World Fuel Services: Stabilization And Short Squeeze Save The Day

Hence I am maintaining a long position, but cut a portion of my position, feeling that the move was a bit of an overreaction.

While pressure on volumes might materialise in the future, valuations were absolute non-demanding before a short squeeze induced-move sent shares more than 30% higher.

World Fuel Services (INT) has been a stock which I have been averaging down for a long time already and finally got rewarded in recent days. The company was long a favourite of mine as it typically reported very small, yet quite stable margins on a huge revenue base. Organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking made it a compelling growth at a reasonable price play.

That somewhat changed after deals no longer contributed the same way as they did in the past, while the headwinds in the core marine segment were both intensifying and lasting. This put pressure on margins, now coming in at much lower levels than we have seen in the past.

2017 In Review

World Fuel reported a 25% increase in revenues in 2017 to $33.7 billion, which seems better than it is. For starters, most of the growth is driven by higher oil prices, in fact just 0.5% of growth can be explained by higher volumes. This growth was driven by double-digit increases in aviation and land volumes, offset by a detrimental performance of the marine segment. The organic performance of this modest volume growth was pretty disappointing, as the company made a few deals as well.

Revenue growth did not translate into higher margins as gross profits were up less than 4% to $932 million, despite some acquisitions and higher prices. Combined with the increase in the cost base and disappointing performance in some areas of the business, World Fuel was forced to take a $92 million impairment charge as well as nearly $60 million restructuring charge.

If I exclude these charges, adjusted operating earnings came in at $197 million, for operating margins of just 0.6%. These charges and implications of tax reform made that adjusted earnings fell from $2.11 per share to $1.86 per share, being quite a disappointment.

The first quarter was very weak with volumes down more than 3%, although gross profits were up by 5%, allowing for operating earnings to rise from $50 million to $57 million. Higher interest expenses, following some deals being made, limited the increase in reported earnings to just a penny, with earnings amounting to $0.46 per share. A key UK land operation benefited from cold weather, actually making the first quarter pretty resilient in terms of its performance.

Second-quarter volumes were down 4% as gross profits rose by 7%. This allowed operating earnings to rise by $10 million to $61 million for the quarter, aided by gross margin expansion and strict cost control. As leverage is slowly coming down the company was only "hurt" by a higher effective tax rate, resulting in earnings being down 2 pennies to $0.42 per share. Solid working capital performance (despite rising oil prices) made that leverage ratios fell to 1.9 times.

Note that ahead of the earnings call, expectations were very low with shares trading at $21-22, while earnings power probably still comes in just shy of $2 per share, despite a rising effective tax rate. This suggests that shares were trading at merely 11 times earnings, while leverage is moderate (especially if we take into account rising oil prices putting pressure on working capital requirements).

Positive news is that the company expects 250 basis points of operating leverage this year, after having achieved 170 basis points leverage so far this year. The additional leverage more or less suggests an additional $8 million in potential operating earnings on top of the first half year run rate.

Potential Is There

The marine segment has clearly seen secular challenges as the long-term outlook for fuel can be debated. On the other hand, I recognise that the business has been able to post operating margins of 0.7% of sales, even with higher oil prices in the past decade. Note that based on the second-quarter revenue run rate and applying average margins, the business should in theory be able to post operating earnings of around $300 million. With interest totalling $70 million a year and applying a 25% tax rate, I see potential for average earnings of $170 million, working out to $2.50 per share.

While the talk is turning a bit more optimistic, given the comments made regarding operating leverage of 250 basis points this year and sequential improvements into 2019, the roughly 30% move higher to $27 can really be seen as a short squeeze. Short positions and the realisation that the situation might have stabilised and can improve from hereon make that a road map with $2 per share earnings power is in the works. Even after the massive move, valuations remain reasonable at 14 times earnings.

I have argued in the past that a market multiple might be warranted given the great bolt-on dealmaking strategy, yet a market multiple might be more than sufficient for now given the less than perfect track record in this area as of recent. Another concern of mine is that of long-term potential pressure on volume developments, given the global initiatives to reduce fuel consumption and pursue alternative energy sources.

Hence I took the opportunity to cut a quarter of my stake at about $2 above my average cost base, which I am quite happy with, as the "bailout" provided seems more a short squeeze than true fundamental performance. Nonetheless, I see potential to free up working capital by divesting non-profitable activities as higher and violent swings in oil prices make that the services of the company remain very valuable for clients.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.