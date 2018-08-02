Frontier Communications Has Their Turnaround Plan. Will It Work?

80% of CAPEX directed toward expansion plans. This number is key to their survival in 2021-2022 when the debt storm hits.

Frontier Communications (FTR) announced Q2 2018 results on Tuesday. I found the results to be pretty encouraging and post my thoughts here for my followers that have asked me to do so.

The main theme of the presentation was stabilization, and I will analyze how this theme will impact future operational success.

Customer broadband churn currently stands at 1.95%. This is a continuation of the 1.94% churn number printed in Q1 of 2018. This is not a good enough print for a company that needs to stabilize and grow revenues, and having loyal customers are key to this strategy. However, these numbers are better than legacy, so at least Frontier has stopped the previous bleeding in this area.

ARPC (average revenue per customer) has fallen to $85.28 from over $86 the previous quarter. This reversed the previous 18 month trend of ARPC gains the company had going. The cooling off of per customer revenue growth suggests that Frontier has work to do if they want to increase consumer revenues and grow that segment of the business.

Arthur Middleton Hughes wrote a nice paper on reducing churn through bundling services, making it harder for consumers to quit. ARPC is a direct measure of the effects of up-selling additional services, so it remains to be seen whether the stabilized churn measure will positively affect ARPC numbers, and therefore total segment revenues, going forward.

Slide 4 of the Q2 earnings report provides the trends in broadband.

Both consumer copper and fiber losses increased from Q1 which is not a good sign; however, commercial broadband additions increased quite a bit which saved the overall statistic for the category. What we will need to see in Q3 is whether consumers continue to churn out of Frontier's broadband categories at higher rates, or whether the current CAPEX spend Frontier is committing to improving service reverses this mini-trend.

CAPEX Focus on Improvements

That leads me to the Q2 CAPEX spend, of which management says 80% is directed toward growth initiatives.

In my opinion, this is the single most important slide in the deck regarding future earnings potential for the company. If these initiatives pan out, then Frontier may be building from its current revenue base and crawling out of their current debt laden hole.

The slide tells us where management is taking the company in order to remain competitive in the market against other companies who are offering a wide array of connectivity options. FTTH (fiber to the home) initiative is designed to connect rural homes to the Internet at speeds that would allow the full broadband experience that those of us in the cities experience on a daily basis.

FTTH in true rural areas is expensive because of lower population (read: potential subscriber) density, and is a complex puzzle that few telecoms have been able to solve. I was disappointed that analysts did not ask the company to provide more detail on their plans here as to how Frontier would be able to fund FTTH options for rural areas while maintaining a healthy subscriber ratio to pay for the expense.

This is something that I will watch closely in future company announcements, but it is a really good sign if they can make it work as they may end up being sole true high-speed broadband provider in those areas they implement their plans.

Fixed wireless broadband is a technique that many carriers are using to reach more customers while reducing CAPEX costs, and I think is a good plan for Frontier to follow.

The main caveat is over-subscription of users and reduced network speeds, something wireless providers deal with on a daily basis on their mobile networks. Watch for early successes in this area and how Frontier deals with the subscription challenges to determine if this will be a longer term part of their success plan.

The cost reduction plans the company is implementing are very important for the fact they will reduce OPEX costs which directly hit the bottom line profit numbers, so I am very pleased to see the company discussing those plans here with the market. Again, more detail needed from the company if we want to future cost savings and therefore set a realistic stock price target.

Managing the Debt

As I had previously written in my Q2 Telecom earnings preview article, Frontier has a huge debt issue coming up starting in 2021 and really hitting full stride in 2022. See the debt maturity schedule provided by the company in the graphic.

Frontier currently has the free cash flow to service existing debt, but without growth, they will run into trouble in the early 2020's when successive large debt maturities start coming due. The company needs to expand its revenue base, and therefore its free cash flows, to meet the debt demands in future years.

I think the company is finally beginning to shed some light on its targeted CAPEX growth plans and cost reduction plans after stabilizing their revenue base. However, they are not nearly out of the woods yet. These are just targets, and execution on these targets going forward is crucial to the company's survival.

Final Thoughts

I will leave it to other analysts to forecast the numbers for the company. I am going to wait until I see how effective their business plans are before I buy into any financial predictions or stock price targets. We need more information to understand whether Frontier management really has a viable plan for sustainable future growth to pay down the debt and lift the company into long term solvency.

Right now the stock is a cheap bet if you believe in management's ability and the quality of their approach. I wouldn't recommend against throwing a few bucks into the stock with purely discretionary investment income. However, my opinion is that I want to see a track record of plan success and growth before committing any serious funds to this company.

The plans that Frontier is outlining appear to be on the right track and create a potentially exciting turnaround story for the beleaguered stock. Deep value investors are no doubt getting more interested, but true value investors, such as myself, should exercise continued caution before jumping in with both feet.

Shares fell yesterday on news of a revenue miss. However, I feel that is short term trading noise and may have worked in the favor of potential new investors looking for a cheaper entry point.

The real secret to this sauce will be the second half of 2018 as operational trends are confirmed, and we begin to see it reflected in the key statistics I have discussed. Those numbers will be the most accurate predictor of the financial trends that will begin showing up in future periods that will ultimately determine whether the longs or shorts have won their bets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.