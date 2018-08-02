Adesto Technologies (IOTS) CEO Narbeh Derhacobian on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Adesto Technologies' second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I am Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director of Shelton Group, Adesto's Investor Relations firm. Joining me today on the call are Narbeh Derhacobian, Adesto's President and CEO and Ron Shelton, Chief Financial Officer.

Now, before I turn the call over to Narbeh, I would like to remind our listeners that during the course of this conference call, the company will provide financial guidance, projections, comments and other forward-looking statements regarding future market developments, the future financial performance of the company, new products or other matters. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discuss in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, specifically the final prospectus related to our initial public offering, our 10-K and our most recent 10-Q, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Also the company’s press release and management statements during this conference call will include discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures and related GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided in the company’s press release and related current report on Form 8-K, which can be found at the Investor Relations section of Adesto’s website at www.adestotech.com. For those of you unable to listen to the entire call at this time, a recording will be available via webcast on the company’s website.

And now, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Adesto's President and CEO, Narbeh Derhacobian.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thank you, Joel. Welcome, everyone joining us today. Adesto’s revenue in the second quarter was $18.2 million and in line with our preliminary results announcements representing our fifth consecutive quarter of about 30% year-over-year revenue growth. As we mentioned in our announcement, our new DataFlash-L products targeted for smart home applications ramp slower than anticipated in the quarter. We continue to believe this is a growing and healthy market opportunity for us as we saw the sampling activity more than double from 80 in the second half of 2017 to over hundred 170 unique opportunities in the first half of 2018. We continue to get design wins and expect the growth to kick back in later in the year.

We also made solid progress integrating S3 Semiconductors during the quarter with its results at the high-end of our expectations. We remain very excited about the market and content expansion opportunities we are able to pursue globally with the addition of S3 Semiconductors’ broad analog, RF and mixed signal expertise. Also highlighting the quarter was the achievement of another record quarter of design wins for our memory product, further adding to the momentum we have gained over the past year. Contributing to this success was continued execution on our strategy to expand our Q1 OEM customer base, with Standard Serial Flash products. This strategy continues to produce expanded opportunities for our higher value-added solutions at these customers. For example, one of these leading OEMs that we started to get traction with our standard feed/products is now designing us to 20 over 20 different programs and some of these include Fusion and DataFlash higher margin parts. We continue to secure new design wins from Tier 1 OEM customers as well as across other product portfolio further validating the success of our approach.

The second quarter revenue breakdown by verticals for top 20 customers consists of approximately 52% from the industrial market, 35% from consumer. This spike in the consumer segment indicates the penetration into the Tier 1 OEM opportunities that was indicated earlier. Computing, communications, medical and automotive constituted the remaining 13%.

Now, starting with an overview of memory products, our business activities with current and new customers and new customers, remains robust during the second quarter as we secured a record number of design wins. Almost 60% of the design wins in the quarter were with new customers indicating continued expansion of our global footprint. In addition to consumer sector, we continue to see increasing traction in industrial markets with more wins in the global metering platforms, GPS tracking, access control devices as well as sampling activity in the medical and connected health areas and industrial centers.

In fact during the quarter, we had some exciting announcements with customers such as FIBARO and Alexa consumer products. FIBARO is a leading manufacturer of smart home IoT devices and is using our DataFlash-L memories across its product line. Alexa is employing our DataFlash products across its line of dome home security products using the Z-Wave chipset, which incorporates our memory as a standard reference design. We introduced the Fusion family in 2014 for what was then an emerging market in Bluetooth low energy and it became a huge success for Adesto’s driving growth in ‘15 and ‘16 and ‘17. Over the last year, we started to see market shift into higher density 16 megabit and 32 megabit versions for Fusion and hence commenced to bring to market the next generation of higher density Fusion products.

During the second quarter, we received samples for our recently taped-out Fusion HD family. The early silicon from Fusion HD is working well and we expect early samples in Q4 of 2018. Fusion HD is also based on 65-nanometer nodes. Original Fusion was at 110-nanometer node. So, it has a significant better cost structure for us. We are planning to begin sampling Fusion HD with customers in the fourth quarter. Target applications for these devices include fitness and asset trackers, remote control devices and voice-enabled products. In terms of our EcoXiP family, we continue to work closely with our MCU partner, NXP in core marketing activities. NXP will soon be featuring EcoXiP on its partner page website in August and we will also be highlighting these products during NXP Connect roadshow in China and NXP technology days across North America.

Meanwhile, our EcoXip 128 megabit part is moving through internal validation and characterization with excellent results and we expect to have early samples by end of the current quarter. Outside partnership with MCU suppliers like NXP Micro, we are making progress sampling EcoXip and with other system companies as a standalone product. I am happy to announce that we have our first design-in in an audio reference design targeting voice-activated appliances. Customer is finishing its system design and is expected to go to production in second half of 2019 with EcoXip.

During Q2, we sampled 64 kilobit and 128 kilobit Mavriq CM parts in the remaining top camera module manufacturer customers and had another module maker qualified of products. Now, we are in the process of looking for module-makers to secure opportunities with their end customer OEMs for the camera module. As we work to secure our first production orders this year in the camera module market, we also started to look at other opportunities for the Mavriq CM outside the camera module market itself. I am happy to say that we actually have now secured a design win for Mavriq CM in the medical center market. The end application is a continuous glucose monitoring patch. We received our first orders and customer is expected to ramp starting in 2019. We want this socket for low power benefits, form factor benefits as well as the ability of Mavriq CM to withstand medical sterilization conditions.

Additionally, we also recently announced a licensing agreement with Dongbu HiTek who has licensed our proprietary CBRAM resistive RAM technology for its 180-nanometer and mixed signal manufacturing process, with an option to expand to 130-nanometer and 90-nanometer nodes as well. Dongbu HiTek has been evaluating the maturity of our CBRAM technology for almost 1 year and by choosing Adesto to partner with and putting in place an aggressive plan to ramp in their fab has validated our claim that we have a leading position in resistive RAM technology. This is a royalty bearing agreement once the technology is brought up in their fab.

Now, I would like to provide an update on our integration of S3 Semiconductors as well as our progress on our ASIC division in the quarter. As I mentioned, revenues from S3 Semi in this first partial quarter of contribution came in at the high-end of our expectation. Active ASIC programs today include one for satellite communication, which is expected to go to production in the second half of ‘19 and ASIC for a mobile medical application again expected to go into production in second half of ‘19 and an ASIC for broadband wireless application for broadband to residential and commercial markets. Our high-performance data converter IP is also being ported for an ultra-power MCU at 22-nanometer node as well as an LTE-based IoT device customer.

Looking at our ASIC pipeline opportunities, we have significant opportunities in several emerging and growing markets, including next-generation consumer voice-based appliances as well as additional satellite communication for broadband to home markets. We have also begun creating revenue synergies with our ASIC group in Europe and North America, where we have a strong solid industrial customer base we have started to explore opportunities by engaging in a targeted way with our current customers from the memory site. We believe these engagements will lead to further enhancement of our growth rate for the ASIC business with Adesto’s reputation as a reliable cheap supplier and supporting the ASICs chip business and with S3 Semi’s reputation of delivering high-quality and cost effective solutions to these end-markets.

In addition to integration, we are diligently working to close the Echelon acquisition in the third quarter following the approval by Echelon’s shareholders. Our recently completed equity offering provides the necessary capital to fund this transaction. Together, these two acquisitions greatly expand Adesto’s serve addressable market, product portfolio and content opportunities across the IoT space specifically in the industrial market. The combination of three organizations under one roof set the foundation of the company as solutions become absolutely relevant on how IoT needs to be implemented from grounds-up, especially in the industrial segment.

In summary, last 6 months have been very transformative for Adesto, while continuing to build on our success in expanding our memory business with design wins and Tier 1 OEM penetrations across different IoT applications in the different sectors we are entering the second half of 2018 with more dimensions to our opportunities. With the integration of our newly acquired ASIC division well underway, we are also seeing equal excitement from our customers and channel partners. Clearly, the solid foundation for growth will be enhanced further by the acquisition of Echelon, which is expected to close in the coming months.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ron to review the second quarter financial results and third quarter guidance before opening the call to questions.

Ron Shelton

Thanks, Narbeh and thanks everyone for joining this afternoon. Before I begin my commentary, I wanted to remind all of you that our results for the second quarter include the operations of S3 since May 9, which is the day we closed. So, that’s approximately half the quarter.

Revenue in the second quarter was $18.2 million, that’s up 35.6% from the $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 and up approximately 18.8% from $15.3 million last quarter. Gross margins in the second quarter, was 42.7% as compared to 50.1% in the second quarter of 2017 and 46.9% last quarter. As Narbeh mentioned and as we have discussed in the past, we continue to use our standard Serial Flash memory products to establish and expand our relationships with new and existing Tier 1 OEM customers.

Consistent with our previous comments, as revenue with these customers continues to grow our overall product mix and margins may fluctuate from one quarter to the next. However, we are seeing these major accounts adopting higher margin products and this should lead to a long-term positive margin impact on a consolidated basis going forward that is reflected in our gross margin guidance for the third quarter. GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter were $11.7 million that’s compared to $8.3 million in the prior year quarter and $8.1 million last quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $8.3 million as compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $7.4 million last quarter.

Now, as we look at non-GAAP OpEx in a little more detail, R&D expenses were $4.0 million, that’s compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $3.4 million in the prior quarter. We are continuing to focus on R&D resources on market opportunities that we believe can drive near-term revenue contribution, while also positioning us for growth later in 2018 and into 2019 from new product family such as EcoXip and Maveriq. And with our S3 acquisition, we are making additional investments in system chip design to drive top line growth and higher margins from volume sales of advanced IoT ASICs.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $2.9 million that’s compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter last year and $2.5 million last quarter. Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $3.4 million as compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.6 million last quarter. Stock-based comp in the second quarter was $720,000, amortization of intangible assets was $687,000, depreciation and amortization was $574,000 and interest expense was approximately $1.2 million. Accounting for all of these items, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was a positive $100,000 compared to positive $100,000 in the second quarter of 2017 and a positive $300,000 last quarter.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $5.1 million or a loss of $0.24 per share, that’s compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or a loss of $0.11 per share in the second quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.05 per share in the prior quarter. Second quarter non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million or a loss of $0.08 per share compared to a net loss of $500,000 or $0.03 per share in the second quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $400,000 or $0.02 per share in the prior quarter. Share count used to compute second quarter 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP results was 21.4 million shares.

In terms of the balance sheet, we used cash in operations this quarter of approximately $5.5 million that was due largely to a sequential increase of $3.8 million in inventory, which was driven primarily by two factors. The first, we engaged in a last time buy of products manufactured using a process node that’s being discontinued and secondly, we started hearing higher levels of inventory for high-volume products for which we are anticipating revenue growth going forward. Our targeted inventory turns were a minimum of 4x and we expect to reach those levels again within the next two to three quarters. We ended the quarter with $7.9 million in cash and subsequent to quarter end we raised more than $43 million in additional capital, which is necessary to complete our proposed purchase of Echelon, which is subject to close later this quarter. Accounts receivable was $17.2 million at the end of the quarter, that’s up from $12.2 million in the first quarter and days sales outstanding was 51 days and that’s slightly above our targeted 45 days.

Now, let me turn to our guidance for the third quarter of 2018. As we mentioned earlier, we expect that the Echelon acquisition will close later this quarter, but for purposes of guidance, we are excluding our Echelon activities. Revenue is expected to range between $19 million and $21 million and represents approximately a 32% increase year-over-year at the midpoint. This will be our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth of more than 30%. Gross margins for the third quarter expected to range between 45% and 48%.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to range between $11.1 million and $11.4 million and non-GAAP operating expenses between $9.2 million and $9.5 million. Stock-based comp in the third quarter will be approximately $900,000, amortization of intangible assets will be approximately $1 million and depreciation and amortization will be approximately $650,000. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $1.4 million and that includes about $0.4 million associated with amortizing fair value warrants, which we issued in connection with the credit facility. Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 29.3 million shares for the third quarter.

So, lastly, I wanted to talk a little about our outlook for Q4, which will give you a sense for why we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us. Of course, in this discussion, the underlying assumption is that the Echelon acquisition will close in the third quarter and assuming that’s the case we would expect revenues in the fourth quarter to increase by more than 65% over the $16.2 million in revenue we reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, we also expect pro forma gross margins to be approximately 50%. And as you know we have previously disclosed and discussed cost synergies that we expect to be able to change related to the acquisition. And as we work through those, we will become a larger growing more profitable company providing a broader set of solutions across more than 2,000 customers with the focus on the industrial sector. This in turn will drive a financial model that over time should provide the operating and EBITDA margins of more than 20%.

So with that, we will open the call for questions.

Our first question comes from Karl Ackerman with Cowen & Company.

Karl Ackerman

Good afternoon, gentlemen. I had two questions. So, I had a first question on S3. So it sounds like S3 is growing better than you initially expected and I think one of the primary catalysts of that deal has been the acknowledgment that you have a better opportunity to drive wins of the company’s custom ASIC chips to Tier 1 industrial OEMs, could you talk about that progress there today and how we should think about that business opportunity as we move into the back half of 2018? And I have a follow-up please.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Okay, yes, hi, this is Narbeh. Yes, so as we indicated even prior to completing the acquisition of S3, we talked about exactly what you said. When we were doing our diligence with S3, we saw that the opportunities that they were able to close were far fewer than the opportunities that were in the pipeline and the number one reason that they were unable to close on especially on some of the Tier 1 industrial customers, that’s because they didn’t have a reputation as a chip supplier and that’s where we saw potential revenue synergy between the two companies. I also said that the worst thing we can do is to basically complete the acquisition and open the floodgates of our 2000 plus customers over half of which are in industrial space to start complete blanket approach of expanding the opportunities for S3. So what we said we will do is we will do it in a very targeted way. So specifically, if you look at the profiles of basic deals that they are very good in terms of delivering and also very good in terms of quality and cost performance metrics, it falls in the category where if we look at our customer base, especially our top 50 customer base, there is a half a dozen to a dozen or so customers, these are large industrial companies that would be target to go first. So, what we have done so far is that we have opened the channel discussions with roughly 4 of these customers, 2 in the North America and 2 in Europe to start that engagement. These things usually take time, again these are industrial customers and it’s an ASIC opportunity. So that process has begun and we report any milestone that has occurred – that would occur on that in the coming quarters. So, we are executing on the plan that we will do and initial reaction from the customers and the channels again I indicated has been very positive as we have added this dimensionality to our portfolio.

Karl Ackerman

I appreciate that. I guess moving over to gross margins for a moment, I think one of the headwinds on gross margins this quarter was both the mix and uplift of Serial Flash both as the overall portion of the combined company and also within Serial Flash. It sounds like you are reducing the cost of your Fusion products from a lithography shrink, but are there any other product families we should expect you to reduce your fixed costs over the next few quarters that would drive margins from here? Thank you.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes, so that’s a good question. I indicated that if you look at our revenue makeup, we have a spike in the consumer side up, that’s 35%. So I want to also indicate that the margin pressure is not coming necessarily from a sector or is not coming from a product line, it’s a combination of the product line and the particular customer within the consumer space. Just to give you an example if I go back to Q4 of 2017, I believe we reported our consumer business was about 40% bigger than what it is – what it was last quarter, but our gross margin was actually 49% for that quarter. So, we are able to actually extract good gross margin in the consumer space even with our standard products definitely with Fusion and Data Flash and other products. But every, while we started to embark into this path to get business from these Tier 1 OEMs, I did indicate that the way to go in there is basically to go in as with our standard products, one of several suppliers get a market share become as a valued certified supplier and then you start to get either engagement, which is what’s happening today. But that first initial step obviously to go in and get your footprint inside the door has margin pressure and that’s what transpired in Q2 and you saw the margin pressure. So on cost reduction question, yes, Fusion HD again a 65-nanometer, those new products makes sense, 16 and 32 megabit, but the ones that we are selling today with good gross margins is actually not cost effective to migrate us into those nodes. Memory is a funny thing that’s depending on the density of the chip, you have a sweet spot where it’s the most cost effective fab and wafer price that you can get and sometimes when you migrate to a more advanced node unlike logic, you are not able to shrink all parts of it to get the cost reduction. As the density gets bigger, then it makes sense to move to a certain point. It didn’t make sense for the 16 and 32 Fusion to be done at one 10-nanometer, that would have been horrible margin. So when we saw this market emerging about a year ago, we made a push that okay going forward on 16 and 32 we migrated into that node. We did something similar to this with the Data Flash about 1.5 years, years ago to maintain the cost on that. So we do monitor that and we do the shift based on what makes sense from particular product family, particular events at the cost perspective.

Karl Ackerman

Perfect. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mike Walkley with Canaccord Genuity.

Joshua Reilly

Hey, guys. This is Josh for Mike. I believe you talked about a record number of design wins in the quarter, can you talk a little bit about how broad-based those are across the product lines or just give us some more color on that?

Narbeh Derhacobian

For the design wins?

Joshua Reilly

Yes.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes, one second, I will – yes, so first of fall, as we indicated in the quarter, roughly 50% of the design wins came from new customers, right. And from an end market perspective, we had this quarter about 50% were in the consumer, 20% were in industrial and about 30% were in the rest in communication, automotive and computing.

Joshua Reilly

Okay, great. And then just another question on gross margin, it sounds like the issue in Q2 there was kind of a one-off for the year, do you expect any other new large customers throughout the year, where this could happen again or do you just kind of see that as a large one-off issue?

Ron Shelton

Go ahead, Josh. It’s Ron. Look, I think it was a one-off issue this quarter and we have been pretty consistent with the commentary. I mean, we are going to continue to go after large OEM Tier 1 customers, right and in this case, it was one – we are not in a position to say it couldn’t happen again, I think there are some very large companies that we want as customers and we are going to go after them. Now, the fact is, I mean, this quarter though you did see the bounce back for Q3 you are using it bounce back in the margins, but again I think as we gained scale, these types of things will have much, much less of an impact on the results right.

Joshua Reilly

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Rajvindra Gill with Needham & Company.

Rajvindra Gill

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. Question on the Q4 guidance, so if it’s 65% year-over-year growth from last year, that implies a contribution of close to $3.7 million from Echelon, just want to make sure that is kind of accurate? And if I kind of strip out Echelon and S3 for Q4 compared to Q4 of last year, it implies that the core business is growing about 20%, 21%, so just wanted to make sure I am all set with those kind of figures?

Ron Shelton

Yes, so, hey, Raj, it’s Ron. I think I would – the intent of Q4 guidance wasn’t to give that granular. Right, I think what it was – what we are trying to do was give you and others a sense for like what’s the business going to look like when all this is done. And we expect it to close in Q3 and we are looking at a consolidated basis. And what we have said is we think it’s 65% higher than Q4. Once it closes, we will – and we have been consistent with this, we will come to the market with some fairly detailed commentary on what the combined company looks like. But again I think the idea was to deploying out that like there is significantly larger coming off Q4 to margins approximately I said 50%, so it’s starting with the 5, it’s a really good customer base and it’s going to be profitable and that’s what we are driving for. So that was the intent. Again, I think with respect to, if you want to break it down by product line, I think the way to think about the business right now is what we have talked about last quarter in the pre-announce, where we have seen probably a little bit of a push-out in the smart home market, those Narbeh talked about in his comments and there is significant activity there. So, I think that’s going to be a really strong healthy market for us. So I just pushed that a little bit.

Rajvindra Gill

Yes, I appreciate that. But looking into 2019, I think Echelon historically has done about $32 million, $33 million of revenue, so how should we thinking about ‘019 when it comes to kind of contribution from Echelon and S3?

Ron Shelton

So look I appreciate what we are trying to get to here, but Echelon hasn’t closed right. And I think until that, I mean, they are still an independent company and they are going to run that way. I think they have had a historical run-rate. And I think if people are trying to think about ‘19 and how to model it and I am not going to tell people how to do that. I mean I think, they are public in their numbers that are out there. And then I think again what we are trying to communicate to you and others is look, when the companies are together and we expect that to be in Q4, it’s a much, much different looking company than it is today.

Rajvindra Gill

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Suji Desilva with ROTH Capital.

Suji Desilva

Hi, Narbeh. Hi, Ron. Perhaps a clarification on Standard Serial Flash, what percent of memory revenue is it maybe in the second quarter and what’s the mix of end-markets for Standard Serial Flash versus the overall memory business just to get a feel there?

RonShelton

Yes, hey, Suji, it’s Ron. So I think by overall percentage look, historically Data Flash has been in the 70% range right. I think this quarter it came down about 10% and most of that went to the standard flash. Now in terms of end-markets, I think it’s you would say most of it is consumer oriented. And again I think Narbeh pointed out within that segment, there is one customer in particular that had quite a large influence on the margin profile this quarter.

Suji Desilva

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And am I correct to understand the balance sheet, the inventory increase was similar for that, is going to be for that large customer or what end-market or customers if not as the inventory increase plans to be?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes. So, there are a couple of things going on. So, one, we manufacture – we were manufacturing some product in an older process node and in that process node those being discontinued, so that’s part of it. So we are building up the inventory for those products. And then the second one is, yes, there is inventory for high running products, some of which are the ones, some of which are for the consumer company that we talked about and others are kind of broadly, it’s – it could be DataFlash products, it could be anything as the high running product that we want to have, lot higher levels of inventory for.

Suji Desilva

Okay, great. And then last question on S3, for these industrial customers you are targeting to cross-sell, who is combination supplier there today?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Okay. So in terms of where S3 plays is there – what they do is they won’t necessarily in replacing an ASIC supplier. So, usually these companies, when it makes sense to go into an ASIC is that when you are running a system that is using off-the-shelf products, whether it’s a standard general purpose microcontroller with a combination of analog, mixed signal other components inside or it’s a FPGA based system. And the volumes start with a certain level depending on the economics of that particular system, it doesn’t make sense anymore to buy off-the-shelf products. That’s where an ASIC play happens. So none of the opportunities with our industrial customers are replacing another ASIC, we are actually going in and looking – bidding for the business in terms of opportunities for a new system that they are developing or they have a cost reduction of an existing system that’s being run. But typically I indicated in the past that if you look at the ASIC word itself, you have the ASIC companies that are tied to foundries whose main purpose is to really drive volumes, later on volumes basically if you focus on consumer markets and communication markets, those are dry semiconductor, TSMC as a company called GUC, UMC’s Faraday. So, those are very digital heavy sort of ASIC that they run. This is not where we are playing. We are playing in an area where the ASIC itself is heavily RF and mixed signal and analog with digital, but if you look at balance the two, it’s less of a digital plate and more of an analog and mixed signal plate. And this tends to be usually be found in industrial applications, command and control applications, machine to machine communication applications.

Suji Desilva

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Gary Mobley with Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Good afternoon, gentlemen. I wanted to start out with a question about clarifying revenue contribution from S3 in the quarter, am I correct in assuming that as we contribute about $1.6 million in Q2?

Narbeh Derhacobian

No, Gary, I think in the release as indicated is about $2 million.

Gary Mobley

$2 million, okay. Alright, so based on your preliminary Q4 guidance and your Q3 guidance, it seems as though the core Adesto business, the memory business is growing low single-digit to mid single-digit percent sequentially in the second half of the year and historically it’s been more in line with 5% to 10%, you spoke about some softness or some delayed ramp in the smart home market, but are you seeing some weakness in the European smart meter market as there is a transition, generational transition going on there in that market and is it that impacting you as well?

Narbeh Derhacobian

We don’t see that in the meter market. In fact, we continued to secure with our top customers, continue to secure pure design wins, new opportunities and again from a revenue contribution perspective, they end up for being the top 5, top 7 customers consistently moving every quarter up and down slightly. Now in terms of the growth look, if you think about what we said in the specifically related to the DataFlash-L market, right, the smart home market, and if you kind of do look at what we were expecting going into the second half, it’s essentially we are seeing about a quarter of push-out on the – overall on the memory business in general primarily coming from the DataFlash-L. We have done a lot of work last year as I indicated second half we have 80 and just from the sampling activities, 80 sampling activities in ‘17, first half this market is not going away yet more than double of those sampling activities. So, market is where we believe there is still some inventory in the channel led by us by some of the older designs that are being rolled out, but we just had an interim with the main customer who is driving the reference design on that a few weeks ago and they are extremely bullish, even more bullish than before on that end-market opportunity. So, we think this is just a push-out and we have no evidence to say otherwise on that. So, that commentary I think should kind of go well with whatever analysis you did on the first versus second half.

Gary Mobley

Okay. I had a question about the CBRAM license agreement with Dongbu, is there any high margin NRE, non-recurring engineering fee associated with that ahead of us perhaps in the third quarter?

Narbeh Derhacobian

We haven’t outlined the detail of the agreement, but the agreements involves basically like a standard licensing agreement, it does involve an upfront licensing fee as well as potentially some like you said NRE activity and then at the end, there is a royalty bearing, wafer level royalty bearing agreements.

Gary Mobley

Alright. Thank you, guys.

Our next question comes from Aman Gulani with B. Riley.

Aman Gulani

Thanks for taking my question. How do you expect the mix of Standard Serial Flash sort of evolve over time in the coming quarters and then also what are you seeing in terms of pricing trends for low density flash memory?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Low-density flash memory pricing is again when you say low density on, I am personally referring to anything below 8-megabit, 16-megabit, but pricing is very stable. We have seen this over the last 3 to 4 years, because there is no new capacity coming online, there is no new fabs and not necessarily new suppliers coming at those densities that is going to change the supply and demand. We are finally seeing demand is very robust to introduce, again, if I remember the commodity flash, introduce IoT ramping in the different sectors. In terms of standard flash again, we are expecting that remember I want to again emphasize that the low margin pressure is not coming just from standard flash, if that’s right, it’s coming from a combination of a strategy to go in Tier 1 with the standard flash as the reference to go inside the Tier 1 then to be able to expand the business index. So that business – that particular business that created the low margin pressure, I am expecting it not to as we talk about the margins bouncing back next quarter. That is going to grow. But this is the way that we are penetrating these Tier 1 OEMs. And I look in the future, it’s possible that again there will be a quarter, where for product mix that our memory gross margin will start to move around. In the long-term, if I look at my non-Tier 1 OEM and non-standard product margins, those margins are very healthy. They are staying where they are there, close to the top end of our corporate average that we have been reporting. So from that perspective, really this is truly a combination of product mix and a customer mix that has come together for future.

Aman Gulani

Got it. Thank you. I will pass it on.

Our next question comes from Gus Richard with Northland.

Gus Richard

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. I was hoping you help me how to think about gross margins with just a combined S3 and Adesto, is it a broader range, I know it would obviously be dependent on mix, but what would be the range going forward if I just assume those two companies glued together?

Narbeh Derhacobian

S3 and Adesto, what you are seeing today is for Q3 the guidance is just S3 and Echelon and that’s what the partial bounce back I think from what we saw in Q2 S3 and Adesto might. I think going forward again it’s historically our long-term model for the memory business itself it’s been 45 to 50. So I think if as memory gets back into that range, you should expect margins to trend higher. And as S3 becomes a bigger part of the business and moving them higher more quickly, but right now I think it will over time start pushing towards the 50 mark.

Gus Richard

Got it. And then on the Mavriq, do you guys expect the design win in the camera module this year or can you give a little bit of color do you expect somebody to get to production?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes, that’s our expectation, Gus and today we have opportunities in the middle of the year, end of Q1 beginning of Q2 on the 64-kilobits, one that we actually got first qualified, but that was on a price that we didn’t want to take that one opportunity. So, we sort of pushed that out to the side and the customer went with generic I believe from supplier from China. 128-kilobit, we think there is a lot more opportunity in that price points which is going to be very much more attractive for us. And again, if you remember when I said about the camera module, really 64-kilobit is to basically get the part in the door, 128-kilobit is very good gross margin and as the market shifts to 256K, it’s going to be very, very high gross margin for the part. So, again, I am expecting to get – that’s our target to get a design win this year in that and we know the product was, we know it’s been qualified with at least two module-makers half of their grade and now we are also sampling with some of the rest of the module-makers that we are targeted and some of these are the ones that are more 128 kb. So, I will report on that in the next earnings call.

Gus Richard

Great, thanks. And then a final one for me, you sort of put out sort of an expectation for Q4 when you combined Echelon and I just want to make sure I understand it’s you are expecting that combined entity with a full quarter of Echelon to be up 65% relative to Q4 of ‘17. Did I understand that correctly?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes, I think what we said was again that we would expect it to be up at least 65% over the Adesto reported results for Q4 last year.

Gus Richard

Got it, okay. Thank you very much. Appreciate you answering the questions.

I show no further questions in queue. So I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Derhacobian for closing remarks.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thanks for participation on today’s call. Before closing today’s call, I want to mention that we will be attending the Canaccord Conference in Boston next week, the Jefferies Conference in Chicago later in the month, and both the ROTH IoT Corporate Access Day as well as the Gateway Conference in San Francisco on September 5 and 6 respectively. And for those of you participating in the upcoming Loop Capital TMT Silicon Valley Bus Tour, we look forward to seeing you. We are at our facility. We will have refreshments here. And finally, please contact the Shelton Group if you would like to meet with us at any of these events. Thanks again for joining us on today’s call and we look forward to providing further updates next quarter. Operator, you may now disconnect. Thank you.

