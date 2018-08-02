Seeking Alpha? Look To Agriculture

As global financial markets look evermore risky faced with record debt, rising interest rates, and growing global tensions, investors need a place to hide. If interest rates continue to accelerate, bond values are set to plummet. Equities, faced with record debt levels, will be under high stress and a large decline in stock values could occur. Precious metals may be a safe haven, but with the current risk of a rising dollar, gold and silver may not have their expected hay-day.

This leaves wise investors few safe options to stash their nest-egg besides few select assets that are set to gain at this point in the economic cycle. We believe this asset class is agricultural commodities.

The last large spike in agricultural commodities prices was in 2011 when a mixture of spiking demand and poor weather caused prices to rise nearly 60% in less than a year. At its peak in March 2011, food prices in the Middle East had risen over 40%. In fact, there is considerable evidence that the Arab Spring was due in-part by this tremendous rise in agricultural prices.

Seven years later, the Arab Spring seems like a nearly forgotten page in the history books and agricultural commodities prices have slowly fallen roughly 50% from their 2011 peak. Agricultural commodities tend to experience these extremely large spikes every four to eight years. Seven years later, after a whirlwind of bearish news for the asset class, we believe we are on the eve of another large rally.

Take a look at the performance of The Invesco Agricultural Fund (DBA) since 2008.

Source: Trading View

As you can see, there was an extreme nearly 100% spike in 2008 as global financial markets turned upside down and again in 2011 as equity markets took another, albeit smaller, nosedive. Overall, you can see that agricultural commodities have been tracking a 10-year commodity super-cycle that appears to be bottoming out. We will touch on this in greater detail further in the article.

Alpha Generation Through Diversification

The key to generating alpha is a low correlation to equities and positive returns. Agricultural commodities have extremely low correlation not only to equities but also to bonds, currencies, and most other commodities.

They are affected primarily by world demand for food, which varies little year over year, and weather; farmers plant their maximum amount of crops every year and poor weather can cause a large global limit on supply. These idiosyncratic factors open the door for an easy alpha generation investment, particularly as the commodity super-cycle turns back up and returns become positive.

Here is the correlation table for various agricultural commodity ETP's compared to that of Oil, Gold, S&P 500, and 20-year Treasury Bonds:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As you can see in the chart above, agricultural commodities have an extremely low correlation to every other asset class. The lowest correlations are seen in sugar (CANE), which has nearly no significant correlation to anything besides the general agricultural fund (DBA) (which holds sugar).

There is an expectedly positive correlation between agricultural commodities and oil (USO)/gold (GLD), and a negative correlation to the U.S dollar index (UUP). That said, those correlations are still markedly low in significance and any large shock in other commodities or the U.S dollar should have a limited impact on agricultural commodities.

If the global financial markets continue to exhibit stress, fears of extremely high inflation will likely rise as fears of government money-printing return. If markets rebound and regain their long march higher, demand for food will begin to finally rise faster than supply. Thus, the risk of a large drop in agricultural commodity prices is very low at this point in the economic cycle.

The diversification value in ETP's such as these cannot be understated. The current position of non-agricultural assets indicates a growing tail-wind for the agricultural sector.

Alpha Generation Through Positive Returns

The other key factor in the alpha equation is positive returns. Not necessarily 50%+ returns, but large enough returns to make the investment better than holding cash.

We began by highlighting the technical point that the rate of loss in agricultural commodities has been slowing for years and currently appears to be flat when analyzed over a ten-year timeframe (the commodity super-cycle). To dig deeper, we will look exclusively at mass-farmed commodities; specifically, Wheat (WEAT), Soybeans (SOYB), Corn (CORN), and Cocoa (NIB).

Take a look at our composite index of these ETP's since 2011:

Data Source: Google Finance

These assets, in particular, have been in a firestorm recently as global trade tensions have caused tariffs (or fears of future tariffs) to skyrocket. Thus limiting future demand expectations, and causing prices to fall 10-20% for all commodities impacted. That said, as we wrote about regarding Soybeans in a recent article, we believe trade fears have created an agricultural buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Now it appears global trade tensions will continue to rise and that it will likely cause increased tariffs on these products, but nearly any possible impact of trade wars have already been fully priced-in to most commodities (Soybeans in particular).

Agricultural prices have nearly all been pushed below their long-term cost of production. With prices, this low, many farmers simply won't plant their crops. In fact, many Midwest farmers have already slowed planting due to low prices. Thus, any real economic impact of tariffs on demand is likely to be matched in falling supply and cause a limited long-term change in agricultural commodity prices.

The Real Reason for the Discount

We believe the largest factor driving these assets lower is mandated commercial hedging. In order to receive funding, commercial producers often are mandated to sell futures contracts so they can sell their product at a guaranteed price. As trade war fears have risen, many commercial producers have been rushing to sell futures contracts. Take a look at the CFTC net speculative positioning for the sum of Soybeans, Wheat, Corn, Sugar, and Cocoa:

Source: Nairu Capital Commitment of Traders

Data Source: Quandl CFTC Data

As you can see, there was an initial increase in "Wall Street" (Asset managers and leveraged funds) short bets on the asset class that was sold-off to commercial hedgers (as seen in the "other reportable"). Many of these producers selling futures, and thus pushing the price lower, may fail to realize that trade tensions are largely priced in (and then some). Many are mandated to sell futures to reduce risk. The side effect being abnormally low prices that are bound to rebound once "Econ 101 supply and demand forces" take effect.

Risks and the Bottom Line

Investing in agricultural commodities is not without its inherent risks. Most notably, commodity prices are quite volatile and can often swing 20-100% per year so for a risk-averse investor only a smaller position should be used. Further, many of these funds such as CANE are still growing in liquidity and only trade roughly $200,000 in daily dollar volume. That said, there are adequate shares available to enter a large position for a long-term buy and hold. Per usual with ETN's that have lower than average liquidity, it's always best to use a limit order and never trade in the first thirty minutes of the day.

We firmly believe the risk of a continued large decline is low. For that to occur a very large unexpected trade shock must be announced. However, we believe this is a highly unlikely scenario as agricultural prices already indicate large tariffs will take effect not only on soybeans but also on corn and wheat. Further, many of the United States' foreign trade partners have more to lose than to gain from increased farm tariffs.

Overall, we see plenty of short-term and long-term upside on these ETP's. We imagine the current small rally in prices will turn into a larger rebound over the next one to three months. Over the next six months, we imagine prices will be higher but are unsure of how much. That said, we believe the current position in the economic cycle we are currently in should eventually end in a 40-70% rise in agricultural commodity prices from their current depressed level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBA, SOYB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.