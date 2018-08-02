Rounds Report: Mustang Bio Pushed Ahead In The CAR-T Race

A great patient’s drug is one that cures an affliction once and for all, but a great inventor’s drug is one that the patient has to keep buying. Tagamet is one of the latter. It provided the fantastic relief from the suffering from ulcers, and the direct beneficiaries had to keep taking it again and again, making indirect beneficiaries out of the shareholder of SmithKline Beckman, the makers of Tagamet. - Peter Lynch

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 31, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That said, Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.46 to conclude the session at $6.85 for +7.2% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in New York, New York, Mustang is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the novel cancer immunotherapy (CAR-T) that captures the power of the patient’s natural defense (immune) system to treat resistant cancers. In partnerships with the City of Hope (“COH”) National Medical Center and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Mustang is brewing various CAR-Ts (as depicted in Figure 2). Of note, two lead (CAR-Ts) programs are currently being assessed in the phase 1 clinical trials at COH (MB-101 for brain cancer and MB-102 for acute myeloid leukemia treatment).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Mustang Bio)

In the midst of a CAR-T revolution, there is a plethora of molecules in development (and we featured notable firms in our Specialty Report). That said, the crucial factor to succeed in this market is product differentiation. As follows, there are stellar characteristics that make Mustang’s CAR-Ts stand out; and they include the following: (1) humanization of the scFv; (2) knocking off PD-1 via CRISPR; (3) combining of CAR-Ts with other immuno-oncology molecules; (4) T cell selection.

Interestingly, there are significant consequences pertaining to Mustang’s differentiated CAR-T engineering. By knocking out PD-1, the CAR-T removed the immune system inhibition by tumors, thereby allowing for a robust immune response against these rogue cells. The second relates to the combination aspect of the CAR-T. We explicated in the prior research on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) that one of the best approaches to cancer eradication is combination therapy. By suppressing multiple tumor targets, there is less time for cancers to evolve (for escaping the immune system and rendering the treatment a failure).

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded $2.36 (+2.07%) higher at $110.20. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.87 higher at $95.29 (for +2.0% gains). It’s likely that investors were trading with a strongly positive sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that is delivering hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 31, 2018, the FDA announced new efforts to advance antimicrobial stewardship in veterinary settings. This is very important, as a lot of antibiotics are being used in animal feeds. The higher usage leads to bacteria developing resistance, thus rendering those antibiotics obsolete. And, this is a matter of when rather than if. According to the press release,

For all of these reasons, it’s critical that we implement good antimicrobial stewardship practices in human healthcare and veterinary settings. We must continue to take new steps to slow the development of resistance and extend the usefulness of these lifesaving drugs. To further these efforts, the FDA will soon implement a new, five-year blueprint for how the FDA plans to build on its current programs to advance antimicrobial stewardship in veterinary settings. We’ll expand on the FDA’s existing actions, and launch some new programs. Our aim is to reduce overuse of antimicrobial drugs and combat the rising threat of resistance.

There are several ramifications to the aforementioned catalysts. First, it underlies the strong efforts by the FDA to slow down the increasing antibiotics resistance. Second, it reminds us that novel antibiotics are being reserved as the last line of defense to deter resistance. Nevertheless, less prescription lowers the incentives for innovators of anti-infectious molecules; therefore, it discourages innovation. Due to the low usage of newly approved antibiotics, as said, the companies featured in our Specialty Report like Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) are unable to generate meaningful sales from their drugs and are suffering from the industry headwind. We noted in the Specialty Report,

The key problem facing the ID innovators is that even after approval, next-generation antibiotics are reserved as the last line treatments (to prevent antibiotic resistance). The more an antibiotic is utilized, the higher the chances of it becoming resistant. And, this is completely contradictory to the market dynamics of other approved therapeutics that tend to get prescribed after an approval. Nevertheless, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) is pushing for a flat licensing fees structure with hospitals to support more antibiotic innovations. Under the new policy, the hospitals would reimburse the companies a flat licensing fee to use the new antibiotic. Therefore, innovators would get compensated no matter how frequent the drug is being prescribed. The aforesaid shift away from the prescription-based reimbursement serves as the industry tailwind for ID innovators. Be that as it may, we anticipated that it would take at least two years to see this stellar effort to bear fruit. If it does, we expect today losers to become tomorrow's winners.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market came back from a sell-off with a strong upbeat. Many stocks under our coverage rallied to regain the profits for shareholders. The newly featured company, Mustang Bio topped our list due to its appreciation that is backed by a form of differentiated CAR-T. Cancers are highly difficult to treat. And yet, CAR-T demonstrated the stellar efficacy and safety that are second to none. We are now living amid a revolution in cancer management, which will significantly improve the longevity for patients. The CAR-T approvals thus far are simply glimpses of what’s to come. Mustang Bio has a solid shot at capturing a significant market share in the future. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence may lead to a new reimbursement structure to favor the infectious disease innovators while delivering hopes to patients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.