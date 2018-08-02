50 Top Yield And Top Gain Utilities Are Wall St. Stars For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Utilities showed 50.61% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low priced little WallStars led July's Utilities.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Aimed At 22.5% To 74.3% Net Gains For Top Ten High Yield Utilities WallStars

Six of ten top dividend high yield Utilities were verified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for Utilities as graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts produced the 2019 data. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to July 2019 were:

Energy Company of Parana (ELP) was projected to net $743.02 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% above the market as a whole.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) was projected to net $739.29, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Spark Energy (SPKE) was projected to net $737.31, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% opposite the market as a whole.

Companhia de Saneamento (SBS) was projected to net $369.77, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Enel Americas (ENIA) netted $326.45 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

TerraForm Power (TERP) was projected to net $295.74, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% below the market as a whole.

Energy Company of Minas (CIG) netted $289.30 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% over the market as a whole.

Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) was projected to net $266.06, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% under the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $239.45, based on dividends, plus upside estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Enel Chile (ENIC) was projected to net $225.66, based on dividends, plus upside estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ENIC.

The average net gain (dividend and price less broker fees) was estimated at 42.32% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Top Utility Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

50 Top Utilities Dividend WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Ten Top Dividend Utilities WallStars Ranked By Yield

Top ten Utilities Sector WallStars selected 7/31/18 by yield represented four of five constituent industries. Top yielding stock, was Just Energy Group [1], the tops of two diversified utility representatives. The other diversified utility placed seventh, Energy Company of Minas [7].

In second place was the first of two regulated gas companies, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) [2], the other placed fourth, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [4].

Three independent power producer representatives placed third, sixth, and ninth in the top ten WallStars: Pattern Energy Group [3], TerraForm Power [6], and Brookfield Renewable (BEP) [9].

Finally, three regulated electric utility industry firms placed fifth, eighth, and tenth: Spark Energy [5]; NRG Yield (NYLD) [8], and Enel Generacion Chile [10], to complete the top ten July Utilities WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Ten Utilities WallStars Showed 17.05% To 70.96% Price Upsides To July 2019; (22) One Showed A 1.23% Downside.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 50.61% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Utilities WallStars To July 2019

Ten top Utilities were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Utilities dogs selected 7/31/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of five industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Utilities WallStars (23) Delivering 46.02% Vs. (24) 30.56% Net Gains by All Ten by July 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Utilities kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 50.61% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Utilities WallStar stock, Just Energy Group, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 73.93%.

The five lowest-priced utilities as of July 31 were Energy Company of Minas; Just Energy Group; Spark Energy; TerraForm Power; Pattern Energy Group, with prices ranging from $2.10 to $18.57.

Five higher-priced Utilities for July 31 were: NRG Yield; Enel Generacion Chile, Suburban Propane Partners, Brookfield Renewable, and AmeriGas Partners, whose prices ranged from $18.60 to $43.03.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Utilities dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice.

