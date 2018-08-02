Wabash National: Slow Start To The Year But The Company Is Well-Positioned For The Future

Wabash National's stock has underperformed the broader market so far in 2018 but there are reasons to remain bullish.

Wabash National (WNC) is a diversified semi-truck manufacturer that operates in three main segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. Wabash is a leader in its industry and has reported strong operating results over the last year, but the company's stock has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin so far in 2018.

I, however, believe that Wabash is well-positioned for 2018 and beyond; so, in my opinion, investors should use this pullback as a long-term buying opportunity.

Wabash Is In A Great Position - The Q2 2018 Results (And Management Commentary) Prove It

On July 31, 2018, Wabash reported Q2 2018 results that beat the top-line estimate but missed on the bottom line. For the quarter, the company reported Q2 2018 adjusted EPS of $0.49 (miss by $0.08) on revenue of $612.69M (beat by $10.37M), which compares favorably to the same period of the prior year.

Highlights from the quarter:

Net sales increased 41% YoY (positively impacted by the Supreme acquisition).

Backlog increased 51% YoY to $1.2B.

Net income was $31.9M ($0.54 per diluted share) at Q2 2018 compared to $22.9M ($0.36 per diluted share) at Q2 2017.

Wabash’s quarterly results were good from top to bottom, as shown by the highlights above, but investors were concerned about the company's quarterly margins, and rightfully so. Management highlighted the fact that margins were under pressure as a result of notable increases in material costs, higher labor costs and what they are calling “production inefficiencies.” The company has been focusing on the last two items (labor and production costs) for at least the last year and the company has actually implemented several large projects, but as described during the conference call, the benefits from these projects will not be seen until late 2018/early 2019.

These projects are a topic that I have covered in the past (see this article) and I still believe that the margin headwinds will eventually turn into tailwinds. Therefore, the company’s cost structure and margin pressures are expected to continue to negatively impact operating results for the quarters ahead but it is important to remember that the headwinds are likely only short-term in nature.

From an operational standpoint, there was a lot to like about Wabash’s most recent quarter as each of the company’s business segments reported impressive results for the three months ending June 30, 2018.

The real stand-out, in my mind, was the company’s newest business segment - i.e., Final Mile Products. This segment continues to be a growth driver for the company and, more importantly, management expects for Final Mile Products to have a stronger finish to fiscal 2018.

Let's also not forget that management is bullish about the future as they again updated their full-year 2018 guidance for new trailer shipments to a range of 60,000-62,000 trailers (from a range of 58,000-60,000). Plus, as management described during the conference call, the backdrop that Wabash is operating in appears to be improving by the day. To this point, industry experts ACT and FTR held their total trailer estimates at ~320,000 and ~310,500 units, respectively, for 2018. Moreover, both of these industry forecasters anticipate for trailer production to be in the range of 300,000 units for 2019.

Lastly, the strong GDP numbers (especially the 4 handle that was reported for Q2 2018) are bullish signs for companies like Wabash.

So, while I understand that it appears that we are at (or close to) a peak for the freight cycle, in my opinion, Wabash’s strong operating results, guidance and backlog are telling a different story.

Valuation

Wabash’s stock is attractively valued when compared to its peer group.

The company's stock is also trading at an attractive valuation when compared to its own historical ratios.

Additionally, WNC shares look even more attractive when you consider the fact that the market is trading at (or near) all-time highs. Wabash is definitely a cyclical company that will go as the economy goes, but when taking everything into consideration (i.e., shrinking share count, a more diversified business, and, most importantly, improving business prospects), it is hard not to like WNC shares in the $20 range.

Risks

A U.S. recession would have a negative impact on Wabash's business. More specifically, the company's operations are heavily tied to economic activity so its customers would likely purchase less of Wabash's products if business prospects appear to be declining. Therefore, a downturn would materially impact the company's stock price. However, with this being said, I do not believe that the U.S. will be entering into a recession in the near future, so this is currently not a significant risk.

For company-specific risk, I see integration risk being the biggest factor that could negatively impact Wabash's fiscal 2018 guidance and business prospects over the next few years. The Supreme Industries assets not only push Wabash into a new arena but management will also need to spend a considerable amount of time and effort integrating the Supreme operations into the core Wabash business. As such, investors should pay close attention to the management's commentary related to the asset integration and any significant cost overruns could spell trouble for Wabash and its shareholders.

Bottom Line

Wabash National is in a great position to prosper in today’s (and tomorrow's) environment and the company’s newest business segments, i.e., Supreme and Final Mile Products, will likely be key growth drivers through 2019. A highly cyclical company like Wabash is tough to own in a bull market that is long in the tooth but I do believe that there are currently no signs of slowdown, at least in the near term.

I believe that this small-cap company has promising long-term business prospects and that it is hard not to be bullish on WNC shares at current levels. As such, in my opinion, Wabash National is a great long-term investment, especially while the stock is trading around the $20 per share level, so investors should treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Wabash's Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise noted. In addition, I have a small WNC position in the R.I.P. Portfolio and I have no plans to sell any WNC shares in the next week.

