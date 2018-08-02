Gaming And Leisure Properties: Headwinds Or A Light Breeze?

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) has reported an underwhelming quarter and has cut guidance for the year. As I write this, shares are trading down about 2.5%.

GLPI is a newer investment for me, and one that I recognize as quite risky. Any time a REIT accepts variable rents, some of the risk from the operator is transferred to the REIT. GLPI goes one step further with a portion of their revenues coming from a Taxable REIT Subsidiary (TRS) which operates two Hollywood brand casinos in Perryville and Baton Rouge.

Further confusing GLPI's earnings is the resignation of their long-time CFO Bill Clifford. As part of a separation agreement, GLPI will be making a series of cash payments to Mr. Clifford, in exchange for canceling shares of restricted stock that were awarded to him.

Looking into the numbers, there are a few reasons for concern, as well as reasons for optimism.

Retirement

G&A expenses were up $10.3 million quarter over quarter. The retirement costs were $13,149,000 so without those, G&A would have been less than Q2 of 2017.

An 8-K filed in April describes the agreement.

Under the Agreement, Mr. Clifford will serve as senior advisor to the Company from May 4, 2018 until August 31, 2018, or such earlier retirement date specified by the Company (the “Continued Employment Period”). During the Continued Employment Period, Mr. Clifford will be entitled to continue to receive his current salary at the rate of $1,166,990 per year and to participate in the employee benefit plans of the Company in which he currently participates (or to receive continuing coverage through COBRA, if Mr. Clifford is no longer eligible to participate in such employee benefit plans). In addition, in lieu of payments or benefits under any Company severance plan and in connection with the cancellation of Mr. Clifford’s outstanding incentive equity awards upon his retirement, Mr. Clifford or his estate will be entitled to the following cash payments: $4,210,400 on September 1, 2018; $4,743,750 on January 2, 2019; $2,529,990 on January 2, 2020; and $1,265,012 on January 4, 2021, subject, in each case, to Mr. Clifford’s continued service through the Continued Employment Period and compliance with the terms of the Agreement.

In exchange for the series of lump-sum payments, Mr. Clifford agreed to the cancelation of previously awarded shares. Looking at the 10-Q, we can see that these shares were canceled.

Source

In total, Mr. Clifford is giving up 384,999 shares. Doing the math, that means GLPI is paying Mr. Clifford $34.15/share, which is a discount to the current market price. It is a little less dilution and GLPI does not have any cash issues, so this is a good deal for shareholders even if it makes the quarterly numbers look a little low.

The TRS

An issue that is more concerning for shareholders is the performance of the TRS. Revenues from the TRS properties account for 14-15% of gross revenues.

Q1 of 2018 had a particularly poor performance with revenues from the TRS down $3.26 million (-9.5%). Peter Carlino blamed the poor performance on the weather.

I’ll acknowledge that our TRS properties were a little soft largely due to horrendous weather in January and February although I’ll comment that things appear to be better and stronger and we expect that those properties will be more inline as we look ahead.

Q2 showed an improvement over Q1.

Source

However, it is still down 1.1% quarter over quarter. Reading deeper into the 10-Q (page 40) reveals that the drop is attributable to the Baton Rouge property.

Gaming, food, beverage and other revenue for our TRS Properties segment decreased by $0.4 million, or 1.1%, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a $1.8 million decrease in revenues at Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge resulting from general market conditions leading to lower patronage and decreased spend per customer resulting from the smoking ban that took effect June 1, 2018, partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in revenues at Hollywood Casino Perryville primarily resulting from increased customer wagers. Gaming, food, beverage and other revenue for our TRS Properties segment decreased by $3.6 million, or 4.9%, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017, primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in revenues at Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge resulting from general market conditions leading to lower patronage, as well as an increase in competitor promotions, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in revenues at Hollywood Casino Perryville primarily resulting from increased customer wagers.

The declining revenue of the TRS is slightly offset by lower "gaming, food, beverage and other" expenses, which are $1.68 million lower for the 6-months.

The Baton Rouge market is clearly struggling, if the cause is the smoking ban, that is a problem that is not going to go away. In the conference call, management revealed that the Hollywood in Baton Rouge is the only casino in the city that has an outdoor smoking patio. Revenue fell despite Hollywood having that amenity advantage. An advantage that will likely disappear as other casinos build their own patios.

To keep some perspective, the year-to-date drop in revenues from the TRS only amounts to 0.7% of total revenues. It is an issue that is having a modest impact on a portion of total revenues and not one that is likely to get large enough to have a serious impact on the company such as pressuring their dividend.

Variable Rents

For both of their major tenants, Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK), GLPI has a rent reset year for the variable portions of their rents.

For those who are not familiar with the lease structure, here is a slide from a recent presentation explaining it.

Source

The properties actually have two rental rates. One for the building which is fixed and has an annual escalator of 2%. This escalator is subject to a ceiling requiring a minimum rent coverage of 1.8x EBITDAR.

The second is placed on the land and is reset periodically to represent 4% of average annual rent revenue. This variable component is reset every 5-years for PENN and every 2-years for PNK.

Below is the impact that these changes have on 2018 rent (note that the PENN changes are effective as of November, while the PNK changes are effective as of April)

Source: Numbers from press release, chart author's

While the net result remains positive, it is disappointing that the variable rent has gone down.

Default

A final piece of negative news regards a loan that GLPI made to CQ Holding Company, one of their tenants. In March of 2017, GLPI issued a $13 million 5.5 year term loan with an interest rate of 15%. The loan was issued simultaneously with the payoff of a larger $43 million loan.

According to the 10-Q,

On June 12, 2018, the Company received a Notice of Event of Default under the Senior Credit Agreement of CQ Holding Company from Citizens Bank, N.A. ("Citizens"), which reported a covenant default under their senior secured agreement. Under the terms of that agreement, Citizens may halt debtor payments to unsecured lenders such as GLPI. As this did in fact occur, the interest due from CQ Holding Company in June 2018 under the Company's unsecured loan was paid in kind in the amount of $0.5 million. At this time, full payment of the principal is still expected and all lease payments due from Casino Queen remain current

Casino Queen accounts for approximately 2% of GLPI's revenues.

The Positives (Why I Am Long)

Despite a few headwinds, I remain bullish on the longer-term growth story. The merger between PENN and PNK is expected to be completed by the end of the year. As part of that merger, Boyd Gaming (BYD) will become a tenant. GLPI will receive an additional $46.1 million in annual rents and estimates additional AFFO of $0.12/share as a result of the transaction.

Additionally, the Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA) acquisition is expected to close in the 4th quarter, with an initial annual rent of $110 million. That transaction will add El Dorado Resorts (ERI), another major operator, to GLPI's list of tenants.

GLPI continues to demonstrate that they can close deals that are accretive to AFFO. These two deals will not have a significant impact on 2018 but should be fully realized for 2019. The growth from acquisitions will far outweigh the small reductions discussed above.

Conclusion

The pullback in share-price today is understandable. When you dig below the noise of Mr. Clifford's retirement, there are a few headwinds.

The Baton Rouge property is underperforming and there is little reason to believe that is going to change. Ideally, GLPI could sell or lease both of their TRS properties to an operator. While the upside is nice, REITs are better off if they focus on being the landlord. REITs thrive on stable and predictable revenues. However, even if GLPI chooses to keep the TRS properties, they will be significantly less relevant when the 2018 acquisitions close.

The reductions in variable rents is a disappointment. No doubt some were expecting the rents to be flat or increase slightly. That is a risk inherent with leases that have a variable component. On the positive side, despite the variable rent going down, the 2% escalators were enough to result in a net increase in rent. PENN and PNK continue to have growing rent coverage and the combined company should be even stronger.

The Casino Queen default is clearly a concern. So far, there is no indication that it will impact rent. It is the first sign that a problem might develop in upcoming quarters. All investors can do is be aware of the potential that a credit default turns into a rent default. Fortunately, it is GLPI's smallest tenant.

Despite these headwinds, GLPI still has a compelling growth story. GLPI has shown an ability to close on large deals and the PENN-PNK merger and the TPCA deal will considerably increase the numbers on the top and bottom lines. All of the other issues combined are comparatively a drop in the bucket.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.