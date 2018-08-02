Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) CEO Fusen Chen on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Joseph Elgindy - Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Initiatives

Fusen Chen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lester Wong - General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steve Cohen - Cowen

Craig Ellis - B Riley FBR

Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson

David Duley - Steelhead Securities

Operator

Joseph Elgindy

Thank you, Roya. Welcome, everyone, to Kulicke & Soffa's Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are; Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lester Wong, General Counsel and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

For those of you have not received a copy of today's results the release as well as the latest investor presentation are both available in the Investor Relation section of our website at investor.kns.com

These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from what is indicated in those forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the risks associated with Kulicke & Soffa that could affect our future results and financial condition, please refer to our recent SEC filings specifically the 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017.

I would now like to turn the call over to Fusen Chen for the business overview. Please go ahead, Fusen.

Fusen Chen

Thanks, Joe. Before discussing this quarter's performance, I wanted to highlight a few take away from our recent Analyst Day held on July 10. In summary, multiple gross opportunities, diverse end markets, our product production and the organizational alignment have enabled us to provide long-term financial targets.

Over the past ten years, the bonding equipment market has increased by roughly 7.5% annually. By the end of fiscal 2021, our goals are to exceed market growth by growing revenue at an average rate of 9% to 11%. We have a diverse set of growth opportunities stemming from a diverse set of end market.

We categorize as general semiconductor in the LED, automotive and the industrial and the advanced packaging. Roughly half of our growth expectations are anticipated to support capacity expansion. The other half targets new capabilities. We also adjust our capital allocation targets during the Analyst Day.

Over the long-term, from announcement of our 2014 repurchase programs through the recent June 2018 quarter, while we aggressively repurchase shares, we returned approximately $175 million of capital or above 37% of operational cash flow. By 2021, we intend to increase shareholder return through most dividends and the share repurchase through 50% of operational cash flow.

In the June quarter, we initiated a dividend of $0.12 per share and acquired $42.5 million in open market share repurchase. We're committed to creating and delivering long-term value. With that said, I'll now like to briefly discuss our June quarter's performance.

During the quarter we generated $268.8 million of revenue and a strong gross margin of 47.2%. Combined with our lean operational model, we drove an operating profit of $64.5 million equivalent to an operating margin of 24%.

Revenue for the quarter increased 10.2% from the same period in the prior year and 21.2% sequentially. Mostly the improvements were largely driven by increased demand for our capital equipment. Gross margin coming in at 47.4%, gross profit dollars of 127 million represents an increase of nearly 28% from the prior period and over 11% from the same period in the prior year.

This higher than expected gross margin was due primarily to product mix, Lester will provide some additional insights shortly. Sequentially capital equipment increased by 29.5%, this increase was supported by strong and the incremental demand for our higher performance ball bonding tools at major OSAT as well as incremental demand for semiconductor and the automotive wedge bonding equipment.

During the quarter we were established as tool [indiscernible] at a major OSAT and also recognized revenue for one APAMA Thermo-Compression system. We also received additional follow on orders for several APAMA TCB systems supporting high volume production for new capability in mobile.

Within APS, our strategy in attraction company to be positive. Although, reported revenue had sequentially decline into the June quarter, this decrease was uniquely driven by our APS business where we recognized system outrage in the major part in the capital equipment segment.

All other APS business have remained consistent from the strong March quarter. Going forward we continue to be very focused on our ever pretty enhanced our recurring revenue basis business. And we maintain our goal of increasing APS towards 30% of our total revenue into the long-term.

I'll now like to turn the call over to Lester Wong who will cover this quarter's financial review in greater detail. Lester?

Lester Wong

Thank you, Fusen. My remarks today will refer to GAAP results unless noted. Net revenue for the quarter $268.8 million, strong gross margins of 47.2% generated $127 million of gross profit.

Gross margins exceeded our prior expectations largely due to product mix. A lower relative proportion of LED tool, w higher relative proportion of performance ball bonding, wedge bonding and also advanced packaging tools.

Back to our June quarter results, we generated $64.5 million of operating income, which represent 24% operating margin. Going forward, we're maintaining the existing operating model of $53 million of fixed quarterly expense plus 5% to 7% of variable expense tied to revenue.

Tax expense for the quarter was $7.3 million and we continue to maintain the 15% effective tax rate target going forward.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the June quarter with a total cash and investment position of $621.2 million or $8.81 on a per share basis. As Fusen mentioned, during the quarter we deployed $42.6 million in open market share repurchases and also booked $0.12 dividend which was paid in the September quarter.

On a book value per share basis, we closed the June quarter with $12.55 an increase of approximately $0.23 from the March quarter.

Working capital defined as accounts receivable inventory less accounts payable, increased by $40.6 million to $301.2 million. From a DSO perspective, our day sales outstanding decreased from 91 days to 86 days. Our day sales inventory decreased from 86 days to 71 days and days of accounts payable decreased from 60 days to 50 days.

Finally, I want to mention a few words on our capital allocation process. Over the past five years we have completed two acquisitions to help expand outside markets. We purchased approximately 21% of current shares outstanding. Developed a portfolio of advanced packaging products and sourced new opportunities in the areas such as next generation LED.

Our recently announced dividend of $0.12 per quarter, add structure to our capital return process. This new dividend program which had inaugural pay off on July 16, 2018 will consume approximately $33 million of cash annually and it's largely funded through our fairly consistent APS segment and supplements our ongoing open market repurchase program.

Additionally, in early July our Board of Directors extended the existing share repurchase authorization by an additional $100 million.

This concludes the financial review portion of our call. I'll now turn the discussion back over to Fusen for September quarter business outlook.

Fusen Chen

Thanks, Lester. Since late in our fiscal 2015 year, seasonality of our business has shift and we experienced and average sequential revenue decline, September over June quarter of approximately 23%. In addition, we're also seeing some softness in mobile and the memory market, which has a result in some delay in investments by our customers.

We're targeting September quarter revenue to be between $118 million to $119 million. The midpoint of our guidance represents an approximately 14% decrease over the same period in the prior year and will still result in a full fiscal year revenue of approximately $890 million representing revenue growth of approximately 10% over fiscal 2017.

We believe this current market dynamic is short-term and that we remain confident as we look ahead into fiscal 2019. We continue to be extremely focused on executing on new revenue opportunities stemming from capacity addition, shares gain and the new capability in general semiconductor in LED, automotive and the advanced packaging markets.

During SEMICON West three weeks ago, we introduced our high accuracy flip chip tool Katalyst, which add an additional mass referral offering to our growing advanced packaging portfolio. This tool increased our logic in the memory exposure, supporting end markets such as mobile application process, [indiscernible] and the artificial intelligence.

Our team also continued to seek out new opportunities in the emerging Thermo-Compression market. Our recent APAMA TCB win highlight the promising higher volume adaption of TCB technology and also our competitiveness within this emerging market opportunity. This recent TCB win combined with our ongoing initiative in ball bonding, high accuracy flip chip, next generation LED and also opportunity within APS provide us with additional assurance to deliver on our longer term and aggressive financial target.

Despite the current market softness, we remain very confident in the fundamental of the industry, the fundamental of our business and our ability to create and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now be happy to take up questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Chris Tankard [ph] with Cowen. Please proceed.

Steve Cohen

Hi, this is Steve Cohen on behalf of Chris. Had a couple questions and starting with the first one. I was wondering Fusen that you could provide some more color on the September quarter guidance in terms of the trends that you're seeing or expecting for your ball bonder business and also for your wedge bonder business.

Fusen Chen

The trend into September quarter or December quarter?

Steve Cohen

This current September quarter guidance that you just provided.

Fusen Chen

I see. As I stated, I think we see actually vision demand in the wedge bonded and the ball bonded and the demands are from auto-set company and these are for very high end ball bonder and wedge bonder.

Steve Cohen

And I guess in terms of the guidance -

Fusen Chen

Okay, so for Q4 actually as I mentioned, we experience a little bit soft market actually in the mobile and also in the memory. So as a result I think there are some actually request from some of the customers to push all the delivery from September quarter to December quarter and major accessible on them.

Steve Cohen

Got you and then I guess as a follow up -

Fusen Chen

And also as I mentioned I think we have a very unique seasonality since later part of 2015 from June quarter into September quarter. I think the revenue declines generally 23%. So I think this is unique to us. It's a unique seasonality, but in terms of softness in the mobile and memory market I think it's not unique to us.

Steve Cohen

Okay, got you and just a quick follow up. Can you tell us what percentage of your sales in the June quarter was from advanced packaging?

Fusen Chen

Okay, actually the definition of our advanced packaging of course is dedicated to - we have our TCB and later we introduced flip chip, we also have a stop on pin [ph] and if we also count all advanced memory packaging as well as ball bonding as IP, I think we are looking at about 16% logged into our revenue.

Steve Cohen

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Craig Ellis of B Riley FBR. Please proceed.

Craig Ellis

Yeah, thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the very strong execution in the quarter too. The first question I wanted to ask you since noted that there were some customers that have requested tools to be delivered in the December quarter rather than the September quarter, but can you just talk about the visibility that you have in other parts of your business such as automotive and other areas and the confidence that you have in the other parts of the $180 million guidance?

Fusen Chen

Well, I think Craig; personally I believe this is a short-term phenomenon. As I mentioned, I think I have very strong confidence in the fundamental of the industry and currently we have a multiple product, multiple technology to travel across all these industries and also have very strong confidence on the fundamental of our business. In majority of semiconductor I see finished products were used around as a tool to do packaging and we are the leader in ball bonder and also wedge bonder. In the mean time we export a lot of those packs in advanced packaging and also other areas. So I'm confident, I think we made the layer for the industry and we are suffering maybe a short-term phenomenon. So I believe - we are very, very confident toward the guidance and we're quite confident move ahead into 2019.

Craig Ellis

Okay, that's helpful. Secondly, you mentioned your view of seasonality for the September quarter. As you look ahead to the December quarter, what's the company's view of typical December seasonality since some quarters revenues can move up, some quarters they can move down?

Fusen Chen

Okay, so if I remember I think in the past few years, I think Q4 and our Q1 relatively suffer and that we have a strong Q2 and a Q3, that's the pattern we establish. And we discussed the seasonality, I think for us I'm confident the seasonality has less impact to us, is less significant because we diversify our business. But however, I think seasonality is always there. The biggest - I think the strongest sign for seasonality I think is from June to our September quarter.

Craig Ellis

Okay, got it. And then tying in the guidance for the September quarter with the recently established longer term target model, the longer term target model really signals 9% to 11% annual growth that the guidance would imply I think 14% year-on-year decline. So when do you think the business will be back to year-on-year growth, would it be in the December quarter Fusen or would it be in the March quarter or sometime there after?

Fusen Chen

Well, I think it will be a lot to do with what - it's on uncertain period, right. I think we have short-term uncertainty and it's really not unique to us and hopefully this kind of, for example tension can be resolved by itself in the next couple of quarters. Then, hopefully Q4 can be a high of what's planned, so again I think this is not unique to us. This probably is for whole industry, but I'm hopeful this can be very short-term. Q4 hopefully we'll go up, the latest I think Q2 that means the March quarter will be a strong quarter for us.

Craig Ellis

Got it and certainly we've heard other companies talking about smarphones and memory, just getting a few questions in for Lester. Lester particularly strong gross margins in the quarter, was there anything in the quarter that was onetime in nature that wouldn't recur in the September quarter?

Lester Wong

Hi, Craig. Not really, I think the high gross margin as we indicated was mainly driven by the mix. We had less LED ball bonders and much more high performance ball and wedge bonder, so our gross margin is pretty tied to the mix of our business and right now we don't see the mix changing significantly. I think we're still looking towards the guidance we usually provide for the year of around 45% gross margin.

Craig Ellis

Got it and then lastly on operating expense, it was much better than I had expected and it looked like it outperformed the variable expense model. So there too, what accounted for the excess performance and would any of those things be more structural than temporal and therefore carry into either the September quarter or into further in the second half of the year? Thanks Lester.

Lester Wong

Craig, I think there's a little bit of both. Structurally I think as we discussed on Analyst Day and Susan has emphasized since she joined the company, we're doing down cost reduction and trying to get leaner. The temporal effort in terms of in higher volume quarters are again OpEx, the variable OpEx about 5% and 7% does allow us the fixed cost actually always as not as high. So I think it's a little bit of mix, sorry of both, but I think the cost reduction obviously will continue into the September quarter and going forward.

Craig Ellis

Thanks for the help guys.

Lester Wong

Thanks, Craig.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tom Diffely with D.A. Davidson. Please proceed.

Tom Diffely

Yes, thank you. First, I was kind of curious what your outlook is on the automotive side and if you could just press the IC automotive part of market as well as the battery, the EV battery side?

Fusen Chen

So Tom you're talking about September quarter?

Tom Diffely

Well, just over the next couple of quarters, yeah. September will be helpful but I was thinking more to next few quarters.

Fusen Chen

Okay, so I think automotive is always very strong for us and in the Analyst Day we categorized our business into few segment, one is general semi automotive and one is the advanced packaging. So we believe auto in this year probably will be about 24% over our total revenue and will continue to be very strong. And the short-term impact we're suffering is I think is more related to capacity. So this will be impacted related to both on general semiconductor.

Tom Diffely

Yeah, and then what about on the battery side, I know that can be quite lumpy?

Fusen Chen

Actually, we are tool record [ph] for a major EV company and a lot of people, for example in China actually also are [indiscernible] technology. So in the meantime I think we also received a strong demand from China.

Tom Diffely

Okay, great.

Fusen Chen

So we believe which bonders we want to play out here we'll continue to do.

Tom Diffely

Okay. Yeah and there are lessons which one helps set some seasonally in the fourth calendar quarter? So I guess looking at your customer based you with the consolidation of the two largest players how is that players is that impacted your market at all?

Fusen Chen

Well actually we didn't see a lot. I think there is movement by naturally by they counted started by regional wise is really that come start of the year. We walk across it to get with the most of the company has a good relationship. So no matter commented or not commented I think go we will continue have a very strong relationship and help each other are develop our relationship to next lab.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And then finally at your Analyst Meeting you talked about three areas of growth 0.4 for general semi LED auto does your own packaging, which of those markets have the best chance of driving growth in 2019?

Fusen Chen

Okay. Actually I think, I feel overwhelmed, for example advanced packaging, we start to establish to recognized wholesale company and from now to end of the year the second half, we expect revenue maybe 5 or 6 tools and we'll hopefully next year will be bigger. Our directors also get interaction it's [indiscernible] in 2018 I think we'll probably only focus on one customer but engagement with multiple customer already started. So we believe our 2019 can be start of our advance packaging but we expect 2020 will be a bigger year for our advance packaging because of this will be include in not only TCB, also include in recent announce of high accuracy free chip.

Tom Diffely

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from line of David Duley with Steelhead Securities. Please proceed.

David Duley

Thanks for taking my question. A couple from me, first of all, could you talk about what is the application for the OSAT TCB that you're referring to?

Fusen Chen

Okay. I think these are for high-end mobile device and for the app processor.

David Duley

Okay, alright. And how large do you expect this piece of business to be over this year or next year I guess you just were talking about 5 or 6 tools that kind of the expectation or maybe you could frame it in dollars for us think it be account for 2019 let's say?

Fusen Chen

So this year I think we are talking about maybe above $4 million and hopefully we can double in next year's plan. And other than that I think call they are new variant over TCB, the industry need to deal with the bigger larger order and we are currently gauging with the multiple customers. So we actually finally we do see the traction of all our TCB business.

David Duley

So it will be a lot more artificial intelligence and those really large and where the attach up those are one that you might see further traction on in the future?

Fusen Chen

Yeah I think of all our AI both our TCB and our high accuracy flip chip participate in AI.

David Duley

And then on a different topic, you mentioned that you soften push outs from I think the September quarter to the December quarter. Could you would you care to help us understand what sort of magnitude you think you that you saw there and what areas that came from that come from memory or mobile or talk us quantify how big the push out was and what segment it came from?

Fusen Chen

Okay. We don't think it significant. So for example we got about $180 million to $190 million, so maybe we talking about 10% of customers, 10% of our revenue people as they consider to push to our next quarters.

David Duley

Okay. And then as far as do you think that does that mean that you think December will be up sequentially will it snap back by this 10% that you didn't get this quarter or any commentary about December that you can help us understand would be great?

Fusen Chen

So David I wish I have crystal ball and as I mentioned I think this question is really not unique to our industry unique, are not to unique our company, is really the whole industry have a short term softness. So hopefully, we back to see this can be a low quarter for us and going to next year will be higher revenue. As I mentioned I have very strong confidence on the fundamentals of our industry, right. A lot of our technology, a lot of products is driving the growth, so demand is low for example. I'm strong believer of our memory, demand and so overcapacity is always are followed by on the capacity in the over on the investment always followed by over investment so this in nature of our business and as long as that the major layer annual I see goes unique actually has not been in very strong, so if it is a whole true that would like to see this quarter is low quarter. But I think the date is how much quarter are strong quarters.

David Duley

Okay. And final question for me is just could you give us idea what percentage of revenue you get from the memory markets and from the LED markets?

Lester Wong

Hi, David, Lester so LED is just about under 15% and from memory it fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter but it's around for this quarter that for the June quarter sorry it's approximately around 10%.

David Duley

Great, thank you.

Operator

Joseph Elgindy

Thanks, Roya. Before closing we wanted to inform investors that we will be participating at the Oppenheimer's 21st Annual Technology Internet and Communications Conference in Boston on August 8 and D.A. Davidson 10th Technology Forum in New York City in August 9. Thank you all for the time there is always please to operate the follow-up directly with any additional questions. Roya, this concludes our call. Good day.

