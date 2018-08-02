Anika Therapeutics: Strong Earnings Coupled With Improving Prospects

Failed molecule (Cingal) is simply an icing on the cake that should not affect the strong investing fundamentals of Anika.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is a highly interesting company, and one of our core holdings in the long-term (CP-Alpha) portfolio of Integrated BioSci Investing. Despite the subpar performance, there are ongoing fundamental developments that are most likely to deliver improving performance going forward. One of such catalysts is the latest earnings report, which induced the stock to rally on July 16 by roughly 19% (to conclude the trading session at $40.68). In this research, we'll present a fundamental update of Anika and reaffirm our strong investing thesis on the company.

Figure 1: Anika stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Bedford, MA, Anika Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of orthopedic medicines that leverage on the science of the stellar molecule, hyaluronic acid ("HA"). Despite a diverse number of approved products, the orthobiologic franchise (dominated by Orthovisc and Monovisc) is the most promising (Figure 2). Altogether, they delivered the bulk of all revenues (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Product pipeline. (Source: Anika)

As alluded, the lead molecules (Orthovisc and Monovisc) are HA injections, which serve as fluidic substances that surround the joints. Aside from their function as lubricants, HA provides the joints with shock absorbing property. Consequently, this enabled them to be employed as the treatment for the highly prevalent knee pain condition known as osteoarthritis ("OA").

Commonly occurred in the elderly population, OA is often treated with pain medicine and ultimately viscosupplementation with HA (Orthovisc and Monovisc). Notably, Orthovisc and Monovisc are interestingly interrelated. In specific, patients taking multiple injections of Orthovisc are eventually switched to the single-injection (Monovisc). These medicines usually provide the pain relief for roughly half-a-year prior to another injection, thus creating recurring revenues for the company.

Powered by a strong moat, i.e. the increasing elderly population who needs their products, Anika is demonstrating strong trends in earnings. On July 25, 2018, the company reported Q2 earnings results for the period ended June 30. Product revenue improved by 8% year-over-year ("YOY"). This is due to higher Monovisc sales in the U.S. market which in and of itself comprised 81% of all product sales. The global Monovisc revenue also increased by 26% YOY. We expect this trend to continue due to the increasing elderly population (and the fact that most patients on Orthovisc are eventually switched to Monovisc).

Figure 3: Product breakdown. (Source: Anika)

Looking at sales by geography (Figure 4), the U.S. viscosupplementation market increased by $2.3M for the same comparison. And yet, the international segment decreased by $0.7M. Notwithstanding, this was due to the timing of sales rather than any fundamental weakness.

Figure 4: Sales by geographic category. (Source: Anika)

That aside, total revenues came in at $30.5M compared to $33.5M for the same comparison. The lower sales for the quarter were due to higher milestone-related payments for the similar quarter last year: Monovisc reached the $100M sales mark for the same 12 consecutive months to trigger the $5.0M milestone payment for Q2 2017.

In addition, operating expenses for the respective periods were $19.3M and $15.7M. The higher spending was related to the product revenue growth and the associated commercialization activities. Moreover, the corresponding net income registered at $10.1M ($0.68 per share) versus the $11.4M ($0.76 per share). And, the lower earnings were due to the increased commercialization activities as stated.

Catalyst wise, the most notable events are the management's streamlining to reach a larger market for the viscosupplementation franchise. The other mentionable catalyst is the share buyback program. Together, these should lead to increasing sales going forward.

Final Remarks

The latest clinical trial results of Cingal created a temporary dent in the share price and thus presented the stock as an even more attractive investment. Anika Therapeutics is protected by a very wide moat (the increasing aging population). As people become older, they are highly likely to experience osteoarthritis. Ultimately, many informed patients will use viscosupplementation (Orthovisc at first, then Monovisc). So long as there is the elderly population, Anika will be able to rake up sales of these products, which will improve the bottom-line earnings. The other pipeline development (Cingal) is simply an icing on the cake. And, the aggressive share buyback is a strong indication that the firm believes its stocks are undervalued.

As with all investment, there are pertinent risks associated with Anika. At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern is if the firm can continue to post further improvement in revenues and net earnings. The key if is various initiatives like management streamlining to capture the global market will bear fruit. If the bottom line does not increase in the coming years, it is reasonable to expect the stock to tumble. Else, the growth trajectory will continue.

