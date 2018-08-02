Alibaba: Expect Headwinds With Ele.Me

Earlier this week, there were announcements that Alibaba (BABA) and Starbucks (SBUX) are teaming up. With Starbucks experiencing headwinds within their fastest growing market (China), the company is desperate to foster growth. Alibaba can also stand to benefit on multiple fronts, but mainly through their newly acquired food-delivery platform: Ele.me (ELEME). This relationship has the potential to create a growing revenue stream for Ele.me that would, in turn, accelerate the journey to profitability.

Announcement

Starbucks is integrating Alibaba's TaoBao app into their new roastery in Shanghai. This only the second roastery outside of the original found in Seattle. Customers can use Taobao to interact with their surroundings inside the shop through augmented reality. This is just a plus to the deal, and is meant to show off Taobao's capabilities with augmented reality.

Source: Engadget

The bulk of the announcement is focused on Starbucks new deal to deliver their product through Ele.me. This partnership is meant to combat the decline in same store sales after third-party delivery services were cut, and fuel managements promise to triple revenues by 2022 inside China.

Coffee in China

Starbucks has teamed up with Ele.me in an effort to combat falling revenues. In Q3, Starbucks reported a 1% increase in global comparable store sales. However, China's comparable store sales decreased 2%. This was the first time in nearly a decade that sales declined within the Chinese market. This also came after another announcement that the company planned to triple revenue and reach 6,000 stores within the country. So then why the slowdown in growth? Why would management promise an expansion plan if they knew they had slowing sales? There are a couple reasons.

One, CEO Kevin Johnson stated that the sudden drop in growth was the result of a third-party purge. The Chinese government had cracked down on third-party delivery services and this severely hurt Starbucks sales. These delivery services provided massive revenue, although they would clog the stores in the process, by creating long queues. This intervention by the government is the reason behind management making a delivery deal with Ele.me.

Two, the store expansion had begun to cannibalize existing cafe sales. Starbucks had experienced this within the US when it began to aggressively expand. By expanding within their China market, the company is creating a saturated market by itself. This leads to the closing of older stores, but raises costs from construction and leases.

Three, there is a very new competitor within China, and it is growing extremely quickly. Luckin Coffee just entered the market at the beginning of this year and already holds unicorn status. In early July, Luckin raised $200 million at a valuation of $1 billion. The newcomer has also opened 660 stores as of July, which is up from 525 stores as of May. Comparatively, Starbucks currently has 3,000 stores in the country. Luckin is pressuring Starbucks by offering quality coffee at cheaper prices. The company is also pushing to make coffee delivery even faster, especially since the recent Starbucks announcement. On top of all this, the company is offering a 50% discount through the remainder of the year for all delivery and pick-up orders in an effort to grab market share. According to China Market Research Group (as reported in the WSJ), Luckin Coffee already has 5% market share within the country. Starbucks held 80.7% of the market with McDonald's holding 8.4% as of 2017.

It is not clear how successful Luckin will be at this aggressive expansion, but the market may be growing enough to accommodate both Starbucks and Luckin. According to the WSJ, the market for coffee shops is expected to increase by ~50% over the next 4-5 years.

Year Market 2012 $1.3 billion 2017 $4.5 billion 2022 $6.5 billion

Ele.me Landscape

Ele.me is one of the two largest delivery services inside China, with Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) being the other. Alibaba purchased the remaining shares of Ele.me earlier this year for ~$5 billion, valuing the entire company at $9.5 billion. The upside, for Ele.me at least, is that they are now backed by a tech-giant who can afford to burn cash in order to grab market share.

This 'subsidy-war' included both Ele.me and Meituan (backed by Tencent, but still independent). As a result of this, customers were able to take advantage of deep discounts offered by these services. In Ele.me's case, Alibaba had been subsidizing the service in order to promote other aspects of the tech giant. One big incentive is the use of Alipay. This act of 'extreme marketing' was ceased after government intervention. However, with nothing physical this cease-fire is essentially just at the whim of the companies.

Food delivery services are cash burning services and everyone knows that. Meituan is looking to raise between $4-6 billion with its upcoming IPO just to keep the company alive. This is already affecting Ele.me as well. The company is seeking another $2 billion from outside investors

As of the beginning of the year, Ele.me was the leading player in the market (by app installations) with 44% of the market. However, within Meituan's IPO prospectus, the company claims to own 59% of the market. Valuation wise, Meituan is larger planning to IPO at a $60 billion market cap. Ele.me, as previously mentioned, was valued at $9.5 billion at time of purchase.

Source: IPO Prospectus (Meituan)

The promise comes from Ele.me's integration with Alibaba. In the upcoming quarter, Ele.me plans to spend $443 million to grab market share from its competitors. One big plus, is the fact that logistics are now merged between the two companies meaning that Ele.me has access to over 400,000 delivery drivers. This further shows how capital intensive the food-delivery space is.

The services industry is growing in China, and this does offer a tailwind for the company. As shown below, there is a general trend within China towards increased service consumption. From 2017 to 2023, service consumption is estimated to increase 2%. There is also an increase in the labor supply that is expected to help ensure cheap delivery costs. This increase is thanks to the movement out of 'old economy' jobs, such as agriculture, into the new jobs, like services. There were 338 million working in services and 438 million working in agriculture as of 2016. By 2023, this is expected to flip with services overtaking agriculture around 2020.

Source: IPO Prospectus (Meituan)

Diving down within the services industry, food-delivery is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years. With a market total of RMB 305 billion as of 2017, growth will continue at a CAGR of 23.7% until reaching RMB 1.5 trillion in 2023. With a roughly 40% market share, Ele.me would be entitled to RMB 600 billion.

Source: IPO Prospectus (Meituan)

Another key part in the graph above, is the growth in non-restaurant food retail. This entails coffee shops as they are not conventional restaurants. This positive growth in both food delivery and non-restaurant retails, provide a positive outlook for the market that Ele.me operates within.

Conclusion

The delivery deal with Starbucks will not only help to grab market share for Ele.me, but it will also help to promote Alipay and provide a steady revenue stream for the cash burning service. However, there are plenty of major headwinds that need to be addressed.

The deal is being attacked on both sides as Luckin Coffee will be a major pain for Starbucks in the coming years, while Ele.me needs to address Meituan. While the Chinese markets are large enough for there to be multiple large players, investors come to expect domination within these markets. The Starbucks deal is a move in the right direction, but ultimately Ele.me is going to be a rough patch within the Alibaba portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.