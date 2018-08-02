SendGrid: Looking Better After A Beat-And-Raise

Given that SendGrid is also one of the few small-cap SaaS companies reaching breakeven profits on a GAAP basis as well as posting positive cash flows, it's a decent investment at <7x revenues.

The company raised its FY18 outlook, but the guidance could still be conservative by a few points.

SendGrid's steep revenue growth deceleration in Q1 was alarming, but growth seems to have leveled off and stabilized in the low 30s.

We're approaching the one-year anniversary of SendGrid's (SEND) IPO, and especially after SendGrid's strong Q2 results, things are looking up for this small-cap vendor of email marketing tools. Of course, SendGrid has been a perennial strong performer since going public last November - shares are up almost 2x from the IPO price of $16 - but, consistent with declines across all high-growth technology and recent IPOs, SendGrid has been trading largely in a holding pattern since last quarter.

The company recently delivered strong beats to Wall Street consensus expectations in the second quarter, however, that caused shares to rocket up more than 10%, putting SendGrid closer to the all-time highs that it notched earlier this year.

SEND data by YCharts

I haven't always been a supporter of SendGrid - I was bearish immediately post-IPO, and especially after last quarter's Q1 revenue growth showed a steep deceleration. This quarter's results, however, are highly encouraging - especially as SendGrid made progress on the bottom-line front as well. Recall that of all the small-cap technology IPOs, SendGrid is one of the few to post positive free cash flows (though its FCF margin is still nascent and has room to grow), and is also extremely close to posting a positive GAAP profit despite still being a tiny company - the company is projecting revenues of just $143 million this year. There are mid-cap SaaS companies more than 4x SendGrid's revenue scale, such as Zendesk (ZEN), which are still struggling to turn a positive GAAP profit.

What SendGrid has proven this quarter is that it has stabilized its growth (after decelerating revenues by six points last quarter, revenues rebounded with a one-point acceleration this quarter), while still making huge progress on the bottom line. Against the backdrop of these strong results - into which we'll dive in deeper detail shortly - SendGrid's valuation appears modest.

Now, SendGrid had always traded at a slight discount to peers ever since its IPO. Immediately post-IPO, SendGrid was trading at around ~5x forward revenues. And while its current valuation multiple at ~7x is substantially richer and closer to peers, that valuation still pales in comparison to other high-growth SaaS names like Dropbox (DBX) at 9x forward revenues. Recent small-cap SaaS names like Avalara (AVLR) and Smartsheet (SMAR) have also been immensely popular with investors, and they each stubbornly trade at double-digit revenue multiples. Despite their growth premium to SendGrid, SendGrid posts far better margins.

With that being said, however, the original reasons I was cautious on SendGrid are still valid. Chief among them is the fact that SendGrid is geared primarily toward SMBs. While SendGrid does count some large unicorns among its client base (see below snapshot from SendGrid's marketing website for a showcase of its top customers), it's primarily geared toward smaller businesses without the IT know-how to create automated marketing campaigns via email.

Figure 1. SendGrid notable clients Source: Sendgrid.com

And while SendGrid's email delivery counts (one of its key business metrics, which reached 140.2 billion emails in Q2 (+29% y/y)) continue to climb, it's well-recognized that SMB-oriented businesses face a much steeper growth wall than software companies that can cater to the enterprise crowd. In addition to the natural amount of churn that is associated with serving SMBs, SendGrid's service itself isn't too deeply ingrained in business operations the way an ERP or HCM system might be - smaller businesses who want to save on their marketing budget could simply turn SendGrid off.

Still, however, SendGrid's growth trajectory thus far has been promising - and the red flag caused by last quarter's deceleration appears to be fading. While SendGrid isn't the best or cheapest SaaS investment in the market at the moment, I believe there is still upside to be had as SendGrid chases back its all-time highs. In my view, shares are due to reach $32.50 in the near term, representing a valuation of 8x EV/FY18 revenues and 22% upside from current levels.

Let's dive deeper into SendGrid's second-quarter results:

Figure 2. SendGrid Q2 earnings Source: SendGrid investor relations

After SendGrid's fall to 31% y/y growth last quarter from 38% y/y growth exiting Q4, this quarter's results are a breath of fresh air. Total revenues grew 32% y/y (marking one point of sequential acceleration) to $35.7 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $34.4 million (+27% y/y).

Note that this also represents a bigger beat margin - five points - versus a two-point beat last quarter. A key driver of this is the fact that SendGrid's flagship product, the Email API, grew revenues 32% y/y to $28.2 million.

The company's email metrics appear strong as well - as previously noted, the company's 140.2 billion emails sentinel the quarter represent 29% y/y growth, while total customers of 74k climbed 35% y/y, with 5k new customers added in the quarter. Revenue from new customers climbed 25% y/y, suggesting that a lot of the growth this quarter was driven by activity from the current installed base. SendGrid is generally priced per-email, so customers that are just beginning to ramp up with the service can become extremely accretive revenue growth drivers.

In addition, SendGrid's full-service Marketing Campaigns service more than doubled its revenues from a fledgling ~$3 million base last quarter. SendGrid's management called out on the earnings call that expanding Marketing Campaigns is one of the company's top priorities for the year. At present, only 17% of the company's Email API customers also concurrently use Marketing Campaigns, but the company noted that the cross-sell potential is huge:

Our most significant market expansion opportunity is the development of our email marketing business known as Marketing Campaigns. Within Marketing Campaigns, we are seeing a healthy mix of growth from both new customers where we had our strongest quarter-over-quarter growth since the product's launch and within our install base with about 11% of our email API customers now also using Marketing Campaigns. We continue to make good progress cross-selling Marketing Campaign into our traditional email API-base. In fact, one of our largest email API customers since 2014 that provides users with a social app to connect communities in the second quarter adopted SendGrid's marketing campaign solution, signing a six-figure ARR deal."

On the profitability side, SendGrid also continued to make vast improvements. Chief among these is SendGrid's gross margin improvement, which enjoyed a 220bps boost to 75.3%. SendGrid's gross margin was already rich to begin with - with gross margin reaching toward 80%, nearly every dollar of incremental revenues for SendGrid can flow to the bottom line.

Also useful to note is the fact that sales and marketing spending dropped 100bps as a percentage of revenues, indicating that SendGrid is able to capture increased sales leverage as it scales into becoming a larger company. These savings, however, were somewhat offset by accelerated spending on the general and administrative and R&D side.

Nevertheless, SendGrid posted an operating loss of just -$0.9 million in the quarter - representing a GAAP operating margin of -3.1%, or essentially flat. This is a 180bps improvement over an operating margin of -4.9% in the year-ago quarter. As is often the case when evaluating SaaS companies, we must balance the fact that SendGrid's growth is "low" (at least among recent IPOs) in the low 30s against the reality that its operating margin is also much better than most peers. SendGrid has chosen to capture sales efficiencies and slow down its sales and marketing spend in favor of profitability over growth - as such, its free cash flow more than quintupled to $3.9 million, while pro forma EPS of $0.05 quashed Wall Street expectations of $0.01:

Figure 3. SendGrid FCF Source: SendGrid investor relations

Final thoughts

Going forward, free cash flow and profitability will be key to the SendGrid story. With an FCF margin of 11%, SendGrid trumps many of the smaller SaaS companies in its peer group - though with more mature software companies carrying FCF margins in the 20-30% range, there's still room for improvement. Because SendGrid isn't as exciting of a growth story as other IPOs like Zuora (ZUO) or Docusign, the company's superior bottom line will be a key metric to watch. If it hits GAAP profitability sooner than expected (within the next few quarters is highly likely), shares could see another major jump.

All told, while SendGrid's appeal as a small-cap technology play is surpassed by cheaper value names like Instructure (INST) and Domo (DOMO), its strong results merit a nod. Though I wouldn't buy SendGrid on the upswing, I'm more open to exploring a long position should shares encounter a dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SEND over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.