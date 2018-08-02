Molson Coors Enters Into Canadian Cannabis Scene

HEXO data by YCharts

On August 1, 2018, the Canadian unit of Molson Coors (TAP) announced a joint venture with Hydropothecary ("HEXO") (OTCPK:HYYDF, TSX:HEXO, TSX:HEXO.WT):

"Molson Coors Canada, the Canadian business unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company [], and leading Canadian cannabis producer, The Hydropothecary Corporation [], are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization."

The joint venture will be 57.5% owned by Molson Coors, while HEXO will own the remaining 42.5%. The joint venture will be structured as a stand-alone company. The transaction is targeted to close prior to September 30, 2018 (during Molson Coors' Q3/18).

The stock market reacted very favorably to this news. As of this writing, Molson Coors is up 4.5% while HEXO is up 14.5%. In dollar terms, HEXO is up ~$120M CAD (~$95M USD) while Molson Coors is up ~$650M.

Molson Coors is not the first large alcohol company to invest in the cannabis market. Constellation Brands (STZ), makers of Corona beer and Svedka vodka, purchased a minority stake in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) last year. The two companies are working together to develop "a nonalcoholic cannabis beverage for release when Canada’s government legalizes pot drinks, expected in 2019."

Market Legality: Possibly in 2019

Remember that consumable cannabis is not yet legal in Canada, and will not be legalized on the October 17, 2018, recreational cannabis legalization date. Edibles are not expected to be sold until 2019. Beverages may be part of an expansion of legalization into edibles in 2019, although this is subject to consultation and it isn't guaranteed that edibles will be a part of that expansion (according to Trina Fraser, cannabis industry legal expert).

Legalization is not guaranteed, but Molson Coors' entry into the space makes legalization more likely, in my view. This JV implies that Molson Coors believes cannabis-infused beverages are likely to be legalized, or at least likely enough to warrant spending money to enter the space. Further, the JV makes it more likely the Molson Coors will spend money to lobby for the legalization of cannabis-infused beverages and work to ensure that those beverages are legalized as quickly as possible.

Impact on Hydropothecary

I believe that this deal is a big break for HEXO. Having the marketing power, distribution network, and financing from Molson Coors will enable HEXO to dramatically expand this reach in cannabis beverages compared to what they might have been able to do without such a partner. Because of this deal, the JV is likely to sell far more cannabis beverages than HEXO could have sold on their own. This also means that HEXO will be able to sell more of its cannabis (to be used in the infused beverages) than they could have on their own, which is beneficial for the company since its planned capacity (108,000 kg/year by December 2018) far exceeds its provincial MOUs (~20,000 kg to 45,000 kg/year in Quebec and an unknown amount in British Columbia).

I believe this deal significantly increases the chances that HEXO could eventually be acquired by Molson Coors.

The United States is currently a grey market - recreational cannabis is legal in many states under state law but is still technically illegal under federal law. When those legal issues clear (and most Americans favor legalizing cannabis), Molson Coors and other large corporations are likely to want to enter that much-larger market.

Should the JV with HEXO be successful, that JV will own valuable intellectual property. Its brands may be well-established, at least in a subset of consumer's minds. Further, it will own trade secrets (or perhaps patents as well) about ways of making cannabis beverages with a desired taste, consistency, strength, shelf-life, or other properties.

When Molson Coors wishes to enter a possible future US market for recreational cannabis beverages, they are likely to want to use the IP created by the HEXO/Molson Coors JV. In that scenario, Molson Coors might have three options: (1) License the IP from the JV, (2) purchase the JV outright, or (3) purchase HEXO outright. Each of these options would directly benefit holders of HEXO.

At current market values, purchasing HEXO outright might be the simplest option - HEXO's market cap, as of this writing, is only ~$740M USD ($960M CAD). While Molson Coors is already somewhat burdened by debt (a good recap on SA is "Value On Tap: Premium Brands At A Discount Price With Molson Coors"), three-quarters of a billion dollars is not a lot for a company with a market cap of ~$15B and an enterprise value of ~$26B.

Impact on Molson Coors

As a percentage of company value, the impact on Molson Coors is much less than the impact on HEXO. Molson Coors trades at a market cap that is ~20x that of HEXO, so even with a 57.5%/42.5% ownership stake in the JV, the stakes here are proportionately smaller for Molson Coors.

Despite that, this move is a positive for Molson Coors, in my view. Cannabis legalization is expected to reduce sales of alcohol products, perhaps by ~5%. One study showed a 4.4% drop in beer sales when recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. Another study indicated that alcohol sales dropped 15% where medical cannabis was legalized in the United States. (The 15% figure sounds far too high to me, but I'll let readers decide.) Moving into cannabis beverages is a natural choice for Molson Coors to offset the potential loss of sales from cannabis.

Canada can also function as a test market for Molson Coors, which will enable them to be better-prepared if recreational cannabis is legalized (federally - no more grey market) across the United States. Canada is a much smaller market than the United States, but Molson Coors will be able to develop and market cannabis-infused beverages to determine what works and what doesn't work. This will help Molson Coors have a head start when/if cannabis beverages are legalized in the United States: They will already know what flavors, marketing, and strengths will be popular with consumers, and will have experience creating and selling those drinks.

Further, Molson Coors has low opportunity costs. If this JV fails - perhaps consumers don't like cannabis-infused beverages and prefer other edibles - Molson will not lose too much. It is far cheaper to develop, market, and distribute in the smaller Canadian market than it would be in the much larger American market. Thus, if the products are unsuccessful and consumers reject them, Molson Coors will stand to lose less than if they tried and failed in the broader US market.

Takeaway

In short, this joint venture is win-win for both HEXO and Molson Coors. The market agrees: shares in both companies are up significantly in trading today even while the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (TSX:HMMJ) is down ~2.2% and the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT) is down ~0.2%.

This JV makes Molson Coors more attractive, since it is a relatively low-cost way for the company to explore cannabis-infused beverages. The deal creates optionality for the company, as if the JV is successful, they will be able to purchase the JV directly, purchase HEXO, and/or expand the availability of their cannabis-infused drink offerings worldwide as recreational cannabis is legalized in more locations. For an excellent in-depth analysis of Molson Coors, I'd recommend reading "Value On Tap: Premium Brands At A Discount Price With Molson Coors" (paywall).

I have owned shares of Hydropothecary since March, when I wrote "Hydropothecary: 55% Upside On Quebec Cannabis Play" (author's pick - no paywall). Since the publication of that article, I have added to my position in HEXO twice and continue to believe that the company is underpriced in comparison to many of its peers in the Canadian cannabis market.

This JV only strengthens my belief in HEXO. The JV is likely to help HEXO sell more of their 108,000 kg/year of production, could generate profits and returns on its own from their 42.5% share, and increases the likelihood of an eventual purchase of the company by Molson Coors.

One can buy shares in HEXO directly (OTCPK:HYYDF, TSX:HEXO) and there are also tradeable warrants (TSX:HEXO.WT) with a $5.60 exercise price and a January 30, 2020 expiration. At current prices of $4.89 for HEXO.TO and $1.35 for HEXO.WT, these warrants trade with an implied volatility (sigma) of HEXO of ~64% (according to the Black-Scholes model with a 3% risk-free rate). That sigma is a bit rich for my blood, so I choose to own shares of HEXO directly rather than own the warrants. Others may choose differently, depending on their risk tolerance and their view of HEXO's likely future stock prices. Warrants will have a higher risk/reward than owning shares directly but are less liquid (higher bid/ask spread).

As always, cannabis stocks are risky investments. The market is still in a nascent stage, with legalization (not including edibles) set for October 17, 2018. Shares of Hydropothecary, and warrants more so, are likely to be volatile. I would caution against a portfolio that is too concentrated in any given cannabis stock, or even in cannabis stocks generally. With that caveat, however, I like HEXO and have added additional shares a couple times in the past six months.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEXO.TO, CGC, HMMJ.TO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.