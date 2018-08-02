Samsung Electronics: Need To See A New Trigger

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW63,000 (the average of 10x 2018F EPS and 1.6x 2018F BPS) on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). The final 2Q18 results were slightly higher than the preliminary results with KRW58.5tn in sales and KRW14.9tn in operating profit. By division, semiconductor operating profit stood at KRW11.6tn, IM KRW2.7tn, DP KRW140bn, and CE KRW0.5tn. Semiconductor operating profit fell 4.7% short of expectations due to lower-than-anticipated DRAM shipments and a steeper-than-expected drop in NAND ASP. IM operating profit, however, beat expectations by 14.6% thanks to one-off gains. In 3Q18, we forecast DRAM and NAND bit growth to hit 2018-highs at 15.6% and 16.8%, respectively, on the back of robust demand from data centers and new smartphone models. Samsung Display’s operating profit should also turn around in 3Q thanks to increased shipments of flexible OLED to the US strategic client. That said, we believe IM operating profit will turn downward QoQ due to the absence of one-off gains even with the launch of the Galaxy Note 9. In all, we estimate 3Q18 sales and operating profit will grow 12.7% and 9.7% QoQ to KRW65.9tn and KRW16.3tn, respectively. The IM division’s slow smartphone shipments are negatively affecting memory semiconductors and DP.

Major issues and earnings outlook

SG&A cost as a percentage of sales was 21.3% in 1H18, down from 24.2% seen in 1H17. We believe rising R&D cost is being eclipsed by other SG&A cost declines, notably marketing expense. It appears that Samsung is not picking up promotional efforts, being wary of lackluster smartphone and TV demand. The tech giant is projected to ship 296mn smartphones this year, which will likely push its market share below 20%. The company appears to be employing a passive strategy to cope with anemic demand, but even so, we believe the strategy is too defensive, considering its robust company fundamentals backed by the semiconductor super cycle.

Even with the attractive valuation and upbeat demand for memory semiconductor chips, Samsung needs to nurture another growth engine for the next generation for its stock to re-rate. In the meantime, we advise investors to buy and hold in light of the positive 3Q18 earnings prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.