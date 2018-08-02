Copper- The Union Rejects Management's Offer At Escondida, But The Price Barely Moves

Doctor Copper is a bellwether for the industrial sector. While the addressable market for trading and investing in copper is limited to a group of mostly seasoned commodities traders, many market professionals across all asset classes keep an eye on the red metal as it has a long history of diagnostic powers. Copper often signals periods of expansion or contraction as the price action and trend of the nonferrous metal can, at times, precede shifts in the global economy.

In January 2016 copper found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. In late 2017, the price had risen to over the $3.30 level. The red metal spent much of 2018 in correction mode, but it had not violated any levels of technical support before late June. In early June, the price rallied to within 0.65 cents of the December 2017 high on fears of a strike at the world’s biggest copper mine in Chile. The multinational commodities producer BHP Billiton operates the Escondida mine. In 2017, a strike at Escondida cost the company around $1 billion, and the market lost over 150,000 metric tons of production from the mine over a forty-four day period. As the union and BHP sat down at the negotiating table in June, the price of copper moved off its high, and it kept on going breaking technical support levels that turned a correction into a plunge that broke the back of the two and one-half bull market in the base metal.

While stocks continue to trade near highs, copper has sent what could turn out to be an ominous signal to markets across all asset classes. As July ends and August begins, it is looking as if the potential of a strike at Escondida is rising, but so far copper is not responding like it did in early June.

BHP makes an offer after copper breaks a bullish price pattern

The union representing workers at Escondida presented demands to BHP in late May and early June. They were looking for a bonus for each worker of around $40,000 and a five percent salary increase. As the two parties went into negotiations, the price of copper fell significantly changing the economics for producing the commodity.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper highlights, copper had moved to highs of $3.3155 in early June and it appeared to be heading for a higher high above the December 2017 peak at $3.3220 per pound over the prospects for a strike at Escondida. However, the price momentum ran out of steam, and the price of the red metal turned south. The first level of support was at the late March low at $2.9460, the next was at the early December 2017 bottom at $2.9205, and the critical support level was at the September 2017 low at $2.8750 per pound. By early, copper below through all of those technical levels like a hot knife through butter reaching a low of $2.6695 in mid-July. The next downside target stands at $2.47, the May 2017 low in the base metal.

The descent of the copper price likely caused BHP to cut back on what they were willing to offer the union. After all, at the low, the price had declined by 19.5% which goes right to the bottom line eating away at earnings for BHP and its shareholders. The company, in its final offer in late July, said it would pay a signing bonus of $27,700 per worker, up from its previous offer at $23,000. BHP also proposed a 1.5% salary increase compared to their prior offer of a flat salary with increased only for inflation.

Given the lower price of copper, it is likely that management made an offer they believed was generous and workable for the union.

The union says it is not enough

On Monday, June 30, a union leader told news sources that he expected the rank and file members to vote overwhelmingly to reject the final contract offer. Voting continued until Wednesday, August, but so far union spokesman Carlos Allendes said, “We hope for positive and overwhelming results, with around 80 percent rejecting the offer from Escondida.” After the rejection becomes official, either the union or BHP can call for a period of government-mediated arbitration that could last for up to ten days.

On Monday, workers at the Chuquicamara mine operated by the Chilean state miner Codelco voted to strike. While Escondida produces over one million tons of the nonferrous metal each year, Chuquicamara’s output in 2017 was 330,900 tons of the red metal. With the prospects of the loss of considerable output with the rising potential of strikes, which seems to be spreading, the price of copper could only manage a meager bounce from its recent low.

Copper rallied on the prospects of a strike, but the reality seems to be another story

As a strike that threatens production looms in the copper market, the reaction over recent trading sessions has not been anything like it was in early June.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of nearby September COMEX copper futures highlights, the first threat of a strike at the beginning of June sent the price of copper from lows of $3.0310 on May 30 to highs of $3.3345 on June 7, ten percent higher in seven trading sessions.

As talks between the union and BHP deteriorated, copper has moved from $2.6735 to highs of $2.8670 over five sessions from July 19 through July 25. Copper slipped back to below the $2.75 per pound level on Wednesday, August 1 even though a rejection of management’s offer seems certain and mediation may not be able to prevent a work stoppage. The copper market seems to be ignoring the rising probability of a strike at the world’s biggest mine, as it is concentrating on trade issues between the U.S. and China that could slow the global economy.

LME stocks dropped- The market does not care

Meanwhile, perhaps in preparation for both a strike which could cause the output of copper to slow and a deterioration in the trade dispute, copper stockpiles at the LME have been moving lower. It is likely that consumers are increasing their inventories if supplies become tight.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, copper stocks on the London Metals Exchange declined from around 388,000 tons at the end of March to 254,425 tons as of July 31. While stocks have dropped by 34.4%, they had spiked higher earlier this year and remain above the level at the beginning of 2018 which was around 200,000 tons.

Typically, a sharp drop in inventories would cause buying or at least stability in the price of copper, but the red metal has dropped like a stone since early June as inventories declined.

It’s all about trade for Doctor Copper

The copper market is telling us that it is concerned. As the barometer for global economic health, it is likely that the price action in the red metal that reflects the U.S.-China skirmish over trade that threatens to turn into a trade war. Right now, the next move in the high-stakes chess game over trade appears to be in the hands of U.S. President Trump. China responded to $50 billion in tariffs on their goods with a proportionate response on $50 billion in duties on U.S. goods. President Trump has said he is considering $200 billion in tariffs at 25% on China and may even go to the half-trillion level to cover the entire amount of the trade imbalance each year. The market fears that such a move could trigger both a trade and currency war that would push the world towards a recession.

Therefore, it appears that with the dark cloud of trade disputes hovering over the copper market, strikes at Escondida and other producing properties have become secondary matters. Any settlement in the trade issue could result in a significant relief rally in the copper market that would likely take the price back over $3 per pound. However, the base metal is taking a wait and see approach along with the other nonferrous metals that trade on the LME which have experienced price declines over recent weeks. The prices of aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin have followed copper to the downside.

Volatility is likely to continue to grip the copper market and all of the industrial metals that are the building blocks of infrastructure around the world. Volatility could create a trader’s paradise as daily price ranges are widening. In copper, the most direct route for long and short positions is via the LME forward or COMEX futures markets. However, JJCB is the Barclays Bank PLC iPath B Copper ETN product that replaced the JJC ETN in June. JJCB is still building critical mass at it only trades an average of 4,916 contracts each day as of August 1. Copper producers like BHP, RIO, GLNCY, SCCO, FCX, and others could see lots of price volatility, but labor issues could cause their correlation with the price of the red metal to decline.

The union at Escondida rejected BHP’s offer over recent days, and another mine in Chile voted to strike. The fact that the price of copper has not managed a significant rebound is a sign that trade is hanging as a bearish weight on the red metal. I expect lots of volatility in the copper market. The first level of resistance on the upside stands at $2.8750 with support at the recent low at just below the $2.67 per pound level. Fasten your seatbelts; the copper market could be in for a wild and volatile ride,

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.