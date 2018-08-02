Apptio: Acceleration Is The New Normal

With so few competitors in the space for Technology Business Management software (a term Apptio itself coined), its market opportunity is vast and greenfield.

This is also the first time Apptio achieved growth in excess of 30%, a typical milestone beyond which investors consider a company to be a "high growth" name.

One of the most overlooked rules about investing in the technology sector, especially among SaaS names: don't ignore small-cap companies with less recognizable names and thinner coverage, because often it's these names that produce the best results. Apptio (APTI), a software company that went public last year and is a pioneer behind a category of applications dedicated to "technology business management", is one of the best examples of that thesis.

I've been long Apptio since its IPO. It's true that Apptio lacks the excitement that other technology companies can boast of - at the heart of it, Apptio produces an application to help IT departments manage their spending - but Apptio's niche element is proving to be quite an asset. It pays to not be in a crowded space like CRM or HCM with plenty of blue-chip competitors like Salesforce (CRM) or Oracle (ORCL) - though its TAM is much smaller, Apptio has the whole market to itself.

The company has just posted yet another strong earnings quarter, accelerating revenue growth for the third quarter in a row. Not once since this company went public last year has it ever missed an earnings quarter. Apptio has done an excellent job of building on its success while keeping its head down.

One of the factors that drew me to the Apptio IPO in its early days was the low valuation relative to peers. At one time, that valuation could somewhat be explained due to Apptio's growth deficiency - immediately post-IPO, its growth rate was in the high teens, far below more exciting IPOs like Okta (OKTA). Yet the company has been steadily picking up its pace, and now, having crossed the ~30% growth mark for the first time, Apptio's below-market valuation is much more difficult to justify.

Shares have already had a good run this year, rising more than 50% since the beginning of January. Yet on a revenue valuation basis, Apptio still maintains a noticeable gap next to its peers. Here's a comparison of where Apptio is trading relative to other small and mid-cap software companies with a growth rate in the low and mid 30s:

In my view, Apptio's consistency in quarterly results, as well as its low-competition environment, make it a solid long-term pick in the SaaS sector. This is not a crowded trade, unlike other well-hyped names like DocuSign (DOCU) or Okta - and it's worth at least 7.0x EV/FY18 revenues, implying a price target of $44 and 22% upside from current levels.

Growing momentum in the public sector

One of the other encouraging bullish drivers on Apptio is its recent push into the public sector/government space. Large, multimillion-dollar deals have proven to be extremely accretive to both the revenues and stock price gains of beneficiaries like Salesforce, and Apptio could enjoy the same boost.

On the company's earnings call, Apptio's CEO discussed its recent FedRAMP certification, which allows Apptio to become a government vendor. The company also hosted a Public Sector Summit in July for over 400 key IT decision-makers, which could materialize into new business over the next few quarters.

Here's a useful snippet from CEO Sachin Gupta's remarks on the earnings call:

We also saw strong continued momentum in the public sector this quarter, following the receipt of our FedRAMP certification. In the U.S. public sector alone, IT spending exceeds $200 billion, including $90 billion in the U.S. federal government. Earlier this quarter, we closed a large deal with the Department of Veteran Affairs. Their goal is to better understand the existing spend on operational and maintenance activities and free up funding for modernization and enhancement. They chose Apptio due to our proven track record, scalable analytics platform, automation and cleansing of the strata data sources, federal TBM model and FedRAMP certification."

While deals with government agencies are notoriously slow in closing, they could prove to be "whales" that bring in millions in ARR.

Q2 download

Here's a glance at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Apptio Q2 results Source: Apptio investor relations

Revenues grew 31% y/y to $59.0 million, far surpassing Wall Street's estimates of estimates of $55.7 million (+23% y/y). Wall Street was essentially expecting Apptio's growth to be flat to last quarter's, in which revenues of $54.1 million grew 23% y/y. The fact that this company's growth accelerated eight points in a single quarter is truly impressive. What's more, Q1 itself had also been an acceleration - in the prior quarter, Apptio had only posted 18% y/y growth.

In essence, Apptio's growth rate has nearly doubled from the mid/high-teens growth rate which it was posting immediately post-IPO. In recognition of this accomplishment, the fact that Apptio's share price barely moved by ~3% after posting such strong earnings indicates it may be a good time to buy shares before the beat is fully priced in.

Note that Kurt Shintaffer, Apptio's CFO, mentioned on the earnings call that Apptio benefited from a non-standard, $1 million customer revenue recognition acceleration this quarter due to deal timing. Even if we strip out this benefit, however, top-line growth would still have been 28% y/y - or five points of acceleration from the prior quarter.

You'll note also that Apptio cut its GAAP operating losses in nearly half, to -$3.9 million this quarter versus -$7.2 million in 2Q17. The company achieved tremendous efficiencies across all its major components of operating spend - particularly the largest one, sales and marketing (which is true of almost every SaaS company), which reduced from 47% as a percentage of revenues to 41%.

Operating margin improved to just -6.6% - a stone's throw away from breakeven, and a huge boost over operating margin of -15.8% in 2Q17. Apart from its growth acceleration, Apptio also remains one of the few high-growth recent SaaS IPOs to approach break-even profits. Its operating cash flows, on the other hand, is already positive - in the first six months of FY18, OCF of $8.1 million advanced tremendously over OCF of $1.7 million in 1H17.

Apptio also surprised Wall Street on the bottom line with positive EPS on a pro forma basis - its PF EPS of $0.01 edged past analyst expectations of -$0.01.

Key takeaways

The fact that Apptio pulled in $1 million of revenues from the following quarter into this quarter suggests that the accelerating trend may not hold in Q3 - but at the same time, the fact that Apptio has managed to evolve from a company growing in the mid-teens to one growing in the ~30s is truly impressive. Based on its low valuation relative to peers, it's fairly safe to say Apptio is largely undervalued by the market.

There are plenty of bullish catalysts to drive this stock forward, particularly its nascent efforts in the public sector. Combined with the fact that so few companies are infringing on Apptio's space, we can expect to see the company continue its predictable pattern of "beat-and-raise" quarters in the near future. With shares so modestly valued, I'm a buyer of Apptio at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APTI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.