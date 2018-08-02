The Habit Restaurants' (HABT) CEO Russ Bendel on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Russ Bendel – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ira Fils – Chief Financial Officer

David Tarantino – Baird

Andrew Charles – Cowen

Nicole Miller – Piper Jaffray

Nick Setyan – Wedbush Securities

Brian Vaccaro – Raymond James

Stephen Anderson – Maxim Group

Matthew Kirschner – Guggenheim

On the call today, we have Russ Bendel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer.

Russ Bendel

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start the call with a brief overview of the second quarter, and share our thoughts for the remainder of the year. I will then review our second quarter financial results in more detail, as well as review our updated guidance before we open the call for your questions.

For the second quarter of 2018, total revenue increased $19.6 million or 23.4% year-over-year, to $102.9 million. Excluding $501,000 in franchise revenue recognized as a result of the UK franchise agreement termination.

Revenue increased $19.1 million or 22.8%. Company operated comparable restaurant sales increased 1.2% during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $10.8 million, which is up $2 million or 22.7%.

We are pleased to have returned to positive comp store in the quarter, which helped drive store level margins of 19.1%. Our late May price increase of 3.9% largely initiated to offset California labor pressures combined with the roll-out of third party delivery had a positive impact on our results for the quarter.

Building on the progress, we made in the second quarter, we remain pleased with the sales momentum we have carried into the third quarter. Also, as we discussed last quarter we’ve begun to take a harder look at the effectiveness of our free Charburger promotions and their impacts on our incremental sales. As a result, we did not offer the dads and grads free Charburger promotion in June like we did last year.

Finally, we made continued progress on our key initiatives laid out earlier this year. Surrounding, quality, convenience and innovation. We believe our initiatives are having a positive impact on our recent results. I like to provide, a detailed update on each area of focus.

Quality, we continue to have a strong commitment to using the freshest ingredients made-to-order all over an open flame. The ability to customize bolder flavor profiles is really where consumers are today and long term. In the second quarter of our premium LTO played on the bolder flavors and was a guacamole crunch Charburger, which is our award winning Charburger topped with a perfectly crisp toast outer shell, fresh housemade guacamole, Pico de Gallo, melted cheese, and a zest made-in-house anchovy chilli lime sauce. It was served on a toast to sesame seed bond with crisp shredded lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

This was a big hit with our customers and the feed bag exceeded our expectations. We also featured sriracha lime spicy green beans. During the quarter, which was our tempura green beans drizzled with our housemade creamy sriracha lime aioli and finished with a touch of seven spice pepper blends for an added kick of flavor. And this product also had a great customer response.

In the third quarter, we rolled out a new Fresh Berry and Toasted Almond Salad, with chicken. We're still in the early part of the quarter, but so far the response has been great. And, we have a great product line upcoming in the second half of the year. Quality, just doesn't start and stop with our product offerings.

We are also trying to continuously improve the quality of our human capital. In the second quarter, we completed the rollout of our Flame training program. Flam, which stands for Fundamental Learning And Motivating Excellence is the digital evolution of one of our biggest strengths. Our commitment to the development of our people. Our development and training teams have created this learning management system that is geared towards the learning styles of today's modern tech savvy workforce. This new system provides custom built training modules and it raises elements of self directed micro-learning and gamification.

It allows for greater flexibility with training based on the needs of the restaurant and more importantly it's tailored to the needs of our individual team members. The overall design makes training easier more efficient, and more effective. While providing the added benefit of allowing us to communicate with every employee digitally, so an employee portal, a powerful tool that has implications far beyond training.

We believe that focusing on the professional development, has a very positive impact on him employee retention, which in turn provides a superior guest experience.

Convenience, coming to convenience we're pleased to say that delivery is now wholly rolled out at 205 restaurants through out the country. We just recently completed our system wide roll-out with DoorDash and we're very pleased with the early results.

Our average order is arriving in under 40-minutes and our customer ratings are very high on the respective delivery websites. We're also testing delivery with Postmates in Sacramento and look to expand that test to additional markets. We continue to explore our relationships with other third party delivery providers in the future and we look forward to sharing more as this program develops.

As a reminder in order to ease the burden on our operations teams, all of these delivery partnerships are done with POS integrations, meaning we have no third party delivery tablets in the restaurants. We feel these integrations are crucial to our success in the areas of digital engagement. And we are diligently working on building out the infrastructure to support peace and all other future digital initiatives.

Service, supporting our initiatives to make it easier for our guest to access our brand. We continue to make progress on the development of our proprietary mobile app. We expect to launch a test of this app later this year. I would like to remind everyone that our desk can already order our foods on our mobile optimized website through our online ordering platform.

Online ordering and mobile ordering has already been experiencing good growth. The same store sales from these channels, up 26% during the second quarter. We are excited to continue to grow these off permanent sales channels. The new mobile app will join our current delivery phone online and mobile optimized web platform as ways for our guest to engage with our brand, whenever, however and more importantly wherever they choose.

Our new mobile app will have an improved user interface providing a streamlined ordering experience really optimized for our frequent guests, eliminating frictions in the ordering process and allowing even easier access to our brand. Following, closely behind our new mobile app, will be tests of a self ordering kiosks, which we expect to implement in a few restaurants before the end of the year.

And finally, with regards to convenience we opened our 28 company operated drive-thru restaurants in the second quarter. Speaking of drive-thru’s this offers us a good segue to discuss some important initiatives around innovation, that we have not already covered in quality or convenience.

While we are very pleased, with the results of our drive-thru through, so far we continue to work on optimizing our throughput, speed of service, and kitchen efficiency. Our Provo, Utah location, which just opened two weeks ago has a new catching layout that we believe is more labor efficient. We’re pleased with the flow of this restaurant and expect our second location with this new kitchen layout to open in the fourth quarter.

In addition to new kitchen layouts, we are testing enhanced drive-thru menu boards, which feature more pictures along with entrée bundled with sides and beverages. We believe these new boards will help reduce order time as well as bill check average. We will also continue to work on innovating around our food and drink offerings. As discussed earlier in mid-June our breakfast day-part expansion test rolled out to six drive-thru locations and one non-drive-thru location. We hope to have more to share on this initiative later this year.

In late June, we introduced a new seasonal handcrafted Blueberry Citrus Mint Agua Fresca, while not only keeping our beverage lineup fresh with new flavors, the Blueberry Citrus Mint Agua Fresca had the added benefits of fewer calories and less sugar that some of our beverages, in an effort to appeal through a more health conscious guest.

Turning to development, during the second quarter we opened seven new company operated restaurants, three of them being drive-thrus. We did not open any locations on the East Coast this quarter but we did place our 10th Habit catering truck in the Orlando market during the second quarter. We believe this will help drive awareness of our fantastic thru and showcase to the customers in the Orlando market, our teammate's high level of service and genuine hospitality.

Our franchisees opened two locations during the second quarter, one in Seattle and our second in China. I was recently in China to meet with our franchisee there and attended a new store opening. And I'm very pleased what they have done. Two more locations are currently under construction in China and our franchise partner is very bullish don’t have a brand.

We continue to expect to open approximately 30 new company-operated locations in 2018. While franchisees now expect to open seven to nine locations during this year, approximately 20% of our company operated growth will be on the East Coast and about 50% of our total development will be drive-thru locations.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ira to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks Russ. Now turning to the results of our 13 weeks second quarter ended June 26, 2018. Total revenue increased 23.4% to $102.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $83.3 million in the comparable quarter last year. The seven new company-operated restaurants opening during the quarter were opened for a combined 57 sales weeks. Our other 204 company-operated locations were opened for a combined 2,652 weeks in the quarter. In total, the 211 company-operated locations were opened a combined 2,709 sales weeks in the quarter.

This year second quarter included a recognition of $501,000 in revenue were related to upfront area development and franchise fees for the UK market. In early 2018, our UK franchisee lost its source of funding and became insolvent, before opening any locations at which time we went through the necessary legal proceedings to terminate our agreement with them. That in turn, triggered the recognition of the $501,000 in revenue for all money previously received from them related to their franchise and territory development fees.

With regards to adjusted EBITDA and pro forma EPS discussed on this call and in our corresponding press release. We have excluded the $501,000 for comparison purposes. As Russ mentioned, we were pleased with our sales trends during the quarter as comparable company-operated restaurant sales increased 1.2% in the second quarter.

In breaking down the comp store sales increase, we saw a 3.2% decrease in traffic, which was offset by a 4.5% increase in the average transaction amount. In breaking down the 4.5% increase in the average transaction amount, we had a 2.3% net price increase combined with a 0.2% increased related to mix.

Turning to expenses. As a percentage of company revenue, food and paper costs were 30%, which was 150 basis points decrease compared to last year. The decrease was largely driven by some commodity deflation compared to last year, combined with a favorable impacts on the 4.3% price increase. Sequentially, from Q1 of 2018, food and paper costs decreased only 50 basis points.

Labor-related expenses as a percentage of company revenue was 33.4%, which is an 80 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2017. Of the 80 basis point increase, 90 basis points were due to an increase in direct wages, partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in labor-related expenses. The increase in direct labor was largely due to government mandated increases for hourly employees, as well as a tight labor market.

For the quarter, our average hourly wage rate increased a little less than 6%. Partially offsetting the wage rate increased were productivity gains centered around enhancements to our opening and closing procedures. As a reminder to help offset these higher cost, we implemented a 3.9% price increase at the end of May, which were resulted in cumulative pricing of 6% during Q3. And will result in pricing of 5.5% during Q4. I should note that even with our recent price increase. We remain price below in many of our key fast casual competitors.

Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 110 basis points to 17.5%. The increase was largely due to higher expenses related to online and call center cost as well as third-party delivery cost and have higher advertising expense.

In addition, we experienced higher ramp primarily associated with new unit development as well as higher utility expense and higher common area maintenance expense.

Our general and administrative expenses increased approximately $1.5 million to $9.8 million during the second quarter, primarily due to costs associated with supporting an increasing number of restaurants over a larger geographic area. As a percentage of total revenue, G&A expenses decreased 40 basis points to 9.6%.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased to $6 million from $4.5 million last year. As a percentage of company revenue, depreciation and amortization expense increased to 5.9% for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 5.4% in the second quarter of 2017.

Preopening costs were approximately $646,000 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $735,000 in the prior year quarter. As Russ mentioned, we have seven opening in the second quarter of 2018 which compared to 10 opening in the second quarter of 2017. We have experienced a little pressure in preopening costs and now expect a cost to range between $95,000 and $105,000 per restaurant for 2018.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.1 million or $0.10 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.1 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the prior year. On an adjusted fully distributed pro forma basis, net income for the second quarter was $2.2 million or $0.08 per fully distributed weighted average share, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.08 per fully distributed weighted average share in the second quarter of 2017.

In terms of our liquidity and balance sheet as of June 26, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $23.9 million and outstanding debt of $17.2 million, which consists solely of our deemed landlord financing. We expect capital expenditures to be between $43 million and $46 million before landlord contributions for the fiscal year of 2018. Based on our growth plans, we believe cash flows from operations and current cash-on-hand will be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next couple of years.

With regards to fiscal year 2018, we are updating our full year guidance to be as follows. We expect total revenue to be between $393 million and $396 million, which is up from $389 million to $393 million. Comparable restaurant sales was expected to be 0.5% and 1% for the full year in 2018, which implies up 1% to 2% in the second half of 2018. This is an increase from our prior guidance of approximately flat for the full year.

We expect our restaurant contribution margin to be between 16.5% and 17% of sales for the full year. It is also our expectation that commodities would be up approximately 2%. With regards to labor, we expect our average wage rate to increase 6% to 7% in 2018. General and administrative expenses are expected to be between $37.75 million and $38.25 million.

As Russ stated earlier, we still expect to open approximately 30 company-operated locations for the full year with seven to nine company-operated locations opening in the third quarter. In addition, we now expect our franchisees to open between seven and nine locations for the full year, which is a slight increase from our prior guidance of six to eight locations for the year.

We expect our depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $24.4 million for the year. And finally, we now expect our pro forma effective tax rate to be between 31.5% and 32%.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Russ for some final remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thanks, Ira. We are pleased with the quarter and with our progress against of three initiatives. But we also recognize that we are just in the beginning stages of many of these initiatives. We are committed to maintaining our operational excellence, high quality product and every day value, which we believe positions us very well for the long-term.

As always, I want to extend a huge thank you to our amazing team members in all of our restaurants. They are the face of our brand and the reason our customers tend to come away with such great experiences each day. These men and women are truly our secret sauce.

With that, operator, I'd like to turn the call over for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from David Tarantino with Baird. Please go ahead.

David Tarantino

Hi, good afternoon, a couple questions on the sales trends and then I have another one on margins. So I guess, Russ, can you maybe describe how the traffic trend was during the quarter? I know the last time you gave us an update you talked about coffee down 0.7%, but I don't think we got an update on the traffic performance during that period. So I guess the root of my question is to try to determine whether you're seeing some traffic improvement underneath the numbers? Or if the improvement you saw from the early part of the quarter is related to the check growth?

Russ Bendel

Not really much improvement in traffic, David, but there is a little bit of noise and in and outs related to that as you recall as we – as I spoke up earlier. Last year, we did used three Dads & Grads charburgers and there were a number of those – and there are a number of transactions that were utilized – utilizing that. So that definitely affected our traffic numbers. But on the flip side of that, we don't believe there's many of those visits were consistently incremental as they have been earlier, so it definitely enhanced our store level margins for the quarter.

David Tarantino

Got it. That's helpful. And then the second question I have is if you look at your second half outlook for same store sales at the midpoint, it's not that different than what you just reported. Yet you're going to have more contribution from pricing in the second half. So does that imply that either I guess what does that implies about the traffic because the mix I guess was better this quarter than in prior quarters. So I guess – how are you thinking about the traffic in the second half and better than...

Russ Bendel

Yeah, we don't say – long-term obviously we want to return the positive traffic. We don't see positive traffic most likely in the third quarter and with having in the last two quarters of comps being roughly down 1%. We're certainly being thoughtful and mindful of guidance that we give going forward.

David Tarantino

And Russ, can you maybe give us an update on where you are quarter to date on the comp?

Russ Bendel

We really don't want to do that. As I said in my prepared comments that we're pleased with the momentum we're carrying from Q2 into Q3.

David Tarantino

And then…

Russ Bendel

And again I would refer back to my guidance.

David Tarantino

Makes sense. And then last question I promise the restaurant profit outlook, it looks like to me it assumes a little bit more compression in the second half of the year than what you just reported for the second quarter. So why would that be – that related to the Dads & Grads promotion helping Q2 or are you seeing something…

Russ Bendel

Yeah, two things, Dave, it’s a little bit of that. And it's also – as we look out of the back half of the year, we're going to have more cost related delivery commissions which puts a little pressure there as well.

David Tarantino

Great, thank you very much.

Russ Bendel

Thank you, Dave.

Our next question comes from Andrew Charles with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Andrew Charles

Great, thanks. Can you guys talk a little bit just on the mixed component you're shifting to a modest positive from what had been running pretty negative if I remember back to the IPO? What dynamic change there?

Russ Bendel

Yeah I got a couple of things. I think probably the biggest impact is that’s where we’re putting the delivery, service fees are rolling through that because we – we take – we're charging 25% more in sales from a pricing standpoint for those delivery costs and from a mix standpoint we're putting that not really in pricing, but we're putting it in as like a delivery fee. So that's helping that. The other thing to Dad – not running Dads & Grads helped a little bit. And I think we've just seen you know those two things – outside of those two things we've also seen a little bit better beverage incidence which has helped a little bit as well.

Andrew Charles

Okay. And then in the past, you know, when you've run 6% pricing, it's presented a pretty big burden on traffic and while traffic was negative it seems like the resistance to the price increase is significantly less if you will than it had been. So what do you think has changed this time versus periods past beyond what looks to be an improved industry back drop?

Russ Bendel

Yeah, a good question, Andrew. If you look at the backdrop specifically in the west, most all of our competitors and we track them all very closely not only traditional better burger, but also traditional QSR. They have all taken most all of them have taking significant price increases and the delta on our placing to those competitors is as good as it's ever been generally speaking. So pricing – and we’ve talked about it a year ago that we always said that at some point pricing was going to have to play a part in restoring margins and I think consumers are well aware of minimum wage increases and the whole supply and demand cycle. And we feel good about our value proposition stuff.

We talked maybe individually. If you look at the price of a charburger with cheese fries and a drink and you compare it to some of the major QSR brands, our prices are very much inline with their prices of a quarter pound burger, fries and a drink. Now, they have a number of transactions, but they know about or discounted, but our everyday menu prices are very, very – we will feel fine where they’re at.

Andrew Charles

Great and just last one for me Ira. Where are you guys reporting the delivery commissions and how much the margin impact was that in the quarter?

Ira Fils

We're reporting on in operating expenses and our other operating and occupancy and not just delivery, but there's another component that put a little pressure as we had an increase in the cost of our online – from our online provider. So all the combined I want to say it was about 60 basis points – 50 basis points to 60 basis points.

Andrew Charles

That’s great, thanks guys.

Russ Bendel

Thank you, Andrew.

Our next question comes from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just on modeling first, you've had a quick pace of development or openings to the first half of the year or is the back half seriously evenly split or is there some other recommendation you would make? And then as we model our next year to try to kind of get those quarters correct. Do you think it will be frontend loaded or backend loaded or evenly split?

Russ Bendel

I will take 2018…

Russ Bendel

Yeah…

Ira Fils

So we say Q3, we're going to get seven to nine locations, which would leave the balance which is less – five or less really in Q4. So we think that we're going to get most of our openings done really in the third quarter and just have a handful left in Q4. And then just generally – and next year is still shaping up, but next year will look more like 2018 than it will look like prior years.

Russ Bendel

I totally agree. Again, as Ira said, 2019 is still shaping up, but we would expect 2019 to look more like 2018 than 2016 and 2017.

Nicole Miller

Okay. And then if I am listening and tracking the new products and LTOs and things of that nature. It sounds like a very innovative pipeline that’s working. And if it's starting to sound like the approach is taking the identity you have and then creating different flavor profiles or [indiscernible] almost like their platforms. So I'm wondering if I'm understanding that correctly and what else you would tell us about the menu innovation and pipeline?

Russ Bendel

Yeah, I think, you're spot on Nicole. That certainly has been our strategy. And our current offering right now is a fresh berry salad. With fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, it's really a perfect item of course fresh grilled chicken as warden say. For the summer season and you know while on this call I really not like to talk about what we're going to do in the next quarter. We have a pretty robust pipeline of items that follow that same strategy. And we do feel we're getting traction with these LTos. They are being very well received.

Nicole Miller

And then just the last question you now have a pretty good fleet or base of drive-thru locations. What would you tell us about the patterns in terms of eating in or out of the restaurant in terms of driving through? Are the customers the same? Do they come later at night? Are they toward less weather sensitive? What have you learned so far?

Russ Bendel

I think our mix is about 45% drive-thru sales. Sales when you look at that. They just skew a little later, a little more dinner than lunch, yes. I think we're still learning. Hey we've got a lot to learn in regards to drive-thrus, we’re very happy with where we're at. But for example, we just tested and we're pretty happy with it so far Russ talked a little bit about it of adding some pictures to our menu boards on the drive-thru to really help people understand the full breadth of our menu and understand to help bundle some meals together and dive some incidents.

I think we still have some opportunities as we move forward to continue to optimize the drive-thrus which is exciting for us.

Ira Fils

Yeah I would say it’s right. It was five restaurants that we tested a little different menu board which did have more pictures and graphics on it and we're – while it's almost early we're happy with the results it’s showing. And we will expand that going forward, that test.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Nick Setyan with Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Nick Setyan

Hey guys congrats on a great quarter.

Ira Fils

Thanks.

Nick Setyan

Just kind of delving in to know and any kind of delivery metrics you can provide with the average check relative to the in store transaction has been maybe percent of sales that are coming from third-party delivery weighted average stores that had delivery in Q2. Anything along those lines will be very helpful.

Ira Fils

Yes I’ll take some of that. So we actually – the pace of it was a little faster than we had initially thought because it ended up easier for us to do it in a good way. So we're pretty happy. So we did increase the pace of the rollout. We’re seeing pretty good results in regards to our average delivery time is just a little under 40 minutes which is nice we're getting great reviews on their websites from the guests. We are seeing a higher average check that what we get when people dine in or when they – or when they carry it out themselves. But when you exclude the price impact that we built onto it it's pretty similar to when people are ordering online or on by phone.

So the price – the average check is pretty similar there. Because we had been rolling it out through the quarter and we've in a couple cases did some three delivery weeks here and there, I don't want to – I want to wait a little bit before I start putting some number in the ground around where we are as a percent of hotels [ph]. Until we just yesterday actually got to the 205th restaurant. And so we want to see how it develops a little bit and looking for about maybe providing that on the next quarterly call. But we're excited about it. We're very happy with where are at in regards to that.

Nick Setyan

Got it. And then just of on the marketing front any updated around Chief Marketing Officer? How you're thinking about maybe the spend on marketing? I know historically it's been under 1%. How you're thinking about that holistically in conjunction with the mobile roll out some of the sounded digital initiatives, new marketing partner you have. Anything along those lines will be helpful as well.

Ira Fils

Well first of all a shout out to the marketing team that’s here, I think they've done a very good job in carrying forward with the number of the initiatives we're talking about around convenience digital, et cetera, et cetera.

So – and we have spent more – you are absolutely correct on our historic spend on marketing being the 100 basis points. But we are up taking that as we go and in regards to the CMO search, hopefully, will have something to announce in the not too distant future. But we’re very happy with how that is progressing, very happy. And we will – there’s no doubt going forward and we’ll give more color around it, but we will be investing more on the marketing line a lot of that focused on digital type strategies.

Nick Setyan

Thank you. And then on food costs, Ira, did I hear you right. Did you say, there was deflation in Q2, but the year is still going to be about 2% up?

Ira Fils

Yes. Exactly, this quarter was a little bit of anomaly for us, where we had a really, a pretty big spike relative in the prior year quarter and we see that come down, where was the opposite was in Q1 we had – we were very low and we had more normalized food cost in the quarter this year. And so what they all of that, I know it’s a kind of goes back and forth through the quarters, but it roughly plays out to about 2% so year.

Nick Setyan

And so in the back half is the inflation above 2% then.

Ira Fils

It’ll probably be flattish or so, when Q3 and up a little more in Q4, little more than that in Q4.

Nick Setyan

Okay, okay. And then in terms of the delivery fees and online you said it’s about 60 bps in Q2 and I think about and you said it could be higher in Q3, Q4. So what should we think be thinking about that for modeling purposes in Q3 and Q4.

Ira Fils

I think, I don’t want to get into those specific assumptions just right, I mean I think that’s all built into our kind of 16.5% to 17% overall guidance for the year.

Russ Bendel

Margins.

Nick Setyan

Fair enough, thank you.

Our next question comes from Will Slabaugh with Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions. Good afternoon, guys. And this is actually [indiscernible] on for Will. And just going back to the comp, I was wondering if you could just give some more color on that progression throughout the quarter and then going a little bit off of that. Could you just parse out the tailwinds you’re getting from delivery in the contribution or incrementality that you’re seeing from those delivery orders?

Russ Bendel

Yes. So on the first half, we talked about where we were at quarter-to-date to realize five weeks we were down 70 basis points. In Q2, we got a little bit worse in May and responded pretty well in June, which helped us finish positive for the quarter to 1.2%. And in regards to delivery, I think what we want to do is really let Q3 kind of settling, we’ve got a lot more stores on the platform now. And then like to share a little more inflammation on our next call in regards to where we think it’s settling in that and what that incrementality level is.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. That’s it for me guys. Thanks.

Russ Bendel

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brian Vaccaro

Thanks and good afternoon. Just to that monthly cadence, I appreciate the comp commentary there Ira by month. But could you speak to the traffic by month and I understand the dads and grads, probably causes some delays in that. But could you speak sort of the traffic cadence you saw and then any context around traffic order to date, you’d be willing to provide.

Ira Fils

Yes. I think, ex-dads and grads with the traffic followed a lot of that same pattern I just kind of talked about. Ex-dads and grads, we did have a little noise and at the end of June related to dads and grads. And I think we’re on a similar trajectory as we think about where we’ve been headed, as we go into Q3 that relates to our guidance from a quarter-to-date standpoint. Hey, I think we feel good about, where we’re headed into the quarter. And I guess…

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, all right. And if we turn back to the second quarter, is it possible to parse out sort of the dads and grads impact on next in-door traffic for the quarter?

Ira Fils

Yes, for traffic it was about half a point to a point of impact on the traffic side.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, okay. And are there any – if you think about the back half of the year, are there any charburger promotions in the back half of 2017 that we should be mindful of that we might not repeat this year.

Ira Fils

Yes, so that whole dads and grads spill between quarters, it was in the back half of June. And will be in the – it will be in the early part of July. So there's a little bit of spill over into there as well into Q3.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, okay. And then just a last one for me, Russ, you talked about a new kitchen layout. And I know its still early days, can you maybe quantify or provide some more color on what the efficiency gains in terms of throughput might be and also just sort of labor hour requirements on that new footprint?

Russ Bendel

It's hard to give a lot of data on that since the restaurant opened, its 14th day today. So being a new store, we have extra labor just because of being a new store. But we – our thinking was by laying out the kitchen a little differently, putting equipment a little closer together, primarily to the primary stations. That in slower times we can operate that drive-thru with one less person. Now it also has the ability as it fluxes busier we can add that person, but it really allows us during non-peak times to operate with one less kitchen person.

Brian Vaccaro

All right, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Stephen Anderson with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Stephen Anderson

Yes, good afternoon. Just one follow-up on the next question, regarding your [indiscernible] cost inflation, that 2% is that unchanged in your prior outlook?

Russ Bendel

Correct.

Stephen Anderson

Okay. And just one other follow-up also on the drive-thrus, now that you have 28 of them, did you look for any older locations that you might want to say, as the leases start to expire maybe swap that out for a drive-thru location. Is that something that you are seeing to sort it out?

Russ Bendel

We would look at that. But most of our older locations are – that do pretty well, the drive-thru strategy is more of a go-forward strategy, you can't convert existing to drive-thru. And it's hard to say which stores we would relocate, most of the returns on those older stores have historically been pretty attractive.

Stephen Anderson

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Matthew Kirschner with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Matthew Kirschner

Hey, guys. I think you’re up to roughly 10 East Coast restaurants in the comp base now. I was just wondering how those stores are performing against the 1.2%.

Russ Bendel

Yeah, that is correct. They continue to outperform the Company average and they are – we are pleased with their progress as a group.

Matthew Kirschner

Now it is great that you kind of have those three new markets in the East, Mid-Atlantic and Florida. One question though on the food trucks, how many of those you have now, and then you mentioned the one in Orlando was new. How should we think about incorporating those in our sales going forward.

Russ Bendel

They are reflected in our guidance, their sales. And the one in Orlando is really, we sent it there, we have ten of them, nine of them, I'm sorry are all in the Southern California north of LA through San Diego area.

The one in Orlando has been there a couple of weeks now, and we're really utilizing that to help build brand awareness, get people to taste Charburgers, interact with our great team mates and really it's more about – it is much of a marketing tool as it is a revenue source.

Ira Fils

And just to give a little color, we do roughly around $0.5 million annually on those trucks.

Russ Bendel

Each.

Ira Fils

Some do it better, some do worse – yeah per truck, as we're rolling on through. So you know at ten with one of them really giving three events right now we're still doing you know probably a little less than $5 million in annual sales. So, when we think about bought relative to our guidance of 393 to 396, it is still a pretty small proportion of the sales and the value, we believe is as much about kind of communicating the brand out to potential new customers.

Matthew Kirschner

And I would think the ramp-up period for food truck, is much faster than building a new store. Do you have any new sites in mind to potentially add future food trucks.

Russ Bendel

We would like to, we've built probably two or three each year for the last three or four years. You know it's as much, operating a truck is harder than operating a bricks and mortar restaurant because the business ebbs and flows. The staff has to come from a base of restaurants. So, we're pretty strategic about where and how we place them. But we definitely have plans to start placing trucks in Northern California and eventually Arizona, Utah as time goes on.

Matthew Kirschner

Okay, thanks guys.

