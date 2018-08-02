Ventas: The Squeeze Continues

We breakdown the key numbers and give our take as to what to do with this REIT.

We like the name, but Q2 2018 results show serious issues on senior housing front.

Investment Thesis

Those looking for quality at a reasonable price can find Ventas REIT (VTR) an appealing proposition. Those expecting growth will likely be disappointed. Those expecting the next 10 years to resemble the last 10 years will be greatly disappointed.

Introduction

Our opinion of VTR, like most of our investment choices, is greatly influenced by its current price. About a year back, we thought VTR at $70 was expensive. The key rationale was that, unlike what the perma-bulls believe, VTR would struggle to produce the growth of the past. The key takeaway there was

"We think going forward, VTR will struggle to produce 3% CAGR in an environment of gradually rising rates and navigating a wrong asset mix.

We did turn bullish as the shares dropped sub $60 as the price adequately compensated us for the risks. With Q2-2018 results we checked in to see how the portfolio was performing and if VTR still deserved a place in our portfolio.

Little or no growth

VTR funds from operations (FFO) has been flat for some time now with multiple quarters hanging around the $1.05 mark.

Source: VTR Q2-2018 release

This flat FFO comes even as revenues have been up about 5% year on year.

Where lie the issues

We have made our gripes with both senior housing and the skilled nursing facilities (SNF) sectors a few times now. The Q2-2018 results from VTR show precisely why.

Source: VTR Q2-2018 supplemental

The senior housing operating portfolio where VTR has exposure to actual profit cycle rather than only to rent, is showing remarkable weakness. While some may think negative 3.1% is not exactly bad, we beg to differ. Year on year we saw a marked compression of EBITDAR margin in this space with margins declining 290 basis points. That is a 7.5% margin compression in just 1 year. This was driven by small revenue increases coupled with much larger expense increases.

Occupancy was another issue with a decline of 170 basis points. Total cash NOI is up, but that is solely because VTR added 75 properties to this space. You can see the stresses even better on a quarter on quarter basis where a small decrease in revenues and a small increase in operating expenses caused a 3.1% drop in same store NOI.

Triple net senior housing headed in the same direction

While the operating portfolio looked ghastly, the triple net portfolio produced good results. Although, even here, we can see the stresses beginning to pop-up.

Occupancy is trending down for multiple quarters in a row. Because VTR reports on a one decimal point basis, there might have been some deterioration in EBITDAR coverage (in fact we would bet on it), in the last 3 quarters that is not being reflected in this slide. We wonder up till what point will contractual rent increases flow through before something breaks on the operator front. The supply issues are relentless in senior housing and continue to overwhelm the positive demographic story. Until that changes, VTR will struggle.

Mind over matter, if you don't mind, it does not matter

About nine months back, we came across FinViz estimates for VTR growth rates in another Seeking Alpha article. At the time we found it extremely humorous that analysts were predicting 6.9% compounded FFO growth for VTR. A year later, that number is actually unchanged.

Source: Finviz.com

That does make us question whether these analysts live on the same planet as us and/or have access to VTR financial releases. Then again maybe we are misreading the site and the 6.9% number refers to total FFO increase (not annual) over 5 years, something that has a very high likelihood of being accurate. With the interest rate headwinds and the senior housing operating exposure, we think the very best case for VTR is a 2% annual FFO growth over the next 5 years. That is going to fall a bit short of what VTR has done in the past.

But that low growth coupled with a 5.7% dividend yield is pretty good in our opinion and the current metrics provide decent risk-reward. We did sell the $60 calls as VTR approached $60 and we don't mind it getting called away at that level. We also did sell the $50 puts on VT some time back as at that price it becomes a very compelling buy.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

