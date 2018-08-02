Dividend Champion Spotlight: AT&T Inc.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

These challenges have placed shares at bargain basement prices if you are a believer in AT&T's ability to execute its vision.

The DirecTV and Time Warner deals have put a load on the balance sheet, and management may have underestimated the competitive landscape in the streaming arena.

The company has remodeled itself for the future with an enormous bet on the data/content ecosystem that surrounds its network infrastructure.

Telecom stocks have long been a safe haven for investors thanks to the juicy dividends and robust cash flows. But as legacy technologies such as landline telephones become obsolete, these companies have moved aggressively to reposition themselves for future growth. Today's spotlight on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) takes a look at the state of the business. The blockbuster acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner have investors debating whether the company is set to redefine content distribution to consumers, or if AT&T simply bit off more than it can chew.

With the acquisition of Time Warner complete, AT&T has shuffled its deck into five reporting segments. These segments combine to generate more than $190B in revenues.

Consumer Mobility (32% of revenues): US wireless business

Entertainment Group (27% of revenues): Video (DirecTV), internet business

Business Solutions (20% of revenues): Wired/wireless services to businesses

WarnerMedia (16% of revenues):Warner Bros, Turner, HBO (content)

International (5% of revenues): telecom and video services to Mexico

To analyze AT&T as an investment, we need to understand how AT&T's telecom business operates financially. This context will help us progress through the dynamics of a deep business. From there, we will look at how AT&T hopes to successfully integrate its new acquisitions in DirecTV and Time Warner. When we follow these "steps", it is then where we can identify the potential upside and risks that AT&T faces. This is important, because the actual business model is no longer the familiar, rock-steady AT&T that earned its dividend fountain reputation. There are now more layers to the onion.

Understanding The Telecom Business

As a telecom, there are some features of how the business operates that are reflected in AT&T. AT&T's wireless business requires massive infrastructure investments in the form of CAPEX. This is to not only build out its networks for increased network coverage, but also cyclically when there is a jump to the next generation of connection technology. This is currently the case with AT&T getting ready to launch 5G network service. This CAPEX is typically funded by a mixture of cash flow and debt that AT&T (and peers) take out.

Once the infrastructure is in place, the activity that runs through it in the form of customer usage generates enormous cash flows. Huge piles of cash that manage the balance sheet, while paying the dividend, etc.

T Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Notice how nearly 25% of AT&T's massive revenue pile is converted into cash from operations. Of this amount, half is sucked up as CAPEX leaving the rest as free cash flow. This cycle of borrowing, investing, and reaping large cash flows has been a cyclical process for years. This process also protects telecom companies because the huge capital requirements create such a high barrier to entry. Realistically, the only way for new competition to enter the industry would be through government intervention.

A Change Of Direction

Over the past 15 years, a huge trend in reduced usage of traditional landlines has pushed AT&T to evaluate the future of the industry. With the wire line business shrinking, AT&T has geared its focus towards the emergence of data consumption. Technological advancements have enabled consumers to utilize content and stay connected at higher speeds, and mobility than ever.

This ranges for everything from smartphone apps, to streaming content, to everyday mobile tasks such as bill payments (fun fact, I pay most of my monthly bills via apps on my AT&T smartphone).

source: Time

With data usage impacted by consumer age bracket, it is clear that this lifestyle is the foundation for the next generation of the telecom industry. With that in mind, we move to the recent acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner.

The Idea Of A New AT&T

So now that we have looked at what AT&T was, and the direction that the business has moved in, we can look at where AT&T is trying to go. To do that, I want to describe AT&T's new business model in an illustrative format.

Picture your water faucet at home. The water is the content you consume. AT&T's role in this has long been the networks of pipes that have carried the water from its source, to your home. By acquiring DirecTV, AT&T now has a hand in the delivery of the water to your home, a role traditionally played by the water utility. They ensure that you receive water, and monitor the trade/consumption of this resource. By acquiring Time Warner, AT&T now has a piece of the water you drink. AT&T has vertically integrated throughout the entire ecosystem from production, to consumption of content.

source: AT&T

This has numerous advantages. AT&T now has multiple revenue streams pouring in from multiple stakes in businesses that "touch" its network infrastructure. Instead of just being the "pipes", AT&T touches that content every step of the way to consumers.

Secondly, AT&T can leverage these positions to help it compete in its fiercely competitive wireless business, where consumers want maximum service for minimum price paid. AT&T is mashing up its wireless and video offerings with services such as DirecTV Now and WatchTV. WatchTV is a new offering, and free for AT&T wireless customers with certain data plans.

The growth opportunities for AT&T are obvious as high data consuming services become a standard of life in a US market with 325 million consumers. There is a massive runway, the question AT&T needs to answer is how much market share can it manage to take from its peers?

Dividend Outlook

There is no doubt that the most well known trait of AT&T stock is the large dividend that it has increased every year for the past 34 years. The dividend pays out a flat $2 per share to investors in the form of quarterly $0.50 dividends. This yields a whopping 6.26% on the current price of shares.

T Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

The dividend itself is a slow growing figure, because the large utility like nature of AT&T has resulted in growth that has been slow and steady. This could change in the future if the higher growth additions to AT&T are able to spur enough growth to allow for a slightly higher dividend growth rate. The dividend is also well covered by free cash flow, with a cash payout ratio of 63%. With a high debt load on the balance sheet (which we will cover in a minute), the dividend will likely continue growing at a low single digit growth rate for the next 3-5 years as the company tries to deleverage.

It Gets A Little Tricky Here

Because of the size and magnitude of AT&T's approach to changing the shape of its business, there are some potential challenges that could strain the business. The most pressing challenge is the high debt load that AT&T has accumulated from its DirecTV and Time Warner mergers.

T Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Having such a large debt load puts tremendous weight on the financials of a business. Let's revisit AT&T's cash generation from further up in the article, but subtract the dividend, CAPEX, and interest expenses.

T Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

When you combine the dividend payout, capital expenditures, and interest from its debt, you get $40.42B which just slightly exceeds cash from operations. How is AT&T supposed to pay down its debt load with no extra cash? The difficult part is that there isn't much that can move here on the outgoing side of the equation. AT&T is going to maintain (and grow) its dividend. Meanwhile CAPEX is incredibly important to the telecom as 5G continues to begin rollout. The only other thing that AT&T can do is tap into its $13B cash hoard, or refinance its debt - which would take place in an environment with increasing interest rates. The interest rates will increase incrementally, so it isn't like this would cripple AT&T - but it's certainly less than ideal.

The best thing AT&T can do is grow its cash flows to offset some of these expenses and give the company some financial breathing room.

source: AT&T

But that is easier said than done. With much investment into the acquisitions and this new ecosystems of services, the video business is encountering some issues. Despite overall growth in video subscribers, what is actually happening is AT&T is still feeling the pain of "cable cutting" because these traditional video accounts are higher dollar and higher margin than these new streaming accounts. AT&T is essentially dropping quarters, while picking up nickels. Despite the fact that AT&T is seeing subscriber growth, it hasn't outpaced the lost revenues from traditional video customers that are going away. This problem helps explain AT&T's recent price hike on DirecTV Now services.

AT&T needs to be careful because the streaming landscape is quickly becoming more competitive. The wild success of Netflix (NYSE: NFLX) has brought other content providers such as Disney (NYSE: DIS) into the fray as content producers are scrambling to gobble up the dollars of cord cutters. Even Walmart (NYSE: WMT) looks like they are launching a streaming service (they own Vudu by the way). All of this competition is only going to squeeze pricing power for AT&T who must hope that their bundling services can win over consumers.

Valuation

These struggles and potential challenges seem to be reflected in the current stock price. Shares have struggled, and the stock currently sits just a notch above its 52 week lows.

T data by YCharts

With management expecting full year earnings to come in at $3.50 on an adjusted basis, the stock is currently trading at only 9X this year's earnings. This is a steep discount considering AT&T's decade median multiple of 16X earnings. The stock is trading at more than a 40% discount to its average valuation. The stock's dividend yield of 6.26% is much higher than its decade norm of 5.33%.

T Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Even looking at cash flows, the yield indicates a value. The yield on FCF is sitting at 9.71%, and is just about as high as any point since the recession a decade ago. I typically look for a 10% yield on FCF as an indicator of strong value in a stock and typically, I don't find many stocks in this bull market yielding more than 5-6% on cash flows. All of the numbers are indicating that AT&T is embarrassingly cheap on a numbers basis.

Wrapping Up

With that said, it is important to remember that the stock isn't being punished without cause. The business faces some tremendous challenges in digging itself out of this debt load. The company is more than financially stable, but there currently isn't much breathing room for improvement to take place until some of the visions AT&T had when acquiring DirecTV and Time Warner take form and begin to spur growth.

If you are a believer in the vision, shares are a no-brainer right now. With a 6%+ yield and even mediocre earnings growth of 5-6%, investors can rake in 11-12% total returns over the long term. This doesn't even account for the massive P/E expansion investors would see when operational performance begins to trend upward.

Yet, there is risk present here. I just don't know if management foresaw the upcoming challenges in the video space. Competitors are rushing to streaming, which looks to be raising the financial stakes in AT&T's huge bet on its future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.