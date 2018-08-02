Apple: 'Make Way For MAGA'

I close by addressing what I consider to be a minor issue brought up by a Bloomberg reporter on Wednesday.

In the event of a market correction or an unforeseen event over the next several months, I show two ways Apple shareholders can limit their risk.

Apple's earnings release and price action this week support Waters' suggestion. My site is bullish on Apple as well, as I elaborate.

The FT's West Coast editor Richard Waters suggested over the weekend that "MAGA" (Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon) replace "FAANG" to denote the market's current tech leadership.

Apple fans in Toronto queue for a new iPhone (via Business Insider).

Make Way For MAGA

Over the weekend, after Facebook's (FB) crash last week, the Financial Times' West Coast editor, Richard Waters, suggested a new moniker for market leading tech companies to replace FAANG ("Make Way For MAGA" - paywalled here):

Wall Street loves Maga. That doesn't just refer to the tax-cutting, deregulating, market-boosting Make America Great Again agenda from the Trump White House. There is another MAGA causing stock market palpitations. It describers the narrower group of Big Tech companies leading the market higher: Microsoft [(MSFT)], Apple [(AAPL)], Google [(GOOG), (GOOGL)], and Amazon [(AMZN)].

Apple underlined Waters' point this week, first by announcing its best-ever June quarter on Tuesday, and then by hitting an all-time high on Wednesday, putting the stock within striking distance of a $1 trillion market cap. Seeking Alpha contributors have been bullish (Stefan Redlich's Apple Is Firing On All Cylinders is illustrative), and my own site, Portfolio Armor, is bullish on Apple as well, my local Apple store seems to have plenty of traffic.

Nevertheless, I have posted a couple of ways Apple longs can hedge below, in the event a market correction or some unforeseen event causes the stock to drop significantly over the next several months. Following that, I elaborate on my site's current take on Apple and comment on one tiny worm noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Wednesday night.

Adding Downside Protection To Apple

Let's assume, for these examples, that you have 200 shares of Apple and can tolerate a 20% drawdown, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways to protect against that (the screen captures here are from the Portfolio iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 200 shares of Apple against a >20% drop by mid-February.

The cost of this protection was $428, or 1.06% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often by options at some point between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 16% over the same time frame, you could have used the optimal collar below to get the same level of downside protection.

The put leg of this collar uses the same strike as the first hedge, so its cost is the same: $428, or 1.06% of position value. But the income generated from selling the call leg was higher than that: $470, or 1.17% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So your net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a $42 net credit when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Apple

As you can see in this screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel below, everything looks good for Apple.

Here's a close-up of the more relevant parts:

Portfolio Armor's first preliminary screen is for the mean of the most recent 6-month return (labeled "Short Term Return" above) and the average 6-month return over the last 10 years ("Long Term Return") to be positive. It is, in Apple's case: it's 17.04% (rounded), where it appears under the "6m Exp Return" and "Exp Return" columns.

The second screen is a gauge of options market sentiment. The site attempts to hedge AAPL against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months using an optimal, or least expensive, collar capped at the mean of its short and long-term returns, 17.04%.

Since it passed the 2nd screen without needing to have its cap dropped down from 17.04%, 17.04% appears in the "w/Cap Drop" column. Ordinarily, that would also have been Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for Apple over the next 6 months. But Apple also passed a third test, in that it was also possible to hedge it against the same >9% decline over the same time frame using optimal puts.

Historically, only about 20% of the securities that pass Portfolio Armor's two preliminary screens pass this "AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") test, and the ones that do outperform the ones that don't by 37% over the next 6 months. Because of that, the site boosts Apple's potential return by 37%, as you can see in the "w/AHP" column below.

The Big Picture

Portfolio Armor's universe consists of practically every security (stock and exchange traded product) with options traded on it in the U.S. That's about 4,500 names, out of which 1,580 passed the two preliminary screens on Wednesday (the number that passes both screens varies based on market conditions; only about 700 passed both screens during the correction in early 2016, for example). Of the 1,580 names that passed both preliminary screens, Apple was ranked #34 by potential return, net of hedging cost, as you can see in the screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel below.

I've been sharing the top 10 names from this ranking with Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week since June 8th of last year, so we have 6-month track records for 34 weekly cohorts as of last week. 27 of them outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and Portfolio Armor's top names averaged returns of 15.76% over the next 6 months, versus 7.92% for SPY.

Wrapping Up: The Tiniest Worm In The Apple

On Wednesday night, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared the tweet below, indicating that Apple had killed its App Store affiliate program.

I'm not so sure how big the consequences from this will be. I am familiar with AppShopper, as I used to check out its finance app category frequently. And then one day I checked it and it looked like this:

It still looks like that, broken, months later, which suggests to me these 3rd party app ranking sites weren't that crucial a part of Apple's app store ecosystem.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here is the latest one: Performance Update - Week 35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.