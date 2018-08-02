Waste Management: A Strong Quarter, A Stronger Trade War

Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a young investor's dream holding, or at least it has been mine for the past decade. A well-run legally classified monopoly in an industry buoyed by rampant consumerism that also pays a steady dividend - that's what I call a no-brainer. Nevertheless WM, like all companies, is at times faced with significant macroeconomic challenges that affect their bottom line. Of late the Trump-China trade war has been the main headwind keeping share prices at bay.

Back in April, I wrote an article in which I describe the effects of China's recycling import ban on WM's business. I reasoned, after my research, that given the size of WM's recycling business(1/10th of solid waste) the trade war would have minimal effects on their bottom line. I concluded:

With 2018 guidance reaffirmed, I believe this new Chinese ban may present an opportunity over the next couple months for investors to get into WM at lower share prices. I expect the market will overreact to this news and share prices may fall slightly in the near term. If you don’t own Waste Management perhaps Trump’s quasi trade war will provide you an opportunity to enter one of the safest dividend growth stocks in the markets.

Since I always eat my own cooking, I added to my stake in WM over the past few months and after the recent Q2 earnings release, needless to say, I was pleased with the decision. Shares rose some ~10% post Q2 earnings. As always WM revealed strength in their solid waste business which was more than enough to offset any weakness in the recycling business. After months of share prices being held down a quick 10% jump was surprising, but not undeserved.

Q2 emphasizes WM's resiliency and status as a capital protector for investors. Despite the headwinds, the company was able to turn in strong figures which led them to increase their adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2018. Although I am now taking profits in WM, selling back the shares I recently purchased after the price appreciation, as always I recommend the company as a long-term hold. Q2 did nothing but solidify my favorable long-term view of this well-run future Dividend Champion (current Contender). That being said, at this point WM is not a BUY. The now full blown trade war between Trump and China is leading to a lot of uncertainty going forward for the company. Although WM doesn't need China to survive, the profitability of their recycling business relies on an end to this trade war. An end which seems to be less likely with each passing day. WM is a HOLD.

Q2 Results and China's Recycling Ban

EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.02

Revenue of $3.74B (+ 1.6% Y/Y) misses by $-20M

Once again WM's solid waste business turned in a strong performance in Q2. This allowed for an EPS beat despite a small miss on revenues. Internal revenue growth for collection and disposal operations was 2.3% vs. 1.9% for Q2 2017. Also, for the fifth consecutive quarter, both price and volume growth exceeded 2%. This allowed the collection and disposal business to contribute $135 million of incremental revenue which was more than enough to offset the $85 million decline in revenue from the company’s recycling business.

Total company EBITDA increased 3.1% in Q2. EBITDA margins also expanded 40 bps to 28.4%, despite a 40 bps headwind from recycling. This was because even through increasing labor costs WM was able to control expenses in Q2. Total operating expenses as a percent of revenue were 61.9%, an improvement of 40 bps vs. Q2 2017.

The quarter also saw already robust cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow figures increase by ~20% each. The $975 million figure of cash from operations in Q2 is the best single quarter WM has ever achieved. Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue grew more than 400 bps vs. Q2 2017, to 26.1%. These gains were in spite of a more than 45% increase in capital spending during the quarter as well. WM has been on quite the spending spree this year as they attempt to modernize landfills and their fleet. In Q2 alone WM spent some $436 million on capital expenditures, bringing the year-to-date capital investment to $836 million.

WM also continued with share buybacks in the quarter as they were lifted by tax reform (new effective tax rate 24%). The company bought back $300 million in shares during Q2, allocating over 90% of 2018 free cash flow to dividends and share buybacks in the first half of the year. It's important to note although there were many positives in Q1, the EPS beat was at least partially a result of buybacks and a lower effective tax rate.

WM's debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at a solid 2.4x for Q2. The company has consistently managed their debt well. This led to a May upgrade of the company's senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 by Moody's. The agency sited strong core business development, the high ~30% EBITDA margin and the low cash flow to debt figure of ~10% as reasons for the upgrade. The strong quarter, aided by buybacks, led WM to increase its full year EPS guidance, and maintain its revenue guidance.

The recycling business has been the crux of the argument against WM lately. Q2 revealed both positive and negative developments on that front. Starting with the bad, the recycling business declined by $0.07 in terms of EPS vs. Q2 2017, largely due to lower demand for recycled materials following China's import ban and commodity market challenges which persisted in the second quarter. Furthermore, WM updated its expected EPS impact from the Recycling business for the full year 2018 to negative $0.17 - $0.20. This was based on the lowered blended full year average commodity rate of around $68 per ton. This equates to a year-over-year decline in operating EBITDA of approximately $100 million. That's nearly twice the original expected impact, but still a negligible effect for a company of this size.

On the positive front WM believes nearly three-fourths of the $100 million operating EBITDA impact is already behind them. The trade war headwinds will undoubtedly continue for the rest of 2018 as an amicable solution between the U.S and China seems far from view, but WM expects second half headwinds to be moderate as the company continues to take steps to improve the recycling business. As I mentioned in my April article WM's plan to combat losses in the recycling business through price increases, a reduction in recycling contamination and the elimination of excess costs has been underway since the trade war began. According to CFO James E. Trevathan in the Q2 conference call the plan is going as expected thus far:

Looking at Recycling. As we discussed on the first quarter conference call, we took further steps to improve our business as we rolled out an approach to address contamination and recover cost for excess contamination. We are pleased with the results so far and expect to see improvement in the second half of the year. We will continue to work on improving the Recycling business because it's a service that our customers desire and our shareholders deserve an appropriate return on invested capital from our recycling assets in any economic climate.

Unfortunately, recent developments now have China once again pushing back against U.S tariffs with news that they might ban all recycling imports by 2020 or even sooner. Although I do believe this is unlikely as it would hurt Chinese companies as much if not more than American companies, it is something WM investors should be aware of. It also makes me think perhaps management's guidance that indicates the pressure on their recycling business will moderate in H2 2018 is just wishful thinking.

There are several possible solutions to China's new recycling ban, including what's called recycled pulp. A process by which American companies would turn recycling into a pulp mixture essentially skirting regulations by sending the recycling in this form. However, it appears fixes like this are some time away and if things continue to worsen on the the trade war front, the recycling business will surely take another hit next quarter.

Recycling costs have increased substantially at WM due to increased transportation expenses, as the majority of the company's recycling now goes to Vietnam and India. The remaining recycling that does go to China now faces at least 12%-15% increased processing costs. All in all, this means the strong quarter for WM may not be enough. Headwinds may worsen going forward. WM's solid fundamentals and status as a legally classified monopoly make for a sea worthy ship even in turbulent waters, but I can no longer recommend WM as a BUY given the challenges their business faces.

Conclusion

Although the effects of the trade war have yet to seriously impact WM's bottom line I believe the coming quarters could be difficult for the company if China decides to cut all recycling imports. This is by no means a call to sell. I believe WM is one of the few 'never sell' companies that exist. Nevertheless, the pressure on the recycling business is undeniable, and given the worsening relations between the U.S and China, I don't expect things will improve materially any time soon. WM is fundamentally strong and surrounded by an almost impenetrable moat, but even the best of defenses can be tested by trade wars. After the recent run-up in share price, WM is no longer a BUY and investors should be aware of the potential for the single stroke of a pen to materially impact the business in the coming years. The core business can't support its struggling recycling counterpart forever without feeling the effects, especially if the bears' recession fears manifest themselves. WM is a long term winner and a capital protector, but with the trade war looming it's just a HOLD.

Saying Goodbye To A Waste Management Legend...

Lawrence “Larry” Beck was the co-founder, and later a key executive, of Waste Management, Inc. Beck passed away from complications related to esophageal and stomach cancer just days ago. His amazing story of American ingenuity and hard-work is well worth telling.

In 1953, after serving in the army, Beck founded a small trash hauling firm with just $15,000 called Atlas Refuse Disposal. Through dedication and perseverance he was able to make a success of his small business which at the time had just one truck and one route. It wasn't until 1969 however, after Beck decided to join up with four other waste companies to buy a 150 acre landfill, that his company would really begin to thrive. Eventually Atlas Refuse Disposal would join with fellow waste companies run by the likes of Dean Buntrock and Wayne Huizenga to form Waste Management, and as they say - the rest is history.

R.I.P. Larry Beck,

Thanks for all the dividends.

