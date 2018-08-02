HubSpot: Cracks Showing In The Story

Even though HubSpot's CFO attributed the billings slowdown to a currency headwind, the slip to billings growth in the low 30s puts a question mark on HubSpot being able to maintain its high 30s revenue growth.

The company beat Wall Street consensus on both the top and bottom line by a fairly respectable margin, and forward-looking guidance was strong as well.

For me, valuation is always the number-one consideration when picking among a crowded field of technology stocks, particularly in the SaaS sector. While being focused on valuation has often caused me to miss out on high-flying opportunities like DocuSign (DOCU), keeping an eye on valuation has also prevented me from volatility when these favored stocks begin to stumble.

High-valued stocks like HubSpot (HUBS) often play victim to their own popularity: expectations for these companies are extremely high, as they should be to compensate for these companies' rich valuations. Yet even though HubSpot posted strong beats to Wall Street expectations in Q2, investors were looking for more. Looking at the company's results, there was little outside of a billings slowdown that could be treated as a major red flag for HubSpot. But it seems that for a company valued this highly, merely good results just aren't good enough. HubSpot is down nearly 8% in aftermarket trading after posting Q2 results, despite rising more than 3% in the session leading up to its earnings release:

Before we make too much of this steep decline, we note first of all that an 8% drop, while a big drop for any typical quarter, is far softer than the ~20% declines we saw at Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Netflix (NFLX) this quarter. Note also that this drop to $119 also puts HubSpot back only to where the stock traded in late May. Year to date, shares are still up more than 35%, and over the past twelve months, HubSpot has still gained more than 65%.

Needless to say, HubSpot has been a fan favorite for a long time. But with the lackluster momentum coming out of this quarter, it's fairly evident that investors' enthusiasm for this name is waning. I reached a conclusion of hold last quarter when HubSpot beat Q1 expectations and rose to ~$115, and I maintain that view now.

HubSpot is a terrific company. Among CRM companies - an extremely crowded space - HubSpot manages to stand out with its focus on "inbound" marketing, focusing on targeting customers that have already qualified themselves as leads. This makes HubSpot's value proposition slightly different to customers who are also facing a choice between, say, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sales Cloud or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sales Cloud. At the end of the day, however, HubSpot is still an application that is more geared toward SMB clients. While the company does count some large blue chips in its customer base, it's unlikely that HubSpot will ever reach the scale of its larger CRM competitors.

By that notion, HubSpot's growth trajectory is facing almost certain deceleration. HubSpot has long enjoyed a premium valuation multiple for years, but as the company slides to a growth rate in the low 30s, as its billings rate would suggest (management itself noted on last quarter's earnings call that billings growth and revenue growth would track closely together in the near term, and billings deceleration is one of the key topics from this quarter's earnings that we'll discuss shortly), it may no longer deserve such a steep valuation multiple.

Within a peer group of mid-cap SaaS companies growing in the 30-40% range, HubSpot isn't the most expensive name in the group, but it's also not the cheapest. With such a noticeable premium to better-valued names like Instructure (INST), which recently got pummeled nearly 20% after reporting decelerating revenue growth of its own, I'm more inclined to stick toward cheaper names.

The bottom line on HubSpot - this company remains a solid differentiated CRM vendor, but its growth trajectory is limited and there are very few bullish catalysts that can continue to fuel HubSpot's massive rally over the past few quarters. I'm inclined to stay on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point.

Q2 download: billings growth a huge red flag

Here's a look at HubSpot's second-quarter earnings results:

Figure 1. HubSpot Q2 results Source: HubSpot investor relations

It's exceedingly rare for HubSpot to stumble in an earnings release. And in fact, HubSpot didn't actually miss analyst expectations - to the contrary, the company showed quite a sizable beat to consensus estimates, particularly on the top line. Revenues grew 38% y/y to $122.6 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $117.7 million (+32% y/y) by a fairly comfortable margin. The growth rate also largely mirrored last quarter's growth rate, showing only one point of deceleration versus Q1's 39% y/y growth rate.

But the major concern for investors is this: given the low billings number, is the deceleration curve about to begin?

Deferred revenues in the quarter grew 38% y/y to $153.8 million - as a reminder, SaaS companies' deferred revenues are essentially the "backlog" of deals that have been booked and paid for, but have not yet been recognized as revenues on an accrual accounting basis. Total billings in the quarter (revenues plus the jump in deferred revenues) clocked in at $125.6 million, representing just 32% y/y growth. That's a six-point deceleration to billings growth of 38% y/y in the prior quarter.

Now, HubSpot has an excuse for this result - FX movements. FX movements and the strengthening dollar have been a salient topic on this quarter's round of earnings calls, taking a particularly hard hit on multinational software companies like HubSpot. While FX movements in the quarter benefited revenue growth (+34% y/y on a constant currency basis, but 38% y/y in nominal terms), it acted as a headwind to billings growth. On a constant currency basis, HubSpot management noted that billings growth would have been 34% y/y - matching revenue growth and management's expectation that the two growth rates would converge over time. Here's what Kate Bueker, HubSpot's new CFO, had to say on the subject:

It's important to note that currency movements within the quarter resulted in a headwind to deferred revenue in calculated billings. Calculated billings grew 34% in constant currency, in line with Q2 constant currency revenue growth. As we have said in the past, billings growth can diverge from revenue growth in any quarter due to movement in foreign exchange rates as well as changes to billing terms, product mix, or the timing of revenue recognition versus billing."

Still, however, the nominal deceleration in billings is alarming - especially as it points to the fact that HubSpot's revenue growth could begin to sink to the low 30s. Already, even HubSpot's raised FY18 guidance midpoint of $497.8 million represents just 32% y/y growth over FY17 revenues of $375.6 million - and if this trend continues, growth could slip further to the mid or high 20s by FY19. Investors are particularly sensitive on the topic of deceleration especially after Facebook's (FB) commentary on its earnings call that the back half of the year could see high single-digit deceleration in each quarter. That announcement set off a dour tone for tech sector earnings in Q2 - and HubSpot is victim to the same fears.

On the bottom line side, HubSpot isn't making much progress either, with operating losses of -$14.1 million widening from 2Q17's operating loss of -$10.6 million. Q2's operating margin of -11.5% (on a GAAP basis) showed just 40bps of improvement over the year-ago quarter's margin of -11.9%, as the company continues to drive high sales and marketing investments to spur growth.

Pro forma EPS of $0.18 only narrowly beat Wall Street expectations of $0.16, while EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for Q3 heavily missed analyst consensus of $0.09. Investors are expecting that if HubSpot's growth is entering into a slowdown phase, it should at least be able to compensate with higher margins and a better bottom line - but thus far, HubSpot is still driving decent losses.

Key takeaways

The case against HubSpot is purely valuation-based. For a company trading as richly as it is at >9x forward revenues, there are certainly many bearish catalysts ahead of it. In particular, the company's weak billings results this quarter - no matter the fact that ~2 points of headwind were attributed to FX movements - is a telling sign that HubSpot's growth phase has reached its peak, and the stock is probably not worth as high a valuation as before.

While HubSpot remains a solid stock to maintain on the watch list, there are plenty of better and cheaper SaaS names to invest in at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.