My Thoughts On Cummins' Q2 2018 Results

Cummins (CMI) is back. The company not only beat EPS estimates but also raised full-year guidance. This is a good sign for both Cummins and the global economy, given the significance of the company's international operations. The stock soared after the earnings release and is likely to continue its rally along with rising industrial sentiment.

Source: Cummins

Another (Easy) Earnings Beat

Cummins reported EPS of $3.32. This is a 31% increase on a year-on-year basis. Moreover, this number differs a bit from the EPS number you see below ($4.14). $4.14 is used in many financial articles and includes discrete tax items whereas Cummins excludes these numbers. Nonetheless, we see that Cummins has beaten estimates 9 times since the first quarter of 2016. This is quite remarkable because the current economic upswing started in the first quarter of 2016. Analysts have constantly underestimated Cummins's ability to thrive in a strong economic environment.

Source: Estimize

Strength Across The Board

The good thing about the second quarter is that all important numbers showed strength. Sales improved 20.8% which is a new quarterly all-time high. Cost of goods sold, however, outpaced sales. COGS growth came in at 22.6%, which caused gross margins to decline from 24.6% to 23.5% in the second quarter. However, this is where the bad news ends because operating income accelerated 23.2% to $722 million while SG&A growth was at 1.2%. This caused operating margins to improve to 11.8% from 11.5% in Q2 of 2017.

Source: Cummins Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Moving over to the company's business segments (overview below), we quickly see that every key segment had solid growth. Engine sales improved 17% thanks to a 16% increase in non-highway revenues and a 20% increase in off-highway revenues. EBITDA benefited from higher sales volumes and a higher contribution from joint ventures. These gains were partially offset by a $91 million charge for a product campaign.

Source: Cummins Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The distribution segment benefited from stronger demand in North America for new engines and parts & services. Sales also benefited from better pricing. EBITDA margins slightly decreased due to a lower mix of parts sales.

The components segment blew it out of the park with a 30% sales growth rate. International sales increased 22% due to strong growth in Europe and India.

The Outlook Has Been Revised

One of the reasons why I like Cummins is the fact that the stock tends to behave like a macro trading vehicle as the graph below shows. The stock price has a high correlation to the leading economic ISM manufacturing index. The reason is the company's size ($23 billion market cap) and a product portfolio consisting of pro-cyclical machinery 'products.' The company is too big to disconnect itself from the bigger macro trend. There is no way the company is doing well in an environment of slowing economic activities. On the other hand, the company tends to be a real outperformer in times of strong economic growth. Source: TradingView

Not only is the ISM manufacturing index currently close to its highest levels since the early 2000s, we also see that Cummins is massively exploiting this growth trend. Evidence can be seen below. I combined the full-year guidance for 2018 from the first and second quarter. The second quarter can be seen in the upper part of the overview below (marked by the green line).

What we see is that sales growth has gotten a massive upside revision. Engine sales are expected to grow between 17% and 19% compared to previous expectations between 10% and 14%. The same goes for every other segment as well. Margins, on the other hand, are more or less steady which does not really surprise me given the current trend of strong input inflation. Transportation companies are suffering from a massive labor shortage while steel and aluminum prices are rising thanks to strong economic growth and pressure for tariffs.

Source: Cummins Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Overall, total sales are expected to increase between 15% and 17% in 2018 versus previous expectations between 10% and 15%. EBITDA margins are expected to come in between 14.8% and 15.2%. This is 0.6 points below previous expectations.

These lower margins are not a big problem as long as the company turns a strong market environment into strong sales (which they have done so far). Expectations are that the Class 8 truck market is going to grow 29% in 2018 which would indicate that Cummins is likely to increase its top-line growth from current levels. These expectations can be found in the company's second-quarter earnings slides. Add to this that retail sales of heavy duty trucks are growing close to 20% as the graph below shows.

Cummins' stock price increased 4.08% after the earnings release. This is based both on traders' realization that the company is doing much better than traders are giving it credit for, and because industrials are doing better in general (graph below). The ratio spread between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500 is currently rallying again after slowing since January. If this continues, it is highly likely that Cummins gains more momentum and continues its rally towards $170 per share.

Source: TradingView

On the short term, it looks like we could see a breakout from the current downtrend.

These moves are supported by the company's ability to turn high economic sentiment into rock-solid top line and bottom line growth. I am really impressed by the most recent results and did not expect a strong earnings outlook revision to be honest.

I am holding my shares and will start selling once economic sentiment starts slowing significantly. However, at this point there is not enough evidence to make such a call. The risk/reward for a long position after the most recent correction is just too interesting to ignore.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.