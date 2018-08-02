These 2 High-Yield REITs Might Be Just What Your Portfolio Needs

That being said there are several risks investors need to keep in mind before investing in either REIT.

And from current valuations both are likely to beat the market over the next decade. However, Iron Mountain is 23% undervalued and the much stronger buy today.

Medical Properties Trust and Iron Mountain are two lesser known REITs that offer: generous and secure yields and steady annual dividend growth. They both also have very long growth runways.

They also happen to be a great source of generous, safe, and steadily growing income. And as an added bonus they tend to suffer lower volatility over time.

REITs have traditionally been one of the best asset classes investors can own to compound their wealth.

(Source: imgflip)

The goal of my high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio is to buy a great collection of income stocks that can generate: generous, safe, and consistently growing income over time.

REITs have traditionally been a great sector for income investors like me, thanks to their highly stable business models, underpinned by long-term leases that make for highly stable cash flow. Better yet? Traditionally REITs tend be one of the best performing asset classes over time, thanks to a combination of several characteristics (alpha factors) such as: low volatility, high-yield, and steady dividend growth.

For example, over the past 20 years REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 by 1.9% per year or 26% annually. Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results. However, the ongoing REIT bear market triggered by interest rates rising off record lows hit in mid 2016 means that REITs remain at attractive valuations.

In fact, despite rallying a bit since the interest rate spike induced correction in February, REITs are still trading at the lowest price to cash flow multiples since 2011. This implies that it remains a great time for long-term income investors to put their money to work in REITs. But which ones? While you can always use a low cost ETF like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), there are plenty of great high-yield REITs that can generate better long-term income and market beating return potential.

Let's take a look at two of my favorite lesser known REITs, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Iron Mountain (IRM). Specifically, we'll examine why both REITs are a great source of generous: secure, and steadily rising income. And as an added bonus, why both are likely to generate far superior returns than the S&P 500 over the coming decade. But most importantly, learn why Iron Mountain is the better option today if you can only afford to buy one of these REITs.

Medical Properties Trust: Pure Play Hospital REIT With A Rock Solid Business Model

Founded in 2003 Medical Properties Trust is a pure play Hospital REIT that owns: 275 acute, long-term, and rehab hospitals representing 32,000 beds in 29 states and five countries located on two continents.

(Source: MPW investor presentation)

While it's diversified internationally, 81% of its revenue is from the US and nearly all of its overseas cash flow is generated in Germany.

(Source: MPW earnings supplement)

MPW is what's known as a "triple net lease" REIT meaning it buys the properties from their current operators (31 private hospital chains) and then leases them back under long-term leases with annual rental escalators built in. The REIT's tenants are typically the largest US for profit hospital chains.

(Source: MPW investor presentation)

The tenant is responsible for the insurance, maintenance and taxes, resulting in a highly profitable source of cash flow. How profitable? Well in Q1 2018 87% of the REIT's revenue was converted to adjusted funds from operation or AFFO. This is the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend.

(Source: MPW earnings supplement)

And since all of the REIT's properties are highly defensive (recession resistant) hospitals, this means that MPW is well insulated against any future recessions.

(Source: MPW earnings supplement)

Further providing cash flow stability is the fact that the REIT's very long-term leases (typical deal is for 15 years with 2% annual rental escalators and several five year extension options). And since they are well staggered, MPW faces very little risk of cash flow disruption in any given year.

Now the medical REIT industry has been one of the worst underperformers in recent years thanks to struggles that tenants have had with profitability. The most important metric investors need to focus on in what's called the EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent) or rental coverage ratio. This tells you how well a tenant's operating cash flow is covering their rent.

(Source: MPW earnings supplement)

Fortunately, Medical Properties' strong focus on general hospitals, which have the strongest rental coverage ratios, means that its overall tenant health is excellent. Better yet? In Q1 management announced that its total portfolio coverage rose to 3.3, which a 6% YOY increase over 2017's full year results. That was driven by acute hospital rental coverage jumping to a bank vault safe 4.2.

In fact MPW's portfolio coverage ratio is about 2.5 times that of most skilled nursing facility or SNF and senior housing REITs. What about the lower coverage ratios on long-term hospitals and rehab facilities? Well in the medical REIT industry any ratio of 1.3 or higher is generally considered safe and capable of covering the annual rental escalators.

What explains this much higher rental coverage for hospitals? Well mainly that hospitals have not been dealing with the oversupply issues that SNFs and senior housing have.

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

Rather the number of US hospital beds has been steadily shrinking while patient volumes have been rising quickly. As a result hospital operators have been able to retain their profitability far better despite the numerous challenges created by government healthcare policy changes over the years. That trend is expected to continue as America's population grows slowly but ages rapidly.

Further insulating MPW's cash flow is the fact that 90% of its leases are covered by "master lease agreements" or MLAs. There are two important things to know about such MLAs.

(Source: MPW earnings supplement)

First, they mean that a tenant can't pick and choose what properties it will pay rent on. For example, if one particular hospital MPW owns is losing money, the operator must still pay rent on it, as well as all of its properties leased from the REIT. These MLAs also have cross-default protection provisions in which the operators' lines of credit serve as collateral to ensure the REIT gets its rent even if the operator's cash flow is disrupted.

Now the downside of MLAs is that if too many of a tenant's properties are struggling then an MLA can still result in a default, as the distressed properties will drag down the healthier ones. Fortunately the average rental coverage ratio on its MLAs is a very healthy 2.1. Of course, that doesn't mean that none of the REITs tenants ever get into trouble.

For example, in 2017 ER operator Adeptus Health filed for Ch 11. But thanks to the well designed nature of the MLA MPW was still paid its full rent on those properties by Deerfield Management, who was financing the reorganization. The 11 facilities under the Adeptus MLA were then released to the University of Colorado Medical System under 15 year leases with 2% annual rental escalators.

This ability to adapt to periodic surprises and business disruptions is a testament to the REIT's quality management team led by Chairman and CEO Edward Aldag. Aldag has been the CEO of Medical Properties Trust since its founding in 2003, and has 28 years of industry experience managing medical properties.

But the skill of MPW's management isn't just relegated to safely maintaining its highly stable cash flow. It's also very good at allocating investor capital efficiently and profitably. For example, on May 30th the REIT announced it was selling its stake in Ernest Health for $175 million to Equity One Group. Medical Properties invested $96 million into its Ernest stake back in 2012 meaning that this sale represents 13% unlevered annualized returns. Best of all the REIT will continue to own the 25 hospitals leased to Ernest Health under its MLA. Thus the cash flow from those properties will continue and the proceeds from this sale will be used to pay down the REIT's revolving credit facility and allow it to continue growing strongly.

And that's the real reason to own MPW. Because not just is it a well managed hospital REIT with a highly stable source of cash flow to pay its generous dividend, but it's one of the fastest growing medical REITs in America.

Medical Properties Is A Growth Machine

The real reason to own Medical Properties Trust is that management is very good at growing its asset base and cash flow. For example, over the past five years the REIT's assets have grown 33% annually to $9.5 billion.

2015: $1.7 billion in acquisitions

2016: $1.8 billion in acquisitions

2017:$2.2 billion in acquisitions

2017 was a record year for MPW in terms of growth thanks mostly to its needle moving $1.5 billion purchase of 10 hospitals from Steward Health.

Metric 2017 Q1 2018 Revenue Growth 30% 32% Adjusted Funds From Operation Growth 37% 20% AFFO/Share Growth 2% 6% Dividend Growth (YOY) 4% 4%

(Source: earnings releases)

Such large acquisitions are often funded with large amounts of equity capital which means that it takes time for share dilution to be offset by AFFO growth. However as you can see in Q1 the REIT's AFFO/share grew strongly which is what allowed the REIT to hike its dividend 4% for 2018. This continues a trend of the last two years of steady 4% income growth.

In addition to large scale acquisitions the REIT also invests in organic growth including $158 million to construct two new hospitals. The REIT also invested about $40 million in Q1, including acquiring a new hospital in Washington State, as well as continue building a new one that will be leased to Ernest Health.

But don't let that small investment figure in Q1 throw you. MPW's investments can be lumpy and management is always on the hunt for great opportunities for larger deals. In fact MPW claims to have a large pipeline of properties it's looking to buy. And given that there are $310 billion in US hospital assets that REITs can acquire, it's very likely that MPW's growth runway is very long indeed.

To help fund that growth on June 7th 2018 the REIT announced a major deal with Primonial Group. Primonial will take a 50% stake in 71 German hospitals owned by MPW. The $1.9 billion deal will net MPW $1.33 billion in cash to pay down its debt and continue funding accretive acquisitions to grow its AFFO/share and its dividend. The deal represents a 6% cap rate which means that MPW got a good price for selling half of its stake in the cash flow from those hospitals. And given that historically the REIT invests in new properties at a 7% to 8% cap rate, this means that its cash flow should ultimately grow larger as a result of this strategic deal.

Approximate cost of capital: 5.2%

Historical cash yield on invested capital: 7.4%

Gross investment spread 2.2%

This is especially true given that MPW enjoys a cost of capital that's impressively low for a REIT of its size. This allows it to enjoy a gross investment spread (how profitable new investments are) of 2.2% and is what drives AFFO/share and dividend growth.

The bottom line is that Medical Properties Trust represents a relatively low risk medical REIT, whose pure play focus on thriving hospitals means very steady cash flow to support its 7% yield. More importantly, the REIT also has both the quality management team and growth runway to continue growing its payout at a modest clip (about 4% per year or double the rate of inflation). That makes it a solid choice for conservative investors looking for exposure to healthcare REITs, which stand to benefit immensely from a rapidly aging population in both Europe and the US in the coming years.

Iron Mountain: Industry Leader With Super Stable Cash Flows

While Iron Mountain may be a relatively new REIT (converted to one in 2014), it's actually been operating since 1951, when it began storing paper documents for New York City based corporations.

Today it's the world's largest paper storage provider with 684 million cubic feet of physical storage services provided to over 225,000 corporate clients (including 95% of the Fortune 1000) all over the world. That's through the REIT's network of over 1,400 storage facilities located in 53 countries on every inhabited continent. Morningstar estimates that Iron Mountain has about 80% market share in global document storage.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

The core aspect to Iron Mountain's business model that supports its nearly 7% yielding dividend is its extremely stable cash flow. That's based on its core business of records storage, which makes up 2/3 of its revenue.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

You may think that paper storage is dead, but for many industries such as: healthcare, finance, finance, and legal services, there remains a lot of paper documents that need to be stored. Some of that is actually required by law. As a result Iron Mountain runs a highly profitable business in which customers pay it a relatively small fee (from their perspective) in order to store physical documents in its very low maintenance cost facilities. The REIT's retention rates are 98% meaning that even after 15 years 50% of its storage boxes remain untouched (and still generating cash flow).

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

That high retention rate combined with positive net inflows of documents each year since 2011 means that, even excluding acquisitions, IRM's core record storage business continues to grow (though very slowly). But while its core business may be very slow growing, it's also extremely profitable, with about 14% returns on invested capital and EBITDA margins consistently around 40%.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

To augment its records storage growth the REIT has a good track record of industry consolidation, meaning buying smaller storage companies.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

According to analyst firm BCG North America has 1.9 billion cubic feet of paper storage capacity with about 720 million cubic feet of storage being provided by small companies. One's that can't match IRM's industry leading logistics network which allows it to pick up and drop off files for storage cheaper than anyone. In fact, Iron Mountain enjoys a rather wide moat as far as REITs go.

That's due to very high switching costs for its customers. For example, according to Morningstar's Eric Compton, monthly storage prices are about 19 times cheaper than storage retrieval prices:

average month storage cost per cubic feet: $.10 to $.22

average document retrieval cost: $1.65 to $2.77 per cubic foot + $0.53 to $0.83 per cubic foot handling fee

Iron Mountain's giant scale means it can offer customers very low storage prices. Thus it rarely makes sense for a corporate customer to undertake the expensive one time fees to try to move their documents to another storage provider. In addition, Iron Mountain has contracts with its customers that cap how many boxes per month can be removed, meaning that most of its bigger clients would have to spend several months moving to a rival storage provider. Meanwhile, Iron Mountain has mastered the art of accurately retrieving documents and data (99.99999% accuracy rate). This means there's even less of a reason for customers to jump ship to a smaller and more unproven rival without a decades long reputation for storing mission critical data.

And it's not just North America where Iron Mountain gobbles up smaller rivals. In 2015 it spent $2 billion to acquire Australian storage giant Recall Holdings. That acquisition is now on track to achieve $230 million in synergistic cost savings by 2020.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

Going forward management expects to spend about $175 million per year on physical record acquisitions, with about 60% of that targeting emerging markets which are growing faster and also more profitable.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

This wide moat and leading economies of scale is why, when combined with its steady growth through acquisition of smaller rivals, Iron Mountain is able to grow its cash flow faster than revenue.

That being said management is aware that it can only grow so large or so long based on its record storage business. Iron Mountain has successfully adapted to numerous industry changes over its 67 year history. Which is why the REIT has outlined a long-term vision to pivot its business model into two major growth areas to keep its growth strong for decades to come.

Gradually Evolving Business Model Creates Long Growth Runway

Iron Mountain plans on diversifying its operations from its core developed market record business into two key areas: emerging markets and data centers.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

Over the past five years Iron Mountain's CEO William Meaney has successfully expanded the REIT's physical document storage reach into numerous fast growing emerging markets. This is due to his experience as CEO of the Zuellig Group prior to taking the top job at IRM in 2013. Zuellig is a Hong-Kong international conglomerate that Meany ran for eight years and during which he tripled the company's sales. His international corporate connections have been instrumental in helping IRM gain market share in emerging market record storage.

Meaney was the one who converted IRM to a REIT, thus allowing to avoid paying corporate taxes in favor of passing on most of its cash flow to investors as dividends. He's also the one who orchestrated the Recall acquisition and highly successful cost cutting there. But most of all Meaney is the one who decided to pivot IRM into data centers, which is at the heart of the REIT's long-term growth strategy.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

Management believes that by 2020 it will be able to increases the organic growth rate (excluding acquisitions) of its cash flow to about 5% via this approach. This is because the company's data center business is currently generating 45% EBITDA margins (higher than paper records business) and analysts expect that by 2020 that might hit 50%.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

The REIT's data center business strategy consists of two parts. First it specializes in data management via Iron Cloud, meaning offering data redundancy and digital archiving solutions. This is a natural evolution of its current document storage business. In fact, by digitizing its stored documents onto its own cloud platform, Iron Mountain continues to strengthen its moat by becoming more valuable to its corporate clients.

The other side of the data center business is partnering with large corporate clients such as EMC and Dell, to rent them space to house their own data center hardware. This strategy leverages the company's nearly 75 year history with corporate clients and also minimizes how much actual R&D it has to undertake to offer data center services for which demand is booming.

IRM's goal is to, by 2020, have a data center presence in the top 10 US and international markets. Currently it's in 8 of the top US cities and 3 of the top 10 international data center hubs. Management (which has a great track record of beating conservative estimates) has stated a modest goal of 10% to 13% ROIC on its data center developments. However, given that its EBITDA margins are already higher than its core records business, the REIT is likely already beating this target by a wide margin.

To kick start its data center growth in December 2017 Iron Mountain bought for four state of the art data centers from IO Data Centers for $1.3 billion. This gave it 62 MW of storage capacity, which is expandable to 77 MW. The centers were already 90% leased to over 550 corporate clients with average remaining leases of 3.1 years. That's about standard for data centers and since the retention rates at these data centers is 98% it means that Iron Mountain bought a very stable and recurring cash flow stream.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

Thanks to that acquisition Iron Mountain expanded its total data center business to 100 MW of capacity, with another 142 MW of capacity planned over the coming years (and 44 MW of additional expansion capacity built in).

Then in May 2018 Iron mountain bought 11 MW of additional data centers from EvoSwitch Netherlands B.V and EvoSwitch Global Services B.V. for $235 million. These centers are 100% leased and right in the heart of Europe's most critical data hubs. They also come with 23 MW of capacity expansion.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 11% AFFO Growth 16% AFFO/Share Growth 8% Dividend Growth 7%

(Source: earnings release)

The shift into emerging market storage but especially data centers has helped fuel some impressive growth for Iron Mountain. However, it should be noted that due to the large amount of stock it had to issue to fund the IO acquisition, management guidance for 2018 isn't that great.

AFFO growth: about 9% (midrange)

AFFO/share growth: about 2%

This is why Iron Mountain, which boosted its dividend at 7% last year, is guiding for 4% growth in 2018 and 2019. This is part of management's plan to deleverage the balance sheet which requires retaining more cash flow to invest in its growth efforts.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

The long-term plan is to maintain a 73% AFFO payout ratio (very safe for this business model) and lower the REIT's leverage ratio from its current 5.6 to 5.5 by the end of 2018, 5.0 by 2020, and eventually to about 4.75.

(Source: IRM investor presentation)

That will not just get the REIT a credit upgrade and lower future borrowing costs, but will make the dividend safer, and capable of faster long-term growth. In other words management's long-term plans will make Iron Mountain a great long-term high-yield blue chip dividend growth stock and upgrade it to sleep well at night or SWAN status.

Dividend Profile: Generous, Low Risk, And Steadily Growing Payouts Mean Market Beating Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term dividend growth potential.

REIT Yield AFFO Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Medical Properties Trust 6.9% 82% 3.7% 10.6% 11.0% Iron Mountain 6.7% 81% 4% to 6% 10.7% to 12.7% 13.9% to 16.5% S&P 500 1.8% 40% 6.2% 2% to 8% 2% to 8%

(Sources: earnings releases, management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Multipl, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Vanguard, BlackRock, Yardeni Research)

Both Medical Properties Trust and Iron Mountain certainly have eye catching yields, over quadruple that of the broader market. More importantly both of those dividends are well covered by their highly stable AFFO. For context safe REIT payout ratios generally range from 75% to 85%, depending on the REIT industry and the specific business model.

Of course, there's more to a safe dividend than just a reasonable payout ratio. The balance sheet is also important, especially in a capital intensive sector such as this.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Medical Properties Trust 5.9 4.1 56% BBB- 4.5% Iron Mountain 5.6 3.6 73% BB- 4.8% Sector Average 6.0 3.5 57% NA NA

(Sources: earnings releases, earnings supplements, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, CSImarketing)

This is where some more conservative investors might have a problem with these REITs. While neither one sports a leverage ratio that's above average for the sector, they also don't enjoy rock solid balance sheets that grant them SWAN status. In fact Iron Mountain, while enjoying a highly stable business model, actually has a junk bond credit rating. Fortunately for it historically low interest rates mean that its average borrowing cost is still low enough to allow it to invest accretively.

This is why I'm such a fan of Iron Mountain's long-term plan to deleverage and gets its leverage ratio down to 5.0 or less. That should get to it an investment grade credit rating and lower its long-term borrowing rates and cost of capital.

Iron Mountain Debt Covenants

(Source: earnings supplement)

In the meantime the REIT is not at risk of violating it debt covenants, which are relative debt metric limitations imposed on it by its lenders. If a REIT violates one of these covenants then bonds can be immediately called in and trigger a liquidity crisis that can result in a dividend cut or outright suspension.

Ultimately, this means that while Iron Mountain's balance sheet leaves much to be desired, it still supports a low risk dividend (though disqualifying it from SWAN status). And since management is planning on fixing the issue by 2020 I can still recommend the stock for conservative investors.

What about these REITs' long-term dividend growth potentials? Well neither one are likely to generate sensational long-term payout growth. However analysts do expect that MPW's AFFO/share should continue growing fast enough to allow it to continue its annual 1 penny per quarter payout hikes. That comes to about 3.7% annual dividend growth over the next decade.

Iron Mountain on the other hand, thanks to its new focus on faster growing data centers (industry growing at 13% annually) is expected to be capable of 6% AFFO/share growth. That means that over the long-term, if the REIT can live up to those expectations, the dividend growth potential will also be 6%. But only after the REIT finishes deleveraging. Until then 4% is likely what investors will get.

Fortunately, the combination of these REITs' generous yields and modest dividend growth should still be enough to generate double digit total returns. That's even if their low valuations fail to rise in the coming years. But adjusting for their valuations (assuming 10 year multiple mean reversion) then I estimate that MPW and IRM are capable of about 11% and 15% annual total returns over the next decade.

That's in contrast to the S&P 500 which is expected to generate about 2% to 8% total returns from current valuations. Why is Iron Mountains valuation adjusted total return potential so much higher than its unadjusted TRP? That would come down to its rock bottom valuation and the reason why I currently recommend it more than MPW.

Valuation: Iron Mountain Is The Better Buy Today

Medical Properties Trust has actually rewarded investors with a great year by beating the market, something few REITs have been able to do. In contrast Iron Mountain, like most of its REIT brethren, has languished. However, from a value focused income investor's perspective that actually makes Iron Mountain the much better buy today.

Now it needs to be said that there's lots of ways to value a stock, dozens in fact. None are 100% objectively correct. This is why I use a combination of valuation techniques to minimize the chance of overpaying for a stock.

The first valuation screen is the total return potential based on the Gordon Dividend Growth model (unadjusted total return potential in the dividend profile). This has proven relatively accurate since 1956 for stocks with stable business models such as REITs. It assumes a stock starts at fair value, ends at fair value (valuations are mean reverting), and grows its dividend in line with a smoothed out cash flow growth rate.

In essence the Gordon Dividend Growth Model says that total returns tend to follow the formula yield + long-term dividend growth (proxy for cash flow growth). My first screen requires that this total return projection at least match the market but preferably beat it. And to own a stock myself I need the valuation adjusted TRP to be at least 12%. Both stocks pass the first screen, by showing likely market beating returns starting from fair value.

But if a stock starts out undervalued, then over time mean reversion of the valuation multiples will mean your total return is greater than the Gordon Dividend Growth Model estimates. This is the reason for my other valuation screens, to see whether or not a stock is undervalued at the current price. If it is then even a modestly fast growing REIT can become a true superstar income investment over time.

The first way I test for undervaluation is by looking at the forward price/FFO, which is the REIT equivalent of a PE ratio. I compare this to the historical average because for stable business model stocks (like REITs) P/FFOs tend to be mean reverting and long-term averages approximate fair value.

I also input this into a formula devised by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. This provides an estimate of what FFO/share growth rate is baked into the current price. If the implied growth rate is very low then a REIT can easily beat it and the multiple (P/FFO) is likely to rise over time boosting one's total returns.

REIT P/FFO Historical P/FFO Implied 10 Year FFO Growth Rate Yield 5 Year Average Yield Historical Median Yield Medical Properties Trust 10.0 12.1 0.8% 6.9% 6.8% 7.4% Iron Mountain 11.9 16.1 1.7% 6.7% 5.7% 3.8%

(Sources: earnings supplements, management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham, Simply Safe Dividends)

Based on the 2018 guidance provided by both management teams, it appears that both MPW and IRM are trading at very attractive price to cash flows. Specifically, both valuation multiples are far below their historical averages. But note that Iron Mountain's price to FFO, while higher than MPW's on an absolute basis, is indicating it might be far more undervalued.

Meanwhile, the implied FFO/share growth rates of both REITs are indeed very low. Essentially both stocks are priced as if they have very little long-term growth potential. In reality both are likely to beat these figures by three to four times and thus see multiple expansion.

The final way I test for valuation is via comparison of the yield to its five years average and long-term median value. This is because for most REITs (with stable business models) yields tend to be mean reverting and over the long-term revolve around a relatively fixed point approximating fair value.

Under this approach MPW appears either 2% undervalued (based on 5 year average) or about 7% overvalued (based on 13 year median yield). In contrast Iron Mountain appears 18% undervalued based on the 5 year yield and 76% undervalued based on its median yield. Note however, that that figure is skewed by the REIT's very short life span (2014 conversion). Thus I exclude IRM's median yield comparison from my model.

Factoring in all of these techniques I estimate that Medical Properties Trust is slightly undervalued. However, Iron Mountain is trading at much great margin of safety, and very close to "fire sale" levels, which I define as 25+% undervalued.

REIT Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Medical Properties Trust $15 4% Iron Mountain $45 23%

(Sources: earnings supplements, management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham, Simply Safe Dividends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar)

Under the Buffett principle that it's "better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" I'm happy to recommend blue chip stocks (like SWANS) at fair value or better.

Now neither of these REITs is a blue chip or a SWAN yet, though IRM would become one if it succeeds in getting an investment grade credit rating. So in terms of MPW it's up to investors to determine whether a 4% margin of safety is good enough to warrant a buy today.

For Iron Mountain I consider a 23% margin of safety to be good enough to make it a "strong buy" for most income investors. Of course, before you invest in either of these REITs, it's important you be comfortable with their risk profiles.

Risks To Consider

While I consider both of these REITs to be good sources of secure income, there are some risks to keep in mind.

The biggest potential risk for MPW is its very high concentration of rent from just a few major tenants, primarily Steward Health.

(Source: MPW earnings supplement)

In Q1 2018 Steward represented nearly 36% of the REIT's rent, meaning that if Steward should ever get into trouble then MPW might face some significant cash flow risk. Fortunately, Steward is one of the healthiest for profit hospital operators in the country and has a very strong balance sheet.

(Source: MPW Investor Presentation)

Better yet, Steward's rental coverage ratio is expected to rise steadily to extremely high levels in the coming years. In its latest conference call, CEO Edward Aldag confirmed that Steward was on track to hit these projections. That's due to continued growth in volumes, as well as the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS, increasing hospital reimbursement rates for 2019. As a result Steward is expecting a 3.4% increase in Medicare/Medicaid reimbursements which should ensure its ongoing strong financial health.

That being said, investors will want to see that MPW steadily diversifies its tenant base in the coming years. It may take several years to achieve that, given the REIT's penchant for large scale acquisitions in which it buys many hospitals from just one hospital operator.

Another potential risk is of course changes in government healthcare policy. For example, currently legislation in Colorado and Texas is being proposed that would cut Medicare reimbursement for facilities within 6 miles of a general hospital. Due to MPW's heavy presence in those states, this might potentially impact some of its rehab facilities if that law were to actually go into effect. Fortunately management is confident that it won't actually be passed. But the point is that regulatory changes in various countries and states it operates in means that MPW's management will have to continue adapting quickly to any sudden shifts to Medicare and Medicaid funding which are key sources of hospital operator revenue.

Finally, as with all smaller and fast growing REITs there's the potential risk that costs of capital will rise too high to make future fast growth accretive to AFFO/share. This can happen in two ways. First, long-term interest rates can rise, as they have from 1.3% (10 year yield) to about 3% today. While the 10 year yield (which effects investment grade corporate borrowing costs) has stopped rising for now, it might still go higher. If that were to happen then MPW would face higher refinancing and borrowing costs that would raise its weighted average cash cost of capital, which is currently about 5.2%. But that might move higher if interest rates rise (Morningstar estimates 4.5% 10 year yield by the end of 2022).

Meanwhile, we can't forget the other half of the cost of capital equation, which is the cost of equity. What REIT investors need to focus on is the cash cost of equity or the AFFO yield. For MPW this is currently 8.6%. The AFFO yield will tell you what cash yield on investment a REIT would need to achieve in order for any investment to offset dilution and a higher dividend cost.

With a current investment pipeline with about 7.5% cash yields MPW is unable to grow profitably through equity issuances alone. Fortunately, it's average debt cost is 4.5% and it's retaining about 18% of its cash flow to reinvest into portfolio growth. This is why the REIT can continue to grow profitably, at least as long as borrowing costs don't rise too quickly and its share price doesn't fall off a cliff.

As for Iron Mountain, there are three main risks to focus on. The first is that while the core records storage business in North America isn't shrinking now, in the future it likely will. That's due to increased use of digitization for duplicate record storage, which changing regulations are allowing. This makes the company's push into data centers all the more important.

Which brings us to the execution risk on that data center strategy. Not just does IRM have to build up its capacity quickly, but it has to ensure that the profitability of those centers matches its core paper records business. Over the long-term larger economies of scale should make this relatively easy for a seasoned management team that is very good at under promising and over delivering.

But in the short-term there is a risk that acquisition costs might make such growth less profitable than investors are used to. For example, cap rates (NOI/purchase price) for data centers are running about 5% to 6%. That's far lower than the acquisitions that IRM is used to making via consolidating physical record storage companies.

Meanwhile, its weighted cash cost of capital is currently about 4.6%. This means that while IRM can indeed grow profitably via acquiring more data centers, the growth rate of AFFO/share may be slower than in the past. That's especially true of interest rates keep rising and raises its borrowing costs. Remember that IRM has a junk bond credit rating which means its cost of capital is more interest rate sensitive than MPW or other REITs with investment grade credit ratings.

Meanwhile, the stock's cost of equity of 8.4% might also prove a hindrance to growth since it's so much higher than cap rates on data centers. This ultimately means that IRM's deleveraging efforts need to be successful in order for it to live up to its full dividend growth and total return potential. Specifically the REIT needs to achieve an investment grade credit rating in order to lower its overall cost of capital. Otherwise the REIT will have higher share price risk meaning that its growth potential will be more exposed to fickle equity markets.

Bottom Line: These 2 High-Yield REITs Could Be Just What Your Income Portfolio Is Looking For

REITs have historically been a great way for income investors to enjoy: generous, safe, and rising dividends, as well as market beating returns over time. With the REIT sector yet to recover from its most recent bear market, there remain plenty of great long-term investment opportunities out there for you to lock in a mouthwatering yield and steady income growth.

While Medical Properties Trust and Iron Mountain may not be the largest or safest REITs you can own (I wouldn't classify them as SWANS due to their risk profiles), I consider them solid high-yield investments for most income investors today. I also expect both REITs to generate very strong and market beating total returns over the coming decade.

That being said I'm on the fence about recommending Medical Properties Trust at its current valuation which is just under fair value. But with Iron Mountain I have no hesitation in declaring it a "strong buy" for most income portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.