Don't Chase Yield, Buy These Blue-Chip REITs Instead

Don’t look at the yield until you have analyzed the safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and overall merit of the stock.

I’m not retired yet, but I have begun to think like a retiree, unwilling to allow any type of risk to principal.

As my loyal followers and subscribers know, I am a conservative investor, primarily because I have experienced my fair share of losses.

A high dividend can signal that a company is in distress - and investors who buy solely on the dividend may experience losses.

Risk tolerance is an important component in the investing process, and it’s important to be realistic about your ability and readiness to stomach big swings in the value of your investments.

As an investor, it’s also critical to assess the returns you expect, as well as the time horizon you have to invest. I know you’ve heard me say this before, but I’ll say it again: the Number One rule in investing is to ALWAYS protect your principal at ALL costs.

There’s no shortage of media headlines instructing investors where to find high-yield investment opportunities. And I’m not going to debate the pros and cons of various strategies for yield - except to remind you there’s no such thing as a “free lunch.”

Investments don’t pay 8% and up in this environment unless there’s risk. I don’t care how smart the investor is, it’s critical that when you’re taking a more aggressive approach, you should double-down on the knowledge of the prospective company. As Sure Dividend points out,

“…chasing yield can be a recipe for disaster. You can’t target higher yields without reducing your exposure to other favorable metrics. High-yield stocks tend to have lower quality and growth scores, as an example. Extra caution must be taken when analyzing and investing in high-yield stocks.”

A high dividend can signal that a company is in distress - and investors who buy solely on the dividend may experience losses when the dividend’s cut and the stock price declines in response. Ultimately, Mr. Market is forward-looking and usually detects the underlying problems – which of course are what made the stock “appear” attractive.

Yet, the high dividend yield is often temporary, as the same catalyst that cratered the stock price would most likely lead to a reduction in the dividend. At other times, the company may elect to keep the dividend and reward dedicated shareholders, but savvy analysts and investors should be smart enough to look into the financial statements and question whether or not the dividend can be maintained. It’s also critical to look at the management’s track record of paying dividends.

Sure, temptations are there (almost daily), but my risk-averse mindset has allowed me to be cautious - and before I hit the BUY button, I always ask myself, “is the thrill of victory worth the agony of defeat?”

5 Blue-Chip REITs To Buy

At the beginning of 2018, REITs sold off around 9%-10% in direct response to the 10-year Treasury rate and conservative earnings guidance from most REITs. However, REITs have since snapped back in the second quarter, delivering around 10% returns. In the recent (August) edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I interviewed Evan Serton, portfolio manager at Cohen & Steers, and he explained:

“we’ve been talking about the divergence of performance between the equity market and REITs and we believe this is one of the most favorable levels we’ve seen.”

REITs have historically traded at higher multiples, but there has been no expansion in REIT markets. Serton went on to say, “if equity markets are stretched, U.S. REITs are well-positioned to benefit from relative value. There is a substantial case to close the valuation gap.”

Simply put, there is absolutely no need to chase yield, as the opportunity set is perfectly-aligned for investors to go fishing for the blue-chip names. In our newsletter this month, I decided to filter out 5 of the best blue-chips to buy. As many know, I categorize these stress-free REITs as SWANs, which stands for “sleep well at night.”

BLUE CHIP BUY #1: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big WHY: Simon has the scale advantage and the cost of capital advantage. Interesting enough, all of the 5 blue-chip BUYs enjoy similar attributes. Simon’s moat is well-defined and the management team has maintained strict discipline to drive shareholder returns.

Feathers In Its Cap: Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Downsides: Retail store closures continue to create an overhang as well as the uncertainty of Sears demise.

Performance YTD: +5.3%.

Alpha Insider Management Update: Simon announced its dividend this quarter of $2.00 per share, an increase of 11.1% year over year. The company will pay at least $7.90 per share in dividends, an increase of more than 10% compared to the $7.15 paid last year.

Bottom Line: Simon shares trade at $176.21 with a P/FFO multiple of 15.0x. Simon is A-rated with a dividend yield of 4.5%. The company is expected to grow FFO per share by 8% in 2018. I maintain a STRONG BUY. See my latest article HERE.

BLUE CHIP BUY #2: Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

The Big WHY: Ventas is the healthiest REIT in the healthcare REIT sector. Similar to Simon, Ventas utilizes its powerful scale and cost of capital to drive earnings and dividend growth. Ventas also has a vetted management team with deep experience in the REIT sector.

Feathers In Its Cap: Ventas is a landlord to best-in-class operators. The pivot out of skilled nursing into Life Science was well-timed and proves the management team understands how to drive value. The balance sheet is in the best shape ever and I expect the company to capitalize on its massive liquidity without chasing high-yielding operators (like MPW).

Downsides: Ventas is recycling capital and that generates muted growth. That’s okay. I would rather have brand new Air Force One’s than beaten down Pumas. Ventas has as much potential as MJ’s vertical jam once had (I’m ready for some b-ball… go Heels).

Performance YTD: -3.0%.

Alpha Insider Management Update: Ventas

Bottom Line: HCP trades at 13.6x and WELL trades at 15.1x, both higher multiples than VTR that trades at 13.5x. Why is it that VTR trades 4% below the 4-year average, while the direct peers trade at the same or higher multiples (vs. the 4-year average)? Ventas’ dividend yield is 5.6% with a BBB+ rating (should be A- in my opinion). I am maintaining a BUY.

BLUE CHIP BUY #3: Tanger Outlets (SKT)

The Big WHY: Tanger’s Q2-18 results were in line with expectations as the pure play outlet REIT remains focused on driving traffic to centers and filling vacancies caused by multiple tenant bankruptcies over the past 2 years with new high-quality in-demand tenants.

Tanger continues to adapt to the evolving retail landscape and consumer shopping behaviors, it is encouraging to see positive results from the focused efforts. Sales for the 12 months ended June 30 were up 1% compared to the same period last year for our same-center portfolio.

Feathers In Its Cap: Tanger’s balance sheet is in the best shape ever. At Q2-18, approximately 94% of the square footage in the consolidated portfolio was not encumbered by mortgages. Tanger maintained a substantial interest coverage ratio during the first quarter of 4.4x and net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 6.0x at quarter-end.

Downsides: Retail closures. However, Tanger maintained guidance for 2018 and expects FFO per share for the year to be between $2.40 and $2.46 and same-center NOI to be -1.5% to -2.5%.

Performance YTD: -7.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Relative to other retail channels outlets have not been overbuilt, so the need to right-size and the competition among landlords is minimized. Also, I was happy to see Tanger include a new board member, Susan Skerritt, who has an extensive and distinguished career in banking and finance with top board and executive leadership positions at the Royal Bank of Canada and Deutsche Bank, among others.

Bottom Line: Tanger shares remain cheap – on all metrics – the P/FFO multiple is 10.4 and the dividend yield is 5.9%. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY. New article forthcoming and here is the latest.

BLUE CHIP BUY #4: Realty Income (O)

The Big WHY: Similar to the other blue-chip REITs, Realty Income has increased its moat capacity utilizing the same levers: cost of capital and scale. Over the years, I have witnessed the evolution of this REIT that really functions more like an investment bank for corporate tenants that generate very sustainable revenue. Top drivers include Walgreens, CVS, 7-Eleven, Home Depot, and others.

Feathers In Its Cap: In Q2-18, Realty Income boosts 2018 adjusted FFO per share guidance to $3.16-$3.21 from its previous range of $3.14-$3.20. It's also increased 2018 acquisitions guidance to about $1.75B from its previous range of $1.0B-$1.5B. Q2-18 adjusted FFO per share of 80 cents exceeds consensus by a penny and compares with 76 cents from a year ago.

Downsides: None (I’m serious. If you want me to name one it would be the global economy, but remember that O is a “flight to quality” trade).

Performance YTD: +.50%

Alpha Insider Management Update: In June, Realty Income announced the 83rd consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 97th increase in the amount of the dividend since the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994.

Bottom Line: Realty Income shares trade at $55.77 with a P/FFO multiple of 18.4x. The dividend yield is 4.7% and well-covered by AFFO. This is the ultimate SWAN, buy it and forget about it. I maintain a BUY. New article forthcoming and here is the latest.

BLUE CHIP BUY #5: Kimco Realty (KIM)

The Big WHY: Kimco is the last of the blue-chip picks and while many of you may argue that Kimco doesn’t deserve the elite status, I will tell you why...

First off, Kimco has evolved substantially since the company cut the dividend in 2009. The company has sold off all international assets and non-core assets. In addition, Kimco is now over halfway through the year and the company is confident that it will meet its full-year disposition range of $700-$900 million. In Q2-18, Kimco sold 17 shopping centers for $320 million (KIM share) putting the company well ahead of its 2018 disposition goals ($700 to $900 million). Kimco is essentially two-thirds of the way there.

Secondly, Kimco has beefed up the balance sheet substantially. The company ended Q2-18 with over $300 million in cash, zero outstanding on the $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and no debt maturing for the balance of the year.

Third, Kimco is executing on its plan that encompasses a well-defined scale and cost of capital strategy that leads to shareholder value.

Feathers In Its Cap: Kimco’s leasing volume continues to be near all-time highs. During the quarter, Kimco executed 369 leases, totaling 2 million square feet and an average rent per square foot of just over $18. The average base rent for the entire portfolio has increased 4.6% over the past year and 5.2% when you exclude ground leases.

Downsides: Retail closures. However, Kimco is focusing on gateway markets with very favorable demographics.

Performance YTD: -4.4%.

Alpha Insider Management Update: Based on the company’s first half performance and expectations for the balance of the year, Kimco is raising the bottom end of its NAREIT FFO per share and FFO as adjusted per share guidance range from $1.42 to $1.46 to a new range of $1.43 to $1.46.

Bottom Line: Kimco shares trade at $16.69 with a P/FFO multiple of 11.3x. The dividend yield is 6.7% and is well-covered. Much less uncertainty over recycling and the development pipeline is strong. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY. See my latest article HERE.

In closing, I want to provide some thought-provoking words from the legendary Wall Street writer, Frank J. Williams. I frequently reference this book, If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules, and I encourage you to tape these words beside your computer:

“Money can be made in speculation on the stock-market, but it is only made slowly and only by a thoughtful and deliberate course of action. The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade. People of the dupe type are hypnotized by the glare of gold. They stare at glistening fortune that their minds are brought under subjection to one of nature’s strongest passions – greed. They will listen to any tip, however wild and ridiculous, and impulsively act on any suggestion.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, please pay attention and be careful of the yield chasing. Don’t look at the yield until you have analyzed the safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and overall merit of the stock. I am the co-author of The Intelligent REIT Investor and I can assure you that skillful risk control is the mark of an intelligent REIT investor. Happy SWAN investing!

