. Of course, the activity changing practice close to zero. It should have been far more if we had not the strike at Air France.

Page 11 gives a picture of the operating result, EBITDA on new operating margin for the two main components of the group. Not a big surprise. In KLM, there is a stability of this result compared to last year in spite of the two headwinds I just gave before, coming from the fuel and from the currency. So operating result of KLM stands at €328 million compared to €351 million last year, so almost stable. Concerning Air France, of course, we have the strong effect of the strike.

Last year Q2 2017, the operating result was at €244 million. And for Q2 2018, it is close to 0 at plus €13 million alone. And you have, of course, same indications of information coming from the EBITDA.

Next page gives the same numbers and figures for the first half 2018. Again stability, even a slight improvement into KLM was the operating result move from €379 million to €388 million. And in Air France impacted by the strike moved from black to red figures, plus €187 million last year half one and minus €164 million 2018 half 1. The revenue in Air France is decreasing by €100 billion. The revenue in KLM is increasing by a bit more than €100 million.

Concerning the balance sheet of the free cash flow. We have a free cash flow of plus €141 million. Just to be precise and following a lot of studies and discussion, we had internally what we call now is registered operating free cash is exactly the same free cash definition as before, as before the application of IFRS 16. And we are following the recommendation of some rating agency, which have published a quite interesting paper on that issue concerning the definition of the adjusted of the operating free cash flow. So following the old definition of free cash, which is of €141 million.

Now if you go to the next page, Page 14, you have the evolution of the net debt after the application of IFRS 16, so which is really the new net debt including the treatment of the operating leases coming from old contracts we have. And see, the net debt is decreasing. It was €6.6 billion at December 2017 and it is at €6.2 billion end of June, which also a decrease of around €100 million of the financial net debt.

The usual with KPI, we are following every quarter, which is a net debt on EBITDA is stable, 1.4 times end of December, 1.4 times end of June 2018. And the liquidity situation is extremely comfortable standing at €5.9 billion with €4.1 billion of cash and €1.8 billion undrawn credit lines facility as a decrease in the cash being of course explained by the fact that we are most beginning of June €600 million of bonds - €500 billion of bonds at the holding level.

If I go now to the strategy where we stand concerning as what we have done during this quarter. First, we continue of course, the phasing of the new efficient fleet according to the plan. During the six months first half of 2018, we continue to reduce the number of 747, minus 1, compared to what was in December 2017. We continue to increase the fleet of Boeing 787. We have increased the number of this fleet aircraft by three since the month of December 2017.

And in Air France, this is a reduction of the 340 fleet, which continue minus 1 of this aircraft during the first six months of the year 2018, with a number of long-haul aircraft stable almost from 170 to 171.

In terms of short- and medium- haul fleet, nothing to be indicated expect that we are preparing some RFPs in order to prepare the long-term renewal of the medium-haul fleet of the group, both in terms of 737 and in terms of Airbus 320. And also, we continue the simplification of the regional fleet by decreasing progressively the number of ATR which are popular so used by hub, with the intention to go relatively rapidly to zero.

We made also a lot of progress concerning a partnership during this quarter. First concerning the new JV of planned JV with Delta and Virgin Atlantic, we have signed the definitive agreement May 15, and we have applied with the U.S. authorities for Anti-Trust Immunity on July 20. And we have also already discussed with Virgin how to try to increase our strategic cooperation not only concerning the JV, but also concerning some other possibility of partnership, concerning some flights to the east of Europe by developing, for example, good share with Virgin. And we still expect to have a new JV with Delta and Virgin fully operational by April 1, 2019.

We made also during this last quarter a lot of work with Chinese partners, First concerning China Southern and Xiamen Airlines. That we had before this quarter two agreement, one with France, one with KLM. And we have now manned this two existing joint venture to create a single one. And we have also increased of course and developed the scope of this now single JV.

And concerning the partnership with China Eastern, which is as you know a part of the Air France-KLM equity with 8.8% of equity owned by China Eastern, we have developed the joint venture as it was planned, when we negotiated with China Eastern in 2018 by extending the current scope to Paris-Wuhan and Paris-Kunming. And we have also signed with China Eastern a contract in terms of maintenance concerning the components of the 787 fleet of China Eastern.

We have also continued to develop discussion with GOL, where we are entering a new phase of our partnership following the opening of the route between Europe and Fortaleza. We have also signed a contract with Qantas concerning the possibility to connect some flights from Europe to Australia.

And more important, we have opened discussion or continued discussion with Air Europa with the projects to create with Air Europa, a joint venture between Europe and Central and South America. We expect that sees a new joint venture could be operational in summer of 2019.

I go now at the outlook, Page 18. So two remarks. The first, we usually give you every quarter the evolution of the long-haul forward booking load factor. So you have that in front of you and you see that for the period August, September, October and November, we have clearly inflated the development of the capacity long-haul forward booking load factor, which are positively oriented. Plus 1 in August, plus 1 in September, plus 2 in October, plus 1 in November.

So based on that and after discussion with the yield management team, we are expecting for Q3 again a positive unit revenue, which means that in total having now a good inflow on Q1, Q2 and Q3. We expect that for the full year 2018, the unit revenue is expected to be above last year after, of course, the correction for the currency impact.

And also a technical note. Following the industry standout, and also the decision taken by Lufthansa some months ago, just for your info, we will stop giving RASK indication during the mostly traffic reserved publication. We say that it is providing information, which are not sufficiently important, it is just trend or slight evolution. And we consider there that to stop giving that will introduce more rationality into joint analysis.

If I go again concerning the outlook of the fuel bill, following the last published internal reporting based on the forward curve of the last five-day, where the fuel bill increased which is now estimated at plus €450 million, it is a bit more compared to what we told to you in the last conference call or last presentation. So it was €350 million in April and it is €450 million now, so a deterioration of €100 million in terms of fuel bill. As a result, it will be, however, relatively high CGA plus $850 million. And for the last two quarter of the year, we are hedged at 55% and 58% in line with core strategy.

So which means on the Page 23, sorry, to the main full year guidance, in terms of capacity for the passenger network schedule, we stand where we were in the previous guidance. Transavia should be a bit higher due to the quite good dynamic in the market. The fuel, I just told you, €100 million more in terms of headwinds, moving from €350 million to €450 million. Currency also a small increase of headwind, estimated now at €150 million. And all further guidance are unchanged, with however a message, a bit more positive as we have noticed concerning the unit revenue development.

So I have finished with this presentation. And we are all available to answer your questions. Thank you.

We will now take our first question from Jarrod Castle from UBS.

Jarrod Castle

Good morning and thank you. Three questions, if I may, one, just on kind of where things stand with regards to Group CEO at this stage? And coupled with that, where things stand with regards to the relationship with staff at the moment and how negotiations are coming along there at Air France?

And then, thirdly, Accor obviously walked away from doing some kind of JV from Air France. With their results, they gave some kind of color that they couldn't reach an agreement. Just want to get your view on working with a hotel group and how things progressed. Thanks.

Frédéric Gagey

Concerning the Group CEO, it's clearly a question which is in the hands of the first nomination committee of the Board and, second, the Board itself. So, it means that of course, and it is no more that [when Jean-Marc is not involved] [ph]. And the process is just continuing, and when there will be some news, of course, you will be informed.

Concerning the staff relationship, first I have indicated during the presentation that some progress has been made in KLM, also in Air France, I mean in HOP! subsidiary. Concerning the discussion at - or the strike at Air France level, it will be clearly one of the first tasks of the new management when it will be there to solve this question. But at this stage, I cannot state more to be honest.

Concerning Accor, one or two remarks. First, we have observed like use the evolution of the share price of Accor after the announcement of their interest into Air France-KLM, a good demonstration that probably the proposed deal was not really interested as for the shareholders of Accor. Second, we have analyzed internally the type of cooperation we could do with Accor. Third, it is not new. Accor is a partner of Air France-KLM, and we had some contract here or there.

But our analysis at this stage is that nothing is sufficiently large or important to really justify the entry of Accor into the equity of Air France-KLM. And for the rest, I say that Accor communicated a lot last week about its decision. So we have nothing to add to that.

Jarrod Castle

Okay. Thanks very much.

We will take our next question from Daniel Roeska from Sanford Bernstein.

Daniel Roeska

Good morning, gentlemen. I'll stay on the unions with the first question and ask more. Kind of how is the relationship with the unions developed since Jean-Marc's departure? And I think you just said it's for the new management, but does progress with Air France unions really have to wait on a new CEO or couldn't Franck and his team kind of can take on the larger role for their unions similarly to the way that management at KLM deals with their unions by themselves?

Second question, you just spent some time talking about your initiatives regarding revenues and joint ventures. Could you describe your current efforts in non-fuel cost control at the individual airlines? And also, whether reduction of the non-fuel unit cost is part of the target agreement for the executives and second line managers at Air France-KLM and Transavia?

And a short third one, if I may, could you just comment a bit more in detail on the current progress with China Southern, especially also concerning statements that China Southern is considering a JV with IAG? Would that bring an end to your JV plans with that airline? Thanks.

Frédéric Gagey

Yeah, concerning the union and the Air France situation, I think I told you already, of course, we have been just trying for the time being. It has been indicated that it was not possible really to open discussion before our new management. So I can only stick to my previous comment, it will be of course the first task of the new management to try to solve the situation in Air France. But for the time being, I cannot say more.

Concerning the non-fuel unit cost, yes, of course, it is in the target of any manager into Air France-KLM. And I will say for the CEO with a significant percentage of the calculation in the valuable [ph] income. What are we doing? I gave some examples during my presentation, introducing new aircraft, developing subsidiary with lower cost like Transavia or like Joon.

Walking in terms of productivity, you see that even the productivity is negative for the second quarter, if you correct for the lost activity or capacity. But due to the strike, we should have again a positive productivity in the two companies. We have recently hired a new Chief Procurement Officer with a clear target for him to improve the procurement process at the group level, but even intensifying recuperation between the Air France and KLM teams.

So it is all such initiative, which are taken constantly with the management at all level in order to contribute to the unit cost performance, which was I will say not so bad during the last years. I should look at your data during the last four or five years. I say that the unit cost evolution in both Air France and in KLM was relatively good even compared to this. We have of course to continue, because we know that we are not a company with low cost compared to some peers, and that we are clearly to continue into that direction.

So as a fact that - for your last question, the fact that China Southern is linked to IAG is not new. Historically, it was first a joint venture between KLM and China Southern. After that, we had rich story with the development of the link with China Eastern. Progressively, we are seeing China Southern a bit closer to IAG. And this is the current situation. But to be frank, it is not a strange situation. We have some - you have a lot of case of company being part of an alliance and working with the members of this alliance, also developing some cooperation with company for historical reasons, what we call the grandfather rights, which are authorizing a member of an alliance to work with a member of another alliance. It is even in the value JV rules. Yeah, in the value JV rules and it is even quite often a provision.

You have the possibility to have the exposure out of your HK [ph] to be operated in cooperation with somebody which is not part of alliance. I just gave you a very simple example. We continue to work with Austrian, with Air France, when Austrian is of course not part of –or SkyTeam. So I think there is nothing strange to see sometimes this type of situation. But, of course, by definition, it does limit a bit the type of cooperation we have with somebody which is not part of our alliance. But it is not forbidden to do that.

Daniel Roeska

Great. If I may follow up just on one thing, you said it will be up to the new management kind of to take up those union discussions. And am I correct in assuming that by that you mean basically the new CEO of the group or does that also imply that you are thinking about changing that up within Air France SA?

Frédéric Gagey

I didn't say anything concerning the management of Air France. It's clearly a new management, in the sense that for the time being, as you know we have a non-executive chairwoman as a Head of the Group. And it has been confirmed by the Group Board that as long as a new management as a group level was not there, it was not necessary to try to solve the question of the situation into Air France. Yeah, but I have…

Daniel Roeska

Okay. Thanks, very clear.

Frédéric Gagey

…indication concerning what could be tomorrow the management at Air France, of course. Being the task of the nomination committee is to find a management for the group Air France-KLM.

We will take our next question from Simon LeChipre from Raymond James.

Simon LeChipre

Good morning. I would ask two questions, if I may. First of all, in terms of unit revenue, you have had a very good performance for the medium-haul segments in the second quarter. I was wondering if there was any positive one-off that boosted this performance, and if you expect to be able to benefit from a similar pace in the sub quarter. And second question in terms of unit cost, also good achievements in Q2. So based on the initiatives you just mentioned, I was wondering if you expect the cost savings momentum to further accelerate in the second half or is the underlying performance in Q2 is maybe your fair expectation for the upcoming months? Thank you.

Frédéric Gagey

Concerning the medium-haul is a point-to-point. So the medium-haul in general, the only positive impact which can be considered as a one-off is clearly the strike at SNCF. But I will say that it is mainly impacting the medium-haul point-to-point which is by at 2.9%. And so only it is also true that during this quarter, due to the strike, the other part of the capacity, the medium-haul point-to-point has been negative minus 7.8%.

So when you combine together the restricted level of capacity increases toward - it's a possible impact of the strike at SNCF. It can be, I will say, the most remarkable one-off we are - which has possibly contributed to improve a bit the unit revenue for the total major whole.

Concerning the unit cost, it's clear that we expect for the second half of the year. The unit cost be - a view being negative, because again we are reiterating our target for the full year, which means that of course the unit cost performance has to be better during the second part of the year compared to what we had during the first six months.

And again, as I told you before, we continue to work. We are in terms of productivity something, which is negative for the first half, but really it should turn to positive, because we increase capacity even a bit more in terms of this one half. Even exceeding this twice acceleration of capacity is a bit more in the last six months of the year, so which mean on the productivity we improve.

And of course, we expect that we would have solved some of the problem we had during the first quarter and second quarter, mainly in Air France, in terms of unit cost. Part of the unit cost development is coming from the cost of the indemnification to passengers. And we hope that by solving progressively the operational difficulties in Air France due to some shortage of pilots and due to the strike and due to some delays coming from the training program, we will of course have a positive or a negative contribution, so to the unit cost during the second part of the year.

But again I will correct you, you said quite truthfully that the unit cost performance is good during the second quarter. I will be even a bit more certain the news, the unit cost performance is not good in the sense that if you correct for strike, it's good, but the [indiscernible] number are of course not satisfactory. So we cannot be happy with the unit cost performance, because it has been of course a strong impact by the strike.

Simon LeChipre

Yeah, I was talking about the underlying performance.

Frédéric Gagey

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Andrew Lobbenberg from HSBC.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Hi, Frédéric. Can I ask a question about Joon? How - does Joon - does it make a material contribution to the profitability of the group, particularly in the context of the complexity, the training and the marketing that it brings as an independent brand? [Technical Difficulty] the headhunters have been given in terms of seeking someone? Did they have to be of any particular nationality or skills?

And then can you talk on the labor side? Unions have announced plans to resume strike action in September if there is not progress. How confident are you that that can be avoided? And how does that interplay with the timing of forthcoming union elections? Thank you.

Frédéric Gagey

Okay. Concerning Joon, just to remind you, Joon is a new victor from operation, but it is on the former of existing Air France-KLM network - Air France network. It is sold by all the Air France-KLM sales organization, the yield management is made by the Air France-KLM teams. So I would say that the most important contribution of Joon to the economics of the network is that it is operating at lower cost and it is a way to hire cabin crew at market condition or labor condition close to the market conditions.

So it's not necessary to ask how Joon is working, Joon in terms of sales is exactly the result of the sales process we have on the Air France-KLM group. For me, the most important question concerning Joon is, we're happy with the cost development and as the cost of the unit cost aligned with what we add in the - when we prepare the business case and when we prepare this organization of the company.

And from that point of view, I have Marc beside me, but having discussed this already with Marc and Ms. Fonteness [ph], the answer is yes. The unit cost in Joon are lower for medium-haul flight compared to the Air France unit cost. It's explained by the level of condition of the cabin crew. But not only, it is also explained by the new product by the fact that on the first part of the cabin, this is business product has been in users medium-haul flight of Air France.

And in the rear cabin, it is a new product when you have to pay, when you want to have a food et cetera. So there was a basic free product and after that there is some, say, the client or passengers has to pay, if he wants to have some significant from the basic product. So it's very something, which is new in terms of marketing, in terms of service, which is the same service for business travelers. And yes, the unit cost are alike to the business plan and are lower than the unit cost performance than in the Air France network operated by Air France air craft.

Concerning the CEO mandate, there is only one from my point of view. It has to be the one fitting the most with Air France-KLM group, and that's it. I think that - and again and as Marc is not involved, I repeat that it is no more to have the management got involve, which means that it is a career process and there is always possibility of the nomination committee.

And after that, the broad of Air France-KLM, and again concerning the labor issue at Air France, I can only just repeat what I said before. The strategy on how to handle that question will be in the hands of the new Air France-KLM management when he will be there.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Thanks, Frédéric.

We will now take our next question from Damian Brewer from RBC.

Damian Brewer

Good morning, everybody. Can I ask, first of all, in the prepared remarks you mentioned about one-offs in the MRO business. Could you elaborate a little bit more about what those were in Q2, and how much they were? Secondly, thank you for slicing and dicing the unit revenues. Could I ask though in terms of your corporate revenues, how did those trend in Q2? Was the unit revenue there above or below average? And indeed, what were the booking trends like during the strikes?

And then very finally, the Air France result within the Air France-KLM numbers looks pretty appalling delivering no return on capital whatsoever. Is there any decision within the company to withhold any future incremental capital in the Air France business, until the unions provide an efficient business? Or do you consider yourselves to continue putting CapEx into Air France? Thank you.

Frédéric Gagey

Concerning the E&M stories, the main one-off, which is I think a clear one-off, I indicated during the presentation is the strike effect, of course. If you look at Air France, because of the strike, you have less flown hours. And it is impacting, of course, the global margin of the E&M business during this quarter. Concerning - then I missed, sorry - your second question which is on corporate contract. Hello, hello?

Sorry, concerning the global contract during the second quarter, we had the revenue meeting every month. Yeah, I can always say that of course, it can make some discussion with corporate contract, a bit more difficult. My vision is that when you look at this type of strike, first of course it is not a good news and of course as a manager I can only regret it.

I have to say that it is not necessarily very long-term impact both in terms of relationship with the passenger and also in terms of contract. But, of course, you have to repair the relationship, which may end up after such a result. We have to be closer to your passenger and closer, of course, of the people with whom you sign this type of business contract.

But we have not observed a true negative impact. And then sorry, I missed your third question.

Damian Brewer

Okay. Maybe I think I can clarify the second.

Frédéric Gagey

Sorry, sorry, yeah, CapEx on our Air France. Yes, indeed. We have discussed that with market, with the management of Air France and we have asked that compared to the budget, the management revised negatively, of course, level of CapEx during the second part of the year. So it has been given a target to mark into front in terms of CapEx solution compared to the budget. Of course, yes.

Damian Brewer

Okay. And can I just clarify the second question. I was more interested in, compared to where the overall revenues went, how did the corporate revenue stream behave in Q2? Was it above or below average growth?

Frédéric Gagey

I will say that you see that when you look at the unit revenue in premium, which is a higher contributor to the evolutions of the unit revenue. And in fact, the evolution of the unit revenue in premium is even higher than in the total, so which is I think a good sign.

Damian Brewer

Okay. Thank you very much.

We will take our next question from James Hollins from Exane.

James Hollins

Good morning, Frédéric, three please. The first one, the Q1 you note in your guidance for the full year, that EBIT would be notably lower year-on-year, that phrase is no longer there at Q2. Is that because you believe EBIT will not be notably lower or you just - am I reading too much into that?

Secondly, your Q3 2018 unit revenue up year-on-year, that's against 3.7% last year. And within that premium, I think was up 8.3%, economy was up 3.1%. Would you expect to beat both of those, both premium and economy? And the third one is on cargo. I saw some headlines. You're wet leasing some cargo capacity or cargo freighters from Qatar Airways. I was wondering if you had any intention of actually growing your full freighters from the current 6 or whether it's just to cover a short-term shortage. Thank you.

Frédéric Gagey

Okay. Then you know that we don't give normally a forecast concerning the EBIT for the full year. It's clear that with such a strike effect and with the impact on currency and fuel, the EBIT for the full year will be again lower, will be lower than last year. But noting has fundamentally changed since Q1 presentation, except in fact that we are a bit more comfortable with the evolution of the unit revenue.

So we are not at - notably, we are not add again the sentence. The sentences were there in the Q1 presentation, and I think it's not necessary to repeat it, but clearly we have an EBIT in 2018, which will be lower than in 2017.

Concerning Qatar, to be honest, I am a bit surprised by so many reactions on it. The question is relatively - or the answer is relatively seems good. There is some maintenance for 2 777 full cargo into Air France as it is no more. During that period which is impacting the capacity at Air France mainly during the summer, we continue to have some triumph. And we have - we went to the market to see if it was possible to have a wet lease in order to compensate for the impact of the maintenance window for the 2 777 cargo of Air France and that's it.

Of course, with issues at with KLM but the aircraft in KLM were fully busy during that period. And after the session with KLM, we have jointly decided at the group level, I mean with Marcel de Nooijer, which is Head of Cargo, Air France-KLM. He has decided to go to an external supplier, and after a quick discussion with the market and a short tender, Qatar was the best supplier for this wet-leased aircraft.

It was in the French press and also in the Dutch press some comments, how is that possible to work with Qatar, it is a big strange. For example, in the Air France-KLM maintenance unit, we are working for each yard and nobody supply. By that, of course, you cannot necessary be in cooperation with a company. And however, to work with it or as a supplier or as a client, for a short player, as it is a case for Qatar. But for the time being to the end of your question, we are not intending at that stage to increase the full cargo fleet of the group.

We have 2 - there are 4 aircraft in KLM and 2 aircraft in Air France. And I also believe they are representing around 80% of the capacity we operate in terms of cargo, and the rest is the six full freighter.

You got a second question that I missed it, so it was on Q3? Yes, on the unit revenue, yes, indeed last year the unit revenue was relatively positive. What we can just say, I just reiterate my comment during the presentation, we expect in Q3 a positive unit revenue. Whatever is the last year comparison, it is exactly of this type of a conclusion is coming from the sharp and accurate analysis of volume management teams. So, I don't…

James Hollins

The question is really - sorry, did you expect premium and economy both up year-on-year in Q3?

Frédéric Gagey

Yes. Yeah, yeah, during - for the time being, we expect that it would be both for premium and economy.

James Hollins

Thanks very much.

Frédéric Gagey

According to what I see on the screen, it was the last question. So I will thank you, all of you to have attending this meeting. Thank you for your, again as usual, accurate and precise question. And I can only wish you a very good holidays, if you have the chance to step a bit during the month of August.

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation.