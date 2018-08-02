Is There A Method Behind The Madness Of Trump's Trade Policy?

John Rubino and Michael Oliver return for the July 31st episode of the radio show.

Since Nixon removed gold from the global monetary system in 1971, the U.S. has suffered chronic trade deficits that led to a loss of higher-paid manufacturing jobs in exchange for low-paying service jobs. Triffin's dilemma states that countries with reserve currency status must by definition run trade deficits and export higher paying jobs. Trump's trade policies and stance on NATO suggest a reversal of trade deficits aimed at a return of higher paying jobs to America. Can those policies work? Will the Deep State that has enjoyed the benefits of a reserve currency allow it to happen?

We drilled down on this and related topics in more detail with John and listened to Michael's latest readings on stocks, bonds and precious metals. Your host commented on some of his favorite gold exploration stocks talked about a country in moral decline.

John Rubino runs the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is co-author, with GoldMoney's James Turk, of The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops, and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), The Collapse of the Dollar (also with James Turk), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street(Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.