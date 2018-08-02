Energy Transfer Partners: Will The Distribution Be Cut Post Merger?

The terms appear different than what we envisioned.

The consensus was that ETE would get the best treatment and ETP would suffer as a consequence.

Post market hours we were treated to a roll-up of gigantic proportions. Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) is being merged with Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) subject to approval of the shareholders.

Under the terms of the transaction, ETP unitholders (other than ETE and its subsidiaries) will receive 1.28 common units of ETE for each common unit of ETP they own. The transaction is expected to provide significant benefits for the partnerships, including: providing a premium to the current ETP common unit trading price while being immediately accretive to ETE’s distributable cash flow per unit; improving the combined partnership’s equity cost of capital through the elimination of ETE’s IDRs in ETP, which in turn is expected to enhance the combined partnership’s cash accretion from investments in organic growth projects and strategic M&A following the closing of the transaction; further aligning the economic interests within the Energy Transfer family; simplifying the overall structure, which reduces complexity and improves transparency for investors; and increasing cash distribution coverage and retained cash flow, which will allow the combined partnership to reduce its leverage ratio as well as reduce the need for equity issuances to fund organic growth.

While we were certain that the distribution would be cut in case of a merger/roll-up, we were not certain that one would occur after ETP's Q1-2018 results which were absolutely spectacular and showed the possibility of self-sustaining model for at least the immediate future. Also management had repeatedly alluded that a combination though inevitable was some ways off. So this news did get us back to the drawing board to see where the distribution would stand.

The Math

Using the outstanding units of both companies and the conversion ratio, along with the distributable cash flow of each company we can come up with the adjusted DCF of the combined company on a quarterly basis.

Source: Q1-2018 results ETP & ETE

At first glance it appears that the adjusted DCF per unit will be lower than the ETP distributions in Q1-2018. But remember, each ETP shareholder is being issued 28% more units. So a current ETP shareholder will be paid distributions on 28% more units.

Shockingly, the amount of DCF (adjusted for 28% increase in units) available for each ETP unit appears to be higher than the distribution previously declared.

Conclusion

At current run rates the old ETP distribution (adjusted for 28% higher units) could be paid on ETE units. There are also tremendous projects coming on that make it highly probable that the DCF could cover the distribution at ETP's rate. Just because the DCF covers the distribution, does not mean that it will remain effectively unchanged. Ultimately it will be decided by the board.

ETE units currently pay $0.305. Adjusted for 28% more units that comes to $.39 for each exiting ETP unit. That would be a substantial cut to current ETP holders, but we think that is highly unlikely. At the minimum we think the ETE rate will be raised up by 15%.

One thing that struck us though is that the deal does seem remarkably favourable to ETP at the expense of ETE. The IDRs are carrying zero weight in this transaction. None. ETE is giving up its IDR rights while not demanding any premium per se. While we and others have been firmly convinced about the value of IDRs, this deal is making us question our assumptions.

Our exposure to this comes mainly via puts sold on both ETP and ETE, whereas Wheel of Fortune members have been heavily long ETP, post FERC madness.

Source: Wheel Of Fortune March 15 alert

Fundamentally, we analyze this as good news for ETP at the expense of ETE. With the IDRs cleared, we see a path higher for the shares although shorter term movements might be dictated by speculation of a distribution cut.

